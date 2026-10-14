A new study by the CDC shows that the number of young teenage girls who identify as gay, bisexual or transgender has FALLEN by 50% in just the past two years. CDC data shows the explosion among ninth-grade girls was never organic. It was social engineering via influencers, schools, and retail - and now the numbers are crashing.

Starting about 10 years ago, the percentage of young teenage girls who suddenly identified as bisexual (or gay) skyrocketed by 300%! It peaked under the Obama-Biden regime in 2021 at 32%. One out of three 9th grade girls were calling themselves bisexual, transgender or gay in 2021! WTH.

A new study by the CDC shows that it has fallen from 32% to 17% in the past two years. Praise God!

History shows that the PRIDE playbook is ancient and designed to weaken men and families, halt procreation, and sow division by detaching women from men. The new CDC data confirms what we already know - that it’s ALL SOCIAL ENGINEERING by Satanic demons on the left!

The 2021 Influencer Flood and Cultural Pressure

In 2021, hundreds of prominent LGBTQ influencers flooded TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms to target teenage girls and push them to identify as gay, transgender or bisexual. This young woman who just acted out at a Trump rally is a great example of those targeted for brainwashing.

Notable LGBTQ influencers in 2021 included:

1) Bretman Rock (beauty/lifestyle YouTuber and TikToker who won Content Creator of the Year)

2) NikkieTutorials (major makeup YouTuber who came out as transgender and launched a brand)

3) JoJo Siwa (pop star who publicly came out as queer via TikTok and reached tens of millions of followers)

4) Trixie Mattel (drag queen and multi-hyphenate who won Drag Influencer of the Year)

5) Alex Consani (@captincroook, prominent trans TikTok model and fashion creator), Cristian Dennis (high-energy comedy/dance TikToker with millions of followers)

6) Jayde Mcfarlane (trans creator known for authentic humorous content and named a TikTok LGBTQ+ Trailblazer)

7) Ve’ondre Mitchell (activist influencer named LGBTQIA+ Influencer of the Year)

Alongside others like Chella Man, Spencer Wuah, and rising TikTok voices such as the Coyle Twins.

Together, all these LGBTQ influencers had 120-150 million followers!

This same ubiquitous PRIDE propaganda permeated elementary and middle schools and retailers as well under the Obama and Biden administrations. It became “uncool” to simply be heterosexual. We could all see what was going on but now we have data from the CDC to prove it.

We must never let them do this again and destroy an entire generation of young people like this.

Nothing Progressive: Ancient Pagan Roots

There is nothing “progressive” about this gay, bisexual and transgender stuff - it’s based on old demonic pagan practices that have simply been rebranded for today!

Democrats (and even many Koch Libertarians) say that a person should be free to indulge his sexual fetishes in public and that it is healthy for children to be indoctrinated. In Minnesota, Democrat Governor Tim Walz even brought drag queens to the state Capitol!

WHERE DOES TRANSGENDERISM COME FROM? ANCIENT PAGAN DEMONIC RITUALS.

In ancient pagan cultures they worshiped a variety of demons which demanded an army of feminized men around their "gender fluid" selves at all times. This has been done many times in history before. Most of those civilizations were destroyed (Sodom & Gomorrah for example) and I'm pretty certain GOD had a lot to do with that.

Ishtar, called the “Queen of Heaven” by the people of ancient Mesopotamia (modern Iraq), was the most important female deity in their pantheon. She shared many aspects with an earlier Sumerian goddess, Inanna; the name Ishtar comes from the Semitic language of the Akkadians and is used for the goddess from about 2300 B.C.E. on.

You can find her in the Hebrew bible in the Book of Jeremiah.

Ishtar/Inanna was known as the “Queen of Heaven” and was the goddess of sex, war and justice. Ishtar was the deity of fertility and love, but also a jealous goddess who could bring vengeance against individuals, go to war, change the climate, destroy fields, and make the earth's creatures infertile. Her cult was devoted to prostitution and sodomy.

She also was believed to have the ability to change a person’s gender. This power of her ability to change a man into a woman, and vice versa, is well accounted for in multiple poetry fragments.

‘To destroy, to create, to tear out, to establish are yours, Inanna. To turn a man into a woman and a woman into a man are yours, Inanna.’ (115-131).

"Transgenders" were heavily involved and associated with the demonic cult of Inanna, and her cult members and priests were known for their androgyny and blurring or destroying gender.

One such example is the pilipili, a group of cultic performers in Inanna’s Sumerian festivals. The name pilipili is referenced within Passionate Inanna (80-90) in relation to an individual named pilipili who is transformed by Inanna.

