PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, 4 bad Republicans, and all of the Dumocrats in the House, voted to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Who would do such an unpatriotic thing? They know where the negotiations stand.

The Dumocrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories.

The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!”

Who were the four Republicans who voted with the Dumocrats? The usual suspects and Koch Libertarian (AFP) grifters and saboteurs:

Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Tom Barrett of Michigan, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

All of these people are Democrats, funded by the Koch Libertarians, who pretend to be Republicans.

Because the legislation was passed as a concurrent resolution, it does not go to the President’s desk for signature. By definition, concurrent resolutions do not require a presidential signature and cannot be vetoed by the White House.

The resolution moves next to the Republican-controlled Senate.

While it faces high hurdles there, passing in the Senate is a possibility. In May 2026, four Senate Republicans who are also grandstanders and funded by the Kochs (Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul) broke ranks to advance a similar measure. If the Senate passes the exact same concurrent text, it becomes an official congressional mandate - BUT it has NO force of law. Remember that.

If the Senate approves it, the White House has already signaled it will legally challenge the enforcement. By definition, a concurrent resolution does NOT have the force of law. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the administration maintain that the War Powers Act of 1973 is unconstitutional. They argue that the 60-day deadline has legally reset due to the April ceasefire, meaning the White House is not in violation of the law.

A concurrent resolution is a legislative measure passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate that does not require the President’s signature and does not have the force of law.

The U.S. Constitution does not mention “concurrent resolutions.” The U.S. Constitution only mentions “Orders, Resolutions, or Votes” that require the concurrence of both houses. It states these must be presented to the President for approval or veto.

A Senate Judiciary Committee report formally concluded that concurrent resolutions cannot be used to make laws. They can only express facts, principles, opinions, and purposes of the two houses.

Because they lack the force of law, Congress uses concurrent resolutions for specific internal or symbolic tasks. In other words, it’s Congressional PR.

The reason a concurrent resolution was used in the Iran War Powers vote stems from a specific legal history:

The 1973 War Powers Resolution: The original War Powers Act of 1973 stated that Congress could force the President to withdraw troops at any time by passing a concurrent resolution.

The Supreme Court Strike Down: In the 1983 landmark case INS v. Chadha, the Supreme Court ruled that this type of “legislative veto” is unconstitutional. The Court ruled that Congress cannot force executive action without presenting the bill to the President.

The Current Reality: Because of Chadha, the current Iran concurrent resolution acts as a formal expression of congressional disapproval. However, it cannot legally force President Trump to pull troops out without a traditional bill that faces a presidential veto.

This is what Trump meant by “meaningless” vote. The people need to understand the games that Congress plays on the American people.

A concurrent resolution is another made-up gimmick used to fool the American people into believing Congress has more power than the Constitution granted them.

Here’s another recent event that nobody is talking about that ties into what Massie (from Kentucky) just did in the House. Nobody has really paid attention to this post from Trump but I think it’s really important in understanding just WHO is controlling McConnell, Paul and Thune in the Senate and Massie in the House. Bear with me while I connect a few dots - it’s complicated.

Robert Karem is a longtime Republican foreign-policy and national-security adviser who has worked in Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon. He advised Dick Cheney and Jeb Bush and Mitch McConnell and James Mattis. He was born in Kentucky (home of McConnell, Massie and Paul) and very very anti-Trump and his bio is very closely held. The name Karem is of Arabic origin and Karem’s long-term girlfriend, Alina Polyakova, is an expert on Russian foreign policy and worked for the Brookings Institution and the Atlantic Council. They sound like Islamo-Communist plants to me.

Since 2005, Karem has basically been the Deep State staffer in charge of Pentagon spending. WOW. No wonder Trump brought him up!

He is the Majority clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. He runs the defense budget. He is the top staffer overseeing the Pentagon’s massive budget request.

If a Senator wants money for a military base in their home state, funding for a specific defense contract, or aid programs, they have to go through Karem’s subcommittee. He knows where every dollar is hidden and how the entire legislative funding apparatus works.

