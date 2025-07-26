If you still don't understand why President Trump introduced a new STABLECOIN through the GENIUS act - and what it means for YOU and me - the Epoch Times put together a good explanation that's easy to understand:



"Communist China views the U.S. military and dollar supremacy as the two pillars that support the United States’ global leadership. Prevailing on either would enable China to replace Washington at the pinnacle of power.



For years, the United States has been on the defensive as China has established its own Renminbi-based payment system and led the BRICS bloc, countering U.S.-led Western democracies. BRICS is a coalition of nations (led by Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa.)



BRICS members obtain payments in Renminbi through exporting commodities to China. In return, they use the Chinese currency to buy goods from China, such as electric vehicles. That trade cycle has significantly contributed to the Renminbi’s 4 percent share in global payments.



Although the share is still small, the Chinese Communist Party is accustomed to making efforts for decades, if not 100 years, to sabotage the United States. It’s a strategic direction the Party commits to and will remain so.



Communist China also holds a significant amount of U.S. debt. That means the Chinese regime can sell off U.S. treasury bonds to drive up the interest rate the United States has to pay on these debts if no other buyers are able to absorb the volume China releases.



The dollar’s supremacy, based on its status as the world’s reserve currency and the primary currency for global transactions, has enabled the United States to borrow more at a lower cost.



Therefore, everything hangs in the balance if the dollar’s special status is compromised. President Trump is keenly aware of that and everything he does is designed to STOP that and cement America's position as the leader of the free world.



President Trump has said many times that BRICS aims to “destroy the dollar so that another country can take over and be the standard.”



TRUMP: “If we lost the world-standard dollar, that would be like losing a war, a major world war. We would not be the same country any longer.”



The GENIUS act - a new law created by the Trump administration and enacted on July 18 has neutralized many of the risks.



The GENIUS act will enable the CREATION of a new group of creditors of U.S. Treasuries, with holdings that rival China’s. It also turns the tables on Beijing, potentially rendering the Renminbi irrelevant in global trade.



The GENIUS Act, also known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, defines stablecoins as a means of payment or settlement and establishes a federal regulatory framework for them.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a stable asset like the US dollar.



All permitted issuers will have to back their issuance with either cash or U.S. Treasury bonds.



Stablecoins are digital money pegged to a fiat currency at a one-to-one ratio. The issuers guarantee holders that they can convert the money back at any time. Therefore, stablecoins can provide the decentralization and cost-effectiveness of digital money, combined with the stability of a traditional fiat currency.



Stablecoins are a “creative” response to the challenges that Communist China poses to the dollar.



“Stablecoins can theoretically enable unlimited purchase of U.S. Treasuries. The sky is the limit.”



Stablecoin issuers generate revenue by investing the dollars that they receive in exchange for the digital tokens, and they have already emerged as a significant holder of U.S. debt. Currently, they hold more than $120 BILLION in Treasury bills.



Their holdings are expected to increase to more than $1 TRILLION in US Treasuries by 2028, according to an April report by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee. That means that stablecoin issuers may become the largest holders of Treasury bills, over China and Japan.



With the GENIUS Act, the United States has also officially staked its claim in the world of digital wealth. The new law has extended the U.S. dollar’s supremacy in the physical world to the digital world.

BESSENT: “Stablecoins represent a revolution in digital finance. The dollar now has an internet-native payment rail that is fast, frictionless, and free of middlemen. This groundbreaking technology will buttress the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency, expand access to the dollar economy for billions across the globe, and lead to a surge in demand for US Treasuries, which back stablecoins. The GENIUS Act provides the fast-growing stablecoin market with the regulatory clarity it needs to grow into a multitrillion-dollar industry. The signing of this bill marks a seminal moment for digital assets and dollar supremacy.”



Today, physical assets still dominate total global wealth. However, digital assets, or wealth converted from real-world assets via tokenization, may reach $30 trillion to $50 trillion by 2030, based on estimates by the Security Token Market, a research firm that tracks asset digitalization.



The next five years are crucial, and the GENIUS Act has effectively converted the U.S. dollar to the “earth” dollar, or the money of the planet, giving the United States a significant advantage over China.



By contrast, Renminbi is closely controlled and doesn’t offer the same level of liquidity. That goes against the decentralization benefit of digital currencies; hence, the digital yuan introduced in 2020 hasn’t gained traction.



The “earth” dollar has the potential to render the Renminbi irrelevant in global trade in the future, and Beijing is now on the defensive."



The GENIUS Act requires all issuers of U.S. stablecoins to back every digital coin they create with either cash or U.S. Treasury bonds, which are essentially loans to the U.S. government.



