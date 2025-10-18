I saw this post on social media, changed a few things and added my own thoughts. It’s a good one to share.

“It’s time for a gut check. It’s been almost 9 months into Trump 2.0, and absolutely none of the doom, fear porn, or predicted horror shows of life under a Trump administration have come to pass. The doomers, naysayers and panicans have been absolutely wrong on everything. Every. Single. Thing.

Let’s name just a few areas where they have been wrong:

1. We aren’t in a depression/recession.

2. Shelves are not empty.

3. Unemployment is not a major concern.

4. The stock market did not crash.

5. Interest rates are not going up.

6. Egg prices are down.

7. Gasoline is down, wholesale is at $1.82/gal.

8. Oil isn’t $100/barrel. It’s actually below $60/barrel.

9. The deficit isn’t increasing. It actually decreased.

10. We aren’t in WW3 or 4 or whatever crazy number they come up with next.

11. There is no major Middle East war with Iran.

12. Russian tanks are not rolling across Europe.

13. China has not invaded Taiwan.

14. North Korea is not at war with the South.

15. The southern border IS secured.

16. Canada and Mexico tariffs have not hurt the USA.

17. The lawfare has not stopped Trump’s step-by-step plan.

18. The resistance (and the NGOs who fund them) is virtually dead and being defunded.

19. The opposition to Trump is decreasing, not increasing.

20. The world doesn’t hate the US, nor are they laughing at the US anymore.

21. Tariffs are making the US a fortune and paying off the debt.

22. The OBBB passed with much of the MAGA agenda codified.

23. The Senate did not stop all of Trump’s appointments.

24. Speaker Johnson was not some swamp creature.

25. Massie and Paul were Libertarian clowns, not principled men.

26. Trump has not made himself king.

27. Trump’s DOJ is arresting people in the RICO conspiracy, but not arresting everyone who opposes him.

28. J6ERS WERE PARDONED.

29. There has been no REAL chaos in the White House or with staffing.

30. The trucking industry hasn’t imploded.

31. There are no massive concentration camps of millions of illegals.

32. Deportations have been mostly the worst of the worst.

33. Self deportations is a thing now.

34. Natural disasters have been handled well, and FEMA has been somewhat reformed.

35. Housing prices are coming down, not going up.

36. Grocery prices are stable.

37. Inflation is controlled and the Federal Reserve is on notice.

38. Trump is getting results and not being stonewalled by the courts as much.

39. China’s economy isn’t swamping us in a trade war. They are actually in a deflationary event and hurting.

40. Nato is actually paying 5% and not broken up.

41. The EU caved on trade.

42. Coup plotters like Comey, James and Bolton have been indicted and more to follow.

43. The Israeli hostages are home.

44. Trump is NOT controlled by Israel or Russia - he has proven that.

45. Peace between Russia-Ukraine looks doable.

46. China is on the ropes.

47. Our cities are safer than ever and Trump’s approval rating is higher than ever.

48. The Epstein hoax is over and Giuffre has a new book out to tell the truth.

49. Some of the major news networks are being bought and reformed to be fair and balanced!

50. Removing men in dresses from the military and men from women’s sports made America stronger!

51. Removing DEI from our schools and corporations did not cause them to collapse!

And on and on and on.

At some point, any sane person should come to the conclusion after 9 months of doomerism that Trump isn’t going to destroy the country.

You can agree or disagree with those polices on what is best for America, but if you are sane and reasonable, you can not claim Trump is some existential threat to the country that must be stopped at all costs or opposed on everything just because he is the one that mentioned it. This reflex by the anti-Trumpers on both sides of the aisle is getting old and tired and frankly, boring.

Those who suffer from TDS have no factual ground or basis to sustain themselves, and TDS has morphed into some weird irrational mental illness. IT’S TIME FOR IT TO STOP.”

-Unseen1

A few weeks ago, I wrote this on social media and I stand by it.

“I’ve been irritated lately and not sure why. I asked God to help and He brought me the answer this morning.

After all this time, after all we’ve been through, there are still so-called “conservative” friends of mine on social media who continue to ignore any good that President Trump has done (which is astronomical and historical by the way) to come on my page - or send me emails - and declare what he is NOT doing right and what he should do BETTER.

What kind of a person does that? You know who you are. Is this how you run your own household? Do you spend your days telling your spouse and your family and your friends how much they displease you instead of commending them for the good things they do? How’s that working out for you?

What is your training to be President of the United States? Why hasn’t your arm-chair quarterbacking already fixed the world’s problems? Nothing is good enough for some. Nothing is moving fast enough for some. If you are so smart and you could have done it - why didn’t you do it yourself? BECAUSE YOU COULD NOT.

I don’t want to hear from every “Debbie Downer” and “Negative Nancy” and “Whiny Willy” every day. Being a moaner, doomsdayer, killjoy and eternal pessimist may bring some people some perverted sense of joy - but to me, it is an exhausting and self-defeating way to live.

I am not naive and I believe in healthy skepticism and questioning but I don’t believe in operating with no hope and no faith.

If it weren’t for President Trump having the courage to fight back after they stole the White House from him, none of the things that are happening right now would be in progress. NONE OF THEM.

That’s why I grow weary of people out there who never say “thank you” but instead say “move faster” or question every single move he makes without fail.

Sometimes our leaders need encouragement and a few attaboys - not constant back biting and arm-chair quarterbacking and “the sky is falling” whines. Trump has EARNED that at the very least. So, if you are a Debby Downer - please get a grip and celebrate a few wins instead of wallowing in a pit of despair as if it’s all still hopeless. It’s so annoying.”

