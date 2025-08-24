While the fake news has been distracting us with one hoax and false flag after another, it appears that Team Trump is rolling out their plan to neuter Iran, Venezuela and North Korea FIRST - based on everything set in motion over the past few months.

Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea are all heavily sanctioned nations that have strengthened strategic partnerships with each other and with Russia and Communist China (CCP) - particularly around military cooperation, intelligence sharing and efforts to evade sanctions. Iran has used Venezuela as a base for weapons and anti-American operations, while North Korea has shared military technology, including ballistic missile expertise, with Iran.

If Trump neuters Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, removes the Communist regime in Venezuela & severs North Korea's ties to the CCP - that ends Communist China and Russia’s dreams of global dominance USING these proxies. The trade deals and tariffs and peace deals that Trump put in place are icing on the cake - but it appears there’s an even more strategic plan operating in the background.

Trump knows that if Communist Venezuela falls, so does Communist Brazil and Communist Cuba and so do their ties to their allies in Communist China, Russia and Iran - and other Communist and socialist leaders around the world. That also means the Communists and their funders lose their ability to threaten the Americas.

The United States is currently escalating its efforts against Venezuela with a combination of military, economic, and diplomatic actions. As of August 2025, three U.S. Aegis guided-missile destroyers—the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson—are being deployed to waters off Venezuela as part of President Trump’s campaign to combat Latin American drug trafficking organizations, which the administration blames for fueling fentanyl and violence in the U.S. The naval deployment is supported by thousands of Marines and other military assets, suggesting a multi-month operation aimed at countering “narco-terror” activities linked to the Maduro regime.

Chevron has resumed limited exports of Venezuelan oil to the United States in 2025 under a strict sanctions waiver. The Trump administration granted Chevron a specific six-month license that allows it to operate and export from Venezuela but prohibits direct cash payments, taxes, or royalties to President Nicolás Maduro's regime. Instead, the structure ensures Chevron can recover debts and continue operations without formally enriching the Venezuelan state. The license also allows the U.S. to counteract growing influence from Chinese, Russian, and Iranian oil companies in Venezuela, while serving as leverage for negotiations.

This structure indirectly hampers Russia's ability to help Venezuela evade sanctions. The U.S. has sanctioned Rosneft's trading arm, a key Russian player in Venezuela's oil exports. This limits Russia's ability to monetize Venezuelan oil and provide financial mechanisms to keep Maduro afloat.

If North Korea is neutered, the CCP loses the ability to terrorize Japan and South Korea.

After Trump met with Putin, in a rare public statement, Kim Jong Un - the leader of Communist North Korea and proxy for the Chinese Communist Party, paid a tearful tribute to North Korean soldiers that he sent to fight AND die for Russia in Ukraine:

"As I stand in front of the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers, I don’t know how to express my regret and apologies for not being able to protect our precious sons.”

VERY INTERESTING. Up until now, Kim has denied helping Putin in the war. Turns out, North Korea sent over 12,000 soldiers to help Russia invade Ukraine. I wonder what prompted this sudden outpouring of honesty? I'm guessing it has to do with the initials DJT.

If Iran is neutered, and its ability to create a nuclear weapon is destroyed, Russia, Iran and China lose the ability to spread Islamo-Communism around the world and use Hamas and the threat of a nuclear Iran to terrorize Israel, America and the Middle East. Trump already did that.

President Trump just posted this interview on Truth Social. Iran's leadership just admitted their goal was to build a nuclear bomb to destroy Israel and America - and keep it secret while doing it.

Russia's number two man even said two months ago that if Trump destroyed Iran's ability to build a nuclear weapon that Russia and China would HELP IRAN REBUILD IT. Who thinks that means Putin and Xi are on our side? Who thinks that makes them the good guys and us the bad guys? WRONG.

People pretend that Russia and Putin is not a threat to America - WRONG. THEY FUND HAMAS AND IRAN. Just like the CCP funds the Muslim Brotherhood and Zelenskyy enables the NAZIs. The propaganda is thick. Putin, Xi & Zelenskyy are all dangerous to the American people!

Add Trump’s plan to take back control of the Panama Canal, unite the Middle East and Israel in the Abraham Accords and end the Muslim Brotherhood’s reign of terror into the fray - and it's world peace!

Pretty cool, huh?

MARK LEVIN: “Like it or not, the Axis of China-Russia-Iran-North Korea has already started WWIII. The Battle of Ukraine is the first battle of WWIII. China's military has been and is being built to wage a military and economic world war against the United States in particular, and the West generally, and Xi will not be satisfied with conquering Taiwan. All of his military spending and diplomatic maneuvering is about far more than Taiwan.”

BTW - I told you this 5 years ago. The CCP plans on landing in Brazil and Venezuela and then coming up through the Darien Gap and Panama to take over America. That’s pretty damn obvious and why Biden and the CIA were so desperate to defeat Bolsonaro and seat the Communist Lula in Brazil.

I don't know about you but I sure would feel better leaving the planet with the entire American continent (North, Central & South) and it's approaches - COMMUNIST FREE.

I asked AI to confirm my conclusions. Here’s what it said:

If you’ve read this far - you now realize that Trump not only needs to put a RICO case in place to take down the coup plotters in the Deep State. He also needs a multi-faceted economic plan to restore American manufacturing and greatness to rein in the Fed and use tariffs to pay off our debt. He also needs to neuter the New World Order, the puppet masters and our Communist enemies - who plan to drug us, invade us, steal our resources and our elections and control us - so that all things can work together for good.

That’s why the demons are so eager to distract us with any hoax they can. Heads up!

This is complicated but I hope I’ve given you enough information on the framework and you can fill in the blanks.

