I’m going to attempt to show you why everything out of Iran is so confusing. It’s even worse than you think. Some factions of the IRGC recently threatened to close the Strait, and the Iranian state media then said it was closed, so the American fake news and influencer grifters repeated that lie and then it had to be debunked by CENTCOM and the White House. This happens over and over and over again. It’s exhausting…





The hardliner factions of Iran and the IRGC control the media in Iran - and unfortunately the fake news in America (like ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC - even Fox) often repeats the IRGC propaganda as real because it makes MAGA look bad and the fake news and fake influencers love to make Team Trump look bad.



However, the people that the Trump administration are now dealing with often say the opposite of what the IRGC says but they do it in a way to save face with their people. They also fear their own hardliners.



Also, the resistance in Iran (the Pavlahi people like Tousi TV) also write a 3rd narrative and post that on X. More BS to stir the pot.

Then, you have the fake news and the Democrats and the fake influencers (many foreign funded) telling another version of the story as clickbait to their readers.



Then, you have the Trump administration telling their version of the story.



So, you've got at least 5 competing narratives all coming out - and X often posts ALL of them at once and GROK often proclaims them all as valid because they’re on X! INSANE.



The Foreign Minister and the President of Iran are now in Geneva to meet with JD Vance. The IRGC and many other "obstructionists" were trying to come up with false narratives to derail the process. So far, it hasn’t worked.



I was surprised to see Murdoch’s New York Post tell the truth about this CONFUSION in the headline below. This is the first time I've seen them do it. It's nice to see the fake news finally admit what's going on.





NEW YORK POST: "The differing messages mirrored internal divisions in Iran over whether it should keep fighting the US or seek a truce — strife American and regional sources have cited as a significant reason why it took roughly two months of negotiations for finalize the MOU."



This is why I'm very careful about what I report about Iran because 99% of the time what is posted online is WRONG. People think it’s easy to go on line and copy and paste what people say and you’ll have the truth. NOPE. Trying to find the truth coming out about Iran is like herding cats.

Here is the latest I’ve been able to find that smacks of coherence. Take it with a grain of salt - but I guarantee my reporting is more accurate and closer to the truth than what you’ll see on TV or on social media:

IDA TURAN: “Trump is literally cooking the Islamic regime from the inside, and today we witnessed yet another public crack in the system.

Most people are completely fixated on this MoU, treating it as the main story. In reality, it is largely just a pretext, a tool being used to advance much deeper games. The real game playing out is something else entirely, and people should be looking elsewhere to understand what’s truly happening.

Few days ago, one faction of the regime’s gangsters has been faking letters supposedly from Mojtaba Khamenei to claim that negotiations with the US were personally approved by him. Others quickly learned the trick and started playing the same game.

Today, one of the rivals claimed they have access to Mojtaba’s confidential letters with the current negotiating team. It turned into a full-blown public shitshow. Honestly, it was both ridiculous and entertaining. The pigs are turning on each other.

Let me lay out the full picture for you.

Khamenei, to coup-proof his rule, massively empowered the IRGC and turned it into a powerful state-within-a-state. But then he became afraid of his own creation, so he deliberately prevented power from concentrating in any single hand and allowed different competing cartels to form inside the IRGC.

Most of the top figures in these cartels are deeply corrupt, ideology is just a facade for them.

At the same time, he personally cultivated a loyal base from the poorest and most broken layers of society: fanatical, powerless people who were extremely loyal to him personally and would attack anyone on his command like rabid dogs.

After his death, the IRGC clearly took full control of the country, but they are far from united. They’re now openly fighting each other for the real seat of power.

Trump, with his deal-making style and the huge carrot of money, especially after the naval blockade pushed them into real poverty and begging, has brilliantly pushed these corrupt elements forward.

This has created open clashes with the more ideological factions. One of these hardliner cartels belongs to Saeed Jalili and includes figures like the cleric Mahmoud Nabavian, a sitting MP.

Today, Nabavian went on state TV and announced he wanted to reveal Mojtaba Khamenei’s confidential letters criticizing the negotiating team and the current deal. He started reading them live, but they cut him off mid-sentence. The network later called it a serious violation, announced legal action, and even one of the directors resigned and was rebuked.

This was their last desperate attempt to stop the negotiating team from reaching Geneva. But it failed. Just hours later, the other side, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and his crew, still made it to Geneva.

A few days ago, they even put the approval of this Memorandum of Understanding to a vote in the Supreme National Security Council. Everyone approved it except one person, and many believe that lone dissenter was Saeed Jalili, from the same cartel as Nabavian.

