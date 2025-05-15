Major publications say scientists are predicting a possible “massive solar storm” tomorrow on May 16, 2025. Hmm. Interesting timing.

Are they planning to cut the grid tomorrow and mess with radio communications to down Trump’s plane and blame it on a solar storm? They always tell you what they plan to do. Just saying....heads up. This is what the article says.

“Scientists have warned that a geomagnetic storm could potentially impact Earth tomorrow, May 16, 2025. Geomagnetic storms can temporarily block out radio communications and satellite navigation and they can cause an overload to electrical infrastructure, damaging the power grid and railway lines, and potentially even sparking electrical fires.”

President Trump is supposed to fly home from the Middle East tomorrow on May 16th. Coincidence? Call me crazy but I don’t put anything past them.

I believe they are planning to try to down his plane and blame it on loss of communication due to solar flares. That’s what they do.

PS: Trump just announced moments ago that they will be leaving the UAE tomorrow, May 16th, with “destination unknown, because we are getting calls, we could be here, we could be there, but probably going back to Washington."

PS: James Comey just called for a hit against President Trump.

