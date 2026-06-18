The fake news and the grifter influencers have been working overtime to try to spin the Iran deal (now that it’s signed) in a negative light to hurt President Trump. They are coming at him from all sides. Why?

Because they know if they can convince you he’s a loser you won’t vote at all in November or you’ll vote Democrat, the Islamo-Communists will take over Congress and impeach Trump, remove him and put him in prison, undo everything he’s done, and then they will win.

Don’t fall for it. Instead of listening to the professional liars, read Trump’s own words from the G7 press conference in France. He laid out the full picture — the results, the history, the leverage, and the massive wins for America and the world.

Trump, Marco, Bessent and Lutnick stood before all the global press in France and told the truth that the American media and grifters wouldn’t report! It was a sight to see!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you. That’s a lot of press, that’s good. We had a very -- we had a great event; this was something very special. And I want to thank President Macron, Brigitte, his really lovely wife, fantastic person, for welcoming us to France for an extremely successful G7 summit. I would say it’s one of the most successful, and this meeting could not have come at a better time.

On Sunday, we reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish -- everything and much more. Ending the current conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, that’s what it was all about. That was about 99 percent. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They can’t develop it, buy it, they can never have a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, with this announcement or close to it, as people started to think it was going to happen when Iran was making some very positive statements. The stock market has surged to record highs, picking up thousands of points over the last short period of time, thousands of points. And oil is dropping like it has never dropped before, at levels that went in numbers down $7, down $8. They’ve never seen anything like that.

But if we didn’t do this deal, we could have dropped more bombs for another three weeks, two weeks, four weeks, two years. You would never have the Hormuz Strait open. You would never have success. Your market would have, instead of going up at levels that nobody’s ever seen before, would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929 or whatever. And, you know, all the tough guys, tough guys don’t realize that this wasn’t a three-month deal, this was years in the making.

You know why? Because I was the one that killed General Soleimani. If I didn’t kill General Soleimani, we probably wouldn’t be talking right now about this deal because he was a mad genius. They never were able to replace him. But a lot of people forget that, the tough guys. You know, the tough guys that would drive the country right down the tubes.

The past two days have provided a chance to discuss the details of this historic agreement with many of our closest friends and allies, including the G7 nations. And many presidents and prime ministers, as you saw. Prime Minister Modi was here, we had a long talk, he’s a great guy. They are thrilled that we made a deal, every one of them. There’s not one nation that came to us and said, please, sir, keep dropping bombs on them. Please keep dropping bombs -- the stupid people say that.

I’m thrilled to report -- and by the way, those last two days were brutal. $200 million worth of bombs. And it is expensive too, by the way, aside from everything else. And they knew I was coming for a third night. We informed them we’re coming for a third night. They didn’t have their Navy, it sunk. They didn’t have their Air Force, it’s gone, not one plane. They didn’t have anti-aircraft equipment, so we got free reign. They didn’t have their leaders. But they have a new group of leaders that I think is -- actually I think they’re smarter. I think they’re very smart. I think they’re far less radicalized. And I think they’re -- I think they’re really good. They love their country.

You know, you talk about regime change, nobody will say that, but I guess it’s -- look, their one set of leaders is all gone, their second set of leaders is all gone. Their third set of leaders, a little bit gone, but -- for the most part. And frankly, I think that’s regime change. I think they’re going to behave much differently. I think they see a different way of life that they were never exposed to. So, the one thing I didn’t want to see is I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened.

But all I know is every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship. It never went down; they didn’t like it, the people -- you know, the stock market is more brilliant than anybody there is including the people on this stage, other than me, of course. Let’s see. I don’t know; what do you think, Scott? Is the stock market more brilliant than you?

Scott Bessent: No, sir.

Oh, that’s a terrible statement. All right. The stock market is quite brilliant. And every time we said something amazing like we’re going to settle, it would go up. And every time we said something negative, like guess what, we’re not going to be able to settle, it would go down very big, Peter very, very big. That tells you something.

And you know, I’ve studied presidents, some good, some bad, some great. Not too many are great and some really bad. We had one just recently. And the one president I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover. I didn’t want that and who knows what would have happened. But bad things happen, so the past two days have provided a chance to discuss the details of the deal with the closest friends and allies, the heads of countries. They were all here, a lot of them, far more than the seven, as you know, a lot of them. And they put out a statement. I think President Macron, who did a great job, by the way, did a really fantastic -- him and Brigitte, they did a great job.But they all put out statements saying they love this deal because they want to see it over. And they love the fact that the Hormuz -- don’t forget, if we were going to drop bombs, let’s say we went another month, another two, three months, maybe weeks, could be another three months. Could be whatever. What do you have left? Maybe nothing. But you don’t have -- the strait will never be open because people that own billion-dollar ships, these ships cost $1 billion, they don’t like sailing ships or having their ships participate when you go up the coast and you go through the strait and there are rockets flying over your head. They want to protect their billion-dollar investment. You wouldn’t have oil for maybe years. These are stupid people.

But nobody was tougher than me. Nobody hit Soleimani. And when I hit Soleimani, people thought that was the biggest thing to happen in the Middle East for 50 years. That was the biggest event. He was the boss of Iran and respected. But he was a mad genius. He was a genius; the father of the roadside bomb. When you see young men, and in some cases women, mostly men, walking around without legs, without arms, with a face that’s been blown to smithereens, that’s Soleimani, 95 percent -- 96.2, they say, or something. 95 percent, that was Soleimani did it. Happened to come from Iran and I blew him up. You remember that? I blew him up in the Valley of Death.

He got off his plane and we followed him. And in all fairness, because they’ve been wonderful to me, Israel, but they didn’t want to do that attack. They were all set. The night before the attack they informed me, they didn’t want to do it. So, I had to make a decision. I made the decision to do it, but they were -- it was a joint venture, as we say in the real estate business. That was a joint venture between Israel and us. We studied it for a month; we knew what plane he was going to be on almost a month before. He only traveled on commercial airliners, big ones with lots of people, because he knew we wouldn’t shoot him down. They’re very smart. But we knew he was going to be on that plane, we followed him, and then Israel informed me that they won’t do it, and I had to make a decision.

I had some very good generals and not the ones you see on television. Very good, and I want to thank also Pete Hegseth and General Razin Caine, who’s phenomenal, OK? These guys are phenomenal; they can’t be better. But I had some good generals, and I said to them, well, if Israel is not going to do it, we’re all prepared. Do we do it? Do you like doing it or not? He said, sir, if you want to do it, we can do it. How well? We’ll do it just as well or better. We’ll do it ourselves; we don’t need anybody. So, we took out Soleimani. One of the biggest events to happen in the Middle East, maybe ever, but they say 50 years, they say a hundred years.