Inanna blesses them, handing them a spear ‘as if she were a man’ and renames them ‘pilipili’. From this point forward they are referred to as ‘the transformed pilipili’.

Men who joined the priesthood in devotion for Inanna became women for all intents and purposes, adopting female names, wearing female clothes and singing in the Sumerian eme-sal dialect, reserved for feminine speakers - to render the speech of female gods.

During Sumerian times, a set of priests known as gala worked in Inanna's temples and many were ritually castrated.

Servants of Ishtar dressed in female clothing and performed war dances in Ishtar's temples and even sodomized each other for entertainment purposes. This is quite similar to Bacha Bazi in modern day Afghanistan where young boys dress as girls and dance for elder males to be chosen as sex slaves.

The 8-pointed Star of Ishtar or Star of Inanna is a Mesopotamian symbol of the ancient Sumerian goddess Inanna and her East Semitic counterpart Ishtar.

In the Babylonian poem The Epic of Erra of the assinnu the poet says: “Whose maleness Ishtar turned female, for the awe of the people.”

In India, the Hijra are intersex and transgender people and were even mentioned in the Kama Sutra.

Transgender “priests” have been documented throughout southeast Asia, Borneo, and Sulawesi and all of these roles involved the worship of a goddess demon including actual or symbolic castration. Along with “service” to the goddess, castration was believed to give one the ability to see the future.

Early Christians were not amused:

ST. AUGUSTINE: “They wear effeminately nursed hair and dress in soft clothes. They can barely hold their heads up on their limp necks. Then, having made themselves alien to masculinity, swept up by playing flutes, they call their Goddess to fill them with an unholy spirit so as to seemingly predict the future to idle men. What sort of monstrous and unnatural thing is this? With dripping hair and painted faces, with flowing limbs and feminine walk, they passed through the streets and alleys of Carthage, exacting from merchants that by which they might shamefully live.”

Many scholars say that modern-day feminists have modeled themselves after “pagan demons” like Ishtar/Inanna. I agree. That would explain a lot!

Transgenders, eunuchs, and non-binary individuals were well-known adherents to cults of pagan demons. Throughout ancient Mesopotamia, people lived a wide range of gender identities as part of demon worship. In other words, transgenderism is not progressive—it is regressive, Satanic, and pagan. History is repeating itself. That is why they do not want you to study history.

Eunuchs: The Ancient Obsession with Castrated Males

Actually, the word “transgender” is simply a new word for eunuch. Where did the obsession with EUNUCHS come from? According to the Encyclopedia Britannica - the Middle East and CHINA.

A eunuch in ancient China was a man castrated, typically early enough in his childhood to have major hormonal consequences in order to make him a reliable servant of a royal court where physical access to the ruler could wield great influence. In China, castration included the removal of the penis as well as the testicles. Both organs were cut off with a knife at the same time.

Many eunuchs came from poor families who couldn’t repay debts. For this reason, they had to sell to the local or royal court one of their children. A fee was charged to perform the operation.

From remote antiquity, eunuchs were employed in the Middle East and in China in two main functions: as guards and servants in harems or other women’s quarters, and as chamberlains to kings. Eunuchs were considered the most suitable guards for the many wives or concubines a ruler might have in his palace.

Most eunuchs underwent castration as a condition of their employment, though others were castrated as punishment or after they had been sold by poor parents.

Eunuchs functioned as political advisers to the emperors of China as early as the Chou period (c. 1122–221 BC) and continued as such under the Han, T’ang, Ming, and Sung dynasties, persisting almost until the end of the imperial regime. At times palace eunuchs became more powerful than the emperor and effectively ruled China.

Eunuchs were used as court advisers and officials in Persia under the Achaemenids (559–330 BC). The Roman emperors Claudius, Nero, Vitellius, and Titus employed eunuchs as such, as did most of the subsequent emperors of the Byzantine Empire. Indeed, many of the patriarchs of Constantinople during Byzantine times were eunuchs. Political eunuchs also flourished in the centers of Muslim power after AD 750, and as a class eunuch advisers only disappeared with the end of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

The word “eunuch” comes from the Greek εὐνοῦχος, which is a mix of two other words: “bed” and “to guard over.” The original term most often referred to persons used to watch over women and royalty as a chamberlain. Greeks often associated their use with the Persian empire to the east.

Within Roman society, eunuchs continued to be associated with the east, though there were some in Rome.

Bronze ritual Roman era castration clamps found in the river Thames and now at the Museum of London.

Eunuchs are also mentioned within biblical texts. In Acts (8:26-40), we are introduced to an Ethiopian eunuch who is converted by the evangelist Philip while traveling on the road from Jerusalem to Gaza.

In Ming China, thousands of Miao boys had been castrated following the Miao rebellions, when castration was used as a technique by the Ming Dynasty against conquered people.

