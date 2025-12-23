The New York Times has a documented history of lying - particularly about Judaism, Israel and Jewish people. In fact, the New York Times is one of the major reasons that news about the Holocaust was NOT reported in America 100 years ago or not reported properly.

Does that surprise you? It did me. I always thought the New York Times was owned by a Jewish family who would defend Israel and Judaism. It turns out the opposite is true.

I didn’t realize that for years until I studied the issue in 2018.

President Trump just called out the New York Times for lying and said they must be stopped because they are a national security threat.

Most people don’t know the back story of the New York Times and it’s important to understand if you want to preserve free speech in America without giving the fake news a license to lie with no recourse. I did some research and these are the things I learned that I think you should know.

The New York Times is owned by a family with a Jewish name and a Jewish heritage but they are afraid of being called a Jewish newspaper. The Sulzberger family has owned The New York Times since 1896, starting with German Jewish immigrant Adolph S. Ochs.

From everything I’ve read, the family actually seems embarrassed about being Jewish - and many in the family have become Christian or atheist over time - so they bash Israel and the Jewish people to protect themselves or make themselves look good. They lie about Jews to serve themselves and their family. Seriously. And we let them get away with it because they are the New York Times!

At the end of World War II, and for decades afterward, Americans claimed they did not know about the Holocaust as it was happening. How was it possible for the public to claim such ignorance? The New York Times failed to do its job, that’s why.

Scholars claim the reason is that the American media in general, and the New York Times in particular, never treated the Holocaust as an important news story.

The American media buried news about the Holocaust. Between 1939 and 1945, The New York Times published more than 24,000 front-page stories. Of those, 11,500 were about World War II. 26 were about the Holocaust.

From the start of the war in Europe to its end nearly six years later, the story of the Holocaust made the New York Times front page only 26 times out of 24,000 front-page stories. Most of those stories referred to the victims as “refugees” or “persecuted minorities” and ONLY SIX TIMES were “Jews” identified on page one as the primary victims.

So why did President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s favorite newspaper, the New York Times, bury the bulk of its Holocaust coverage deep inside the paper? What kept American journalists from recognizing the significance of the systematic murder of six million people? The Roosevelt Administration told the media to downplay the news to the American people, that’s why.

“It was a bad judgment call. It was something that mattered as much as anything as far as news judgment, and the New York Times blew it,” explains a former New York Times reporter.

The result: The New York Times deliberately de-emphasized the Holocaust news, reporting it in isolated, inside stories. The few hundred words about the Nazi genocide the Times published every couple days were hard to find amidst a million other words in the newspaper. Times readers could legitimately have claimed not to have known, or at least not to have understood, what was happening to the Jews.

The New York Times’s judgment that the murder of millions of Jews was a relatively unimportant story also set the tone for other journalists trying to assess the news, among Jewish groups trying to arouse public opinion, and among government leaders trying to decide on an American response.

If you think giving the media free license to censor the news, distort the news or manufacture fake news is benign, you would be terribly, terribly wrong. The media literally has the power to kill.

Now you know why the New York Times buries news on the million Christians that have been slaughtered by the Jihadis. They don’t consider the global Christian genocide a worthwhile news story. They also bury ALL Jihadi attacks - like the recent one out of DC and those likely perpetrated by Jihadis in Utah and Rhode Island and who knows where else.

How were Hitler and the socialist Nazis were able to convince the Germans to do unspeakable things to each other and perpetrate the Holocaust? Because of media outlets like the New York Times who lied right to your face. That’s the same reason Stalin and the Bolshevik Communists were able to murder millions as well.

The media and entertainment, the book publishers and the schools, and their allies in the Muslim world were used by Adolf Hitler to promote his agenda and they did so willingly. Hitler also believed the Muslims could be a useful tool for the socialist Nazis.

