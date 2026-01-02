How did Adolf Hitler happen and why is his rise to power in Germany similar to Zohran Mamdani’s rise in New York City?

Zohran Mamdani - who was just elected the first Muslim-Communist Mayor of New York City - openly admitted at his inauguration today that he is an Islamo-Communist who plans to remove capitalism and “replace the frigidity of America’s rugged individualism with the warmth of solidarity, collectivism” & Communism.

Yes, he said that! He also said that he is a Democrat Socialist and will basically govern as a Communist. There is no ambiguity here.

Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany in 1933 following a series of electoral victories by the Nazi Party. Nazi was short for the National Socialist German Workers’ Party - it was a SOCIALIST PARTY - no different than the Communist Party of Russia that was ruled by Lenin and Stalin.

The Democrat Socialist party of America today is the same as the Nazi Party of Germany in 1933.

Communism, Fascism, Democrat Socialism and Nazi-ism are all the same form of governing - they are all forms of COLLECTIVISM and stand in opposition to capitalism and individualism.

Hitler ruled the Nazi Party until his death by suicide in April 1945.

Upon achieving power, Hitler smashed the capitalist Weimar Republic Government of Germany and transformed Germany into a SOCIALIST FASCIST ONE-PARTY dictatorship intent on conquering Europe for the benefit of the so-called Aryan race.

Hitler’s invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, triggered the European phase of World War II. During the course of the war, Nazi military forces rounded up and executed 11 million victims they deemed inferior or undesirable—“life unworthy of life”—among them Jews, Slavs, homosexuals, the disabled, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Hitler had supreme authority as führer (leader or guide), but could not have risen to power or committed such atrocities on his own.

He had the active support of the powerful German officer class and of millions of everyday citizens who voted for the National Socialist German Workers’ (Nazi) Party and hailed him as a national savior in gigantic stadium rallies.

How were Hitler and the Nazis possible? How did such odious characters take and hold power in a country that was a world pacesetter in literature, art, architecture, and science, a nation that was a capitalist Republic and had a free press in the 1920s?

Hitler rose to power through the Nazi Party after returning as a wounded veteran from the annihilating trench warfare of World War I. He and other patriotic Germans were outraged and humiliated by the harsh terms of the Treaty of Versailles, which the Allies compelled the new German government, the Weimar Republic, to accept along with an obligation to pay $33 billion in war reparations.

Germany also had to give up its prized overseas colonies and surrender valued parcels of home territory to France and Poland. The German army was radically downsized and the nation forbidden to have submarines or an air force. “We shall squeeze the German lemon until the pips squeak!” explained one British official.

Paying the crushing reparations destabilized the economy, producing ruinous, runaway inflation. By September 1923, four billion German marks had the equal value of one American dollar. Consumers needed a wheelbarrow to carry enough paper money to buy a loaf of bread.

Hitler, a mesmerizing public speaker, addressed political meetings in Munich calling for a new German order, to replace what he saw as an incompetent and inefficient capitalist regime, with him in charge.

In the new Germany, all citizens would unselfishly serve the state, or Volk; capitalism and the Weimar Republic form of Government would be abolished; and individual rights sacrificed for the good of the SOCIALIST state. The ultimate aim of the Nazi Party was to seize power through Germany’s parliamentary system, install Hitler as dictator, and create a community of racially pure Germans loyal to their führer, who would lead them in a campaign of racial cleansing and world conquest.

Hitler blamed the Weimar Republic’s weakness on the influence of Germany’s Jewish minorities, who he claimed were trying to take over the country.

“There are only two possibilities,” he told a Munich audience in 1922. “Either victory of the Aryan, or annihilation of the Aryan and the victory of the Jew.”

Jews represented finance and capitalism, which Hitler found repugnant and must be destroyed.

Nazi Party foreign policy aimed to rid Europe of Jews and the Slavic “hordes” of Russia. Once conquered, Russia and Europe would be ruled by the German master race, which would exterminate or subdue millions of Slavs to create living space for their own farms and communities.