I was with the prime minister of Pakistan. He said it’s maybe the biggest event that has ever taken place. Nobody could believe it. So that’s when it started. It didn’t start like three or four or five weeks ago. And Obama wouldn’t do it. What Obama did was he did the JCPOA. He loaded up a plane with $1.7 billion in green cash from banks all over Washington, Maryland and Virginia. They were stripped of all their cash. They had no cash to do payrolls. It all went into a Boeing 757, a wonderful plane, and they flew it to Iran, and they gave it out to people. They bribed people. They thought they were going to get it done. Then they gave billions and billions of dollars after that, and they got a deal that was a road to a nuclear weapon.I get so angry, I guess. I’m allowed to get angry. When I watch these, the Dumocrats, they talk about it all the time, we had this deal done. You had a deal that was going to give them, legally, a nuclear weapon. And if that happened, Israel would have been blown away.

And in all fairness to Bibi Netanyahu, who happens to be a good man, gets a little excited sometimes, but he happens to be a very good man. We’ve had an amazing partnership. He’s been an amazing prime minister. We have a little dispute over Lebanon. I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that’s from Hezbollah. But it’s been an amazing partnership. But he will say, we’re the big partner and he’s the very small partner, and that’s true.

So Bibi came to the country and he begged Barack Hussein Obama, the president, not to do the JCPOA. He said it could be the end of Israel, and it would have been if I didn’t come along. And Obama didn’t listen to him. Bibi actually went to Congress and pleaded with them, and he got nowhere. And they had this horrible deal that was horrible for Israel, horrible for Israel. And that’s where it stood. And then I came along and I terminated that deal. It had very little time left. You know, it was a short term deal. You know, with countries, you need hundreds of years. You don’t need eight years and nine years. This isn’t like you’re signing a lease on a candy store on the corner. You need hundreds of years. This was a short term lease. It expired long ago.

Had I let it run, it expired, you wouldn’t have been around, a lot of people wouldn’t have been around. But Israel would have been terminated. I think the whole Middle East would have been terminated. You saw that, when everybody was shocked that all these missiles -- they were aimed at these different places, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE. Think of it, Bahrain, Kuwait, they got hit. Nobody thought that was -- even I -- I didn’t think it was going to happen. They didn’t think it was going to happen.

They were going to take out the entire Middle East, including Israel. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it within -- within moments after getting it.

So I made it very tough for them when I terminated the Barack Hussein Obama catastrophe. JCPOA, one of the worst deals. NAFTA might have been worse, but that was worse economically. This deal was really dangerous, what he did. He gave them everything, including a lot of money, which we don’t give them, by the way, just in case you have any question. We’ll be giving this out so you can read it and you can see. And it’s a memorandum of understanding. If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, that’s all right, we go back to bombing. You know, I don’t want to do that because it’s so good, but we might have to because we’re never going to let them have a nuclear weapon. But they’ve agreed not to and you’ll see that very clearly in the agreement.

But then the second phase of that was -- they were building or they were enriching material, as they say. I call it nuclear dust. They were enriching material under granite mountains, granite being for those not in the construction business. Granite being a very strong -- the strongest stone. It’s not as pretty as marble, but it’s much more -- it’s much stronger. It’s a lot stronger, like the new granite I put on the stairs of the White House going to the Oval Office, the black granite. It’s rated one million years plus. No Marble’s rated that. Marble’s rated 100 years, if it’s -- if it’s outside. So these are granite mountains. And the B-2s came along and they hit those air shafts in the dark at 1:00 in the morning with no moon. They had a beam going right up -- those guys did a job, and then they were criticized by certain members of the press, like CNN, for possibly not doing that much damage. And it turned out that the damage was far greater. Those mountains collapsed right on top of everything. Nobody’s going to get that for a long time, unless we want to get it.

We also have cameras. That’s what Space Force is. We have the best -- we have the greatest military in the world, by the way. But I’m proud of Space Force because I started it. We have Space Force cameras on every single door, every -- well, there are no doors. They’ve been pretty well shattered. But every area of that, if somebody walks in and he’s got a badge with his name on it, like Mohammed, something, which is about a 50/50 guess, Mohammed something, they can tell the name, they can give you a serial number. We can see things you wouldn’t believe, the quality of the stuff that we have. That’s why we’ve been so successful. That’s why our blockade will go down in the annals of history as being unbelievable. Nobody’s ever seen a blockade like that, just, it’s like a steel wall.

So what happened is we then terminated that, and I call it the nuclear dust and that was the end of that. But if we didn’t hit that with the B-2 bombers, or if it wasn’t successful, they would have had a nuclear weapon, a nuclear bomb at a very high level, not the highest, but it would have been a very high level. We have much bigger. But we hope that we’re never going to have to use it. We have the most. Russia has second. China is very far behind but going to catch up, unfortunately. You know, they’re catching up. But we have the most -- we have the most powerful, but we also have the most. But Russia’s not far behind. And then you have China in third place but within five years, they’ll be probably even and we ought to make a denuclearization deal, would be so great. We don’t need all of that. We don’t need to be able to blow up the whole world 300 times over. It’s terrible. Really, if we could do a de-nuke deal, I’d love it. And one of those two is very willing to do it, I will tell you. The other one is less willing to do it, and you need all of them.

So the deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly. My whole life is all about deals. That’s all I ever did is make deals and crazy things happen with deals. I’ve gone into deals where it’s a guarantee, no way it can not be signed, and it doesn’t get signed. And I’ve gone into deals that you have no chance of making, and they go like nothing, so -- but we’re going to most likely sign a deal. They want to sign a deal, and they’ve been acting very appropriately, or they took a big two hits last week. Those are two very big hits.

So importantly, Iran has agreed that they will neither produce nor procure a nuclear weapon, neither produce, because originally, they said, they talk about the that they will not develop a nuclear weapon. And some people found it OK. These guys didn’t, in all fairness, but some people -- but I didn’t like it, Said, it won’t develop. I said, what happens if they should buy? I don’t know, it’s really very dangerous for somebody to sell, because whoever sells them a nuclear weapon will get nuked themselves. If they sold a nuclear weapon, only a few, they could do it, they would be nuked. They wouldn’t have that country long. So it’s a very dangerous thing for somebody to do. But I wanted it in there. So it’s develop, procure, buy anything. And you’ll see that when you see the agreement but it’s appropriate that we release the agreement. And we did send a copy to Israel, by the way. They’ve been a good partner.

