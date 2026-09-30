When President Trump put together his political team for his 2nd term, a lot of people couldn’t figure out why he was bringing in Silicon Valley tech guys along with traditional conservatives and old political rivals.

But I called this early in my multi-part series published in 2024 called Saving America. Trump picked a Team of Rivals on purpose. That group included people like Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Marc Andreessen, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, and Sam Altman. They came together for one big reason: to streamline and fix America’s biggest economic, technology, and government problems.

Saving America: Part One (A Team of Rivals) Tierney's Real News · August 29, 2024 People are wondering why all of a sudden President Trump has reached out to liberals and wealthy tech donors like Elon, RFK Jr., Bill Ackman, Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman & Marc Andreessen to form a Team of Rivals like Lincoln did. He’s shining a light on all of them - may the best man win! Read full story

This is basically the same group that met yesterday to roll out Trump’s new executive order renaming AI as Super Intelligence (SI) and to launch the new government website America.gov. They all helped build it and they’re all behind it.

America.gov is not just another government portal. It’s the real-world result of their plan. It represents the physical fulfillment of Trump’s strategy: a structural shift in how power, information, and services flow directly to regular Americans — straight to you, without all the middlemen.

Why This Matters

No More Agency Silos

For 250 years, every federal agency ran its own separate system. You had to jump from one website to another, fill out different forms, and start over every time. Now everything is pulled into one simple SI tool. That completely changes how the government deals with the public.

I found in my business experience that the same inefficiency exists at every corporation and industry in America. “Silo” operations are job security for many people. All that ends with SI.

Cutting the Paper-Pushers

A huge number of government jobs in Washington exist just to process paperwork, answer phones, and explain rules to regular people. When the computer does that work directly, the government can permanently reduce those jobs without shutting down the services people actually need.

Cutting Out the Media Middlemen

You can now ask the system about laws, executive orders, and government programs in plain English and get clear answers yourself. You don’t have to wait for TV anchors or newspapers to tell you what something means.

If a simple SI tool can cut through years of federal red tape and give you straight answers, it changes the whole relationship between taxpayers and the government.

How It Actually Works

Unlike the usual government computer projects that take forever and cost a fortune, America.gov is built with modern tools:

It searches through about 29,000 official government websites and pulls all the public information, rules, and records into one place.

Right now it answers questions instantly in normal language. Next it will let you actually submit forms, renew licenses, and finish applications right inside the same window.

This single front-door system for federal services was planned from day one. When DOGE talked about “modernization” and “efficiency,” most people thought it was just more empty talk we’ve heard since the Eisenhower days. It wasn’t. Elon’s team wasn’t just examining the bloated system for fraud - they were learning how to streamline it to make it more efficient and effective for us!

Trump also renamed artificial intelligence to “Super Intelligence” with an executive order. He’s dropping the old baggage that comes with the word AI and he says the word “artificial” doesn’t correctly define it. Particularly since SI will play a major role in eliminating the bloat and waste in our Government. The technology isn’t new, but the name is.

Trump doesn’t just rename things for no reason. He’s the one who renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and the Department of War. And, now he renamed AI to SI and here’s why. There’s nothing artificial about it!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Nobody can any longer complain about providing proof of citizenship or voter ID. They’re always saying, ‘It’s too complicated, too complicated.’ It’s not complicated anymore.”

What You Can Actually Use It For Right Now (Go Try It)

Most people hear “new government website” and picture another disjointed site full of long PDFs and roads to nowhere. This one is different. You can go there today and watch it cut out the middleman.

Here are real ways to test it:

1. Finding Grants and Help for Small Businesses

Old way: Spend weeks reading thick government manuals or paying consultants just to see if you qualify.

Try this: Ask, “Find me active federal small-business grants in my state for agricultural innovation, and give me a 3-step checklist to apply.”

2. Voting and Election Information

Old way: Hunt through confusing state websites or trust TV talking heads.

Try this: Ask, “What are the key voting deadlines, ID requirements, and official polling locations for my zip code?”

3. Reading Laws and Executive Orders Yourself

Old way: Wait for news anchors to tell you what a big bill or order actually says.

Try this: Ask, “Summarize Executive Order ‘Streamlining Access to Government Services’ in plain English, highlighting the top 3 impacts on ordinary taxpayers.”

4. Checking Benefits Without Sitting on Hold

Old way: Wait hours on the phone with Social Security or the VA.

Try this: Ask, “What benefits am I eligible for as a veteran living in my state, and what exact forms do I need to file?”

5. Helping Your Local Community

Old way: Drown in red tape trying to get federal help during a storm or for a local project.

Try this: Ask, “How can my local community organization coordinate directly with federal emergency management resources during a severe storm?”

6. Filing a Complaint

Old way: Figure out which agency handles it, fill out multiple forms, and wait months.

Try this: Ask, “How can I register a complaint about the way a federal program is handled in my state, and what exact steps and forms do I need?”

The Big Computers and Power Plants Behind It

This whole change to streamlining the Deep State and rendering them obsolete depends on building a lot more computing power and energy across the country. Running services for hundreds of millions of people at once takes huge data centers and strong power grids.

Local people sometimes argue about data centers, but they serve two big national purposes:

Handling everyday government services for all of us at the same time.

