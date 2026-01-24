If you’d prefer to read this newsletter on my website, click here.

This morning, a man named Alex Pretti pulled a gun on ICE agents in Minneapolis and was shot dead.

A couple of weeks ago, a woman named Renee Good rammed an ICE agent in Minneapolis with her car and was shot dead.

Good & Pretty? Who thinks that just happens? Come on! I apologize in advance if this newsletter isn’t perfect - but I wanted to get out the truth before the fake news poisons your minds with lies!

Who thinks that the death of George Floyd just happened in Minneapolis on Memorial Day 2020? NOPE. As I wrote 5 years ago, George Floyd was a patsy in the Communist color revolution in America. Minneapolis was CHOSEN for a reason for these operations because of their evil complicit leadership and Derek Chauvin was a sacrificial lamb led to the slaughter by the left-wing demons that control that city.

I’m not going to get into details about the latest shooting in Minneapolis by “Alex Pretti” until the 72 hour mark is over but this is a great article to help you understand that all this chaos in Minneapolis is PLANNED - it’s not an accident. These are paid mercenaries funded by the Islamo-Communists and brought into Minnesota to distract from and hide the massive election fraud and corruption there and to create a “test lab” for chaos that can be replicated across America.

Before ICE came on the scene in Minneapolis, Islamo-Communist agitators and gangsters were shooting at each other in my gym parking lot, jacking cars in the round-abouts, attacking women as they left the grocery store and the yoga studio and burning down my birth city. At the same time, they were stealing BILLIONS from Minnesota taxpayers to fund their crimes!

I know - because I lived right in the fricking middle of it! One even threatened to shoot me in my own home!

Don’t tell me anything negative about ICE and Homeland Security. ICE is there to clean out the demons and den of vipers that control Minneapolis! ICE is doing God’s work!

These agitators are PAID MERCENARIES here to destabilize our country for invasion & takeover. These are NOT peaceful protesters.

This “peaceful protester” bit off the finger of an ICE agent in Minneapolis this morning while another planned to murder several.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “AMONG OTHER THINGS, THIS IS A “COVER UP” FOR THE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS THAT HAVE BEEN STOLEN FROM THE ONCE GREAT STATE (BUT SOON TO BE GREAT AGAIN!) OF MINNESOTA!

It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by Corrupt Politicians and Fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 Billion Dollars. In any event, whether it is or isn’t, the Theft, Incompetence, and Fraud is MASSIVE! Sadly, whatever numbers we find, California, and other Democrat run States, WILL BE WORSE. Stay tuned!

This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?

It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do! Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy.

We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America.

LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

This is a great article that I found this morning on X to show you how Minneapolis didn’t just happen - it wasn’t an accident. IT WAS CHOSEN AS A TEST LAB FOR CHAOS.

Minnesota Wasn’t an Accident. It Was a Test Lab.

This is the story of how Minnesota became a political laboratory—first for the 2020 George Floyd protests, then for a sustained campaign against federal immigration enforcement. The players are the same. The money flows through familiar channels. And the strategy, according to those who designed it, was always meant to be replicated.

Part I: “Give Biden a Hot Summer”

On the evening of April 29, 2024, more than 100 activists gathered at The People’s Forum, a socialist organization headquartered in Manhattan’s Midtown. They came to plan their next moves as anti-Israel protests roiled college campuses nationwide. A Washington Free Beacon reporter accessed the meeting via Zoom and documented what happened next.¹

Manolo De Los Santos, the Forum’s executive director, didn’t mince words. He urged the assembled activists to “give Joe Biden a hot summer” and make “the politics of usual untenable to take place in this country.”² He praised protesters who had “decided that resistance is more important than negotiations” and encouraged others to “stand between the police and our students.”³

Most significantly, De Los Santos called for recreating “the violent protests of the summer of 2020”—a direct reference to the George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis.⁴

Hours later, protesters smashed windows at Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall and barricaded themselves inside. Police who cleared the building found industrial-grade chains, gas masks, helmets, goggles, hammers, knives, and ropes.⁵

The People’s Forum denied encouraging violence, but De Los Santos’s words were captured on the record. And they revealed something the mainstream media had largely ignored: for a certain network of professional activists, the 2020 protests weren’t a tragic response to police violence. They were a proof of concept—a template to be studied, refined, and redeployed.