Thune may be the Senate leader, but he inherited a Senate Republican conference that was structurally shaped by Mitch McConnell and the Bush-Cheney cabal for nearly two decades. Karem has spent his entire career operating at the absolute highest levels of the traditional GOP establishment:

* National Security Advisor to Mitch McConnell.

* National Security Advisor to House Majority Leaders Eric Cantor.

* Advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney.

* Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.

* Managed Jeb Bush’s campaign for President.

* Worked for General Mattis.

When Thune needs to know how to navigate a massive defense spending showdown, pass high-stakes foreign policy, or hold his caucus together on a controversial vote, he *needs* Karem who knows the rules, the players, and the backroom processes better than almost anyone else in the building.

For Thune, Karem is the guy who ensures the actual business of the Senate gets done behind the scenes, regardless of the political noise outside.

Subcommittee Membership (119th Congress)

Majority (Republican): Chair Mitch McConnell (KY); Susan Collins (ME); Lisa Murkowski (AK); Lindsey Graham (SC); Jerry Moran (KS); and others including John Hoeven, John Boozman, Shelley Moore Capito, John Kennedy.

Minority (Democrat): Ranking Member Chris Coons (DE) and others.

The full Appropriations Committee is chaired by Susan Collins.

Does that explain things?

How can MAGA replace Karem?

Congressional staff like this serve at the pleasure of the committee chair (Collins & McConnell) and Senate majority (Thune.) Trump has publicly called for Karem’s firing just like he has called for Fox News to stop promoting RINO Karl Rove who is a Bush-Cheney lackey - just like Karem!

Senate staffers like Karem are not executive branch employees. Firing has to be done by the Senate leadership. Karem’s influence stems from McConnell’s long dominance of the Senate GOP and defense appropriations and Thune has so far kept the status quo.

With McConnell’s reduced role post-leadership, Karem’s position is more vulnerable than it was in prior years. Real change depends on the Senate majority taking action. That means Thune, the Senate Majority Leader, has to act to remove Karem. The problem is that the role of Senate Majority Leader is another MADE-UP position!

Did you know that the position of Senate Majority Leader—currently held by John Thune—is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution?

Under Article I, Section 3, the Vice President of the United States serves as President of the Senate, presiding over the chamber and casting tie-breaking votes when senators are evenly divided. Yet over time the Senate has developed a series of internal rules, traditions, and leadership roles that are nowhere mentioned in the Constitution but now wield enormous influence over the functioning of the federal government.

Among these are mechanisms widely treated today as essential features of governance—the Senate Majority Leader, the legislative filibuster, and practices like the “blue slip” process for judicial nominees.

None of these are constitutional requirements. They are internal Senate inventions that evolved over time, sometimes by accident and sometimes through political maneuvering.

Their existence raises an important question: have Senate traditions gradually shifted power away from accountability and toward procedural gatekeeping inside the legislative branch?

The Constitution itself is remarkably simple in how it describes the Senate.

Article I, Section 3 states that the Vice President of the United States serves as President of the Senate and may cast a vote in the case of a tie. Beyond that, the Senate is tasked with conducting impeachment trials, advising and consenting on presidential appointments and treaties, and participating in the legislative process alongside the House of Representatives.

There is no mention of a Senate Majority Leader. There is no mention of a filibuster. There is no mention of blue slips, cloture votes, or supermajority thresholds for ordinary legislation.

Instead, the Constitution grants each chamber of Congress the authority to “determine the Rules of its Proceedings” under Article I, Section 5. This clause allowed the Senate to create its own procedures, and over the course of two centuries those procedures gradually evolved into powerful institutional tools.

The key point is that these rules were not part of the original constitutional design. They were created later by senators themselves.

The Senate was originally designed to represent state governments rather than the public directly.

Article I, Section 3 initially stated that senators would be “chosen by the Legislature” of each state for six-year terms. This system lasted from the first Congress in 1789 until 1913.

The Founders designed it this way for several reasons:

• To strengthen ties between state governments and the federal government



• To insulate the Senate from short-term public pressure



• To create a deliberative body distinct from the more democratic House of Representatives

A reform movement culminated in the ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1913, which established direct popular election of senators.

