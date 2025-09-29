All week long I’ve been trying to explain something “abstractly” on social media - hoping people would get it. It appears I’m not doing a very good job so I’m just going to spell it out - step by step.

I believe the swamp wants to run TWO Governors against each other for President that they BOTH control. That way, no matter WHO wins, they STILL control the White House. I’m not going to get into WHY both parties want Governors because it’s complicated - but I just know they do.

SO, in order to choose the Governors they will ultimately ENDORSE for President and “promote” for President - they must make sure the public SEES THEM IN ACTION - and SEES HOW THEY HANDLE A CRISIS. That way they are ELEVATED TO THE DOMESTIC AND GLOBAL STAGE. It’s literally like an audition!

It’s called ADVERTISING and PUBLIC RELATIONS - and I contend they engineer many of these horrific mass shootings and tragedies in order to shine the spotlight on their favorite candidates. And, yes, they have NO problem creating and using patsies to kill people - or even your children - to get the job done.

We all know, for example, Tim Walz of Minnesota - the Governor of Minnesota - was ELEVATED to the NATIONAL STAGE for George Floyd and many other false flags in Minnesota before he was CHOSEN as Kamala’s VP. There’s NO other reason a sane person would have chosen Walz as a running mate! He’s gross and tied to the CCP!

Remember when Gretchen Whitmer - the Governor of Michigan - and the fake “kidnapping” we were subjected to? That was another ploy to ELEVATE her to the NATIONAL STAGE to be a VP candidate for Biden.

We also know that Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania - the Governor of Pennsylvania was a strong VP contender for Kamala - because his profile was ELEVATED during the assassination attempt of President Trump. How CONVENIENT.

We know that Governor Newsom - the Governor of California has been ELEVATED as a candidate for President due to the Palisades fires - a NATIONAL disaster that garnered international attention.

We saw Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, recently ELEVATED to the NATIONAL stage with the “deportation” of Maryland man during rumors of his quest for the White House!

We just saw Governor Spencer Cox - the RINO Governor of Utah - and a progressive member of the Mormon LDS church - be ELEVATED to the NATIONAL STAGE during the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Obama even came out to promote Cox!

OBAMA: “I’ve been very impressed with Governor Cox in Utah.”

In fact, Obama came out and ENDORSED both Cox and Shapiro after Charlie was shot! Now, Cox, who Charlie Kirk did NOT like, is planning to speak at TPUSA events. How in the hell did that happen when Charlie didn’t like him and Obama does?

NOT ONLY THAT - but 60 Minutes just did a feature on him! Connect the dots!

He’s now giving interviews to the fake news about how he can “fix” our broken nation!

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/utah-governor-spencer-cox-on-political-division-violence-charlie-kirk-60-minutes/

Cox’s son Kaleb is ALSO a big supporter of “transgender” rights and even walked out with other activists in November 2024 to protest. Charlie was right about the Cox family. Kaleb Cox, son of Gov. Spencer Cox, attended the walkout at SUU to protest and said it’s wrong to not let men who pretend to be women to play in women’s sports. He called it a “hypothetical.”

KALEB: “We’re letting these hypotheticals get in the way of human decency and kindness and compassion.”

There’s nothing “hypothetical” about a man playing for a women’s team or having surgery to remove his penis. Who thinks Spencer Cox is a strong enough father to resist his son’s political leanings? Not me.

Finally, the leader of the Mormon LDS church just died at 101 years old. He was a traditionalist - NOT a progressive. However, now that he’s gone - the LDS church is ripe for takeover by the LDS progressives. How convenient that Spencer Cox, a progressive in the church in Utah, has been ELEVATED TO THE NATIONAL stage because of Charlie? Coincidence? I think not.

Then, the day after his death there was a weird shooting and fire at an LDS church that made NO sense at all. It sounds like another MKUltra engineered terror attack.

Where did this happen? In the state of Michigan, home of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, ANOTHER Governor that the Democrats would like to ELEVATE to the NATIONAL stage for a possible Presidential run.

This is what happens to churches when they let the progressives take over. They stop being places to worship God and they start being places to worship demons!

This is what the Communists have done to many Lutheran, Catholic, Presbyterian, Episcopalian, Baptist and Methodist churches so far. They are purposefully SPLITTING the congregations into two parts.

This is what I believe the Communists now hope to do to the LDS church now that its long-time spiritual leader is dead. I hope that is clear now.

Spencer Cox, the “Republican” Governor of Utah, where Charlie Kirk was murdered, is a well-known progressive leader in the LDS church in Utah - who has been ENDORSED BY OBAMA for his pro-LGBTQ views - and he’s going to be speaking at TPUSA soon in Utah. Spencer Cox preaches about “kindness” and “trans” rights - thinks gender surgery is just fine and approves of men in women’s sports - because his son does. DOES THAT SOUND CONSERVATIVE TO YOU?

Do you see the problem? Charlie did NOT like Spencer Cox - so why has he been invited to speak at TPUSA? ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS. We can not let the Communists infiltrate another conservative US organization.