Again, I think they could do better with respect to Hezbollah. I’m not saying they shouldn’t protect themselves. I’m saying, when two drones are shot into the desert and dropped harmlessly, you don’t have to knock down buildings in Beirut. They could behave better. And frankly, they could do a better job. Uh, I -- I love them as a partner. They were terrific, but they could do a much better job with Hezbollah. On that, I don’t think they’re doing well and I feel very bad for Lebanon. Lebanon has been -- you know, it was a great culture, it was a great -- they had the professors, the doctors, the lawyers, it was an incredible culture, maybe the highest in the Middle East for years and years, centuries. And for the last 50, 60 years, they have been just trashed. They have been -- they have been living in hell.

So they’ll work closely with us to turn over the so-called enriched material that’s very deep in the bowels of the earth, very deep. Nobody can get it. So, it’s not important that we do it quickly, but we could do it fairly quickly. When we have a chance, we’ll do it. But in the meantime, we have cameras on every inch of it. Nobody can do it and, if they do, we’ll hit them with Patriots, that’s all, and they’ll be gone. And they know that. Technical discussions on the removal of all stockpiles of enriched materials will begin immediately. We’re going to start that immediately.

And unlike Barack Hussein Obama, who sent Iran pallets of cash and any relief they receive under this deal, they’ll have to get based on merit. And it won’t be from us; we don’t have to give them anything. But some people may want to invest. Like, what are you going to do? Say you can never, ever invest in a country? I mean, it’s pretty tough. I don’t mind being tough, but it’s pretty crazy. You can invest in a country, you can invest in any country you want, but you can’t invest there. Well, they need investment because we did $1.5 trillion, maybe $2 trillion worth of damage, so somebody is going to have to help them out. There’s no guarantee about helping them out. It could be their neighbors will help them out a little bit, I don’t know. But it’s a lot of money, almost nobody has that kind of money, that’s the kind of damage that was done. But we’re not investing any money.

There was a fake story -- there was a fake news story that got a man, a person, a good person. JD made a statement, it was a perfect statement, and they reported it in a very strange way, but that’s why it’s fake news, I guess. So, we don’t give them money, we don’t give them any of that. And what happens is with time, if they behave, if they be a citizen of the world, a reasonable citizen of the world, then I think this group -- again, I think -- I didn’t do this for regime change, but I think this group is regime change.

Hey, the first group is dead, one little morning having breakfast, the whole group -- they thought they’d never be caught because we never bomb during breakfast. But we bombed and they all, 88 people, and I’m not proud of that at all. But the second group came in and they were very unreasonable too and they were all gone. They were all gone. And then the third group, we’ve been dealing with them, a couple left this planet, but we’ve been dealing with them. And again, they’ve been fine. I mean, I’ve had a lot easier, I’ve had some easier ones. They’re tough, they’re smart.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already increased very substantially. And the normal flow of energy will resume in the coming days. And trillions of dollars will be made by the world, and the stock market will, I believe, continue to rise. The only difference is that a player that’s very volatile, very tough, very smart, frankly. They have in one way a primitive culture, but it’s also a genius, primitive culture. They’re very smart people, very good negotiators but so are we.

So, rather than possibly going into a depression, rather than having your favorite president be Herbert Hoover -- that was always the one I didn’t want to be. But the one I always thought of, Herbert Hoover, and he caused it. He raised taxes too fast and he raised interest rates too fast all at the same time and it caused the Great Depression. So, I don’t think I’ll make mistakes like that. I lower taxes, I don’t raise taxes. In fact, we just gave you the largest tax decrease, largest tax cut in the history of our country.

So, we’ll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address non-nuclear issues such as the conventional ballistic missiles, which we’ll be talking about and support. I mean, they have to have some because other people have some. You’ve got to have some. Somebody said you shouldn’t give them one -- and I have guys, I like some of these guys, but I don’t think they’re smart. Sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missiles. I said, well, what am I going to do. Am I going to let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can’t have them? Yes, sir. It doesn’t work that way, you know, it doesn’t work that way. Missiles aren’t the problem. Missiles are -- they hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet.

So, the Gulf nations will address the non-nuclear issues as we’ll be talking about ballistic missiles. And we’ll talk also about the terrorist proxies that they have that -- we don’t want that to happen. But I want to thank our partners in both Pakistan and Qatar. These people work so hard. And they knew him a little bit, the case of Pakistan quite well; in the case of Qatar, they were sort of at odds end. Qatar was great because they had right next door -- when I flew from there, from that location to Saudi Arabia, I’d fly for 40 minutes and I’d fly to UAE for 40 minutes to -- great leaders there, by the way. In the case of Saudi Arabia, the father is still alive and he’s fantastic, and the son is going to be great. He’s going to be great, the crown prince. And Mohammed at UAE is an incredible warrior. He was dropping bombs last week. I said, who the hell is dropping all those bombs? It was UAE. He’s a good fighter, Mohammed.

But every administration for decades has sought to get Iran to relinquish its nuclear ambitions, but the threat only got bigger, the words got bigger and bigger and stronger and bigger, and nothing ever happened. And Iran got stronger and tougher. If we didn’t blow them up the first time and then blow out those weapons, they would have been unstoppable. This should have never -- what I’m doing, and what I did, should have been done years ago, would have been much easier, much less firepower, but it wasn’t. And again, I want to thank all those countries, and I want to thank Israel and Bibi Netanyahu.

So, obviously, the breakthrough would not have been possible without the unprecedented pressure the United States put on the regime over the past year and a half. But again, it started a long time ago. It started with the death of Soleimani. That was a big deal. No president in history has ever been tougher on Iran than I have, and they know that. And by the way, if they don’t honor the agreement or some things aren’t even mentioned in the agreements, it’s a memorandum of understanding. But we have an understanding of certain things without writing it. And if they don’t honor that, we’ll probably go back to bombing them until they honor it. You know, it’s amazing what bombs can do.

So, I say it, the Obama deal was a road to a nuclear weapon. And let’s call it the Trump deal was a wall for a nuclear weapon that the nuclear weapon could not get through. Nobody’s going to get through it. We built a wall; they weren’t going to have it and that’s what we have right now. And it says very clearly -- the most important clause to me, too, number one, the strait opens. But that’s much less important than the other clause -- clause number whatever, five, eight, is a very strong statement that they will never have a nuclear weapon. And it doesn’t say they’ll have one in five years or 10 years or 20 years. With Obama they were able to enrich very quickly. This agreement now provides Iran with a historic opportunity. If they follow the path of cooperation, we’ll have open for them, their country will have a chance to survive.

