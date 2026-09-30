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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
Sep 30

Just tried it for a Social Security/IRMAA/income Tax issue, and got an answer in seconds…with advice about next steps in the event the SSA screws it up.

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John E Predmore's avatar
John E Predmore
Sep 30

Brilliant observations! Trump Always Wins for the American people.

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