Part II: The Singham Network

Understanding how The People’s Forum operates requires following the money. And the money leads to Shanghai.

Neville Roy Singham is an American tech entrepreneur who sold his software company, ThoughtWorks, for approximately $785 million in 2017.⁶ He now lives in Shanghai, where, according to a 2023 New York Times investigation, he “works closely with the Chinese government media machine and finances propaganda worldwide.”⁷

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), a Rutgers University-affiliated research organization, published a comprehensive report in May 2024 documenting what it calls the “Singham Network”—a web of nonprofits, fiscal sponsors, and alternative media outlets that share funding, personnel, and messaging.⁸

According to NCRI, The People’s Forum received over $20 million from Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans (co-founder of the anti-war group CODEPINK), between 2017 and 2022.⁹ The money moved through a complex network of donor-advised funds and shell companies, including the Justice and Education Fund, the United Community Fund, and the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund.¹⁰

The People’s Forum has acknowledged receiving Singham funding. In a December 21, 2021 post on X (then Twitter), the organization defended its financial relationship with Singham against critics.¹¹

Congressional investigators have taken notice. On September 4, 2025, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith sent a formal letter to De Los Santos demanding records and alleging that The People’s Forum had “acted as a foreign agent of the Chinese Communist Party” while enjoying tax-exempt status.¹²

“Public reporting suggests that The People’s Forum has received over $20 million from Mr. Singham and his wife,” Smith wrote. “Multiple reports have found that The People’s Forum is part of Mr. Singham’s network of non-profit organizations that serve as his conduits to spread pro-CCP narratives.”¹³

The Senate Judiciary Committee separately requested that the Department of Justice investigate whether The People’s Forum should register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.¹⁴

De Los Santos himself has deep ties to Cuba. According to his biography at the Black Alliance for Peace, he “was based out of Cuba for many years” and “worked toward building international networks of people’s movements and organizations.”¹⁵ The New York Post reported that De Los Santos first traveled to Cuba in 2006 and was there as recently as March 2024.¹⁶ He has been photographed meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.¹⁷

Part III: Minnesota’s Pre-Positioned Infrastructure

If The People’s Forum represents the ideological and financial hub of what the Heritage Foundation calls “the revolutionary ecosystem,” Minnesota is where the theory has been put into practice.¹⁸

The infrastructure began taking shape well before the Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge in December 2025. In fact, much of it was funded and organized in anticipation of exactly this moment.

The Immigrant Defense Network

In 2024, the Bush Foundation—a prominent Minnesota philanthropy—awarded a $995,000 grant to COPAL Education Fund, a Latino advocacy organization, to establish the Immigrant Defense Network (IDN).¹⁹ The grant’s stated purpose: “to improve coordination among organizations serving immigrants and their families” with emphasis on “media strategies that help tell the stories of immigrants.”²⁰

The IDN officially launched in 2025—before Operation Metro Surge began—as “a network of over 90 immigrant, labor, legal, faith, and community organizations dedicated to protecting and advancing the constitutional rights of immigrant communities across Minnesota.”²¹

Edwin Torres DeSantiago, the IDN’s manager, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that more than 10,000 people have registered for the network’s trainings.²² According to public records reviewed by The Star News Network, Torres DeSantiago previously served as political director for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.²³

COPAL’s 2024 tax filings show the organization received $4.1 million in contributions that year, up from $2.4 million in 2023.²⁴

MIRAC and the Rapid Response System

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) has operated since 2006, but its activities have intensified dramatically. Since December 2024, MIRAC has offered monthly ICE raid response trainings, with 100 to 200 participants per session, according to organizer Miguel Hernandez.²⁵

“There is a huge explosion of interest now. But I think we were already ready,” Hernandez told the Star Tribune. “We saw the writing on the wall.”²⁶

MIRAC’s website makes its ideological orientation explicit: “MIRAC sees the U.S. immigration system and criminal justice system as fundamentally unjust, racist, and white supremacist.”²⁷

The organization operates through encrypted Signal chat networks—some restarted daily for security—that involve hundreds of people across Minnesota.²⁸ Information shared includes immigrant names, license plate numbers, vehicle descriptions, and agent locations.

