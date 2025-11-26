THE TRUE STORY OF THANKSGIVING

This narrative has been pulled directly from the diaries, journals and reports written by the Pilgrims themselves. It is the true story of Thanksgiving from those who experienced it - it is the opposite of what I was taught in school.

I fact checked it myself many years ago. I encourage you to read this around your dinner table this Thanksgiving. The truth shall set you free. Praise God!

The story of the Pilgrims begins in the early part of the 17th century. The Church of England under King James I was persecuting anyone and everyone who did not recognize its absolute civil and spiritual authority. Those who challenged their authority and those who believed strongly in freedom of worship were hunted down, imprisoned, and sometimes executed for their religious beliefs in 17th Century England.

In early 17th-century England, the government treated religious nonconformity as both a spiritual error and a political threat, so many specific beliefs and practices were outlawed. Nonattendance at Church of England services, holding private worship meetings, and rejecting the authority of bishops or the official Prayer Book could all be punished by law, because the state saw religious unity as essential to civil order and loyalty to the crown.​

The story of the Pilgrims begins in this climate. Under King James I, the Church of England enforced the Act of Uniformity, which required everyone to attend Anglican services and follow the set liturgy; skipping services or worshiping in unauthorized gatherings (such as Separatist house-church meetings) was illegal and punishable by fines, imprisonment, or loss of livelihood.

Those who openly denied that the Church of England was a true church, or who organized independent congregations that chose their own ministers and rejected the bishops, could be prosecuted under laws like the Seditious Sectaries Act, which effectively criminalized radical Separatist groups ruling that such dissent undermined both church and state authority.

A group of separatists first fled to Holland and established a community. After eleven years, about forty of them agreed to make a perilous journey to the New World, where they would certainly face hardships, but at least the promise was that they could live and worship God according to the dictates of their own consciences.

It’s a powerful belief, the belief in freedom of religion to engage in this kind of activity in order to be able to do it, to be able to cross an ocean to a place where you have no idea what to expect.

On August 1, 1620, the Mayflower set sail. It carried a total of 102 passengers, including forty Pilgrims led by William Bradford. On the journey, Bradford set up an agreement, a contract, that established: “Just and equal laws for all members of the new community, irrespective of their religious beliefs."

Where did the revolutionary ideas expressed in the Mayflower Compact come from? From their interpretation of the Bible. The Pilgrims were a people completely steeped in the Old and New Testaments.

They looked to the ancient Israelites for their example. And, because of the biblical precedents set forth in Scripture, they never doubted that their experiment would work. They were people with incredible faith.

The journey to the New World was a long and arduous one. And when the Pilgrims landed in New England in November, they found, according to Bradford’s detailed journal, a cold, barren, desolate wilderness. There were no friends to greet them, he wrote. There were no houses to shelter them.

There were no inns where they could refresh themselves. And the sacrifice they had made for freedom was just beginning. During the first winter, half the Pilgrims — including Bradford’s own wife — died of either starvation, sickness or exposure.

When spring finally came, Indians, the Native Americans, indeed, taught the settlers how to plant corn, fish for cod and skin beavers for coats. Life improved for the Pilgrims, but they did not yet prosper! This is important to understand because this is where modern American history lessons often end.

That’s where the traditional story of Thanksgiving ends: "The Indians helped them and they learned how to plant corn, had they had a big feast, and that’s what we celebrate today."

No! That's not what happened.

Thanksgiving is actually explained in way too many textbooks as a holiday for which the Pilgrims gave thanks to the Indians for saving their lives, rather than what it really was.

Thanksgiving was “a devout expression of gratitude” to God — and if you doubt that, go look at George Washington’s first Thanksgiving Proclamation, when Thanksgiving became a national holiday because of George Washington.

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor…”

You cannot escape the fact that it was a national holiday rooted in thanking God for America, for the blessed nature of our country, and this is exactly what the Pilgrims did. That’s what they were thankful for.

Here is the part that has been omitted from the traditional textbooks, and was omitted when I was in school.

The Pilgrims who sailed on the Mayflower did not finance their own voyage; they relied on backing from a group of English investors often called the Merchant Adventurers, based mainly in London, with some financial connections in Holland. These investors provided ships, supplies, and capital in exchange for an expected return from the colony’s future production over a set number of years, so the colonists were indeed under heavy financial obligations and they were literally indentured servants.

The original contract the Pilgrims had entered into on the Mayflower - they all had merchant sponsors. They didn’t have the money to make this trip themselves. There were sponsors - who were merchants in Holland and London that paid for it.

The Pilgrims were in debt to their sponsors. Some might even call the Pilgrims indentured servants or debt slaves. Their debts had to be repaid or their families would be sent to prison or worse....

So, the contract that they had signed called for everything they produced to go into a common store, and each member of the community was entitled to one common share. All of the land they cleared and the houses they built belonged to the community as well. It didn’t belong to any individuals, and everything they produced they were going to distribute it equally. Everyone would get the same, and everybody would be the same. All of the land they cleared and the houses they built belonged to the community as well. Nobody owned anything. They just had a share in it.

In reality, the financiers actually owned everything because the Pilgrims were indebted to them. That sounds like the New World Order GREAT RESET 2030 Globalist plan doesn’t it? You’ll own nothing and be happy.