Once the Nazis succeeded in ending democracy in Germany, the Nazis orchestrated a massive propaganda campaign to win the loyalty and cooperation of Germans. The Nazi Propaganda Ministry, directed by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, took control of all forms of communication in Germany: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio.

Viewpoints in any way threatening to Nazi beliefs or to the regime were censored or eliminated from all media. It was also a Nazi propaganda tactic to dehumanize their opponents by calling people racists, or bigots, or monsters because it made it easier on the conscience when doing evil to people or killing them.

During the spring of 1933, Nazi student organizations, professors, and librarians made up long lists of books they thought should not be read by Germans. Then, on the night of May 10, 1933, Nazis raided libraries and bookstores across Germany.

Like Antifa and Black Bloc Communists and the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas Jihadis or today, they marched and rioted by torchlight in nighttime parades, sang chants, and threw books into huge bonfires. On that night more than 25,000 books were burned.

Some were works of Jewish writers, including Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud. Most of the books were by non-Jewish writers, including such famous Americans as Jack London, Ernest Hemingway, and Sinclair Lewis, whose ideas the Nazis viewed as different from their own and therefore not to be read.

The Nazi censors also burned the books of Helen Keller, who had overcome her deafness and blindness to become a respected writer; told of the book burnings, she responded: “Tyranny cannot defeat the power of ideas.”

Today, AntiFa Communists and Jihadis are burning books and flags and buildings all over the United States and tearing down statues and newspapers like the left-wing New York Times cheer them on and downplay it as “peaceful protests.”

Schools also played an important role in spreading socialist Nazi ideas. They rewrote history to brainwash the masses. After-school meetings of the Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls trained children to be faithful to the socialist Nazi party.

In addition, Adolf Hitler believed Muslims could be manipulated into being a powerful tool for the Nazis. A significant number were radicalized through a partnership with virulently anti-Semitic Islamic extremists. Sound familiar?

The main Islamic extremist back then was Al-Husseini, Grand Mufti and the highest ranking Muslim political leader in Palestine. He was virulently anti-Semitic, with a history of organizing aggressive actions against Jewish people in the Middle East. He was also allowed to regularly broadcast propaganda over Nazi-controlled radio stations.

As Al-Husseini explained to Hitler, the Arabs had the same enemies as the Nazis: the Jews, English, and Russians. Such a partnership was at odds with the Nazi narrative of racial purity, of course, but the socialists loved Islam because it promises followers “heaven if they fight and are killed in action” and that is was “a very practical religion for soldiers.” He saw an opportunity to manipulate that belief.

Today, we call those people “useful idiots.”

BOTH the socialist NAZIs AND the socialist SOVIETS called their CONSERVATIVE enemies FASCISTS (that’s the key) - just like the Islamo-Nazi-Communist Mamdani is calling Trump today. That’s why they call Trump a “fascist” - because that’s what the socialist Hitler and the Communist Stalin called THEIR enemies! It’s the same playbook.

The missing piece of the puzzle for most is that Stalin AND Hitler were PARTNERS. Both admired Karl Marx and believed that all “inferiors” and those who disagreed with them needed to be exterminated to PERFECT man. They perfected GENOCIDE as part of Marx’s socialist platform. Anyone who disagreed with the socialist genocidal strategy was deemed a FASCIST. Ukraine was one of the killing fields back then just like it is today.

In other words, COMMUNISTS & NAZIs & JIHADIS aren’t enemies. They are TOTALITARIAN friends and they play the rest of us for FOOLS and USEFUL IDIOTS.

It even got worse after World War 2 ended when the CIA was formed in 1947 and they copied the Soviet and Nazi propaganda playbook and then changed the laws in the United States to LEGALIZE LYING and PREVENT DEFAMATION LAWSUITS!

THE ISLAMO-COMMUNISTS HAVE INFILTRATED EVERY FACET OF OUR GOVERNMENT, OUR SCHOOLS AND OUR COUNTRY - they have even taken over many of our churches and sacred places - and many believe they even control the Pope - yet their propagandists want you to believe the problem is all ISRAEL.

