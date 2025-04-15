While the fake news is crying crocodile tears for criminals being removed from our country who have no right to be here, hundreds of criminal illegal aliens - brutal killers, pedophiles and rapists - are being taken off our streets every day thanks to the tireless work of the Trump administration and ICE. If Democrats and the media had their way, they would still be roaming free.

The fake news has no problem scaring people half to death with one fear-mongering scam after the other but they never tell you the truth about all the illegal alien criminals who are terrorizing our citizens every day.

Here are just a few that ICE has recently arrested. Our communities are safer because of this:

On April 7, 2025, ICE Detroit removed a 29-year-old citizen of Grenada who was convicted for child sexually abusive activity.

On April 7, 2025, ICE Buffalo removed a 41-year-old Mexican citizen who was convicted of sexual conduct against a child and sentenced to 2 years in prison.

On April 8, 2025, ICE Los Angeles removed a 53-year-old citizen of Mexico who was convicted of murder.

On April 8, 2025, ICE New Orleans removed a 35-year-old citizen of Ecuador who was convicted for Molestation of Minor and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On April 8, 2025, ICE Buffalo removed a citizen from the Dominican Republic who was convicted of attempted criminal sale, manslaughter, and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Misael De Jesus Granados-Chavez, a 32-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested by ICE Atlanta. Granados has a conviction for sexual assault of a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Diego Rodriguez Perez, a 32-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Philadelphia. Rodriguez has convictions for unlawful sexual contact and sexual contact with a person under 18-years-old in Sussex County, Delaware.

Luis Enrique Roque-Avila, a 36-year-old, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Denver. Roque is a registered as a sex offender and has convictions for sexual assault of a child and interference with school and failure to leave in Lake County, Colorado, and a conviction for theft in Summit County, Colorado.

Moises Arturo Vieyra Gallegos, a 29-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE San Francisco. Vieyra has a conviction for possession of child pornography in San Mateo County, California.

Jorge Luis Guerrero-Quintero, a Venezuelan national and confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl, second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree menacing with a weapon, and criminal possession of a weapon was sent to El Salvador’s prison.

Luis Olmedo Quishpi-Poalasin, a 35-year-old citizen of Ecuador, was arrested by ICE New York City. Quishpi has convictions for forcible rape, sexual abuse contact by forcible compulsion, rape and anal sexual contact with a person incapable of consent, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching of intimate parts of another person, sexual misconduct by vaginal sexual contact without consent, and subjecting another person to sexual contact without consent in Brooklyn, New York.

Eduardo Garcia-Cortez, a 64-year-old, citizen of Honduras, was arrested by ICE Houston. Garcia has a conviction for murder in Los Angeles County, California.

Arcelio Barrera, a 49-year-old citizen of Guatemala, was arrested by ICE Chicago. Barrera, a known member of the Paisas gang, has multiple convictions for re-entry, assault, and arson in Prince William County, Virginia.

Jing Ming Long, a 50-year-old citizen of China, was arrested by ICE Baltimore. Long has a conviction for sex trafficking in Bel Air, Maryland.

Jesus Guadalupe Salazar, a 23-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Houston. Salazar has convictions for assault of a pregnant woman and violence against a family member in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Jose Luis Orozco Torres, a 37-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles. Orozco has a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old in San Mateo, California, and convictions for violating an order of protection, possession of a controlled substance, and fighting in a public place in Santa Clara, California.

Pedro Contreras-Soto, a 54-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles. Contreras has convictions for rape of spouse by threat, sodomy with person under 14 years or with force, and kidnapping in San Jose, California.

Roberto Salvador-Casimiro, a 35-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Chicago. Salvador has a conviction for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois.

Alfredo Giron, a 34-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested by ICE Buffalo. Giron has a conviction for murder in New York County, New York.

Jose Herrera-Garcia, a 21-year-old citizen of Colombia, was arrested by ICE Philadelphia. Herrera has a conviction for indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Mark Anthony Scaffe, a 46-year-old citizen of Jamaica, was arrested by ICE Boston. Scaffe has convictions for three counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old in Boston, Massachusetts.

Patrick Malston Garfield, a 43-year-old citizen of Guyana, was arrested by ICE New York City. Malston has convictions for third-degree criminal sexual act with a victim less than 17-years-old and first-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors in the first degree in Westchester County, New York.

Esteban Pineda-Guillen, a 34-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Seattle. Pineda has multiple DUI convictions, as well as a conviction for conspiracy to commit sexual assault in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nelson Juarez, a 62-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested by ICE Buffalo. Juarez has a conviction for sexual conduct with a child in Nassau County, New York.

ICE Baltimore arrested a Guatemalan alien charged with murder, assault after release.

ICE announced the arrests of 133 illegal aliens during an operation in Buffalo, NY. 20 of those arrested had prior criminal charges or convictions which included homicide. 9 of the illegals arrested were also previously deported.

Wyoming is even ARRESTING illegal aliens for driving without a valid CDL and even DETAINING them for ICE!

ICE is arresting pedophiles in Boston.

And on and on and on. I don’t know about you but I’m glad these men are no longer roaming free in my country. We have enough of our own problems!

HOMAN: "The last administration told ICE you can't arrest somebody for being here illegally. That's not what the law says. We're not going to tell ICE officers, 'you know what, ignore the oath you took.’

”