Now, think of it, you know, they have 91 million people. People want me to bomb the bridges. Why don’t I bomb? I already did because, you know, they went back on one of their promises, and I bombed their biggest bridge. The equivalent of the George -- that was the George Washington Bridge of Iran. But we bombed that bridge, you saw that. One quick strike by an F-22, the most beautiful fighter jet ever made, by the way. In fact, we’re ordering some more of them, we’re bringing it out because it’s so effective, it’s incredible. It’s incredible. Well, look, we have the greatest military in the world, those B-2 bombers are unbelievable. Who would have thought they could handle -- each had two because the flight was so long, but they handled three of the biggest, heaviest bombs. Hundreds of thousands of pounds and they handle them like they’re nothing. It’s amazing. And also, they’re undetectable. They flew into Iran totally -- think of it, totally undetected. Now Iran’s waiting for them, they’re waiting for them and they never saw them. 1:00 in the morning, they never saw them. They’re stealth and we just ordered 22 more of the newer upgraded version, which I guess is better. I don’t know how the hell you get better, but as I expressed to the world leaders here this week, it’s my hope that the peace agreement will be the beginning of a much larger deal all across the Middle East.

We’re very close; look at the job we’ve done on Gaza, look at Hamas, Hamas has been very silent. You haven’t read anything about Hamas. And we’re trying to get them unarmed. You know, they grew up with a machine gun in their hands. I think actually, when they were born, they came out with a machine gun in their hands. So, it’s not the easiest thing, but they’ve actually behaved pretty well considering this was not the lifestyle that they were taught to have. But including an end to all Iranian aggression -- and they’re not going to be Iranian -- aggression, and an end to war and terror in Lebanon. So the Lebanon peace is something we’ll have to work on a little bit. It’s a very small piece of the puzzle, actually, but it still makes a lot of noise. The big deal is the Iran deal. That’s where the money is, where the power was. But they have Hezbollah, and we’ve got to get that done one way or the other. We’ll do it. I think Israel can do a much better job on it.

Uh, Syria would love to do it I was very responsible for the gentleman at Syria, that’s now the president of Syria. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s put that country together in a year and a half, sort of like our country, a year and a half. It’s a pretty similar size. They said, don’t -- please don’t put him there, he’s a very violent man, al-Qaida. I said, well, I know one thing, a boy scout’s not going to work, and he’s actually done a very good job. He’d love to go on it. You know, Hezbollah is an enemy of his and he’d go in and he -- but he wouldn’t knock down buildings every time he hears somebody. He’d just go and get him with precision. But I don’t know that people want that. Maybe they don’t. Maybe Lebanon doesn’t. We have to be guided a little bit by Lebanon. And by the way, the president is going to be coming -- prime minister, president is going to be coming over to see us very shortly, over the next week or two. Good man, he’s -- you know, man is living -- what a tough life he’s got because he’s got tough groups of people and it’s amazing. Amazing there is a Lebanon with all they’ve been through. They have been treated worse than just about, I think, anybody, disrespected incredibly.

So the expansion of the Abraham Accords is the other thing that we hope we’re going to get. And I think Saudi Arabia, if they lead the way, they’d be doing themselves a big favor because everybody that’s in it, UAE went in right from the beginning. Again, he’s a warrior. And they never got out. Nobody ever got out, do you think maybe during the war? They were all afraid of -- everybody was afraid of Iran, and that’s why we ended up with the original members but then when the election was rigged, that’s right, and I wasn’t here at all. Nobody cared about anything. The country went to hell in every way. That was the least of it. Middle East was the least of -- the country went to hell, allowing 25 million people into the country, unchecked and unvetted, many of them criminals, many of them murderers, 11,888 murderers allowed into our country.

So this was the least of it. But the past two days have also provided an opportunity to discuss a number of other key issues with members of the G-7 and our partners.

Yesterday morning, we had a productive conversation on the war in Ukraine. I spoke with President Putin, I spoke with President Zelenskyy, and he was -- he was there. And President Putin, I spoke over the phone with. And something’s going to happen. They’re losing a lot of people, a lot of soldiers, losing soldiers, both are losing a lot. Russia’s losing more because they’re the offensive ones. And when you’re offensive in war, you lose more, pretty simple. But I provided an update on my call Sunday with President Putin and expressed my continued hope. We had a very good conversation with President Putin and a very, very good conversation with President Zelenskyy. I think they both want to do something. They just don’t know how to do it. They want to do it, they just don’t know how.In our session yesterday afternoon on international partnerships, I offered an update on how the United States is leading the world and responding to the Ebola outbreak in Africa, sending $375 million in aid so far to help stop and contain the crisis at its source. And we’ve done great. I was with the president of -- a couple of presidents came over by the way from Nations and they were so happy with what we did. But where it’s unfair is we gave $375 million. The rest of the world gave essentially nothing, maybe a couple of bucks, but nothing. And they were all saying, thank you so much. And I think they’ve done a good job. It’s, uh -- it’s a terrible thing. Ebola is a terrible thing. That’s an unbelievable one. Fortunately, it’s not like COVID where it’s that easy to spread it around, but it’s rough. And we’ve done a good job. We’ve moved people to certain quarantine, certain locations.

But today, we also had excellent meetings on the economy and artificial intelligence, which is amazing, what’s going on with that? It’s going to be the biggest thing ever we have to be very careful with it it’s both great and could be bad. We have to be careful with it. But we’re leading China we’re leading the world on that. We’re allowing them to -- to do their own electric plants (and data centers) because they need -- as an example, those buildings are so big. And theses data centers are not taking the community’s electricity. I gave them the right -- it’s my idea; I gave them the right to build electric plants, like Con Edison in New York, dig, we must. And they’ve come up with plants that nobody’s ever seen anything like them. Those are by very high IQ people. So they’re actually building electric plants, so -- because otherwise they could never build a building because the grid is old and tired and broken and a mess. So they’re building it and they’re going to sell their -- very cheaply, they’re going to sell their additional, their extra electricity into the grid, so we take care of a lot of things, like California, which doesn’t have nearly enough electricity. They don’t know what they’re doing there. And instead of having blackouts and brownouts, they’ll be not to.

We found a great deal of unity here at the G-7, and we signed a declaration on illegal immigration, the first time ever for a G-7 statement. They did a beautiful statement.

We signed other agreements to stop up the -- to step up and to really coordinate and spend a lot of time coordinating drug trafficking and stopping of drug trafficking, which is crazy. Comes through Mexico, comes through the southern border, the little that comes through. They find a way. They put it -- they’re genius. If they would use that genius for -- for good, they’d be very rich people. They have it in engines, they have it in hubcaps, they have it in areas you wouldn’t even believe. They have it in the structures of cars, most incredible thing, but we’ve done a great job on it. We have drugs coming through the border are down 61 percent. Drugs coming through water, the sea, ocean, sea, Gulf, down 97.2 percent.