I asked AI if this was an issue:

PERPLEXITY: Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has seen a marked increase in Mormon (LDS) influence in its staffing, particularly following the ascent of Tyler Bowyer, who is openly LDS, to executive leadership within the organization. Bowyer, now serving as the COO and operational lead, is widely acknowledged as a key architect of TPUSA’s internal culture and strategy, and his hiring and networking have brought a notable influx of LDS members onto the staff. A significant number of TPUSA employees, especially those based in Arizona where Bowyer has deep LDS connections, now openly identify as Mormon, and this demographic shift is regularly referenced by those inside and outside the organization—sometimes being described as an “LDS Mafia” in Arizona GOP politics, though Bowyer himself denies such an organized effort to control local party structures.

Tyler Bowyer’s religious identity as a member of the LDS church is public and central to his professional persona. He has described his faith and involvement in church-related discussions, and he has been described by outside observers as “deep Mormon,” with well-documented ties to local LDS networks in Arizona.

Since Bowyer took on an operational leadership role and TPUSA relocated a significant part of its operation to Arizona, LDS representation within staffing noticeably increased, particularly in leadership and strategy roles.

Bowyer and other top staff openly affirm the value alignment between LDS values (family, community, work ethic) and the organization’s conservative mission. Charlie Kirk himself praised his Mormon team members as “polite and hardworking,” and mentioned that a significant share of the staff were LDS, despite his own evangelical identity.

The LDS connection has been especially visible in campus organizing, particularly at Utah Valley University (UVU), a school with a large Mormon student population. After recent events at UVU, Bowyer and TPUSA reported a surge in chapter requests and engagement, leveraging both faith-based and political networks.

While the majority of TPUSA’s public-facing message remains broadly Christian and conservative, the presence of Mormons in senior and mid-level positions has influenced hiring, networking, and chapter-building, particularly across Arizona and Utah.

Some critics and observers, especially in ex-Mormon or secular spaces, have raised concerns about perceived favoritism or informal “in-group” dynamics, though these claims are mostly anecdotal and not easily substantiated.

Despite speculation about an “LDS Mafia,” Bowyer has consistently framed the organization’s staff diversity as proof of broad-based conservative unity rather than sectarian factionalism.

The high-profile role of Mormons in TPUSA has also intersected with headline events, such as the assassination of Charlie Kirk by an LDS-raised individual, further fueling discussion around the intersection of LDS culture and conservative activism within the group.

In summary, the Mormon presence in TPUSA’s staffing is significant, rooted in the networks and religious identity of its top operational leader, and is an acknowledged feature of the organization’s internal and recruitment culture.

And, please don’t tell me you don’t care because you think the LDS church is not a “real” Christian church.

People tell me Mormons aren’t Christian. Well, why did MILLIONS of Christians vote for Mitt Romney in 2012? He’s Mormon. So was Evan McMullin and I know lots of “conservatives” voted for him in 2016.

People tell me Mormons aren’t Christian. Well, why do MILLIONS of Christians follow Glenn Beck & believe every word? He’s Mormon.

I had a recent conversation with a Christian friend that went something like this:

HIM: I am a devout Christian and I will only vote for devout Christians.

ME: Did you vote for Trump in 2016?

HIM: No, because I didn’t believe at that point that he was a devout-enough Christian.

ME: Are Mormons Christian?

HIM: NO.

ME: Yet, you voted for Mitt Romney for President in 2012, he’s a Mormon.

HIM: Well, Romney was running against Obama, so I had no choice.

ME: So your first statement is not true, correct?

IT SHOULD BE OBVIOUS BY NOW THAT ALL PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN RECENT HISTORY HAVE BEEN CONTROLLED BY THE SWAMP - EXCEPT TRUMP.

They even chose Biden because he had dementia and picked Kamala to replace him because she is obviously an alcoholic that can also be controlled. The playbook is now easy to see!

You can call me crazy, you can disagree with me but you can’t prove me wrong because nobody knows exactly what they are doing - but TRUST ME - every time one of these horrific events happens it’s because they want either GUN CONTROL - or to pass some kind of legislation that benefits the swamp - or they want one of their “leaders” to be given the spotlight for a future Presidential RUN. You can take that to the bank.

TO ME IT’S SO OBVIOUS - IT’S ALMOST PREDICTABLE WHERE THEY WILL STRIKE NEXT. IT’S ALL PART OF SOCIAL ENGINEERING TO CON US INTO DOING WHAT THEY WANT.

Look up the NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION and do some research. They are now a Communist organization too! Spencer Cox was featured there a week ago!

https://www.nga.org/news/commentary/dignity_not_division/

Out of the 45 individuals who have held the presidency, 17 had experience as a state Governor prior to entering the White House. Notable Governors-turned-Presidents include Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Please help educate your friends and family about this. People don’t realize (or don’t want to admit) that horrific events and false flags are being engineered in their states for politics! Thank you!