Meanwhile, another IRGC cartel, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, tried to sabotage the surrenderist negotiators’ trip to Geneva by claiming they had closed the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM immediately clapped back and said the Strait is wide open (and ships are moving freely). Perfect own-goal.

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He understands these animals better than anyone. He’s weakening the regime from within, without firing a single shot. Just as he predicted, as soon as the corrupt ones smelled real money, they sold out the entire regime and its ideology without hesitation.

Let the man cook, trust the process.”

Like I’ve said many times, there are many entities vying for control in Iran. Even the IRGC is fractured and out of control and these factions all send competing messages through the Iranian state media and the fake news in America regurgitates it to you - they even control the X accounts of the negotiators. They will take themselves down. It’s already happening. Many think Trump is dangling money in Iran’s face to bring out the snakes faster....

IRANIANLION: “Some say Qalibaf staged a coup, some say only Pezeshkian just confirmed the surrender letter...

Let me tell you straight up: the entire regime was on board with this deal except for Jalili, who got sidelined.

Even the IRGC saw it—they’re phosphorus-bombing Lebanon—and didn’t say a word.

Today, Nobavian came out to speak, and they shut his mouth...

Pezeshkian, Qalibaf, or Araghchi don’t have that kind of power to take over both state TV and beat up the hardliners in the streets...

Even Mousavi, the IRGC Aerospace commander, wrote last week that he didn’t see any chanting in the streets and punched the zealots in the mouth!

A massive conspiracy has formed within the system between the regime’s top brass, including Ejei, Qalibaf, Araghchi, Pezeshkian, Momeni, Ahmadinejad, Rouhani, Zarif, Mousavi, Vahidi...

Everyone’s waiting for the money...”

IRAN INTERNATIONAL: “Hardline lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian read excerpts from what were described as top-secret letters by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on state TV, saying he had opposed nuclear talks, demanded compensation from the US and insisted on Iran’s exclusive control over Hormuz, before he was interrupted and the live program was abruptly ended.

Iran’s state broadcaster later called Nabavian’s remarks a legal violation warranting judicial action and said a director at the organization had resigned over the incident.”

Hardline lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian read excerpts from what were described as top-secret letters by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on state TV, saying he had opposed nuclear talks, demanded compensation from the US and insisted on Iran’s exclusive control over Hormuz, before he was interrupted and the live program was abruptly ended.”

Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, political adviser to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday called for identifying the person behind what he described as the disclosure of confidential state information following recent remarks by lawmaker Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian.

Rasouli said the focus should not be on the resignation of a state TV manager or on Nabavian himself, but rather on uncovering who provided him with what he called “state secrets.” In a post on X, he urged Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to identify and confront the “hidden force behind Nabavian” and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

While JD was on the way to Iran, Trump posted this on Truth Social:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!

There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.”

THEN, right before JD was to meet with Iran, Fox’s Trey Yingst reported this morning that President Trump talked to him on the phone from Camp David and said this:



YINGST: “I spoke with President Trump for more than 20 minutes of he gave new insight and reaction about the ongoing talks that are taking place in Switzerland and the threats coming from the Iranian regime.”



“President Trump telling Fox News that the U.S. may take over the Strait in the future and the United States will be the ‘guardian angel’ of the Strait of Hormuz and the Middle East. And the president said ultimately that would involve the U.S. taking 20% of the oil that passes through the strait.”



“Remember, this comes in reaction to the Iranians saying they will close the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. President Trump tells Fox News he spoke with Iranian officials overnight and said you close it, and you won’t have a country. He went on to tell these officials, you won’t even make it back to your effing country!”



"You close [the Strait] and you won't have a country. You won’t even make it BACK to your f**king country.”

After that, the Iranian delegation refused to shake hands and take pictures with JD Vance in Switzerland!

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, refuse a photo with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and the American side, walking out of the negotiation venue in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, while all this is going on, Russia stepped up to try to derail the deal before the meeting. That tells me that Putin’s goons are probably helping Iran write all this BS propaganda.

Putin's former President and Putin’s covert spokesperson confirmed on Telegram that Russia is trying to derail the Iran deal because Trump proved them wrong. Medvedev gets drunk and shoots off his mouth. You can tell the IRGC gets their talking points from Russia and the CCP. He says what Putin won't say out loud.



MEDVEDEV: "Three key developments of the week.



First, the signing of the notorious “deal” between the US and Iran. Empty verbiage aside, everyone now realizes that Tehran didn’t lose this war to Washington, to say the least, even in spite of the killing of the Iranian leader and devastating missile strikes.



Israel, the third embittered participant, has seen its hopes of the annihilation of Iran’s political regime dashed and therefore craves revenge. And there’s nothing Trump can do to keep it in line.