That’s the ones that get hit, just like we hit the Iranian minesweepers and mine droppers, they call them. They dropped -- who would have 28 mine droppers? Who has 28 mine droppers? They actually had them, but they don’t have them any more. We hit them just like we hit the drug dealers. But drugs are down by water 97 percent and over 60 percent, they’re down. And now we’re going to go and focus on the land. They come through Mexico. Mexico has lost control of their country. The cartels run Mexico and it’s sad. And the president’s a very good woman, but she’s a very scared woman. The drug cartels are totally running Mexico. It’s not even close.

We agreed to accelerate our efforts to secure our critical minerals and rare earth supply chains, where we have great companies really going to town. We’re going to give everybody a big run because we do it better than -- we had to get motivated. The G-7 also agreed that the United States’ new approach to international development based on the private sector investment is working at levels that they never thought possible. It’s really working. I held a number of very positive bilateral meetings, including with the president of France. We had a very good meeting, actually. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, who’s -- I tell you, I wish I could really know the guy. You know, some people say, well, he lived in that neighborhood. I can’t -- you can’t be -- you can’t be saying things that you’d like to have him say. He was fantastic on this and he’s -- he’s been fantastic guy, in terms of energy and getting energy out there. President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, who’s an amazing warrior. President El-Sisi of Egypt. Prime Minister Modi of India, we spent a long time together today. I spoke to Mohammed. I spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a number of times. They’re all so happy that this deal -- you have to have them happy too, you know?

We’re using their airports. Not that they could stop us if we didn’t want them to, but it’d be nice to -- I wanted to get that little sucker, but I missed. I hate missing. But we spoke to -- we spoke to all of them and many countries all over the world that are so -- every country -- I think Israel too.

Look think of what Israel is getting, they’re not going to be nuked. Very simple. I told Bibi, Bibi, your biggest risk was that they’d drop a nuclear weapon into the middle of Israel. They’d only need one and there would be no more Israel. Think of it, Bibi, you got the best. The most important thing that you were asking for is that. So I think they’re happy.

There are some people, some writers, some that I thought were friends of mine but I don’t want them as friends anymore because they’re either stupid or they’re bad people.

But we stopped nuclear holocaust and it stopped, too. I mean, there’s not going to be any of that. So, from the beginning to the end, it was clear that this week, America is back, it’s bigger and better and stronger. We’re more respected as a country right now, I think, than we ever have been and we were a laughingstock two years ago. They would laugh at us. We had a man that should have never been there, you know that. A man that would walk up to a podium once every year and they’d ask him, what flavor ice cream do you like? I like vanilla. Then he’d try and find the stairs, which he couldn’t find most of the time, and he’d leave. This is very unfair reporting and then you said you didn’t know about that, you didn’t know there was something wrong. We can never let that happen to our country again. To me, the worst the worst inflation ever. We had the worst in prices and costs. It’s all coming down now because the oil is bringing it down. You’re going to see numbers that are going to be amazing, but this evening I look forward to a very special dinner with President Macron and his fabulous wife at the Palace of Versailles. I sort of like that palace. The palace has a lot of gold; I want to check it out. It’s a beautiful palace, maybe the most beautiful of all. I hope you’re going to get to see it. The ones that are traveling with me I hope you’re going to get to see it because it’s amazing. But they asked me if I’d stay a little bit longer and go to Paris. So, I’ll get home a little bit later, but it’ll be a nice dinner. But I’m interested to see it -- I love -- I mean, that’s the ultimate, I guess. It’s the ultimate of its type, Louis the 14th. Celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s founding and America’s oldest alliance. And we’re celebrating that a little bit tonight. They’ll have the biggest people in Europe at the dinner, and those people love our country. And hopefully Europe’s going to find its way. Europe is having a lot of hard times, they’re doing some things very badly on energy and on immigration, they’re doing things very badly and we’ll be talking about that tonight.

So, with that all said, if you want to ask us any questions, feel free to ask the people behind me. Yeah, Peter.

QUESTION: Bonjour. You’ve been clear, President Trump, the United States is not going to directly pay Iran, but the US is going to let the Iranians start making billions of dollars selling oil, accessing this reconstruction climate.

Only if they’re doing things right. Only if -- Peter, only if -- we’re not doing anything, we’re not putting up money. Only if they’re doing things right. If they’re doing things right, if people want to invest, they can invest. But they had this $300 million fund; it’s only -- $300 billion fund -- it’s only if they’re doing things right.

Remember this also, when you talk about billions of dollars, they’ve had much more than $1 trillion worth of damage done. They’ve got a long way. They’ll be 15 to 20 years to rebuild what they have right now. So, they have to behave themselves. If they’re not behaving, they get hit again. You know, they’ll be hit again because we can do it very easily.

It’s going to take a long way for them to build back their anti-aircraft stuff, it’s going to take -- and you know the other thing? I want to thank China, President Xi. I was with him and he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it. And I want to thank Vladimir Putin; he was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us. And I want to say it, you know, somebody would say, oh, that’s terrible, he’s thanking President Xi of China.Well, let me tell you, I had a long talk with him. You know, they have shoulder weapons to knock down airplanes that it’s not like the real deal, but they’re accurate, they’re fairly accurate. I said, I would really appreciate you’re not giving or selling any of that stuff to Iran. And you know what? For the most part, he didn’t. So, I just want to thank them because they made it a lot better.

QUESTION: Can you explain, though, what the difference is between giving Iran US dollars and unfreezing US dollars?

Well, the unfreezing, that’s an easy one to answer. We have taken a lot of their money, and we have their money. We have taken their money, it’s not our money, it’s their money, and we froze it. At a certain point in time I guess we’re going to have to give it back. You know, if we didn’t give it back, nobody would ever invest in the dollar again.

If you took their money, because I thought about it. I’m not the most perfect person, I said to Scott -- Scott, why don’t we keep their money? What the hell are we giving it back to them? But people from lots of nations, some nations we don’t agree with. They have their money; the dollar has become very strong under me. And they don’t want to have a little conflict with somebody and end up having the United States just take their money.

So, if you do that, you really don’t have a system.

QUESTION: And I did just want to ask you about this. A wise man once said in January of 2020, Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation. That was Donald Trump. So, how do you go back to the United States and convince a skeptical American public that this deal is a win?

Well, look, here they lost militarily, OK? It’s very tough because I know that no matter what, if I would go -- by the way, if I’d go another three or four weeks, those same people that are critical would say, he went too long, he should have done -- no matter what. if they raised the white flag of surrender, and if they said, praise be to Allah, Donald Trump is the greatest president ever. We totally concede, we totally give up. This war is over. We have failed. The New York Times and CNN and a couple of others -- they’re not all that dishonest. They’d say Iran had a great victory, OK?