The amendment fundamentally changed the Senate’s original purpose as a body representing state governments within the federal system. Instead of representing state governments in the federal system, senators began to be elected directly by the people. This made the Senate more similar to the House of Representatives and weakened the role of states in the national government. As a result, critics argue that the Senate was reduced from a body representing state governments to another chamber driven mainly by national politics.

For much of American history, the Senate operated without the leadership structure we recognize today.

When John Adams served as Vice President from 1797 to 1801, he regularly presided over Senate debates. There was no Majority Leader coordinating the chamber’s agenda and no centralized party leadership controlling floor activity.

Instead, senators functioned more independently, and legislative scheduling was handled through informal agreements.

The title “Senate Majority Leader” did not emerge until the early twentieth century. Figures such as Henry Cabot Lodge helped formalize party leadership within the chamber as political parties became more organized.

Today the Majority Leader serves as the central power broker of Senate operations. The position controls much of the legislative calendar, negotiates procedural agreements, and coordinates strategy for the majority party.

But the role remains a party position rather than a constitutional office.

That means that Vice President JD Vance could very well do the same today, as John Adams once did, and basically replace John Thune’s role here - if they Senate voted to do so.

Perhaps the most famous Senate procedural device is the filibuster—and it was never intentionally created.

In 1806, following advice from Vice President Aaron Burr, the Senate removed a rule known as the “previous question motion.” That motion had allowed a simple majority to end debate and force a vote.

The rule was eliminated during an effort to simplify the Senate’s procedures. Few senators at the time realized that removing it would allow debate to continue indefinitely.

The first widely recognized filibuster occurred in 1837. Over time the tactic evolved into a strategic tool for delaying or blocking legislation.

After repeated obstruction during the early twentieth century, the Senate adopted Rule XXII in 1917, establishing a process known as cloture. This allowed senators to end debate through a supermajority vote.

Initially cloture required two-thirds of senators present. In 1975 the threshold was reduced to three-fifths of the full Senate—60 votes.

The result is that legislation in the Senate often requires a supermajority to advance, even though the Constitution itself specifies simple majorities for ordinary lawmaking.

In recent decades, the United States Senate has made several rule changes that weakened the filibuster for presidential nominations, though it still mostly applies to legislation.

1. 2013 – Filibuster removed for most nominations

Senate Democrats used what is called the “nuclear option.” This changed the interpretation of Senate Rule XXII so that executive branch nominees and lower federal court judges could be confirmed with a simple majority (51 votes) instead of the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster.

Positions affected:

Cabinet agency officials

Ambassadors

Federal appellate and district court judges

Other executive branch appointments

2. 2017 – Filibuster removed for Supreme Court nominees

Senate Republicans extended the same rule to the Supreme Court of the United States during the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch. After this change, Supreme Court justices can also be confirmed by a simple majority.

3. Later procedural changes

The Senate also shortened debate time for some lower-level nominees and made it easier to process large numbers of confirmations, further reducing the delaying power of filibusters.

Today, the filibuster no longer applies to presidential nominations (executive officials and all federal judges, including the Supreme Court). However, it still generally applies to legislation, which usually still requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate.

Senate leaders keep telling the people they can’t change the filibuster but they do so themselves all the time when expedient!

The practical consequences of the filibuster are significant.

A legislative chamber designed around majority rule has gradually evolved into one where a minority can block most legislation.

Critics contend that it produces gridlock and prevents elected governments from implementing policy agendas.

Over recent decades the use—or threatened use—of the filibuster has increased dramatically. Cloture motions that were once rare have become routine.

Before the 1970s, cloture motions were rare — often fewer than 10 per Congress and well under 8 per year overall. Now they average over 50 per year.

When Congress cannot pass legislation, presidents often rely on executive orders to pursue policy goals. Yet executive orders can be reversed by the next administration, leading to unstable and temporary policymaking.

Due to the Senate’s maneuvering and obstruction, President Trump has been forced to use 2-3 times the number of Executive Orders as previous administrations.

Frustration with the filibuster has led both political parties to weaken it in specific situations.