The precarious agreement can be easily torpedoed by new strikes against Lebanon or other provocations, which is precisely what Netanyahu’s cabinet needs because it depends on war for survival.



Thus, it would be premature to expect peace, as the Strait of Hormuz has been turned into a Persian nuke, which I wrote about on April 8. And this weapon will be put to use…



Second, given the enemy’s massive attacks against our cities, the intensity of which is growing and will apparently keep growing, it’s time to say it loud and clear that we are not and cannot be bound by any more rules when it comes to dealing with neo-Nazi Kiev. The only thing that must be unacceptable to us is the premeditated targeting of civilians. Let me stress the word “premeditated,” meaning knowingly intended. Otherwise, it’s no holds barred, however the freak on Bankovaya and his scummy European stooges might whine.



The Hague conventions on the laws and customs of war don’t apply either, by the way. They’ve outlived their usefulness. War has changed too much over the past hundred of years. Back in the day, kidnapping or murdering heads of state, even enemy states, was out of the question, and dropping bombs from balloons has given way to missiles and drones, so invoking rebus sic standibus principle is entirely appropriate.



Third, some mad Dutchmen, after smoking way too much weed in their coffeeshops, are blabbering about concentration camps for Russian prisoners of war.



What can I say about this drug-induced verbal vomit? Unlike the vile neo-Nazi hag that Europe has become, Russia is not going to build concentration camps for Europeans. And not because it’s immoral but simply because we just won’t need them in case of a war with some pathetic Dutchmen. Radioactive bones and ashes are usually buried deep in the ground."



APRIL 8: "The U.S.–Iran conflict has been put on hold. Predictably, both sides are claiming victory.



So who won? First of all, common sense did – though faith in it was badly shaken when the White House started talking about wiping out Iranian civilization in one day.



Trump neither wants nor can sustain a long war, and he won’t find support in Congress for one, either. This is a game of chess with three players, not two: there’s also Israel, which is not playing on the U.S. side. Which also means the pigheaded European Russophobes will have to live in austerity mode for a long time.



Because there is no cheap oil in sight…"



WRONG. It's $74 a barrel and dropping fast!



Last year, Medvedev said that if Trump destroys Iran's nuke program that Russia would just help them rebuild! That's how I know that the IRGC takes direction from Russia and the CCP.



"What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.

2. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue.

3. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads - [including Russia!]"

In spite of all that noise, both Marco and JD say things are moving along - ignore all the chatter from the influencers and fake news. They all want you to think JD & Marco are disagreeing and not in sync with Trump. ALL LIES.



MARCO RUBIO: “We're dealing with radical Shia clerics in Iran. Okay? We're dealing with people who make geopolitical decisions based on pure theology. I mean no one's ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we're gonna try.”



"A lot of countries didn't like what we did in Venezuela! That's OK. SO WHAT? That was in OUR national interest. We have very close allies that didn't like what we did in Venezuela. I can tell you what! It was SUCCESSFUL!"



"Every single problem in the Middle East traces straight back to Iran. Hezbollah? Iran. Shia militias destroying and threatening Iraq? Iran. Hamas? Iran. The Houthis? Iran. Assad slaughtering people in Syria? Iran. This regime has killed thousands and thousands of people. The Iranians are experts in genocide. All the problems in the Middle East are Iran’s fault.”



Rubio is planning a ⁠trip to the ​Middle East next week and ​is expected to visit Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain. He's going to Miami tomorrow.



What he's not saying out loud is that Iran is propped up by Putin and Xi and Kim Jong Un. THAT'S THE BIG POINT.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox & Friends that MORE OIL is now surging through the Strait of Hormuz than BEFORE the Iran war:

“We actually got 16 million barrels of oil out of the Straits of Hormuz yesterday. That is a RECORD going back to even before the conflict started!”

The previous number was around 14 million barrels, and 6 million of refined products.

This means that gas prices should plummet FAST. The national average right now is $3.95 (but that’s with high-priced California.)

Most of the South and Midwest is currently $3.35-$3.81 and falling fast. It’s already dropped more than a dollar in many places. I paid $3.59 yesterday - down one dollar from a month ago.

If prices are still high in your area, ask your local representatives and your local gas station why you’re being gouged.

I know some people will say “I can’t do that, that wouldn’t be polite.” Well, does Trump have to do everything? We deserve what we allow. I know the prices always go up faster than they go down, but if we speak up they will go down faster!

IDA TURAN: “What I’ve noticed is that most of these panicans and doomers have zero understanding of real-world constraints, executive realities, or legal and procedural processes. Literally none. They project their own incompetence on Trump by calling him stupid.



