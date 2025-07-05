Mike Johnson gave President Trump his Speaker gavel to pound after he signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) into law. I don't think I've ever seen him this happy. He truly deserves to be joyful. He now has what he needs to MAGA and fulfill his promises to the American people.

Well done, Mr. President. We love you and all you've done for America, and the world. We're grateful for you and thankful to our Creator for your God-given gifts.

Happy Independence Day! May we never take it for granted. May God continue to Bless and Protect America.