You should all know by now that President Trump sued CBS for $10-20 BILLION because 60 Minutes deceptively edited the interview of Kamala Harris to help her before the election. His legal team seeks $10–20 billion in damages under Texas’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, arguing the edits misled voters.

Then, earlier this week, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens of CBS refused to apologize and was forced to resign. Jake Tapper of CNN even took to the air and blasted CBS for letting him do that. So did Anderson Cooper while he was reporting on the Pope’s death from Rome. So CNN is defending CBS? Yep.

OWENS: “So an email is going to go out now that says I’m leaving. It’s clear that I’ve become the problem. I am the corporation’s problem.”

What you don’t likely know, is that Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is trying to sell CBS to the son of President Trump’s friend, Larry Ellison, who was recently at the White House with Sam Altman, of Open AI. This is a $8 BILLION deal and would be great news for MAGA - turning CBS into a fair and balanced network. David Ellison, Larry’s son, owns Skydance Media.

Skydance Media is famous for producing the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, the "Jack Ryan" series, and the "Top Gun: Maverick" film.

Paramount+ is famous for its broadcasting rights to several notable events and series and also holds the rights to distribute content from Paramount Pictures. Paramount+ is renowned for its extensive library of recent and classic television series.

Ellison & Altman have a love/hate relationship with Elon Musk - who is a competitor to Musk’s xAI. Part of the friction you see in Team Trump comes from this rivalry.

This is all part of Trump’s plan to create a TEAM OF RIVALS to Make America Great Again.

Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is trying to finalize a merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media for $8 BILLION.

Trump’s appointed FCC Chair Brendan Carr initiated a formal investigation into 60 Minutes, demanding unedited materials of the Kamala interview and soliciting public input. Carr’s approval is necessary for the merger to go through.

Trump has demanded a retraction and even suggested CBS’s broadcast license be revoked. According to FCC rules - networks can NOT disseminate false information that could cause substantial public harm, particularly in cases of hoaxes or news distortion. There is proof that is exactly what CBS 60 Minutes did.

Shari Redstone, who controls Paramount, has made it clear she wants the case resolved. Paramount Global wants to settle the lawsuit, fearing prolonged litigation could jeopardize its merger with Ellison’s Skydance Media, which requires FCC approval. In recent days, lawyers for Trump and Paramount have entered mediation to explore how that might happen.

Former NBC Universal executive, Jeff Shell, the incoming president of the new Paramount and a senior executive at Skydance, allegedly is the guy who sent President Trump a transcript of the unedited interview and said he also wants a settlement.

Since the FCC’s approval is required for the Paramount-Skydance merger to close - it is been quite clear that a greenlight likely won't be given until Trump’s lawsuit is resolved.

Shari Redstone is the chairwoman of Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) and president of the parent company controlling CBS and its subsidiaries like 60 Minutes. As the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone, she has been a central figure in media consolidation, including the 2019 merger of CBS and Viacom.

Redstone appears ready to work with Ellison to turn CBS into a truth-telling network and return it to the days of Walter Cronkite:

REDSTONE: “There is nothing controversial about telling the truth. There’s nothing controversial about getting the real story out there. And I think companies have not only an opportunity, but a tremendous responsibility, to use the resources that they have to tell these stories and to get them to as many audiences, let people decide how they feel about something and how they react to something, but give them the facts.”

“I don’t think there’s ever a time you have to compromise what it is that you say and do, but freedom of the press involves telling both sides of the story, giving the facts, not giving opinions. And I think that’s our responsibility as a media company.”

“The days of Walter Cronkite, where, whatever it is, people believed in the truth, people really crave the information they need to be independent and make their own judgments. That’s what freedom of speech is.”

If the merger were to go through, Redstone is said to make approximately $1.5 billion.

Skydance & Paramount face a July deadline for the deal to be inked.

Inside the halls of CBS, there are whispers that Lesley Stahl, who has reported for “60 Minutes” since 1991,” also could likely step down and finally retire.

Larry Ellison's son, David Ellison, who owns Skydance, was seen sitting with President Trump at UFC 314 recently. He’s the man sitting wearing the black shirt and blazer. Now you know what they were talking about.

At the same time, I’ve been receiving messages from Team Trump about their new streaming channel called truthplus.tv which you can access with your Truth Social log-in. It carries all the programming offered by Newsmax, OAN, Real America’s Voice (RAV), RSBN, Salem, Lindell and more - all in once place.

I’ve been dreaming of a one-stop conservative news site for a long time controlled by a fair and balanced owner. I think we are on the home stretch, folks!

