On October 28, 2025, a truck crash in Mississippi resulted in several rhesus monkeys escaping, with local law enforcement confirming all but three monkeys were recaptured or destroyed. WHY WERE THEY ROAMING FREE IN A TRUCK ON THE FREEWAY? What were they really using the monkeys for? Why is this story important for you to know? Let’s connect some dots and update the story.

One of the virus-infected monkeys that escaped last week after a truck overturned on a Mississippi roadway was shot and killed early Sunday by a mother who feared for the safety of her children.

Jessica Bond Ferguson said her 16-year-old son thought he had seen a monkey running in the yard outside their home near Heidelberg, Mississippi. She got out bed, grabbed her firearm and her cellphone and stepped outside where she saw the monkey about 60 feet away. Brave lady!

Bond said she and other residents had been warned about the diseases that the escaped monkeys carried so she fired her gun.

“I did what any other mother would do to protect her children,” Bond, who has five children ranging in age from 4 to 16.

“I shot at it and it just stood there, and I shot again, and he backed up and that’s when he fell. If it attacked somebody’s kid, and I could have stopped it, that would be a lot on me. It’s kind of scary and dangerous that they are running around, and people have kids playing in their yards.”

There are two monkeys still on the loose. The fake news keeps saying the monkeys aren’t a problem but look how the authorities are SUITED UP!

An overturned truck in Jasper County, Mississippi, released Rhesus monkeys allegedly carrying hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID on October 28, 2025. A truck carrying 21 Rhesus monkeys to a testing facility in Florida overturned on Interstate 59.

The truck was transporting 21 Rhesus monkeys from the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center. Following the crash, five monkeys were killed, 13 were recaptured, and three escaped. One was killed by the mother mentioned above.

Initially, local authorities warned that the monkeys could carry hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19, but Tulane University later said that the driver was wrong and that the monkeys are not infectious and that they do not “belong” to Tulane itself but rather to another entity. Well, what OTHER entity and how do they know that? The whole story changed and it sounds suspect.

According to Tulane University and local authorities, these rhesus monkeys were being transported from Tulane’s National Biomedical Research Center to another research organization. The agency responsible for owning the transported monkeys remains undisclosed. Mississippi authorities have not revealed the identity of the company involved in the transport or the ownership details, citing confidentiality agreements.

Tulane sent a team of animal care experts to assist in recovering the animals, and authorities have warned the public not to approach the monkeys as they are aggressive and require protective handling. The sheriff’s department stated that escaped monkeys are being euthanized to manage the situation. Tulane emphasized that the driver who provided information about disease risks is not affiliated with the university. Specific details about the destination, owner, and nature of the research being conducted were not publicly disclosed, reflecting the secretive nature of animal research transport.

The monkeys are reportedly around 40 pounds each and require personal protective equipment (PPE) to handle due to their aggressiveness and the diseases they carry. Authorities have described these monkeys as aggressive to humans and warned that they should be shot if they leave the wreck site.

The driver described the monkeys as aggressive and carrying several viruses. He was later disputed by the “authorities.” Officials warned the public not to approach the animals and to report any sightings to 911.

Who thinks this stuff just happens? Why were they being transported this way? This kind of stuff makes me sick - it’s an obvious act of war against our country!

Federal permits required for interstate transportation of primates typically include several layers of regulation due to animal welfare, public health, and disease control concerns. Interstate movement of primates typically requires USDA APHIS Veterinary Services permits, CDC import permits with quarantine oversight, and potentially FWS permits depending on the species and status of the animals. These regulations aim to prevent disease transmission and ensure humane treatment during transport. Where are those permits and why aren’t they public knowledge? Can anyone find them?

Even though Tulane denies the monkeys are theirs, Tulane University is home to the Tulane National Primate Research Center (TNPRC), one of the largest primate laboratories in the world, dedicated to biomedical research involving monkeys, especially rhesus macaques. The center houses thousands of monkeys—over 5,000 in recent years—including those used for breeding and scientific studies. The TNPRC conducts research on infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, SARS, Zika, and COVID-19, and has played an important role in both global health and public health research campaigns.

​Tulane is one of the nation’s longest-running National Institutes of Health-funded research programs and now it has a new name. The Tulane National Primate Research Center will now be known as the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center to better reflect the breadth of research conducted at its Covington, Louisiana campus.

The center has been funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1964, making it Tulane University’s largest and longest-running NIH grant. It receives about $35 million in annual NIH support, partners with nearly 500 investigators from 155 institutions worldwide, and contributes more than $107 million each year to the Louisiana economy with over 350 employees.

Why were we spending over $30 MILLION in 2023 doing HIV research and using so-called transgender monkeys?

Why would they study HIV in transgender monkeys? How does HIV work and is it similar to how mRNA works? How does HIV work and how does it turn into AIDs? I learned this a long time ago.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infects cells by binding to proteins on a T-helper cell’s surface, fusing with the cell membrane, and then releases its RNA into the cell.

The precursor to HIV was simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), a virus that infects monkeys. HIV is a retrovirus that allegedly evolved from SIV after jumping from chimpanzees to humans - or it was HELPED along - just like many other bird, bat and swine viruses have been HELPED or given “gain-of-function” to infect humans.

Inside the cell, the viral capsid (protein shell) uncoats, releasing the viral RNA and enzymes like reverse transcriptase into the cytoplasm.