This works in simple terms as follows:



When a company wants to issue new digital dollars (stablecoins), it must purchase and hold an equal value of either U.S. dollars or U.S. Treasuries.



For example, if it wants to issue $1 billion in stablecoins, it must hold $1 billion worth of Treasury bonds or cash in reserve.



This requirement creates new, automatic demand for U.S. Treasuries, since every extra stablecoin dollar must be matched by buying and holding these bonds.



Over time, as the stablecoin market grows, these issuers as a group could end up holding as many (or even more) U.S. Treasuries as some of America’s largest foreign creditors, such as China. Instead of being mainly held by foreign governments, a growing share of U.S. debt will now be held by stablecoin issuers.



The largest companies issuing stablecoins in 2025 are:



Tether Holdings Ltd. (issuer of USDT)



Circle Internet Financial (issuer of USDC)



Ethena (issuer of USDe)



MakerDAO (issuer of DAI)



First Digital Trust (issuer of FDUSD)



PayPal (issuer of PYUSD)



Other notable issuers include Stables Labs (USDX) and TrustToken (TUSD).



These issuers are typically either regulated financial technology companies, payment networks, or blockchain-focused organizations. Many, like Circle or PayPal, have U.S. regulatory approval under frameworks such as the GENIUS Act, while others partner with licensed banks to issue stablecoins.



Who do they sell to?



The primary buyers are institutional trading firms, such as hedge funds, cryptocurrency exchanges, and payment processors, who use large amounts of stablecoins for trading, settlement, and remittances.



Retail users also buy stablecoins to save, transfer value, or make payments, especially in countries where access to U.S. dollars is difficult or local currencies are unstable.



Merchants and global businesses increasingly accept stablecoins for payments and cross-border settlements to reduce remittance costs and transaction times.



Stablecoin issuers typically do not sell coins directly to most individuals. Instead, they issue (or "mint") new stablecoins when large clients deposit equivalent U.S. dollars or Treasuries with them. These clients then distribute the coins through trading platforms, exchanges, wallets, and other channels to the broader market.

What are the advantages of Stablecoins? Stablecoins offer several advantages for issuers and sellers (i.e., businesses and merchants) beyond simple price stability:

Faster Transaction Settlement: Payments made with stablecoins are typically settled almost instantly, improving cash flow for sellers by giving them immediate access to funds and reducing risks associated with delayed settlements or chargebacks.

Lower Transaction Costs: Stablecoins often cost significantly less to transfer compared to traditional payment methods like wire transfers or credit cards, allowing sellers to retain more revenue per sale.

Global Reach and Accessibility: Businesses benefit from the ability to access global markets directly, bypassing banking intermediaries and associated regulatory or paperwork hurdles—especially useful for cross-border payments or in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

Operational Efficiency and Reliability: The transparency and programmability of blockchain-based stablecoins enable automation of payments, payroll, or supplier settlements through smart contracts, streamlining business operations.

Financial Inclusion: For sellers operating in 3rd world countries, underbanked areas or unstable economies, stablecoins provide access to a stable, dollar-equivalent asset and participation in global commerce without needing a traditional bank account.

Reduced Volatility Risk: Unlike other cryptocurrencies, stablecoins ensure merchants do not face sudden losses from crypto price swings after accepting payments, making budgeting and accounting much more predictable.

Enhanced Liquidity Management: Immediate settlement paired with deep, global on-chain liquidity enables businesses (or issuers) to reinvest funds, pay suppliers, or transact with other partners efficiently.

New Revenue Models: Some stablecoin issuers (often within legal boundaries) can generate interest yield for themselves by holding and investing reserve assets that back the stablecoins.

Bypassing Traditional Financial Barriers: Stablecoins allow businesses to transact outside of legacy payment rails, eliminating many of the friction points associated with banks, card networks, and international correspondent banks.

Transparency and Auditability: Transactions on public blockchains can be independently verified, increasing trust and allowing for easy compliance checks or regulatory reporting if needed.

These advantages position stablecoins as an increasingly attractive tool for both digital-native and traditional businesses, although regulatory and consumer protection considerations remain important.



This is all part of Trump's multi-faceted plan to SAVE AMERICA. For more information, you can read my 7-part series on that here. I don’t pretend to understand all the financial details, but my report covers the parts you need to know!

You may think none of this is important to you or your family - but you would be wrong. All of Trump’s plans to SAVE AMERICA involve keeping AMERICA FIRST - and that means everything:





Saving America: Part One (A Team of Rivals) Tierney's Real News · August 29, 2024 People are wondering why all of a sudden President Trump has reached out to liberals and wealthy tech donors like Elon, RFK Jr., Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman & Marc Andreessen to form a Team of Rivals like Lincoln did. He’s shining a light on all of them - may the best man win! Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.