Keeping America ahead of foreign competitors in SI and powering modern defense systems.

If you still don’t understand why data centers are NOT your enemy - they are the shield America needs to survive, read my in-depth report on that.

Putting Power Back in the Hands of the People

The old way of finding information and communicating with the Federal Government was tough on regular Americans. Checking Social Security, filing a veterans claim, or asking the Feds a simple question meant hours or days on hold, phone trees, broken websites, and government workers standing between you and the answer. Local disaster help or community projects meant endless red tape. Tens of thousands of websites and more than 10,000 forms stood between you and the services you pay for with your taxes.

That time is ending.

The new portal gives clear answers in seconds, with the original sources so you can check them yourself. No more waiting on hold. No more digging through confusing agency sites. Direct access on your terms.

Taking Apart the Cancerous Deep State

A few years ago I wrote an article called “The Cancerous Deep State.”

It showed the problem clearly: the federal government started with only 4,479 employees in 1791. Now it has more than 430 agencies (some counts say over 500), 2.1 million civilian workers, and millions of contractors. Every crisis — the Progressive Era, the New Deal, the Great Society — added more layers. Once those offices are created, they almost never go away.

They write their own rules, protect their own jobs and budgets, and run daily life in ways no voter ever voted for. It’s an unelected machine bigger than any president.

America.gov, run by advanced SI and big data centers, is the first real tool that starts reversing that growth. It removes the bureaucracy’s main job: standing as the required middleman between citizens and their own government. And this is just the beginning…

For 250 years the system worked because regular people needed human helpers — phone operators, form readers, rule explainers — just to get basic services. Those jobs exist because the system is purposely complicated and split up. When one SI tool can search through about 29,000 government websites and give you a clear answer with sources in seconds, that middleman job disappears. You don’t sit on hold with Social Security, the VA, or grant offices anymore. You just ask. Soon you’ll be able to file applications, renew licenses, and finish paperwork right there without bouncing between different agencies.

That’s how you permanently shrink the paper-pusher jobs without cutting the services people need. Once the computer handles the paperwork and explanations, there’s no good reason to keep millions of those permanent positions. The permanent government loses its main power: controlling the information and the process. Power moves back to citizens and to the elected leaders who can finally see what people actually need instead of what the bureaucracy says they need.

The big data centers and the extra power plants needed to run them are part of the plan. They handle everyday services for all of us and at the same time keep America strong in technology and defense. The early republic ran with just a few departments because the work was simple and close to home. SI brings a version of that simplicity back to the whole country: one front door, clear rules, and no unelected gatekeepers deciding if you get an answer or how long you wait. It is also a teachable tool for those who are currently resisting using SI at all!

The Deep State grew by putting itself between the people and their government. It needs confusion and delays to stay powerful. America.gov cuts both. When you can look up executive orders, grants, benefits, and voting rules yourself without media spin or bureaucratic delay, their control over the information is gone. When you can file forms and applications in the same place, whole layers of processing staff are no longer needed.

Trump’s fight with the permanent bureaucracy is no longer just talk. This portal turns it into real action: fewer middlemen, fewer separate systems, fewer permanent jobs that only exist because things are complicated, and a government that finally does its own paperwork so citizens can get on with their lives. That’s how the machine gets taken apart — and stays out of the way.

How This Fits Trump’s Bigger Plan to Save America

This is part of the larger strategy Trump and his Team of Rivals have been building for two years. The goal is clear: make America number one in SI and data centers, and massively increase our electricity production (double or triple it using oil, gas, and nuclear power). China is racing ahead on SI computers, nuclear plants, and energy. If we fall behind, we risk becoming second-class.

The plan also aims to fix the slowdown of the last 50 years in the real world — slower travel, old roads and bridges, less progress outside of computers and phones — by pairing SI with plenty of cheap power, especially small nuclear plants built right next to data centers. The result they’re aiming for is a real economic boom — a Golden Age — that raises living standards instead of giving more power to unaccountable bureaucrats or foreign competitors.

America.gov is the tool that lets everyday Americans actually use this plan without interference. You don’t need permission from gatekeepers and Deep State bureaucrats to find out what the government offers or how to get it. The information and tools are right there in your hand. That’s the founding idea coming back: government works for the people, not the other way around.

The people fighting this change aren’t really worried about a website. They’re worried about losing control OVER you. When grants, benefits, voting information, and public services are locked behind complicated bureaucracy, the power stays in Washington. This new system will be judged by how many hours of frustration it gives back to regular citizens. If America.gov turns billions of hours of yearly federal paperwork into quick, clear answers, and eliminates trillions in waste and fraud, it will be one of the biggest returns of power to the people in modern history.

By replacing the bureaucratic gatekeepers with direct SI access, the Team of Rivals is delivering what was promised: a simpler government, less federal waste, and a direct line between the public and their institutions.

Go to America.gov. Try it yourself. See the difference. This is what putting power back in the hands of the people actually looks like.

PS: I tested it myself and found that you may need to refresh your connection or turn off your Wi-Fi and turn it back on if you run into problems - because the site is so busy right now. If a website or chat box gets stuck or gives you an error message, turn your Wi-Fi off and back on (or switch to a different network) to reset your connection and start a fresh session. If you find issues, please let me know in comments below. We can HELP make it better day by day.

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