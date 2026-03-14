Here’s the short version of what’s going on:

100 years ago, America helped Iran (a secular monarchy at the time under the Shah) build their oil industry into one of the best in the world. They didn’t know how to do it themselves. Then America ran it for them for 25 years.

As it grew, Nixon sent arms to Iran to help them protect their oil industry from Soviet invaders. Nixon viewed Iran as a crucial barrier against Soviet expansion. The United States provided advanced weapons and military support so Iran could defend its oil infrastructure and maintain regional stability. The Shah used that support to build one of the strongest militaries in the Middle East while acting as a counterweight to forces threatening Israel and other American allies.

In turn, the Shah of Iran promised to help protect Israel from their enemies. Iran used those arms to build one of the biggest fighting forces in the world.

The Russian Soviets, Communist Chinese and the Shia Islamic terrorists all got together and decided to take Iran and its oil wealth from America and Iran. They wanted the money and oil for themselves.

They used propaganda and paid protesters and fake news to agitate the people and expel the secular regime of Iran and then Jimmy Carter (a fool) helped Ayatollah Khomeini, a radical Shia Muslim terrorist, overthrow the nation and drive out the Shah.

The result has been 90 million people living under terror and oppression in the Islamic Republic of Iran for the past 47 years - run by Shia Islamic terrorists (IRGC) and their allies, the Communists.

Our enemies in Russia & Communist China - who want to take over the world and destroy Israel and America - are using Iran’s cheap oil to try to do that.

When they are countered - they use Iran’s military and proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah, etc.) to terrorize the region and the world and then fund propaganda and fake influencers (like Tucker, Candace, etc.) to convince you that they are the good guys. THEY ARE NOT.

President Trump wants to reverse all that and restore Iran to her original greatness. He’s been planning this since 1988. There’s even an article in the Guardian from back then with this statement from Donald Trump:

All the rest is noise. Please explain this to your family and your children and then please share my newsletter and make it go viral so that others will know the truth.

AI REVIEW: Your piece correctly notes U.S. aid in Iran’s early oil development (1950s consortium), Nixon’s arms sales (peaking at billions by 1979), and the 1979 revolution’s fallout under Khomeini. Russia’s and China’s post-1979 ties to Iran, including oil purchases, are also real amid sanctions.

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