Qatar (home of the Muslim Brotherhood) has 31 FARA registrants in the US, spends $250,000,000 on anti-Israel lobbying firms in the US, and has spent over $14 BILLION buying influence at US universities to bash Israel and promote Islamo-Communism.

Israel is NOT the enemy. The FAITHFUL in Israel are part of the solution - if you don’t get that now - you are brainwashed beyond belief. You have been deceived by Satan.

We must NOT let Israel fall to the Islamo-Communists and that’s exactly what they want - that’s why they want to get rid of Bibi. We must NOT let America fall to the Islamo-Communists and that’s exactly what they want - that’s why they want to get rid of Trump.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Israel used to have the most powerful lobby in America. No more.” Now it’s the Islamo-Communists!

The purpose of the puppet master Globalists behind the Islamo-Communist destabilization and division in America is to fracture the faithful conservative MAGA coalition (which has grown around the world) and allow our enemies to turn the world into a one world left-wing ISLAMO-COMMUNIST atheist order controlled by Satan’s demons.

The socialist NAZIs and the Soviet Communists created most of the CIA MKUltra brainwashing techniques used by the propagandists today. Nobody knows that because they teach us the opposite! The NAZIs and the Communists are two sides of the same COLLECTIVIST coin fighting for control!

What is MKUltra? Tierney's Real News · Sep 5 Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the Communists had discovered a drug or technique that would allow them to control human minds. In response, the CIA began its own secret program, called MKUltra, in April 1953, to search for a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemie… Read full story

Few understand that the Communists of Soviet Union CREATED Palestinian propaganda to hurt Israel. The New York Times literally helped the Soviet Union and the socialist NAZIs brainwash America about Palestinians.

Until 1964, the word “Palestinian” rarely described Arabs who once lived in Israel.

That was when KGB Agents of Communist Russia (the Soviet Union) created and funded a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Its leader, Yasser Arafat, was born and raised in Egypt.

The PLO was as artificial as other effective and deadly groups that Communists used during the Cold War to take over Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cuba. During this time, the KGB even gave money, weapons, and training to the IRA in Ireland.

20 years after that, the Muslim Brotherhood created Hamas to compete with the PLO. Hamas and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) compete for power and control but they basically BOTH want to wipe Israel off the face of the earth.

Today, Hamas and the PLO are marching on college campuses under banners like Antifa, BLM and other Islamo-Communist-Fascist-Marxist flags. Same ideology as Hamas and the PLO - just rebranded to fool you.

Every day I get emails from people who are either paid propagandists or hopelessly brainwashed who want me to ignore what people like Ilhan Omar (Green Axis Islamo-Communist) and Tim Walz (CCP Communist Red Axis) have done to my home state of Minnesota and blame Israel and Bibi for all our problems.

Trust me, it’s NOT Israel who destroyed Minnesota - it was the Islamo-Communist alliance of Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and Steve Simon and their enablers in Antifa and the Koch-funded Libertarian party.

If the New York Times was an HONEST NEWSPAPER - you would know all that! But they aren’t! They have a reach of over 100 MILLION people each week and their reporting influences almost EVERY media outlet in America in one way or another!

Even worse, a 1964 SCOTUS ruling, New York Times vs Sullivan, gave the media free rein to lie with impunity. That’s how the media truly became the FAKE NEWS. The New York Times Co. vs Sullivan began as a lawsuit against the newspaper because they lied in a full-page civil rights fundraising editorial advertisement in 1960 entitled “Heed Their Rising Voices.”

The Supreme Court said it was OK for the fake news to lie about anything they wanted to if the victim of their lies could NOT prove they did so with “actual malice.” That ridiculous “standard” has destroyed the free press and has given them a license to lie about and destroy whoever and whatever they want!

