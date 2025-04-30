The FBI has arrested two ringleaders of the international child exploitation network known as “764" that preys on children in the most satanic, sadistic and gruesome ways imaginable.

It sounds to me like this group could be one source that the swamp uses to groom and recruit teenage patsies for mass shootings, violent protests, assassination attempts and other false flags. A precursor to total brainwashing by MK ULTRA. Just saying...follow along with me as I explore that theory.

Leonidas Varagiannis, also known as “War,” 21, a citizen of the United States residing in Thessaloniki, Greece, and Prasan Nepal, also known as “Trippy,” 20, of North Carolina, were arrested and charged for operating an international child exploitation enterprise known as “764,” a nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network. Varagiannis was arrested yesterday in Greece; Nepal was arrested on April 22, 2025, in North Carolina and had a court appearance. Court hearings in Washington, D.C. are pending for both defendants.

Leonidas Varagiannis, 21, and Prasan Nepal, 20, of North Carolina, face charges for orchestrating a heinous enterprise that targeted vulnerable children as young as 13. The group operated globally, including in Washington, D.C., using encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate their activities.

Nepal, a resident of High Point, North Carolina, has been involved with 764 since its inception around 2020 or 2021, emerging as a leader after the arrest of the group’s founder in August 2021.

The charges against them were announced by U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr., U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen of the Washington Field Office, and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia of the New York Field Office.

The numbers 7-6-4 represent the zip code of the original creator of the group, Bradley Cadenhead, who was from Texas. In 2023, he was found guilty of possessing child pornography and sentenced to 80 years in prison. Many other groups have formed from 764. 764 is a decentralized and transnational sextortion network that is reportedly adjacent to the Order of Nine Angles, a far-right Satanic terrorist network.

The network is most present on Discord, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, Roblox and Minecraft and usually targets children aged 8 to 17. Victims are often forced to commit recorded acts of self-harm and animal cruelty to disseminate internally or share on social media platforms and asked to carve names on their skin as "cutsigns" - a form of branding to show their subjugation by the group - and told their end goal is to commit suicide. 764 networks use threats, blackmail, and manipulation to coerce or extort victims into producing, sharing, or live-streaming acts of self-harm, animal cruelty, sexually explicit acts, and/or suicide.

The footage is then circulated among members of the network to continue to extort victims and exert control over them. They also employ cybercriminal techniques such as SIM swapping, IP grabbing, and social engineering to identify, target, and extort victims. The group's ultimate goal is to groom children for acts of terroristic violence and then induce suicide.

Images and material that is distributed or used for the sexual exploitation of children is called CSAM - Child sexual abuse material.

764 is a significant threat globally - with arrests and charges made in multiple countries, including the United States, Ukraine, Russia, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Romania, and Brazil.

If you have the stomach to learn more about what they do, read on. If not, stop reading now and share with a friend who has children.

The abuse perpetrated by members of CSAM groups is extreme. They have coerced children into sexual abuse or self-harm, causing them to deeply lacerate their bodies to carve “cutsigns” of an abuser’s online alias into their skin. Victims have flushed their heads in toilets, attacked their siblings, killed their pets, and committed suicide. Others sell the explicit content produced by extortion on the dark web.

Anna, a victim of 764 said:

“Their main aim is to traumatize you. They want to make you suffer. And for you to take your own life. They really are very sadistic people.”

764 is tied to the Order of Nine Angles, a once-obscure Satanist cult from Great Britain that has become ever-present online. The practice of urging victims to injure themselves with “cutsigns” also bears a striking resemblance to O9A rituals.

According to interviews with victims, law enforcement sources, and court records, 764 began with Bradley Cadenhead, a teenager from the Dallas exurb of Stephenville, Texas. Cadenhead’s problematic behavior started early, from watching online porn at age 8 to developing a fascination with “violent torture pictures and video, as well as gore,” according to court records.

