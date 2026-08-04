Sundance said yesterday that he thinks Putin is winning the war in Russia and gives it four months before Ukraine folds. He traveled to Russia a couple of years ago and reported on his trip so he may know lots that I don’t...but I don't buy it.

I honestly have no idea if what Sundance says is true - but he’s often correct so I always consider his analysis. But, I find it hard to believe Russia is winning the battle - based on everything I’ve read. Here’s an alternate take based on the map, the casualties, and what’s happening at Russian gas stations right now.

Russia’s position today (early August 2026) is substantially weaker than at its peak in the war, both territorially and in terms of military momentum, sustainability, and strategic outlook.

Russia’s high-water mark came in late March 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion, when its forces controlled roughly 27% of Ukraine (around 163,000 km²). This included large areas approaching Kyiv, significant parts of the north (Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv approaches), and a broad southern corridor linking Crimea to the Donbas.

Ukrainian counter-offensives in autumn 2022 (Kharkiv and Kherson) rolled much of that back. By late 2022, Russian control had fallen to about 18–19%. Since then, Russia has made gradual gains focused on the Donbas and limited border areas, bringing the figure back to roughly 19–20% (around 110,000–120,000 km² including Crimea and pre-2022 holdings in Donbas). Net Russian gains since the end of 2022 amount to only a small percentage of Ukraine’s total territory.

In 2026 specifically, the rate of advance has slowed dramatically. Russia seized or infiltrated far less territory in the first half of 2026 than in the same period of 2025 (roughly 28% as much in some ISW comparisons). There were periods of net Russian territorial loss in spring 2026. Current monthly advances are often measured in tens of square kilometers at best—sometimes less than the area of Manhattan in an entire month—versus much higher rates earlier in the war or even in 2025.

- Peak momentum: Early 2022 featured rapid armored advances. Later relative peaks (e.g., parts of 2024–2025) still saw higher daily/weekly gains than today.

- Today: Russian forces retain the initiative in some sectors (especially around the Donetsk “fortress belt” near Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk) and continue limited tactical pressure, but the spring-summer 2026 offensive has produced no operationally significant breakthroughs. Advances occur at a “footpace” amid dense Ukrainian drone, mine, and fortification defenses. Ukrainian counterattacks have liberated hundreds of square kilometers in certain directions (e.g., Oleksandrivka area) in 2026.

Russia still holds almost all of Luhansk, a large majority of Donetsk, and substantial portions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (east bank), plus Crimea. But completing the remaining Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk at current rates would take years, not months.

This is where the comparison is starkest. Cumulative Russian casualties are now estimated in the range of 1.4 million (including 400,000–450,000+ killed) by some Western analyses—far higher than at any earlier stage. Monthly losses in 2026 frequently run 30,000–40,000+, often exceeding recruitment. Equipment attrition remains heavy. Ukrainian intermediate- and long-range strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, logistics, and rear areas have increased economic and operational friction inside Russia itself.

Early in the war, Russia could absorb losses while advancing quickly. Today it is paying a much higher price for far smaller gains and faces greater internal economic strain.

- Territorially: Well below the March 2022 peak; roughly comparable to (or only modestly better than) the post-2022 stabilized line, despite years of grinding effort.

- Operationally/strategically: Weaker. Momentum has slowed, costs have skyrocketed, and Ukraine has developed more effective defensive and deep-strike tools. Russia retains numerical advantages and the ability to continue attritional pressure for the medium term, but it is further from its maximalist goals (full control of claimed oblasts or Ukrainian capitulation) than it appeared in early 2022, and the trajectory of advances has deteriorated relative to 2024–2025.

In short, Russia occupies significant land and has not been driven out, but its position relative to its wartime peak is diminished by slower progress, vastly higher cumulative losses, and reduced capacity for rapid or decisive operations.

Putin repeatedly states that Russia is “ready for peace talks,” but only on terms that effectively require Ukraine to accept Russian control of the full Donbas (including areas Russia does not yet hold), recognition of annexed territories (Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson), Ukrainian neutrality/no NATO path, and other political concessions. He has rejected limited proposals such as mutual pauses on long-range strikes or confining fighting to the four claimed regions, viewing them as ways for Ukraine to regroup.

Recent reporting (including from sources close to the Kremlin) indicates Putin is prioritizing the military seizure of the remainder of Donetsk before serious talks and has hardened against returning any currently occupied territory (including border areas in Sumy and Kharkiv, which he now frames as permanent “buffer zones”). He has publicly dismissed direct meetings with Zelenskyy as pointless for now and frames Western calls for ceasefires as attempts to buy Ukraine time.