The New York Times is owned by The New York Times Company, a publicly traded company controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family through a dual-class stock structure. The current publisher is A.G. Sulzberger, a fifth-generation descendant of Adolph Ochs, who purchased the paper in 1896.

The owners of the New York Times have been called anti-Semites (in spite of their Jewish heritage) and it stems from two main areas of criticism: historical coverage of the Holocaust and their contemporary negative coverage of Israel.

During the 1930s and 1940s, the then-publisher Arthur Hays Sulzberger (Adolph Ochs’ son-in-law) was Jewish but a vocal anti-Zionist, and his newspaper was criticized for consistently downplaying or burying news of Nazi atrocities against Jews within its back pages. Scholars argue that Sulzberger, in a period of prevalent antisemitism, feared the Times would be perceived as “too Jewish” and a “special pleader for the Jews” if it gave the Holocaust more prominent coverage, leading to an institutional failure to highlight the genocide.

In recent years, the Times has faced accusations of an institutional anti-Israel bias in its news and opinion sections, and clearly anti-Jewish.

The owners are a diverse family with a complicated history regarding their Jewish heritage, and they do not hold a unified view. Adolph Ochs, the original member of the Ochs Sulzberger clan, married Effie Wise, the daughter of Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, a leading American Reform Jewish scholar who founded the movement’s rabbinical school, the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

After Ochs’s death, his son-in-law, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, took over the reins at The Times. Sulzberger, a Reform Jew, was an outspoken anti-Zionist at a time when the Reform movement was still debating the issue. He and his family “were closely knit into the Jewish philanthropic world as befitted their social and economic standing,” wrote Neil Lewis, a former longtime reporter at The Times.

In 1961, Arthur Hays Sulzberger stepped down as publisher, three years after having suffered a stroke, and later his brother-in-law Arthur “Punch” Ochs Sulzberger took over.

Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, who died in 2012, identified as “nominally Jewish, although not at all religious.” He was “much more comfortable with his Judaism” than his father - yet stories related to Jewish topics were still carefully edited. Arthur Ochs Sulzberger raised his son, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., in his wife’s Episcopalian faith.

Arthur Hays Sulzberger had experienced anti-Semitism, and he was also worried about his paper being perceived as too Jewish.

In a 2001 article for The Times, former Executive Editor Max Frankel wrote that the New York Times, like many other media outlets at the time, fell in line with Democrat policy that downplayed the plight of Jewish victims and refugees, but that the views of the publisher also played a significant role.

“He believed strongly and publicly that Judaism was a religion, not a race or nationality — that Jews should be separate only in the way they worshiped. He thought they needed no state or political and social institutions of their own. He went to great lengths to avoid having The Times branded a ‘Jewish newspaper.’”

The New York Times was established in 1851 as the New-York Daily Times by New-York Tribune journalists Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones. The Times was originally a newspaper that LEANED conservative!

In August 1896, Chattanooga Times publisher Adolph Ochs acquired The New-York Daily Times and implemented significant changes. He removed the hyphen and the word Daily and became a global newspaper seeking recognition and Pulitzer prizes. The New York Times declared war against the Republican Party, courted the Democrats and has been moving the paper further and further left since that day.

Socialists and Communists always rewrite history. George Orwell told us that in 1984. The New York Times is one of the major vehicles that the left uses to do that!

We are living George Orwell's 1984 Tierney's Real News · March 15, 2022 George Orwell wrote a book called "1984" warning about global totalitarianism - a world run by just a few people called THE PARTY. He basically predicted the GREAT RESET and what's happening in the world right now. THE PARTY is the NEW WORLD ORDER. He wrote that book in 1949. He was WAY ahead of his time. Read full story

I think the 1964 SCOTUS ruling regarding defamation and malice needs to go back to the Supreme Court and overturned and the New York Times must be sued out of existence for LYING TO OUR FACES FOR OVER 100 YEARS!