Cadenhead was placed on juvenile probation for discussing shooting up a middle school when he was 13. The next year, he was briefly sent to a juvenile detention facility for violating terms of his parole, and routinely watched ultra-violent “gore” content online. Why would they let him do that in detention? Sounds like grooming to me.

On probation, Cadenhead repeatedly left home without permission, assaulted his mother, and ingested dangerous amounts of Tylenol and cough syrup, requiring him to be briefly hospitalized.

While playing Minecraft, he met another user who deepened his interest in “gore” and he learned to groom children on a sextortion server called “CVLT.” Cadenhead then started a Discord server called “764,” after the first three digits of Stephenville’s zip code.

“This wasn’t run-of-the-mill child porn, this was a lot darker. There was one video of a woman being held down and stabbed. This case was awful. It was the worst stuff I’ve ever seen.”

Cadenhead and other members of his server would lure young women into video chats and extort them into cutting themselves, performing live sexual acts, or harming themselves.

“What 764 would do is they would go in and drop videos in these groups and try to start pulling kids out of that to their server. They would show false shows of affection and convince girls to send them nude photographs.”

In one case, a young girl named Eve was groomed and recruited.

Once they established a degree of trust with Eve, Cadenhead and the extorters threatened to harm Eve’s elementary-school-aged brother or release her explicit photographs. On video calls, they would urge her to kill herself and convince her to carve their usernames into her skin. They pressured her to strangle her cat, and even to behead her pet hamster on camera.

“Bite the head off, or I’ll fuck your whole life up.”

Eve did all this in her bedroom closet. Things took a turn for the worse when Eve deeply cut herself one night in the bath, to “turn the water red” like one of her extorters had requested. They also swatted the family’s house and began calling her school and telling her principal she’d tried to murder animals, prompting school officials to file a report with local police.

The FBI’s interest in 764 appears to have begun with a core member of Cadenhead’s server who went by “Duck” or “Gorebutcher.” Victims described him as aggressive, sadistic, and cliquish, refusing to interact with underage girls he deemed unattractive and running an invite-only chat dedicated to the Order of Nine Angles.

Gorebutcher allegedly is Angel Luis Almeida, a high school dropout from Ocala, Florida, with a violent past and a long rap sheet. By 19, Almeida had racked up several arrests in the central Florida town, accused of car theft, domestic assault, vehicle burglaries, and armed robberies. He served time in 2019 for stealing several cars.

The Feds allege that, using Facebook and Instagram, Almeida groomed underage girls in 2021. Was the FBI interested in taking down the network or exploiting it for their own use?

Amid the investigations against Cadenhead and Almeida, a new era of 764 began to emerge. After Cadenhead’s arrest, according to victims and court documents, the group was run by a Romanian national who went by the handle “Riley,” whose true name is Francesco. One particularly violent member of 764’s “New Generation” was “Tobbz,” a young German based in Romania, who joined 764 when Cadenhead still ran the server.

“He’s a little psychopath. He used to take dogs from the pound and beat them to death.”

Tobbz also developed an intense interest in the Order of Nine Angles, downloading O9A propaganda and tattooing himself with the Satanist cult’s septagram symbol.

By 2022, the FBI’s investigation into 764 had significantly widened from Angel Almeida’s original case to suspects in the United States and beyond.

I find it most interesting that this is the first time I’ve heard about this group and what they do to groom children for terrorist acts. The only reason I did hear about it was because the DOJ & FBI, under Bondi & Patel, arrested two leaders and wrote a press release about it. Instead, the FBI has spent the last 8 years going after President Trump and censoring law-abiding MAGA on social media for allegedly violating “community standards.” That tells me that the “old FBI” must have been somehow using these teenage recruits for their own nefarious purposes. I can’t prove that - but that’s what my gut says.

Is that how they “found” and later groomed a teenager like Thomas Crooks to be a willing patsy and take the fall for the assassination attempt against Trump? Ask the question. Connect the dots. These kids are MADE - not born.