Analysts note that while Putin tolerates some elite discussion of ending the war, his actions suggest he is not yet ready to settle for less than his core goals. The war serves domestic political purposes (unity, legitimacy, great-power narrative) and he appears to believe Russia can still outlast Ukraine or extract better terms later.

There are incentives for Russia to negotiate—primarily the mounting human, economic, and operational costs—but they have not yet overridden Putin’s determination to achieve (or at least claim) a version of victory on his terms.

The home front is where this really shows.

While the front lines have frozen into a war of inches, something more revealing is happening inside Russia itself.

Ukraine changed its targeting strategy this year and started hammering Russian refineries directly — and it’s working better than three-plus years of Western sanctions ever did. Fuel shortages have now hit nearly every region in the country. Rationing is in place across more than half of Russia. Drivers are waiting hours at the pump, and even Putin has been forced to publicly admit the shortages are real, though he’s calling them manageable. Refinery output is running at roughly two-thirds of normal capacity. Russia — one of the largest oil producers on the planet — is now buying gasoline from Kazakhstan to keep its own pumps running.

That’s not a talking point. That’s a nuclear-armed petrostate that can’t keep gas stations open.

The public mood is catching up to it. Recent polling shows 60% of Russians now say the economy is getting worse — the worst reading in twenty years of surveys. Inflation is running above target, growth forecasts have been slashed, and the budget deficit has doubled.

And now the elite are getting nervous too — which is the part worth watching closest. For most of this war, Russia’s oligarchs did what they always do: kept quiet, kept their money moving offshore, let Putin run the show. That’s cracking at the edges. The head of Russia’s largest bank has reportedly pushed back on the Kremlin, accusing it of wrecking the economy rather than accept a peace deal that looks like a loss. A prominent billionaire has publicly appealed to the West for economic relief. Reports say wealthy Russians are quietly moving billions out of the country, and security around Putin’s own residence has reportedly been tightened. Even state TV had a moment of the mask slipping — one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists admitted on air that the war was a mistake.

Here’s the caveat, though — and it matters: none of this means a coup is coming. Russia’s elite haven’t had a real mechanism to challenge Putin in years. The system was built specifically to prevent that kind of pushback — no institutional levers, no political outlet, nothing but personal loyalty and fear. Grumbling oligarchs protecting their fortunes are not the same thing as oligarchs positioned to act. We’ve seen “elite disappointment” reported before, more than a year ago, and it went nowhere.

So the honest read is this: Putin was supposed to take Kyiv in days back in February 2022. Four and a half years later, he’s got a fraction of the country, an army bleeding tens of thousands a month, and a domestic fuel crisis his own state media can no longer paper over. That’s not collapse. But it’s the first time the cost of this war has become something an ordinary Russian can see with their own eyes, standing in a gas line — and that’s a very different kind of pressure than another sanctions package out of Brussels.

In addition, Putin is losing his “mercenary army” he once relied on to saber rattle for him. Hamas and Hezbollah are part of Russia’s anti-Western axis that Putin has spent years positioning himself at the center of, alongside Iran, Syria’s old regime, and Venezuela. And that whole bloc has taken a beating, thanks to Trump, while Russia sat on its hands.

The pattern, in order:

Syria, December 2024 — Assad fell to a rebel offensive. He was Russia’s oldest client in the region, hosting Russian naval and air bases since 2015. Moscow offered him nothing but a plane out and exile. Russia’s Syrian foothold — the thing that let it project power into the Mediterranean and Africa — collapsed with him.

Venezuela, January 2026 — US forces captured Maduro directly.

Maduro had leaned on Russia for support as pressure mounted; Russia gave him rhetoric and nothing else.

Iran, 2026 — This is the big one, and it’s worth flagging clearly since it happened well outside typical news cycles: the US and Israel launched a full air campaign against Iran in 2026, and the strikes killed Supreme Leader Khamenei himself. Iran is Russia’s most functionally important partner in this whole list — Tehran supplies the Shahed drones Russia has been raining on Ukrainian cities, and licensed local production of them inside Russia. Moscow had actually urged restraint before the strikes and then did nothing when they came.

Hezbollah — already “decapitated” (their word, not mine) in the 2024 war with Israel, then dragged back into the fight when Iran’s war broke out, taking another round of Israeli airstrikes and a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Hamas — militarily hollowed out as a force capable of threatening Israel, though not eliminated as an organization.

Russia’s credibility as a patron is getting shredded in front of every other authoritarian regime watching — China, North Korea and the Gulf states are hedging their bets. Trump is showing the world that Russia is a paper tiger.

One analyst put it well: Moscow has been “unable to rescue allies on the verge of collapse” again and again, precisely because it’s tied down and bled out in Ukraine. Assad begged, got a spare bedroom. Maduro begged, got a statement. Iran didn’t even get a real warning.