Within the Ottoman empire, there was also an explicit use of slave eunuchs at court, as influenced by the customs of the Byzantine empire. The Ottomans incorporated a racial element to the use of eunuchs by allowing black eunuch-slaves brought it from Africa access to the harem. White eunuchs were not allowed this. The use of black eunuchs continued until the early 20th century.

One of the attractive things about eunuchs was their lack of sexual and reproductive threat; they would never have sons that could threaten the allegiance of their fathers or put the court at risk.

This same practice occurs in modern times in Iran!

The Shia Twelver Islamic doomsday cult regime running Iran forces gay people to remove their sexual organs so that they can be called transgender and live in same-sex relationships and then the Mullahs can declare that Iran has no gay people. People do this because the alternative is death. It’s true - look it up. Where do you think all the transgender mania in the US came from? Iran!!

Did you know that sex change surgery in Iran is a MULTI-BILLION dollar business & that way the Mullahs can declare there is NO homosexuality in Iran? They even make castration affordable in Iran!

In other words, castrating males and dressing them up as women is just another way for Satan to destroy humanity by making its men weak and confused and twisted. This has been practiced since the beginning. The same goes for convincing women to abandon males and lie with other women. This prevents them from procreating, divides them from men and makes them a victim for life.

James Talarico: A False Prophet and Groomer Disguised as a Pastor

I believe that James Talarico is another false prophet and “groomer” disguised as a Pastor for PRIDE.

James Talarico is not married and is not an ordained pastor; he is a student (seminarian) at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and is on leave from his training for the ministry.

Many people are confused about what Talarico stands for so I decided to compile his direct quotes with no spin. When people tell me who they are I listen.

Before we review what James has said in the past, JD Vance recently implied that Talarico is gay - that explains his zeal for transgenders. JD Vance doesn’t usually mess around if something like this isn’t true:

JD VANCE: “Talarico is a guy who shows a WEIRD focus on transgender kids and drag queens...he said something like, an 11-year-old in drag was a beautiful thing? Says a lot of WEIRD STUFF. People who say stuff like that tend to have UNUSUAL search histories. Maybe he doesn’t, just guessing...I wouldn’t want to see it.”

Then JD Vance went on to say he loves President Trump and other male voters but not in the weird way that James Talarico loves other men: “I love you too, sir. In a totally PLATONIC way, to be clear. I’m the VICE PRESIDENT, not James Talarico.”

I think that pretty much says it all.

TALARICO: “Our border should be like a front porch — it should have a welcome mat out front and a lock on the door. We can both welcome the stranger — refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants — while keeping our communities safe.” — Official Policy Statement / Campaign Position (James Talarico)

“There are six really common biological sexes.” — Texas House Floor Debate (2021) (Washington Examiner)

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between... God is non-binary.” — Public Discussion on Faith & Gender (2021) (Facebook)

“Trans children are God’s children made in God’s own image. There’s nothing wrong with them, nothing at all.” — Public Remarks (The Texas Tribune)

“It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption. I’m proud to say our campaign has become a non-meat campaign.” — Public Remarks

“As a white man, I’m susceptible to the same radicalization. Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age... But not every young white boy is so lucky.” — Social Media Post / Written Remarks (The Texas Tribune)

“White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus, but we spread it wherever we go.” — Reflective Post on Privilege (The Texas Tribune)

“The clearest anti-Trump we have is Jesus of Nazareth.” — Sermon at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (2019)

“I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity...and the teachings of that barefoot rabbi.”

“Did they teach you in Sunday school that the Bible sometimes describes God as a female, calling her Sophia? Did they teach you in Sunday school that Jesus Christ himself was a radical feminist?”

“Being Christian and being pro-choice are absolutely consistent because Christianity is a feminist religion. The only person to teach Jesus something was a woman.”

“If you deny your child’s gender identity, that’s incredibly harmful and it’s abusive for sure.”

“We all know that Texas has been a leader in oil and gas, but in many ways that’s like being the leader in cassette tapes in the 1980s. That industry is not gonna last.”

A conservative friend of mine said her brother is a Trump voter who is considering voting for Talarico. There is no way that a real conservative male would vote for Talafreako. No way.

Political Lesbianism, Demographics, and Historical Patterns

The deliberate promotion of female same-sex relations (or “political lesbianism”) also has recurring historical patterns.

In the modern West, the clearest organized push came in second-wave radical feminism of the late 1960s–1980s. Groups such as Radicalesbians (manifesto The Woman-Identified Woman) framed lesbianism not primarily as an innate orientation but as a political choice and the logical practice of feminism: “feminism is the theory, lesbianism is the practice.”