They practically do that. You know, it’s amazing, when we knocked out their last ship, they had 159 ships.When we knocked out the last ship, the Times refused to do a story on it. I said, why wouldn’t you. They don’t have a Navy, and you don’t want to do a story on it. They don’t have an Air Force; you don’t want to do a story. We need a fair press. And that’s why they’re all doing so badly, because they lost credibility.

When I win in a landslide and I had 93 percent bad press, they’d take good stories about me and make them bad. But the only reason that happened is because they have so little -- the media has so little credibility that the people voted for me. 93 percent of the stories on network -- ABC is horrible, I think ABC is the worst, NBC is terrible and CBS is terrible.

CNN, obviously, and I never get good stories no matter what I do. I could do the greatest thing; I won’t get good stories on this. I’ll get it from fair media. I’ll get it from all over the world they’re writing good. But no matter what I do, I’m going to get bad press, I know that. Now if I did the opposite, if I went out and continued to bomb them for another four, just bombed the hell out of them, I’d get bad press on that.

No, there’s nothing I can do. But what this does is it allows the ships to go. If we keep bombing, those ships won’t be going and you’re talking about $500 million, $600 million, $700 million a day. It’s a lot of money, a lot of money. That’s why the world is OK, it’s liquid, it’s fine. Also, we run out of reserves in about four weeks.

There are reserves all over the world and we would really run out and there would be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it, and you want to see bedlam. So, for all those so-called geniuses that want to show me how smart they are, ask them, why didn’t they blow up General Soleimani? Ask that of the general and a couple of other people that I like very much, but boy, are they wrong.

QUESTION: Mr. President, in the Art of the Deal, you write about the importance of leverage. Obviously, you have a lot of leverage when it comes to Iran, whether it’s militarily --Tremendous leverage. Whether it’s militarily or through economic sanctions. What leverage, sir, do you have when it comes to Israel and Hezbollah to ensure that they abide by the ceasefire?

Well, I think we have leverage just by the fact that we really have -- Iran now has to be good, they have to behave, and we might help. That’s a much smaller conflict. It’s a conflict that should be able to be over with; I’m surprised it’s taken so long and it’s much smaller. But we have a lot of leverage.We have -- look, we have the greatest military anywhere in the world. We have the strongest, most powerful -- look at the blockade. By the way, the blockade was more impactful than all of the bombing raids where we dropped $1 billion worth of bombs on Iran. The blockade was so incredible, the naval blockade, the admiral, the whole thing.

Not one ship got through, that meant no money got through. They were done; they had no money. They have inflation that’s 250 or 300 percent. They have no money. We have tremendous leverage. We have the leverage of the economy as an example. We’ll get that done. That’s a small one, and we’ll work with Israel and get it done.

But I’d like to do it -- I mean, you have people living there. Buildings are being dropped on top of them or right alongside of them. How would you like to live there? It’s -- it’s so unfair, especially Beirut. You know, you go into Beirut, and I looked at the scene two days ago yesterday where they hit.

That was -- that was a big hit. That was unnecessary in my book. Yeah, please.

QUESTION: Two questions. If you could clarify something you said just a few minutes ago, one of the goals of Epic Fury you said going into it was to destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles and its capabilities to build more. Why is it acceptable to you now that they keep some of that capability?

What are they keeping? What are they keeping? They have less than other nations now. We knocked out probably 84, 85 percent of their missiles. The rest of them are underground. They can’t even get them out. You know, the other night’s raid, I think it was on the first night, we knocked out hundreds of their missiles.

Actually, by mistake. We were hitting an area and it, you know, you can sort of see when the bombs are going off and then you see one that looks like, wow, what happened? A lot of missiles knocked down. No, but what are you going to do? They’re going to have a hard time rebuilding. They’re going to have a hard time rebuilding And the people from the Middle East, you know, if people want to invest -- and again, they don’t have to invest at all, but if they do want to invest, it does have oil it does have probably a future, but it’s going to take a long time.

But are you going to let the 91 million people starve to death? I mean, one of the things I was very intent on, they have water desalination plants, very good ones. I could have knocked them out in five minutes, just like I knocked out Kharg Island. I knocked out everything but the oil.

The only thing there is the pipes coming with the oil, because I didn’t want to ruin the world market, because they do a lot of money. But I didn’t want to do that. No. It would have been so easy. It would have been easier, and I would have satisfied a group of 10 percent of the people, but it would have been the wrong thing to do, and it could have caused a -- it could have caused an international depression.

QUESTION: Iran’s position has always been that their nuclear program was for civilian purposes if they come back after the signing of this and say they want to continue to have a civilian nuclear program, is that acceptable to you?

Yeah. Well, I’ve said to them always, I say, look, you have probably the third largest oil reserves in the world, what the hell do you need nuclear for? You need nuclear for some electricity. So -- so I’ve always felt that way so we’ve been pretty tough on that. You know, it’s also -- it is a little hard though when you say that somebody wants it, other people have it, other adjoining states have it, and you’re not letting them have it for purposes of electricity and things like that.It’s always a little tough. You have to use a little common sense. New York Times, please.

QUESTION: Thank you, Mr. President, for the question. Now that you’re approaching a new phase in this conflict with Iran, can you now say whether you will hold anyone in your administration accountable for the strike on a school that killed more than 100 children on the first day of the war?

No. that’s under investigation. Uh, it’s such a strange question to be asked at this date, because you’re talking about a long time ago, but nobody did that on purpose. Uh, I guess you’d have to say about them, what about the thousands of soldiers that they blew up when they opened their car door?

What about the thousands of people that were killed by Iran? No, mistakes are made. A war is nasty, but I know it’s under investigation and I could have a report for you tomorrow or I’d ask -- I would ask Pete, I would ask Pete Hegseth that question because they have it under investigation. Please.

QUESTION: Mr. President, you’ve been saying all week that this deal permanently prevents Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, but the drafts -- the drafts of the deal that have been floating around barely mention Iran’s nuclear program. So can you explain how exactly the deal achieves that goal?

So when I say permanently, it should be permanently. But if it’s not permanently, we will bomb them. They will be bombed, just like I bombed them on Wednesday night and Tuesday night, and was going to bomb them on Thursday night at a level that was three times greater, and they knew that. I will bomb them.

Now, that’s with me as president. If you have a weak, pathetic president, maybe that doesn’t happen, but I can only do the job that I have to do. I have a long time to go. I have almost three years, close to three years. Time is going fast. But our country has become one of the most respected country in the world.

