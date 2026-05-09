Someone asked me about my views of Heather Cox Richardson (HCR) who makes a fortune on Substack writing anti-Trump newsletters. I’ve read some of her stuff through the years and I have a good idea of who and what she is.

Whenever one of my readers questions what I write about Trump and MAGA - they send me some “article” from HCR as if it’s the absolute truth.

If your liberal friends or family forward you Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack like it’s gospel, you’re not alone. Millions subscribe to her newsletter called Letters from an American. She presents herself as a calm, credentialed historian offering measured context. In reality, it’s highly partisan curation dressed up as history—consistently framing Trump, MAGA, and conservative voters in the darkest possible light.

Here's my view of her work - edited and expanded upon from an excellent essay by Hillsdale College - “In the Absence of Factual Truth.”

I think Heather Cox Richardson is the worst kind of partisan fraud and a liar and has suckered millions of liberals with her twisted narratives. She apparently makes more money on Substack from her poisonous BS than anyone out there.

She is a liberal professor who started her "career" in journalism by writing a daily blog during Trump's bogus impeachment in 2019. She saw how many fools bought her lies that she started a new blog on Substack and now makes a fortune off it. She even renamed it “Letters from an American” in order to fool you into believing she was a legitimate “political” journalist and historian.

Heather Cox Richardson teaches history at Boston College and writes a Substack newsletter for Democrats with over 2 million subscribers. Her newsletter is a dishonest, partisan diatribe against Donald Trump and the MAGA movement disguised as a thumbnail history of the United States, primarily from the 1930s to the present. She uses her teaching "credentials" to distort history and then uses that distortion to bash Trump. That's her MO in a nutshell.

Richardson says that there's a “liberal consensus” in America that favors freedom and equality and says that the "liberal consensus" can be traced to the American Founders. She embraces the Declaration of Independence as the main document of the "liberal consensus" but at the same time condemns the Founders as “enslavers.”

She basically says that Trump is destroying the "liberal consensus" of the Framers who she also despised. In other words, it's a bunch of nice words wrapped up in BS. She argues America’s “liberal consensus” comes from the Founders’ ideals while simultaneously condemning those same Founders as enslavers and white supremacists.

She openly says America was built by "white supremacists" - and accuses Trump of the same. She accuses the fake news - which is "liberal" of being run by conservative "white supremacists."

Richardson says that the 1954 Brown v. Board decision resurrected the mythological cowboy, now backed by the extraordinary power of television, as a brilliant vehicle for Movement Conservatism and the birth of Trump & MAGA.

Richardson says that out of this “cowboy mythology” of rugged individualism she says emerged the “Movement Conservatism and the racist mythology of the post-Civil War years came together.”

That's actually ass-backwards.

Richardson says that Trump promising to “Make America Great Again” has “dovetailed with rising authoritarianism around the world” and the presidency of Joe Biden “expanded liberalism” through transgenderism. She loved Joe Biden. That should tell you all you need to know.

Richardson’s books and columns read like a catalog of Communist talking points spewed over the past 10 years on MSNBC. She is a socialist - a Communist - who wants her readers to think she is pro-American and cares about the middle class.

A real "liberal" journalist like Batya Ungar-Sargon - who calls herself a MAGA-lefty and disagrees with the huckster Richardson - concluded that what Trump and his supporters in fact mean by “Make America Great Again” is something like a return to the earlier populism of Teddy, FDR and JFK—confident, faithful and patriotic citizens - which stands in sharp contrast to both the anti-American variety of "democracy" that arose after 1968 and the globalist version of today that Richardson espouses.

BATYA: “President Trump basically took an ax to the Republican party of the past and turned it into a populist party for both the left and the right. He appointed the highest-ranking openly gay person, Scott Bessent, as our Secretary of Treasury. He sidelined the pro-life wing of his party and returned the abortion issue to the states.

On foreign intervention, he’s trying to bring an end to all of these wars. He also does not believe in free trade - he believes in fair trade that benefits the American worker. He looked at our destroyed manufacturing base. He looked at the downwardly mobile working class. He looked at the fact that working-class Americans can no longer afford the American dream.

He looked at why both parties agreed to ship five million good manufacturing jobs overseas to build up China and Mexico and all that did was bring in millions and millions of illegal migrants to compete with the jobs that remained here. And what Donald Trump said was, “We have to stop selling out the working class.”

“Trump can’t be bribed and his voters know that.”

If you must follow a “female liberal” - may I suggest you follow Batya - at least she tells the truth.

The political realignment we see happening today in America explains why so many Democrats are leaving the party. Working-class Americans who once formed the Democrat base—not only white and Hispanic but increasingly black as well—are rallying to Trump.

The core of his opposition today consists of the moneyed and information-class elites - including the media and academics - like HCR - whose comfortable lives are walled off from the devastation caused by both parties’ economic and foreign policies over the past three decades.

Our current political divide appears to be over conflicting views of justice and of who should rule. HCR thinks she and her kind should rule. That’s pretty obvious.

Hillsdale also says that Richardson has furiously tried to push J6 as an insurrection and tries to compare it to the 1933 Reichstag fire. Richardson also says that American students are NOT “taught in school to hate their own country" but later agreed that they are. If you read ALL of her work - you will see she is a master flip flopper - and she counts on you not noticing. She’s just another garden-variety Communist using name-dropping and using “credentials” to confuse you.

Historians and professors who have regurgitated themselves as "journalists" - like Heather Cox Richardson - use their credentials and partisan narratives as blunt instruments, the academic equivalent of the lawfare being waged by our politicized justice system. These “teachers” are no different than the so-called “judges” that are making illegal rulings in order to assert and gain power over the Executive branch. There is nothing Constitutional about it - as they would have you believe.