Rush Limbaugh once said he thought unattractive women were attracted to lesbianism and feminism: “Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream society.”

Heterosexuality was labeled a tool of patriarchal oppression. Women were urged to abandon relationships with men—“rid men from your beds and your heads”—as a revolutionary act.

Earlier precursors existed. Nineteenth-century “Boston marriages” between educated women were often encouraged for political reasons. Women’s colleges and reform movements created dense female networks where lesbian bonds were encouraged.

In 1973, pre-Roe, homosexuality was still defined as a mental disorder. Kinsey’s 1948 report suggested 1-2% of women had engaged in same-sex relationships. A 1970s National Opinion Research Center study found less than 1% of women openly identified as lesbian across all ages.

U.S. public schools began teaching children about same-sex relationships in the 1980s with the AIDS crisis, with formal inclusion in curricula starting after that in Democrat-run states. The same goes for advertising campaigns that distort reality and push anti-male, LGBTQ, and anti-white propaganda. This is grooming and projection and it has been going on for decades.

By the 1970s–1980s, Boomer women also faced a shrinking pool of traditional male partners due to higher divorce, war, and delayed family formation. Beyond childbearing years, many turned to same-sex relationships for companionship.

By 1987, homosexuality was no longer listed as a mental disorder in the DSM. The 1990s brought more visibility driven primarily by Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out in 1997.

Same-sex marriage became legal nationwide in June 2015 under Obama. By 2024, under Biden, acceptance of LGBTQ identities for women soared, especially among younger generations.

These shifts influenced some women’s decisions to identify as bisexual or gay later in life, particularly if they were lonely and felt unable to find a suitable male partner or were beyond childbearing years and seeking companionship rather than traditional family roles. Research shows that 20–30% of women report same-sex attraction later in life, often post-heterosexual marriages—so they were not “born that way.”

Economic independence of women has reduced their reliance on men for financial stability, decoupling marriage from survival and leading single mothers and divorced women to explore same-sex relationships for emotional rather than reproductive partnership. Declining “faithful households” and “woke churches” have weakened traditional norms. These trends create a context where women beyond childbearing years (45–55) or disillusioned with men might choose bisexuality or lesbianism to avoid loneliness.

Research shows women often identify as gay or bisexual because of the inability to find the “man they want.” The marriage market squeeze (Vietnam war, high divorce rates, delayed marriage, rising standards based on women’s earnings) shrank the pool of “ideal” partners. Studies suggest this could involve 20% of women today who are over 40. By 2025, these forces have created a landscape where older women are identifying as bisexual or gay to avoid loneliness, rooted in demographic shifts since 1945.

Research also shows that 80% of men who identify as gay do so because their first sexual experience was with a man. Many gay men also consider themselves bisexual and can be attracted to women, but they prefer sex with a man and are more aroused by men because it mirrors their first encounter.

Even worse, many mothers of the abortion generation, who aborted their first-born children and are ashamed and angry with themselves, have chosen to turn against men, or to try to turn their sons into girls or their girls into lesbians so that they feel better about themselves. The latest PRIDE mania is just the most recent manifestation of lesbianism or transgenderism for politics and control.

The CDC Numbers Prove It Was Contagion, Not Destiny

The CDC numbers prove the recent surge among girls was fashion, peer contagion, and deliberate propaganda—not an immutable discovery of “who they really are.” Influencers, schools, and corporate Pride turned confusion and social media status into medical and social identities at scale. The rapid drop shows the spell can be broken when the cultural pressure eases. We have seen this before.

Ancient cults feminized men and celebrated gender inversion in service of demons; modern movements have urged women to reject men in service of ideology. Both end the same way: fewer intact families, fewer children, weaker societies, and individuals left wounded.

God-Given Procreation—and the Ancient Attack on It

God designed male and female for one another and commanded them to be fruitful and multiply. Heterosexual marriage and the children it produces are not a social construct or a failure of imagination—they are God’s gift and design for humanity. Satan’s strategy has always been to attack that design: weaken and sterilize the men through castration or confusion, detach the women from men through ideology or loneliness, and convince the young that procreation is optional, outdated, or even harmful. The result is the same whether it arrives dressed in ancient goddess cults, political lesbianism, or rainbow flags: a generation less likely to form stable families and bring new life into the world.

The collapse in the numbers among ninth-grade girls is evidence that the recent pressure can be resisted. Protecting girls means rejecting the grooming—whether it comes from influencers, schools, or false teachers. It means affirming that heterosexuality and the family it builds are not bigotry or regression. They are the God-given pattern that Satan has worked for millennia to destroy. The data shows the pattern can hold when the lies are named and refused. Godspeed.

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