It was a commune, folks— minus the weed. It was the forerunner to the communes we saw in the ’60s and ’70s out in California with organic vegetables. It didn’t work. The Pilgrims soon found that Socialism didn’t work.

Much of the farming was organized so that colonists worked collectively and brought crops into a common store, from which provisions were distributed. This was essentially a early “Socialist” test in America - rather than capitalism and private ownership.

The first “Socialist society” in America created serious problems. Because much of the agricultural labor and its fruits were shared, many people had little direct incentive to work harder than others, and resentments grew when those who felt more industrious believed they were carrying those who contributed less. They starved to death!

Recognizing that the Socialist commune system (that’s where the word Communist comes from by the way - common ownership) was NOT working, Governor William Bradford and the colony’s leaders decided to change how land for planting was managed.

They began assigning specific parcels of land to individual families to plant and tend for their own benefit, while still maintaining cooperation in other necessary communal tasks such as defense and public works. Bradford later wrote that allowing families to work their own plots produced “very good success,” as people became more diligent when they directly benefited from their labor.​

Bradford, who had become the new governor of the colony, recognized that this form of collectivism was deadly. He decided to take bold action. Bradford assigned a plot of land to each family to work and manage and it was theirs. Bradford introduced Capitalism to America.

BTW - Collectivism is any form of Government where individuals and private property are not important - and only the group and the group identity (common good) is important. Marxism, Nazi-ism, Socialism, Communism and Fascism are all forms of “inclusive” collectivism. Capitalism is the opposite of collectivism and focuses on individualism, freedom & responsibility.

Bradford said that whatever they produced was now theirs to do with whatever they wanted. They could sell it, keep it, use it, but it was theirs. Well, you know what happened. This was, in effect, the unleashing of the power of competition and the marketplace. Capitalism and free enterprise worked!

The Pilgrims had discovered and experimented with what could only be described as Socialism and it failed miserably. It didn’t work.

What Bradford and his community found was that under Socialism (Communism) that the most creative and industrious people had no incentive to work any harder than anyone else, because no matter what you produced, you got the same as anybody else.

If you didn’t produce anything, you still got the same amount that everybody else got. They tried to refine it, perfect it, and re-invent Socialism just like everybody else who thinks they know better. But here’s no way to refine Socialism and perfect it. They dumped it. The Pilgrims dumped Socialism. It didn’t work! It never does.

Bradford proved that Socialism did NOT work in America and he basically ushered in Capitalism in America - with strong family-based property rights and personal responsibility for production. They removed CENTRALIZED means of production and put control in the hands of the individual where merit won the day.

The colonists still owed obligations to their backers, yet over time more land, houses, and livestock came under individual or family control.

The experience at Plymouth is often cited by historians and commentators as an early North American example of how private or individualized use rights and market-oriented incentives work while socialism does NOT.

What Bradford wrote in his own journal about this social experiment should be in every schoolchild’s history lesson:

BRADFORD: "The experience that we had in this common course and condition tried sundry years…that by taking away property, and bringing community into a common wealth, would make them happy and flourishing — as if they were wiser than God."

“For this community [so far as it was] was found to breed much confusion and discontent, and retard much employment that would have been to their benefit and comfort. For young men that were most able and fit for labor and service did repine that they should spend their time and strength to work for other men’s wives and children without any recompense."

What he’s saying is, “Why should we bust our ass working for people who are not doing anything?” It didn’t work. It was a resounding failure.

The Pilgrims found that people could not be expected to do their best work without incentive. So what did Bradford’s community try next? They unharnessed the power of good old Capitalism and free enterprise.

They let every family have their own plot of land to work and they were permitted to market the products, the crops that they grew, and the result was, Bradford wrote,

“This had very good success. For it made all hands industrious, so as much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been.”

So the result was successful free enterprise after the Pilgrims had tried Socialism and failed.

When they dumped Socialism the “Pilgrims found they had more food than they could eat themselves."

Now, this is where it gets really good. They set up trading posts and exchanged goods with the Indians. In other words, there was abundance and there was Capitalism going on. There was buying and selling going on. There were profits. For everyone!

The moral? A group of people arrived on a boat committed to being equal and the same. It failed. They end up turning out industrious activity, creating that by virtue of competition and being able to keep what you produced. They produced more than they needed. They ended up setting up trading posts. They exchanged goods with the Indians, and the profits finally allowed them to pay off the debts to their sponsors, the merchants in London who had sponsored them. Free enterprise gave them the freedom they came to America for.

The success and prosperity of the Plymouth settlement attracted more Europeans and began what came to be known as the ‘Great Puritan Migration.’ In other words, the Pilgrims had such overwhelming success at growing their community, word spread all the way back to England, and it began this huge migration of people to America - which still goes on today.

Remember, the Pilgrims preceded the founding of the country by hundreds of years. They really were the ones that got it started and showed how it could be done. And it was — I don’t want to use the word “rich.” It was so plentiful, this was what they were thankful for.

They thanked God for the guidance found in the Bible for restructuring their community, and shared their bounty with the Indians, who did teach them how to do things they didn’t know how to do - be farmers.

That’s The True Story of Thanksgiving.

-Rush Limbaugh

https://officialrushlimbaugh.com/the-true-story-of-thanksgiving