The viral RNA is reverse transcribed into DNA. This step is crucial because the virus needs its genetic material in DNA form to integrate into the host genome.

The newly synthesized viral DNA, now called proviral DNA, is transported into the cell’s nucleus. Here, the enzyme integrase facilitates the integration of the proviral DNA into the host cell’s chromosomal DNA.

The host cell’s machinery can now transcribe the integrated viral DNA into RNA, which can be used to make new viral proteins. HIV then uses the cell’s machinery to replicate and spread.

The immature virions bud off from the cell membrane, taking a piece of the host’s cell membrane to form the new viral envelope.

This process allows HIV to replicate while evading the immune system, leading to the progressive depletion of CD4 helper T-cells and, without treatment, to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

I learned all this 30 years ago in a microbiology class. I told my professor back then that I thought HIV was amazing and if this technology could be harnessed to target specific CANCER cells instead of T-cells, it would cure cancer instead of cause AIDS. She agreed. I’m no doctor but I can easily see how the process worked.

In retrospect, I believe HIV was the first failed attempt by guys like Fauci at using mRNA to cure cancer. Then, I believe Fauci did the same thing with COVID.

Do you see the parallels? It’s the SAME PROCESS.

Anthony Fauci was deeply involved in HIV/AIDS research and treatment since the early 1980s, when the disease was first recognized. He was the FATHER of HIV/AIDS.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022, he oversaw extensive research into HIV/AIDS and contributed seminally to understanding how HIV destroys the immune system, leading to AIDS. Fauci also oversaw the development of Remdesivir - to “treat” COVID - which was initially designed to target hepatitis C, RSV and ebola. Remdesivir had a history linked to Ebola research and was repurposed quickly for COVID-19 under Fauci’s guidance. Isn’t that great? So basically, Fauci just “repurposed” drugs from one virus to another. It’s obvious.

Remember, President Trump told us exactly how COVID was created right after he was inaugurated. It’s still posted on the White House website.

Over 5 years ago, Communist China & the atheists behind the NWO Deep State threatened the world with a bioweapon and literally tried to force America to SHUT DOWN for Easter and lock-down the free world forever. They engineered chaos via the George Floyd “color revolution” and then used the COVID pandemic to justify widespread cheat-by-mail to steal the White House from President Trump.

The Trump White House released “LAB LEAK: The True Origins of COVID.” The Trump administration wanted to tell us what the demons behind COVID really did. This was the first step.

WHITEHOUSE WEBSITE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/

GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH: A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely the origin of COVID-19. Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous gain-of-function research are incomplete, severely convoluted, and lack global applicability. EcoHealth — under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak — used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China.

That’s why Biden pardoned Fauci. Fauci’s pardon goes all the way back to 2014 when COVID bioweapon research was moved to the Wuhan lab from America - to avoid scrutiny. After the Select Subcommittee released evidence of EcoHealth violating the terms of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commenced official debarment proceedings and suspended all funding to EcoHealth.

Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into EcoHealth’s pandemic-era activities.

The Biden Administration’s HHS engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion, and non-responsiveness in an attempt to obstruct investigation and hide evidence that could incriminate or embarrass senior public health officials.

My question is: Are there still “obstructors” on the inside trying to do the same at our nation’s research facilities? Is that why these monkeys are being covered up?

Thanks to Fauci, Birx and the “health experts” - RFK Jr. says Fauci and COVID destroyed an entire generation of children with their lockdowns, school closures and mandates:

• A third of elementary school children are going to need remedial education.

• The mental illness rates, suicides, alcoholism, marijuana use and drug addiction are off the charts.

• Children of abusive households were locked at home with their abusers.

• They closed the beaches, gave $1,000 tickets if people were caught surfing or swimming, and covered outdoor skateparks in sand. Thus, people spent less time outdoors and more time inside, where COVID actually spread.

• Instead of treating people in the hospital who were diagnosed with COVID, they sent them back home, where they returned to their families ill and sick to spread more disease.

• Parks departments padlocked inner-city basketball courts and took down the rims, one of the few amenities some people had for recreation.

RFK Jr: “It just was insane. This is Tony Fauci; this is his legacy.”

PS: In my 20’s, one of my co-workers (a gay man) died a horrible death from AIDs - before they were able to treat it. He told me that he wished he never CHOSE to be gay and I was honored that he considered me enough of a friend to tell me that truth.

After his death, I was personally invested in studying the research of why the HIV virus was so deadly. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to become a genetic engineer - but never did after studying how it can be used for good AND evil - and I was afraid of the evil.

In addition, I also wanted to try to figure out why birds regenerated their hearing cells and humans do not - because I have progressive nerve deafness which kills the hair cells (like antenna) we use to hear. That’s why older people grow deaf - their hearing cells do NOT regenerate once they become traumatized and die.

I gave up that quest also because I feared that genetic engineering could cause more harm than good if a mistake was made. And I didn’t want to be the one to make the mistake. True story. Medical research is a marvelous thing, and it has saved millions of lives and given people hope - just like a new FDA-approved drug has given Scott Adams a short reprieve from his aggressive prostate cancer. President Trump was able to secure that for him before it was too late.

Trump told RFK Jr. to take care of Scott. He did.

Now, Scott has a little hope. But, medical research in the wrong hands can be deadly - as you well know. So I gave up my dreams of becoming a medical researcher and instead went into marketing and now I’m writing a blog for you.

I hope this newsletter has given you some new information to think about and question. Hugs!