Monarca and the “Upstander” Training Program

Monarca, an arm of the nonprofit Unidos Minnesota, runs what it calls the “Upstander Legal Observer” program.²⁹ The program trains civilians to follow, track, report, and record federal immigration officers during operations.

On January 10, 2026—three days after Renée Good was killed—more than 1,000 activists packed into Roseville Lutheran Church for a Monarca training session.³⁰ Speakers described ICE as a “white supremacist police force that has no oversight,” according to reporters present.³¹

Monarca’s website instructs observers to use the “S.A.L.U.T.E.” framework when documenting ICE activity: Size, Activity, Location, Uniform, Time, Equipment.³² The organization operates a rapid response hotline and has distributed “weight station toolkits” identifying locations where ICE conducts operations.³³

Unidos Minnesota reported $545,123 in assets in 2023. Its funders include the New Venture Fund (a D.C.-based pass-through funder), the Amalgamated Charitable Foundation, and the McKnight Foundation.³⁴

Part IV: The George Floyd Pipeline

The Minnesota Star Tribune made the connection explicit in a December 27, 2025 report:

“The block watches and neighborhood chat groups that proliferated after the fallout from George Floyd’s murder have now morphed into a large-scale mobilization aimed at defying the federal government’s immigration agenda by tracking ICE agents across Minnesota, documenting deportation flights and protesting at workplace raids.”³⁵

This is not coincidental. The same organizations, networks, and even individuals who mobilized during the 2020 uprising have redirected their infrastructure toward immigration resistance.

The National Lawyers Guild Minnesota chapter, for instance, describes its recent history on its website: “Most recently, the NLG MN has been working to provide legal support in response to the Minnesota Uprising that occurred after the brutal and tragic police murder of George Floyd.”³⁶

Today, NLG Minnesota operates a legal support hotline (612-444-2654) for protesters confronting ICE and provides trained Legal Observers—identifiable by their lime-green hats—to monitor federal enforcement actions.³⁷

In a statement following Good’s death, NLG Minnesota wrote: “Once again the eyes of the world are on our city. ICE murdered Renee Nicole Good.”³⁸

The Heritage Foundation’s 2024 report on “the revolutionary ecosystem” documented this continuity: “The infrastructure of organizations sustaining the anti-Israel protests today is virtually identical to the one that has supported the Black Lives Matter organizations since their birth in the middle 2010s.”³⁹

The report identified four interlocking components: activist organizations (The People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, etc.), fiscal sponsors (Alliance for Global Justice, Tides Foundation, WESPAC), donors (Singham network, Open Society Foundations, Rockefeller Brothers Fund), and radical media outlets (BreakThrough News, Tricontinental, Grayzone).⁴⁰

Many of these same entities have now turned their attention—and their resources—to Minnesota’s immigration battles.

Part V: Operation Metro Surge and the Renée Good Flashpoint

On January 6, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security announced what it called “the largest immigration enforcement operation ever carried out,” deploying 2,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.⁴¹

The following morning, ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renée Good during an encounter on a residential street in south Minneapolis. According to DHS, Good had been “stalking and impeding ICE all day” and used her vehicle as a weapon. Good’s family and witnesses dispute this account, and video of the incident has fueled competing interpretations.⁴²

What is not in dispute is what happened next.

Within hours, MIRAC held a vigil at the shooting scene. COPAL and the IDN activated their rapid response networks. The ACLU of Minnesota—which had already filed one lawsuit against Operation Metro Surge in December—announced it would file additional legal action.⁴³

The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota issued a statement accusing ICE of “terrorizing communities across Minnesota” and demanding that Operation Metro Surge be shut down entirely.⁴⁴

Over the following two weeks:

Over 1,000 events took place nationwide during the “ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action”⁴⁵

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz placed the National Guard on standby⁴⁶

Attorney General Keith Ellison, joined by Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed federal lawsuits to halt ICE deployments⁴⁷

The ACLU filed class-action lawsuits alleging racial profiling and constitutional violations⁴⁸

Federal judge Katherine Menendez issued a preliminary injunction restricting federal agent conduct (later stayed by the Eighth Circuit)⁴⁹

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act⁵⁰

The pattern mirrored 2020: a real and tragic incident, followed by immediate framing through pre-existing networks, rapid escalation from specific grievance to systemic critique (”abolish ICE”), sustained pressure through coordinated legal, political, and street action.

