Chevron gave an interview to Maria Bartiromo this morning and bragged about how much money they were making off gas prices. Profits are up 12 times what they were a year ago - they made $12 BILLION in second quarter.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron, just gave, in an interview with the fabulous Maria Bartiromo, all of the reasons that his company is doing so well. The only thing he conveniently forgot to mention is that, without the genius, foresight, strength, and stability, of the TRUMP Administration, the Oil Industry, and our Country itself, would be DEAD!

As an example, they threw Mike and Chevron out of Venezuela, but now they’re back, far bigger and stronger than ever before, expecting to make a fortune! That goes for other Oil Companies as well…and get your consumer (retail!) Oil Prices DOWN, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6402689356112

I said this in May. The price of gas in America is self-inflicted and they are gouging us on gas prices - and blaming Iran - and Trump knows they should be coming down much faster than they are.

Seriously, why does he have to do everything!?! As consumers, we need to demand lower prices from oil companies and retailers. Use Gas Buddy to find the lowest prices and then shame those who gouge you! DEMAND YOUR LOCAL GAS STATION LOWER PRICES!

A few months ago, the CEO of Chevron said crude would be $160 a barrel due to the Iran war - he was WRONG - it’s under $80 right now! Now they are making $12 BILLION a quarter off the US consumer while pretending they are heroes!

Make calls, write letters, hold signs - do whatever it takes! Crude oil is much lower now than under Biden! But the oil companies and gas stations are still GOUGING us! The real cost of a gallon of gas in America is about $2.30. The rest is PURE PROFIT.

Don’t believe me? Let’s look at some numbers…

In California, a gallon of regular gas now costs the consumer $5.66!

The Democrats are promoting that number as if it’s the fault of the Trump administration. Let’s look at the truth.

$1.40 of that is for California state and local taxes.

18 cents of that is Federal tax.

The actual cost today to extract and refine and distribute sweet American crude is $1.50 to $2.30 per gallon of regular gas - anything on top of that is profit in somebody’s pocket!

Cost to produce and distribute: $2.30

California taxes: $1.40

Federal tax: $.18

TOTAL: $3.88

PROFIT: $5.66-$3.88 = $1.78

California marks up gas 60% ($1.40) before they even deliver it to you! Then the retailers AND gas companies charge you another $1.78 per gallon in pure profit. It’s a racket!

Crude oil is lower than it was under the Biden administration but the oil companies are still gouging! They are making record profits off of us!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Oil Companies must get consumer (retail!) Oil Prices DOWN, NOW! They’re making too much money. I don’t like it. I should be the last one to say that because I’m a big free enterprise guy, nobody bigger. Chevron, too much money. ExxonMobil, too much, too much money. When you look at one company where they made 12x what they made the year before, they ought to give some of that back to the public, and they better cut the retail price, the consumer price. I’ll say it loud and clear. I’m not happy about it.”

ExxonMobil and Chevron combined made $26.5 BILLION in Second Quarter 2026.



Please explain this to your friends and family. Most people don’t know. They want you to blame the war in Iran for everything - when our own oil companies and blue states are GOUGING us!

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