In 2013 Senate Democrats led by Harry Reid used what became known as the “nuclear option” to eliminate the filibuster for most presidential nominations.

Four years later Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell extended the precedent to Supreme Court nominations, allowing confirmation of Neil Gorsuch by simple majority vote.

These changes demonstrated that the filibuster is not a permanent constitutional feature. The Senate can alter its own procedures whenever a majority chooses to do so.

Another lesser-known Senate practice is the “blue slip.”

Under this custom used by the Senate Judiciary Committee, steered by Chuck Grassley, home-state senators can approve or object to federal judicial nominees from their states. If a senator withholds the blue slip, the nomination may stall.

Like the filibuster, this practice has no constitutional basis. It developed as an informal courtesy among senators in the early twentieth century and it allows individual lawmakers to block Presidential nominees indefinitely.

These procedural inventions raise broader questions about accountability.

The Constitution gives the President authority to nominate officials and execute the laws, while the Senate’s role is to provide advice and consent. Yet modern Senate procedures allow relatively small groups of senators to block legislation or delay nominations.

Because the filibuster requires 60 votes to advance most bills, a minority of 41 senators can prevent legislation from moving forward.

Similarly, control of the legislative calendar by party leadership gives a small number of individuals significant influence over which policies receive votes.

Critics argue that these mechanisms shift power away from elections and toward internal procedural barriers.

One point remains clear: the Senate’s procedural rules are not fixed.

Because the Constitution allows each chamber to determine its own rules, the Senate can reform—or eliminate—its traditions whenever a majority decides to do so.

Proposals for reform include:

• Requiring senators to physically hold the floor in a “talking filibuster”



• Gradually lowering the cloture threshold during debate



• Eliminating the filibuster for specific categories of legislation



• Abolishing the rule entirely

Each option reflects a different balance between efficiency and minority protections.

The debate over Senate rules is really a debate about how our Republic should function.

Should laws require endless compromise and broad bipartisan agreement, or should the will of electoral majorities be able to move forward without constant obstruction?

History offers a stark warning. The Roman Senate, jealous and resentful of Julius Caesar—because the people adored him and his ability to get things done—murdered him not to save the Republic, but to seize back the privilege he had stripped from them. Their envious, power-hungry assassination only hastened the Republic’s fall, proving that elites who kill to protect their status often destroy the very system they claim to defend.

For more than two centuries, the U.S. Senate has drifted far from its original purpose. Its rules, traditions, and procedures have increasingly empowered the minority and weakened the role of states, veering sharply away from the design the Founders envisioned. Filibusters, procedural gimmicks, and endless delays have become routine, creating gridlock and fueling a culture of obstruction over governance.

The time has come to confront this reality. Much of what the Senate considers “tradition” was never in the Constitution—it was made by the Senators themselves. If what the Senate created can grow unchecked into dysfunction, then what the Senate created can also be changed.

We cannot afford to let another generation of Americans inherit a system so far removed from its founding principles. It is time to reexamine these rules, discard the nonsense, and restore the Senate to the role the Founders intended—a deliberative body that balances state and national interests, not a playground for obstruction.

As I’ve demonstrated, the war powers vote wasn’t about law or the Constitution — it was pure political theater from the same crowd that’s been undermining MAGA since day one. Massie, Davidson, Barrett, and Fitzpatrick teamed up with the Democrats to grandstand while the President was trying to end a war.

Behind it all sits the same network of Koch-funded libertarians and Bush-Cheney holdovers like Robert Karem, who still pull strings in the Senate Appropriations Committee and keep the old guard machine running.

Concurrent resolutions, the filibuster, blue slips, made-up leadership positions — none of this is in the Constitution. It’s all congressional make-believe designed to protect insiders and block real change. Trump sees it clearly, and so do millions of us.

The games have to stop. It’s time for the Senate to scrap these procedural traps, fire the permanent staffers who serve the establishment instead of the voters, and return to the simple system the Founders actually gave us. No more symbolic votes, no more excuses.

MAGA isn’t here to play nice with the grifters — we’re here to win. In the end, either we win or the Islamo-Communists do. Take your pick.

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