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Michelle Hamilton
Oct 14

Thank God! There is only one way to God through Jesus Christ!

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Drake Ramoray
Oct 14

Well said. You clearly indicate that not all people who engage in gay sex are legitimately gay. As prisoners will state, they are doing gay things, but they are not gay. If someone has ever been attracted to the opposite sex, they are heterosexual. If they start doing gay sex, they are still heterosexual but into deep kink.

Too many men have been married with children and then claim that they have discovered themselves, and that they are gay. They leave their wife and kids. But they’re not gay. They are heterosexual men who have decided for one reason or another, possibly because of the easier availability, that they want to do other men. They are bums. We should not celebrate their self discovery because they were not born that way.

Legitimately gay men could never perform sexually with a female. As one gay guy long ago described to me, he responds to every female as if she were his mother. He feels nothing sexual toward any female.

We do not know how many guys who claim to be gay are actually legitimately gay. But I suspect that it is a very small percentage of those that are participating in gay sex.

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