Part VI: The Doctrine Made Explicit

What makes Minnesota different from other immigration flashpoints is the degree to which organizers have been explicit about their strategy.

The NCRI report notes that activists in the Singham network view the 2020 protests as proof that “the ability for mass struggle now exists inside the United States.”⁵¹ This framing treats George Floyd’s death not as a singular tragedy but as a tactical validation—evidence that the right combination of outrage, infrastructure, and outside support can produce transformational results.

De Los Santos’s April 2024 call to recreate “the violent protests of the summer of 2020” was not a slip of the tongue. It was a statement of doctrine.

The IDN’s establishment before Operation Metro Surge began—funded by nearly $1 million from the Bush Foundation—demonstrates pre-positioning rather than organic response. The explicit training of thousands in “rapid response” and “legal observation” tactics, the encrypted communication networks, the coordinated media strategies: none of this materialized spontaneously after Good’s death.

It was waiting.

Conclusion

The same network that helped turn George Floyd’s death into a national uprising has spent five years building the capacity to do it again. They have studied what worked in 2020, professionalized their operations, secured substantial funding, and pre-positioned infrastructure across Minnesota.

When Renée Good was killed on a Minneapolis street, that infrastructure activated precisely as designed. [The same thing happened today with Alex Pretti.]

Minnesota was chosen—first as the place where 2020 proved the model, then as the laboratory where that model would be refined and redeployed. The current crisis is not an accident of geography or politics.

It is the product of strategy.

I studied election fraud and welfare fraud in Minnesota starting almost a decade ago. But I guarantee that it’s 100 times worse than we can imagine. Dr. Oz is in Minneapolis right now and is reporting that 400 businesses in St. Paul are housed in ONE BUILDING and they are stealing BILLIONS in Medicaid funding from Minnesotans! This is just the tip of the iceberg!

Why is Minnesota different?

1. State and local Democrat officials are directing state and local LE to not assist federal LE, a practice unlike most of the rest of the nation;

2. State and local Democrat officials are actively encouraging their citizens to feloniously interfere with federal law enforcement;

AND (most importantly)

3. State and local Democrat officials are actively engaged with a huge criminal conspiracy that organizes and executes a wide variety of unlawful, terroristic actions designed to thwart federal LE enforcement in the lawful conduct of its mission.

This is why it should be obvious to every honest, thinking person that Minnesota is a huge crime cartel funding the Democrat party and they are doing everything they can to cover it up.

This means Minnesota itself is one giant RICO criminal conspiracy that makes the Mafia look poorly organized in comparison.

DRAINO: When Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian-Burisma bribery corruption was exposed, a war was instigated to distract everyone and help destroy the evidence.

When $100 billion in immigrant fraud was discovered in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, the anti-ICE riots were turned up to 11 to distract the public.

Same Deep State playbook.

These agitators are PAID MERCENARIES here to destabilize our country for invasion & takeover. These are NOT peaceful protesters.

STILL THINK TEAM TRUMP AREN’T TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY? The DOJ had to fire so many Deep State US attorneys that were obstructing MAGA that they are now using JAG lawyers to prosecute agitators in Minneapolis and other blue cities.

The Pentagon is dispatching at least 25 military lawyers (JAG officers) to Minneapolis to assist federal prosecutors, as reported in January 2026. They will use military attorneys in civilian courtrooms during increased federal immigration enforcement and crackdowns.

The 25 JAGs will act as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys in Minneapolis. These JAG officers are expected to assist with prosecuting cases in civilian courts.

Similar assignments of military lawyers have occurred recently in Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C..

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the military services to identify 40 judge advocate general officers, from which 25 were selected to serve as special assistant United States attorneys in Minneapolis.

“Ideally have significant experience in criminal prosecution, civil litigation, administrative law, immigration law, general litigation, or other related fields.”

The agitators in Minneapolis are PAID MERCENARIES here to destabilize our country for invasion & takeover. These are NOT peaceful protesters. If you are spreading that lie - please stop.

What do you want to bet that they’ve discovered that Minnesota (emphasis Minneapolis) is one of the top money laundering operations in the country for the Democrats. One big criminal cartel. Watch.

