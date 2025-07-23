President Trump called out Obama for high treason, in the Oval Office, in front of the press, the cabinet and the world…

BANNON: "What happened today in the Oval Office was historic. For the first time in U.S. history, a sitting President called out a former President by name for high treason. On global television, in front of a visiting head of state. And Obama took the bait. It’s game on."

TRUMP: “Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them: [former FBI Director James] Comey, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, the whole group. They tried to rig an election and they got caught. And then they did rig the election in 2020. I did it a third time and I won in a landslide."

“He’s culpable. This was treason. They caught President Obama absolutely cold. This was every term you can imagine. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined, even in other countries."

Speaker Johnson also told CBN that he has no concern at all about bringing Former President Barack Obama in for a congressional deposition or subpoena over the newly declassified documents.

SPEAKER JOHNSON: "If it's uncomfortable for Obama, he shouldn't have been involved in overseeing this, which is what it appears to us has happened.”

GABBARD: "Led by President Obama, there was an effort to create a document that would serve as a foundation for what would be a years-long coup against President Trump."

PAUL SPERRY: "Tulsi Gabbard's office told me that she has spent months pulling together the evidence against Team Obama for inventing RussiaGate to harm Trump.

The latest release contained over 100 pages of declassified documents and was compiled by a special team, aided by AI, to locate relevant documents contained at 18 US intelligence agencies. More evidence is coming."

That confirms that the swamp quickly cooked up the Epstein "birthday letter" to distract from what they knew was coming out about Obama - not the other way around. Tulsi says there is more evidence coming out to prove Obama is guilty.

GRASSLEY: “The coup against Trump was much broader than you know. The swamp planned to remove Trump by September 2017.”

In other words, the swamp was trying to pull a Nixon on Trump and frame him for something he didn’t do - to get him to resign from office. That didn’t work so they went to plan B.

Everybody thinks that Trump was behind the "birther" conspiracy on Obama and that’s why Obama hates Trump so much. WRONG. Hillary elevated that narrative.

It was first started by a Democrat running against Obama in Chicago in 2004 and then Hillary picked up on it in 2008 and ran with it.

Trump didn't even mention it until 2011. In other words, Obama's OWN party believed it was true for 7 years before Trump ever even mentioned it. But, the fake news convinced you otherwise. That's how powerful the fake news is.

BTW - the latest release from Tulsi shows that Russia had huge amounts of potential anti-Hillary dirt that it sat on in the final days of the 2016 campaign to help Hillary. It included:



-Evidence that Hillary was on “heavy tranquilizers” and suffering "intensified psycho-emotional problems."

[Remember those bizarre videos of her going off the deep end?]



-Evidence that Hillary had severe health ailments like type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease.



[Remember when she fell unconscious and they had to lift her into her car??]



-Evidence that Obama and others in the DNC found Hillary’s health “extraordinarily alarming.”

-Evidence of secret meetings with religious leaders where Clinton offered "significant increases in funding" from the Obama State Department in return for their support.

-Internal Democrat admissions that European allies were unenthusiastic about a Clinton presidency and thought she was not up to the job of Head of State.



If Russia was really all-in on supporting Trump and hurting Clinton, it would have leaked this information in October 2016 before the election. Putin did NOT.

President Trump said Obama manufactured the Russia Russia hoax himself and then Hillary and pals ran with it. I'm positive there is irrefutable evidence of that.

It looks like the trials against the Deep State could take place in Florida, instead of DC. Now you know why Trump and DeSantis made peace. Now you know why Trump chose Bondi (from Florida) as AG.

Tell all the FIRE BONDI influencers that they were wrong and Trump knows exactly what he is doing.

A lawyer I trust says the Russia hoax in itself is not treason but it was a civil rights violation under 18 USC 241 and should be prosecuted as such. The sentence can be up to 10 years in prison.

If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.

The charges may be more than that (sedition or treason) but I prefer to under-promise and over-deliver.

Don’t forget, Paul Ryan helped Mike Pence take down Trump and that's why Paul Ryan runs content at Fox News now for the Murdochs - it’s all connected.

BTW - I like General Flynn but I will never totally trust him based on many of the things he has posted through the years and the fake influencers that he elevates. He was also running his own campaign while at the same time shilling for DeSantis instead of Trump. Flynn was also a little too cozy with Susan Rice - which I find odd since he's supposed to be such an great "intelligence" operative. You'd think he would know she was an Obama mole and steer clear of her.

IMHO, Flynn believes he should be President and believes he is better suited to do so than President Trump. I disagree. He doesn’t hold a candle to Trump.

You believe what you want - but that is my opinion on this matter.

For more on Judas Pence & Brutus Ryan - read on:

Judas Pence & Brutus Ryan Tierney's Real News · Jul 4 General Flynn just stated that then VP-candidate Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan were part of the cabal inside the RNC working to sabotage Trump - they were waiting in the wings to step in after they took him out with the bus tape in 2016. I’ve been waiting to hear this for 7 years and prove my theory about the fake bus tape could be right. Read full story

The unsealed files show that the New York Times, Washington Post and NBC were the key fake news vehicles used by Team Obama to spread the lies about the Russia Russia hoax in their coup against Trump. Others copied and pasted those lies.

BTW - the Washington Post was also used to take down Nixon with lies. Deep Throat was fake and made up by the FBI and spread by the Washington Post.

The coup against Trump is basically a repeat of the coup against Nixon by many of the same players.

Also, I believe that NBC created the audio "bus tape" in a studio and released it in 2016 to frame Trump and try to stop Trump from winning in 2016 so that Paul Ryan & Mike Pence could take his place. I wrote about that too, long ago:

As Grassley is proving, the coup against Trump was a repeat of the coup against Nixon by many of the same players. Read about that here:

Finally, President Trump just posted both of these on Truth Social. Will it happen or is it just wishful thinking?

Remember that they indicted Trump on 91 bogus felonies, impeached him twice, framed him multiple times for treason and sedition and obstruction, spied on him and his administration and his family, stole the White House from him, tried to bankrupt him and his business, put his supporters and allies in jail, called him Hitler, a pedophile and a rapist to destroy his reputation and his legacy, raided his home and tried to assassinate him at least three times that I know of.

What do you think the criminals who did all those horrible things to him deserve?