It’s pretty obvious that Trump deliberately painted himself as this ridiculously peace-loving guy because he knew these crazy bastards wouldn’t follow through and would hand him the perfect pretext on a silver platter.



Now Trump can credibly claim that he exhausted every peaceful and diplomatic avenue to contain the Shia threat to the Strait of Hormuz, and by extension, the global economy, and it didn’t work. So the only option left is to take control of the strait and secure 20% of the oil revenue. Do you think Qatar will be thrilled about that? Or will they finally stop backing Iran’s terrorism and start behaving like the UAE?



Watch President Trump and take notes. It’s a masterclass in handling bullies.”

JD VANCE: "Marco and the entire team have been actively managing what's going on in Lebanon. Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there, and things are slowing down a little bit. It's going to be something we're just going to have to continuously manage to ensure that Israel and Lebanon are both safe and secure. That's fundamentally the goal of this, to make the whole region safe and secure.



The big problem is that somebody will shoot and then somebody will respond, and you kind of have a chicken and egg problem where you've just got to stop the shooting for long enough to get the ceasefire to keep hold. That's what we're going to try to do.”



JD is in Switzerland right now with the Iranians, Qataris and Pakistanis. Trump is at Camp David. Pray for sanity, wisdom and peace.



In the end, I believe the Abraham Accords is what will hold the Iran peace deal together.

I was watching the Iranian vs New Zealand soccer game and one of the players made the sign of a gun shooting while on the field. They called it the IRGC “finger gun.” So, I decided to do a little research since the fake news wasn’t telling me anything about it.

If you didn’t know, the Iranian team and league is literally run by the IRGC (the head is literally former IRGC) and replaced the old Persian team after the Shia Twelver fanatics took over the country in 1979.

Most of the Iranian-Americans in the audience are anti-IRGC - and fly the old Persian flag - so many view this gesture as the IRGC’s way of bullying them. The player later admitted he was directing his fingers to them.

The Iranian diaspora gathered outside the venue, waving pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flags and utilizing chants from the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement. The old Persian flag was banned from use in the stadium by FIFA to appease the IRGC.

The Iranian team was ordered to leave the United States immediately after the match and return to their training camp in Mexico. Following their 2-2 draw against New Zealand, head coach Amir Ghalenoei and team captain Mehdi Taremi expressed frustration to reporters, stating they were forced onto a plane on Monday night without being granted standard overnight recovery time in California.

The systemic takeover of Iran’s national soccer team by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has weaponized the sport into an official extension of the regime’s security apparatus. By installing high-ranking commanders into top executive positions within the Iranian Football Federation and leveraging the Ministry of Sport to control athletic personnel, the IRGC enforces absolute ideological loyalty under the threat of surveillance, passport revocations, and family retaliation. This militarized control extends aggressively to international tournaments like the 2026 World Cup, where the IRGC actively utilizes the athletic delegation to smuggle state handlers abroad, astroturf stadium crowds with pro-government agents, and attempt to aggressively suppress the anti-regime messages of the Iranian diaspora.

This is why NO ONE on the Iranian team was allowed to enter the US until the deal was signed and they were forced to return to Mexico immediately after the game. Ask yourself why the fake news did not report on this at all!

I like this theory I found on X from an Israeli account:

Trump is playing everyone - and winning. He never really clashed with Israel. He has no intention of handing Lebanon to Jolani, allowing the IRGC to keep its ballistic missiles, or letting the US deal with Iran go through.

That’s exactly why Rubio, his top advisors, the CIA, and his allies - who all call the deal disastrous - are staying quiet right now.

It’s all part of the game.

What I expect to happen:

The IRGC will collapse. The Iranian regime will fall with the help of its own people. Netanyahu and Trump will then release a joint statement revealing it was a calculated strategy all along - just like the first coordinated strike on Iran that took place during the “negotiations.”

The US and Arab partners will secure the Strait of Hormuz and key islands. A new order will rise in the Middle East, real peace will become possible, and Trump will walk away with the Nobel Peace Prize - having turned the region from chaos into stability.

Wouldn’t that be a hoot?

According to a left-wing poll, just highlighted by the Trump administration, only 13% of Americans disapprove of the Iran peace deal.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Very popular agreement, except for the Fake News and their partner, the Dumocrats!”

I hope I haven’t confused you more than when you started. But in 30 days, most of America won’t even remember the Iran war. All they’ll care about is the price of gas ($3.59 yesterday and dropping) - the price of ribeye ($14.00 a pound yesterday and dropping fast) and their 401K (way way up.)

Godspeed!

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, 225 E. Madison Street, PO Box 651, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth.