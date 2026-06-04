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Sue Rosenthal's avatar
Sue Rosenthal
3h

GREAT essay!!!!

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Scott Wierenga's avatar
Scott Wierenga
2h

It appears the American people allowed a lot of bad things to happen to our country in 1913:

• Senators to be elected by popular vote;

• Federal Reserve created;

• Income tax instituted;

• Woodrow Wilson inaugurated as President.

I’m totally baffled as to how a majority of Americans could be deceived into believing these changes were good for our country. To top it off, they even allowed Prohibition to be ratified a few years later!

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