Hitler was the ideologue as well as the chief organizer of the Nazi Party. By 1921, the party had a newspaper, an official flag, and a private army—the Sturmabteilung SA (storm troopers)—made up largely of unemployed and disenchanted WWI veterans. By 1923, the SA had grown to 15,000 men and had access to hidden stores of weapons. That year, Hitler and WWI hero General Erich Ludendorff attempted to overthrow the elected regional government of Bavaria in a coup known as the Beer Hall Putsch.

The regular army crushed the rebellion and Hitler spent a year in prison—in loose confinement. In Landsberg Prison, Hitler dictated most of the first volume of his political autobiography, Mein Kampf (My Struggle). The book brought together, in inflamed language, the racialist and expansionist ideas he had been propagating in his popular beer-hall harangues.

After being released from prison, Hitler vowed to work within the parliamentary system to avoid a repeat of the Beer Hall Putsch setback. In the 1920s, however, the Nazi Party was still a fringe group of ultra-extremists with little political power. It received only 2.6 percent of the vote in the Reichstag elections of 1928.

But the worldwide economic depression convinced increasing numbers of Germans to turn to the Nazi Party.

The Nazis fed on bank failures and unemployment—proof, Hitler said, of the ineffectiveness of capitalism. Hitler pledged to restore prosperity, create civil order, eliminate the influence of Jewish financiers, and make the fatherland once again a world power.

By 1932, the Nazis were the largest political party in the Reichstag.

In January of the following year, with no other leader able to command sufficient support to govern, President Paul von Hindenburg appointed Hitler chancellor of Germany. Shortly thereafter, a fire broke out in the Reichstag building in Berlin, and Hitler used this episode to convince President Hindenburg to declare an emergency decree suspending many civil liberties throughout Germany, including freedom of the press, freedom of expression, and the right to hold public assemblies. The police were authorized to detain citizens without cause, and the authority usually exercised by regional governments became subject to control by Hitler’s national regime.

Almost immediately, Hitler began dismantling Germany’s capitalist institutions and imprisoning or murdering his chief opponents. When Hindenburg died the following year, Hitler took the titles of führer, chancellor, and commander in chief of the army. He expanded the army tremendously, reintroduced conscription, and began developing a new air force—all violations of the Treaty of Versailles.

Many Germans went along with the full range of Hitler’s policies, convinced that they would ultimately be advantageous for the country.

In 1938, Hitler began his long-promised expansion. He colluded with Austrian Nazis to orchestrate the annexation of Austria to Germany. Czechoslovakia was forced to surrender the Sudetenland, a mountainous border region populated predominantly by ethnic Germans.

The Czechs looked to Great Britain and France for help, but hoping to avoid war—they had been bled white in World War I—these nations chose a policy of appeasement. At a conclave held at Munich in September 1938, representatives of Great Britain and France compelled Czech leaders to cede the Sudetenland in return for Hitler’s pledge not to seek additional territory. The following year, the German army swallowed up the remainder of Czechoslovakia.

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, one of the signers of the Munich pact, had foolishly taken Hitler at his word. Returning to Britain with this agreement in hand, he proudly announced that he had achieved “peace with honor. I believe it is peace for our time.”

A year later, German troops stormed into Poland and the rest is history.

People tell me that Mamdani is just a Mayor. Well, Hitler was once just a disabled Corporal too.

IMHO, Zohran Mamdani is just as dangerous to America as Hitler was to Europe. The Islamo-Communists, like Zohran, want to ban capitalism and install a Fascist Islamo-Communist dictatorship in America under Sharia Law.

While Hitler believed that he and the Aryan race should be in charge, Mamdani and his ilk believe that the Muslims and Communists should be in charge. They both have the same goal - the abolishment of capitalism and the installation of TOTALITARIANISM - and I believe they will both use the same means to get there.

I know everybody on the left loves to compare Trump to Hitler - but as we all can see now that’s ridiculous. President Trump embraces capitalism and individualism and has no designs on invading the world.

But Zohran Mamdani and Hitler have much the same goals for global domination. I’ve watched both of them speak and they have quite similar styles and I believe they are both equally dangerous. That is a very valid comparison. OPEN YOUR EYES.

I don’t mean to start off the New Year on a negative note - but people regularly ask me how the evil Globalists regained so much power? I always say because we let them and we routinely underestimate evil. But, this time, we can learn from history and not let it happen here! Godspeed.

