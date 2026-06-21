It took me years to fully realize what a blessing my father truly was—a literal gift from God. He was my protector, a man who loved me beyond measure, and a constant anchor for both his family and anyone else in need. He was a hard worker who never lied to me and always had my back.





He loved Jesus and was never afraid to say so. He spoke the truth, sometimes with a bluntness that made me angry, but he corrected me because he had to. He offered a clearheaded direction that I have finally figured out and embraced. He was trying to save me from myself, my poor choices, and my addictions. Many of my best traits come from my dad, and I wouldn't be who I am today without his example.



Like all of us, he was a flawed man. Yet, I now know that he spent decades suffering in silence as a congenital aneurysm grew out of control in his brain. He never once complained. In spite of his intense personal pain, he never drank, smoked, or took mind-altering medications. He remained completely available to me and to anyone who needed him.



I have found few people in this life who have cared about me, and for me, the way my father did. He was willing to humble himself just to save me. He didn’t try to appease me, and he didn’t try to just be my friend—he was my father.



That kind of rare love, devotion, and fierce loyalty is hard to find in today's world.



I miss you, Dad. God bless you. I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day!