The Judicial coup plotters (like Judge Boasberg) and Academic coup plotters (like Richardson) appear to be working hand in hand today (funded by the Communists & the Deep State) to take over America.

I believe that Richardson is just another Communist coup plotter facilitating the current Academic coup in America - a stupid person's idea of a smart person. She is counting on you being simpleminded enough to believe her flowery rhetoric and twisted logic. Don't do it.

-Hillsdale College

How has HCR described MAGA to her readers? Richardson describes MAGA voters as “radical extremists” and constantly reports on a “mountainous pile” of what she considers Trump’s impeachable offenses. Richardson did nothing of the sort during the Biden presidency.

Even worse, Richardson never reports on the biggest political shift happening right now in America: working-class Americans—White, Hispanic, and increasingly Black—moving toward Trump and the Republican Party. As a historian, that should be front and center - yet, she is ignoring the biggest political shift in history! George Orwell warned us of grifters like Richardson who rewrite the past to brainwash the present for the future.

A typical example of her approach can be seen in a May 6, 2026 Substack post where she regurgitates BS from the Washington Post, the Daily Beast, the Atlantic, Meidas Touch and the Iranian media - all Soviet-like propaganda sites - that should tell you everything you need to know!

HCR: It has not been a banner day for members of the Trump administration.

Evan Hill, Jarrett Ley, Alex Horton, Tara Copp, and Dan Lamothe of the Washington Post reported that…

Global affairs journalist David Rothkopf wrote today in The Daily Beast…

Mosheh Gains, Courtney Kube, Andrea Mitchell, Natasha Lebedeva and Daniel Arkin of NBC News reported tonight that…

This evening, the speaker of Iran’s parliament,* M.B. Ghalibaf, posted…

After journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick wrote an April 17 story in The Atlantic…

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasNews noted…

In other words, the “intellectual” academic historian HCR feeds stories from the left-wing rags into AI which spits out her daily news summaries and millions of liberals lap it up as if it’s original thought. It’s not.

The reader is led carefully through HCR’s strategically assembled stream of negative reporting about Trump, all pointing in the same direction.

This obviously isn’t original reporting. It’s a curated collection of stories. It gives the impression of independent analysis, but the underlying material is totally one-sided.

That’s why her work resonates so strongly with her liberal audience. It confirms what they already believe, organizes it, and presents it with the authority of a historian.

Richardson isn’t a Communist plotter in the Cold War sense. She’s a skilled progressive partisan operating in an environment that rewards anti-Trump content.

There’s a great video going around on X right now that explains why “intellectual” figures like Richardson are so psychotically driven to hate capitalism and America and prefer to live in a collectivist (Communist, socialist, fascist) society.

The TikTok video that has gone viral on X is called “The Mental Illness of Democrats” - it touches on an idea from economist Joseph Schumpeter. It correctly says that modern capitalism has created so much abundance it pushes “faux intellectuals” like HCR to attack it out of jealousy.

Capitalism tends to reward people who produce tangible results. Capitalism rewards builders, innovators, and producers who deliver results people voluntarily pay for. Trump fits that mold as a dealmaker and builder.

Academics and commentators whose work is mostly ideas and criticism (like HCR) don’t always see the same rewards as those who create tangible results - so they become envious and angry. They believe they are intellectually superior to everyone and should be rewarded for their brilliance. When they’re not - they lash out against capitalism - the very system that allowed them to flourish in the first place!

Systems like socialism that emphasize centralized planning or expanded bureaucracy tend to elevate academics, experts, bureaucrats and commentators into more influential roles - giving them license to interpret and control. Suddenly, the “idea class” isn’t on the sidelines anymore—they’re running the show. Socialism rewards propagandists and story tellers - capitalism rewards builders and doers.

You can see that dynamic right now on the major news networks. CNN’s Christiane Amanpour—born in Iran—recently said she was uneasy about how new owners at CNN might change her role on CNN as a journalist. She said she considers her role as a journalist as part of the “fifth estate” and openly said the media’s job is not to report the news but to interpret the news for the public—as if people can’t think through events on their own. That’s not journalism, that’s gatekeeping—and it’s exactly why so many Americans have stopped trusting networks like CNN.

Heather Cox Richardson operates in the same lane. She doesn’t do original reporting or present competing viewpoints. She curates stories from left-leaning sources, adds historical framing that always points the same direction, and delivers it with academic authority. Like Amanpour and much of legacy media, the goal often seems to be interpretation and narrative control rather than raw information.

Figures like Karl Marx, Michel Foucault, Noam Chomsky, Heather Cox Richardson and others are examples of intellectuals who have built careers critiquing capitalism while offering little practical accountability. They all believe they are smarter than everyone else and should be in charge - while creating nothing of tangible lasting value.

The video calls this kind of hubris a mental illness — a combination of ego, status anxiety, and resentment. Unlike engineers or businesspeople who face immediate market feedback when their products fail, intellectuals can promote catastrophic ideas, suffer no personal consequences, and simply pivot to new explanations when they are proven wrong.

In other words, HCR and her peers are driven by age-old envy, resentment and jealousy - and she covets what capitalists have built and created and what she never can. Instead - she twists the truth for clicks and views and “influence” - and like-minded Communists pay her well to do that. And once you recognize that, it becomes much easier to see her work for what it is - lies in the absence of factual truth.

Here’s what AI said about this newsletter: “This is a strong partisan piece that effectively frames Heather Cox Richardson as a progressive activist masquerading as a neutral historian.”

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