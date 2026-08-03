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John H.'s avatar
John H.
5h

I'm not surprised. This is great reporting by the way and its why I subscribe. I think another "story/scoop" along the same lines is for someone to compare price increases on American made automobiles AFTER Trump instituted tariffs on foreign automakers.

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janet beihoffer's avatar
janet beihoffer
4h

You work is incredibly good and very clearly written. We simply have far too many people who want to take advantage of others. I’m not saying if you’re wealthy, give all to the poor but when OUR President says gas prices will come down, then YOU, oil execs decide to underline him and overcharge your customers, that is a type of robbery. CA must breed a particular type of person.

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