Those leaders today, they said, we used to laugh at you. Two years ago, the same guys, they’d laugh at the country and now they say, you’re the most respected country anywhere in the world, militarily -- even militarily, take a look at what happened in Iran, look at -- look at what happened in so many different locations.

Afghanistan, that horrible retreat that these people made, leaving equipment behind. They weren’t under any pressure. You take your time, get out. I was going to get out. We were going to get out with dignity and pride, take 100 percent of the equipment. I was even taking the tents down. But then they got in and they just left.

They left all the equipment. I may get all that equipment back. Now, here’s the thing, more symbolic, because it’s a little old now, but we may get it all back. Afghanistan is kissing our ass. You know that?

QUESTION: So you’re threatening to bomb Iran if they don’t comply, but there’s nothing enforceable in the deal itself, is that correct?

Doesn’t have to be. I let them know, I said, look, if you don’t adhere to the agreement, I don’t want to do that, but we’re going to bomb the hell out of you. And I don’t think that they’re going to veer from the agreement. What else am I going to do? Am I going to say I’m going to take you to court? LAUGH. Let me take you to court, let me -- let me sue you.

No, we’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement. I don’t want them to. I want them to honor the agreement. Again, the straits close up. Bad things can happen. You know, in war, terrible things happen. Like you mentioned the question before about a school gets hit, other things get hit.

Bad things happen in war. War is a nasty place. I see it. I see it. I see it better than maybe anybody has ever seen it.

QUESTION: Oil prices are now plummeting. How do you see this agreement further affecting energy prices in the US and the US economy in the long term? And secondly, Mr. President, how do you think Vice President JD Vance did on The View yesterday?

Well, first of all, thank you for the word plummeting, because that’s what’s happening. Oil prices are plummeting and that means oil prices are going to come down. You know, if you make donuts, you have a heating, you have a stove and you have to buy the -- the heat. You need the gas or the electricity or whatever you’re using.And when oil prices come down, oil is the biggest thing. Oil is -- you get oil prices coming down and they’re going to come down and we’re hitting in the threes now for gasoline, and that’ll come down a lot lower. So I was in Iowa just before this started and I was saying to myself, I can’t believe we’re doing so well, but I have to go and we have to put out this fire in Iran, because I don’t want them using a nuclear weapon.

They would have used a nuclear weapon, 100 percent they would have used it. The only question is, was it going to be that day or that week? They would have used a nuclear weapon. They were on the way. And I said, we’re going to have to put out the fire. And I said, you know, oil prices -- so gasoline we passed two gas stations in Iowa, I made a speech up there.

The people are great. I won it by so much, and I love the people, farmers. And we passed two gas stations. One was $1.85. One was $1.91. Now, that’s Iowa, but it was -- I mean, California has all those crazy taxes that they put on.

We took a little journey down to a place called the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we bombed the hell out of them, and now they can never have a nuclear weapon. Now, we had a disturbance, but I must say, it was much less than anybody thought. The oil never went to $350 a barrel, it went to $115, $120. The oil never went anywhere near that.

And the other thing, I thought the stock market would go down 25 or 30 percent. The stock market, a week ago, before we started this, was higher than it was when we started, which tells you that we have a very resilient economy. We have the strongest economy we’ve ever had. Now, the word affordability. It’s a fake word made up by the Democrats.

Here’s where it’s fake, because they made it up, because I inherited these prices. And when I had my first news conference, first day, they started screaming, affordability, the Democrats, affordability, affordability, they’re screaming. I say, what’s that all about? They gave it to me. They gave it to me, it’s affordability.

And they used that word to a fare thee well. Well, they were the ones that created the affordability crisis. I’m the one that got it down. Remember. highest insurance rates in history, highest rates for everything. Eggs, remember eggs? They were four times more expensive than they were in my administration.

And I got it down. Our secretary did a good job, of agriculture, Brooke, she did a great job with eggs and everything else. And now that the oil is coming down, you’re going to see everything follow. Everything follows the cost of energy and we’re going to end up having the lowest energy anywhere in the world.

Please. Yeah. no, please. Thank you. You’re from ABC. You’re fake news. Go ahead.

QUESTION: To follow up on oil, can you confirm will Iran be able to immediately sell their oil to market? And will US sanctions snap back immediately if there is a delay or collapse in the talks? And then, relatedly, is there any safeguard in this deal to prevent Iran from charging what they say could be fees after the 60-day extension?

The thing that’s going to stop them from doing that, because you can’t cover everything in a document, it’s common sense, they don’t want to get bombed, they don’t want to get hit. As far as sanctions are concerned, at some point, we have sanctions which will never let them rebuild. They would have no money.

They would be in poverty; 91 million people would starve. So, something will happen as soon as they behave. When they behave, we’re going to let that go, we’re going to have to. I put sanctions on a lot of people and then I let them go, a lot of countries. Yeah, please.

QUESTION: Thank you, Mr. President. I’m with a Japanese Yomiuri newspaper company. My question is about the Strait of Hormuz. Did you ask other G7 nations to send military force? And what specifically are you asking of Japan or --Where are you from?

I just left your prime minister. Japan is doing very well. She’s my biggest fan I have to tell you. She thinks I did a great job; you have to call her and ask her. She’s doing a very good job, by the way. Go ahead.

QUESTION: Did you ask other G7 nations to send military force? And what specifically are you asking of Japan?

No, no, we don’t need it now. Oh, by the way, they all want to do it. They all want to do it, every single one of them, they want to go be a part of it now. Not while the war was going on. I was a little disappointed. The UK, I said it’d be nice if you sent a ship.

I didn’t put a hard sell on, but I said it would be nice if you sent some ships. And the prime minister said they’ll be there, sir, as soon as the war is over. I said, did he just say that? I couldn’t believe it actually. Japan has offered to get involved, but, I mean, I’ll be honest, Japan was not willing to get involved during the war.

I asked her, I said, do you want to get involved a little bit. I didn’t put the heavy sell on, but they said, no, we don’t want to get involved, nobody did. We did it ourselves with Israel and with the Arab states that got hit -- surprisingly hit, yeah.

QUESTION: A question on Brazil. I would like to know how was your interaction here in Evian during the G7 with the Brazilian President, Lula? Did you talk about the new US tariffs on Brazil? Did you talk about the US designation of criminal gangs?

Yeah, I did, we did. I spent a lot of time with him, actually, and it’s become a little rough country, right, politically. It’s been a little dangerous politically. You’re talking about Brazil? It’s been nasty. I heard they arrested somebody that’s running for office today, I found that out after we left. I just said goodbye to him, and I heard that they arrested Bolsonaro, Jr. He was doing well in the polls, and they arrested him.

Because he made a statement in Texas they arrested him, or they want to arrest him, they have something out for his arrest. They play pretty tough. But nobody plays tougher than the United States. Look, our elections are totally rigged, we have rigged elections.

QUESTION: Thank you so much, President. Thank you. Susumu Sakamoto, the Asahi Shimbun. For G7, the concept of the rule of law has long been considered the core principle. During this summit, any of the leaders expressed any concerns on the possible violation of international law on the attack on Iran?

No, no, actually the opposite. They felt they were very dangerous. They were very relieved because they could get hit, too. They were very relieved. No, we never discussed that. No, it would be the opposite. They broke the law. They killed thousands of people. They killed thousands of our soldiers and hundreds of thousands of people.

QUESTION: Mr. President, yesterday, the Pakistanis thanked the Chinese government to help make peace talks between Iran and the United States. So, what do you think about China’s work to get the United States and Iran sitting down to talk and make the deal?

So, I think China has been terrific, I tell you that before. They could have been bad; they could have sent in to try and block or break the blockade. They could have sent in an oil ship with six destroyers alongside of it on each side, they didn’t do that. President Xi helped me, he tried to help, and I think he probably helped get it solved.

You know, they get 50 percent of their oil from that location. So, that wasn’t that easy. President Xi was fantastic. He tried to help me solve it and he didn’t give any big weaponry, I guess something -- we’ll find something somewhere along the line. But he didn’t give any big weaponry, I can tell you that.

No, I think China was -- I couldn’t ask for much more. Again, they were impacted because they get more than 50 percent of their oil from the Hormuz Strait. And no, I thought they were fantastic.

QUESTION: The latest YouGov economist poll shows that Democrats have lost a 5-point edge on the generic Congressional ballot. They just have now just a 2-point lead since February. Do you think that they’re losing momentum?

Well, I see the Republicans in generics. You know, generics are very important, I don’t know how accurate because I see a lot of bad polls. Polls are very dishonest, just like a lot of reporters, like these people over here are very dishonest, CNN, ABC, a whole group of them over there, they’re really dishonest people.

But, you know, and really networks are very dishonest, and they have to straighten themselves out or they’re not going to be very successful because people don’t believe them anymore. But no, the generics are very interesting because the Republicans are coming up strong even before this. You know why? They’re seeing all these lunatics, like the guy in Maine with the swastika.

You know, for 10 years they’ve been calling me a Nazi, and now they have a Nazi running, but that [Democrat in Maine] he’s got a Nazi tattoo on him. I’ve been denying it for 10 years, they know it’s not so. But they’ve been calling -- I don’t think they can call it to me anymore, you know.

QUESTION: President Trump. I have a question about this weekend. Why not stick around for the signing ceremony with this Iran peace deal?

I might.You might.Yeah, I might, but I’d rather -- this is a memorandum of understanding, it’s very important, but it might not be the kind of a document that I should be signing.

Is there some element to this where you send the vice president, if it works out great, you’ll look like a genius for sending him? And if it doesn’t work out, it’s the vice president’s fault?

I like that idea, sure. This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit; if it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You’d better be careful, JD. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. Yeah, I like that idea; I think it’s a good idea. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Like I said, if you read that entire press conference word for word (and not just the sound bites that the fake news and grifter influencers feed you) you’ll know every truth you need to know.

BILL MITCHELL: LET ME CRYSTAL BALL THIS...

“By November 3rd, the Iran conflict will be a distant memory. Gas will be under $2 a gallon and inflation will be under 2.5%. Jobs, wages, stocks and 401k’s will be exploding higher.

Trump will be coming off an amazing GOP convention and Democrats will get their asses handed to them at the ballot box.”

I agree. All the negativity being spewed right now about the Iran deal is from Democrats and RINOs and grifter influencers who want Republicans to lose Congress in the mid-terms so Trump can be impeached in January 2027 and they can undo everything he’s accomplished. The same people who said Trump would never get reelected are BASHING this deal with Iran. It’s the same crowd that pushed the Russia Russia hoax and the Epstein hoax. PLEASE STOP LISTENING TO THE FAKE INFLUENCERS, PANICANS AND DOOMERS.

Susan Rice, Mike Pence, Drudge and Chuck Schumer all hate the Iran deal - that means it’s fabulous!

ALEX BRUESEWITZ: "Many of the “influencers” and “anonymous” accounts trashing President Trump’s & JD Vance's efforts to reach a peace deal are being bankrolled by foreign countries who want prolonged conflict, others are bankrolled by those vying to run against MAGA in the Republican Presidential primary in 2028, and then some of the others are just flat out dumb. Team Trump will deliver a GREAT deal for America!"

BENNY: “My message to all the political ‘influencers’ attacking President Trump over the Iran Peace Deal. we see you. We know what’s actually happening here…

These last 3 months have exposed how much foreign influence there in our politics. Bloodthirsty calls for forever war, hell bent for boots on the ground conflict. Why? Certainly not for the benefit of America. Here’s who benefits:

- Foreign nations

- Defense contractors

- Neocon lobby

Donald Trump just delivered peace in our time. MAGA is thrilled. This Iran deal, signed DAYS ahead of schedule, is stabilizing to the global economy, securing regional partners and will ensure Iran NEVER gets a nuclear weapon. That is America First.

If you love a foreign nation more than America, perhaps it’s time you do us all a favor and move there for good! Fight your own wars. We’re done. So many people have exposed themselves these past few months. It’s been humiliating.”



AGREE. GOOD TO SEE OTHERS ARE FINALLY ON BOARD.



Here's an updated list of those "influencers" who love to flip flop around and lie to your face! There are more coming out every day!

On March 1, 2026, I predicted that this guy, Masoud Pezeshkian, would emerge as the guy in charge in Iran. I was correct. NOBODY but me got this right - NOBODY.

He's the signer and the man that Trump hopes can help make Iran great again. He held up the document with Trump's signature.



Still don't believe me? If you read my newsletter you from March 1, you’ll know I was right.

Pezeshkian, who became President in July 2024 after winning the election, is a reformist. Pezeshkian’s background is as a medical doctor and politician—not a high-ranking Shia cleric. He's not a Shia Twelver fanatic. He appeals to many Iranians who want greater Westernization and moderation. Masoud Pezeshkian has consistently shown openness to talks with the United States.



The only reason I'm telling you this is because all day long I've gotten hate mail from fake Trump supporters who are calling me stupid and clueless for defending President Trump. The hate is exhausting. I don't know how he does it. Have a great day. God’s in charge and I’m trusting HIM.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are “tumbling” down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"



I agree!

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