Russia’s weakness isn’t just showing up on the battlefield or in the fuel lines. It’s showing up in currency markets eight time zones away, in a crisis that traces straight back to the same conflict dragging Moscow’s whole BRICS alliance network down with it.

Because while Putin’s mercenary bloc collapses one client at a time, the war he’s still fighting is doing something else entirely — it’s reshaping how Washington runs the global financial system.

Bessent appears to be building Bretton Woods 2.0 and Iran is the fuse.

Bannon’s “War Room” is out there asking why Trump is “bailing out” Japan, framing it like Washington’s playing defense, caught flat-footed by a currency crisis it didn’t see coming.

That’s backwards. As usual, Bannon gets it wrong by trying to make Trump look stupid without the “mastermind” Bannon behind him. I think Trump’s strategy with Japan is offense.

Scott Bessent is engineering a “Bretton Woods 2.0” by strategically stabilizing the Japanese yen to reinforce a U.S. dollar-centered global system, rather than simply offering a bailout. The initiative aims to prevent a massive fire sale of U.S. Treasuries by Japan while countering BRICS initiatives and sending a message to Beijing, all while navigating the volatility caused by the Iran war.

The Old System Died Once Already

Bretton Woods — the 1944 framework that pegged global currencies to the dollar and the dollar to gold — died in 1971 when Nixon ended gold convertibility. Nixon had to do that because massive military spending on the Vietnam War and foreign aid flooded the world with U.S. dollars. Foreign nations demanded gold for those dollars, threatening to empty America's remaining gold reserves.

What replaced Bretton Woods wasn’t a new set of rules. It was a floating-rate system held together by habit: the dollar stayed dominant because the world kept using it, not because anyone signed a new treaty saying it had to.

Japan’s postwar model was cheap, centrally-directed credit. That built a historic bubble. The bubble popped, and Japan spent decades stuck at zero rates, unable to escape its own policy. The U.S. ran the same playbook after 2008 — QE, suppressed rates, the whole script — and landed in the same trap. Both economies are now buried under debt too large to survive a real normalization of interest rates.

That era is ending. And the place it’s ending fastest is Japan.

As the conflict pushed oil prices higher, the yen cratered. It broke past 160 to the dollar in late March — its weakest level since Tokyo last had to intervene back in July 2024 — driven straight by the oil shock coming out of the Middle East. Tokyo’s own numbers tell the story: the government was forced to raise its crude oil price assumption from $68 to $92.50 a barrel and slash its growth forecast down to 0.9%.

By June, Japan’s import bill hit a record high, driven by crude, even with U.S.-Iran peace talks underway — the war’s damage to trade and logistics didn’t stop just because the diplomats started talking.

Last week the yen hit its worst level since 1986, sliding to 163.73 before rebounding to 157.57 after the U.S. and Japan ran their first coordinated yen-buying intervention since 1998.

This week Bessent went further, pushing to expand the Fed’s FIMA Repo Facility so Japan can raise dollars without dumping Treasuries outright. That matters because Japan is sitting on $1.14 trillion in U.S. Treasuries — the largest foreign holding on earth. Force Tokyo into a fire sale to defend its own currency, and American borrowing costs spike at the worst possible moment.

They’re Calling It Friendship. It’s Strategy.

Officially, Washington’s playing it soft. Trump called the intervention “a signal of friendship.” Treasury told reporters it was just a response to disorderly market conditions, nothing more.

Don’t buy the modesty. Even the analysts watching this closely are saying the quiet part out loud — one Tokyo-based strategist put it plainly: stabilizing the yen “sends a geopolitical message to Beijing,” because China responds to actions, not words.

That’s the real play. A stable Japan is a Japan that can keep the financial screws on Iran, keep standing next to Washington against China, and keep functioning as the load-bearing wall of the dollar system while the rest of it gets rebuilt. Bessent isn’t rescuing an ally out of sentiment. He’s keeping a critical piece of the board from falling over while he rewrites the rules around it.

What’s Next

Four things to watch:

Does the Fed actually sign off on the FIMA expansion. That’s the real test of whether Bessent can direct monetary tools, not just jawbone markets. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s willingness to go along with it is the tell.

Does the Bank of Japan resume rate hikes. Intervention buys time. It doesn’t fix anything. A durable yen needs Tokyo to tighten into an already fragile economy — that’s a second fault line stacked on the first.

Does the Iran war actually wind down. The yen’s pain is downstream of oil, and oil is downstream of the war. A real de-escalation does more for Tokyo than any amount of dollar-buying ever will.

How Beijing answers. If this is a message to China, the next move isn’t Washington’s. It’s what China does with its own currency and its own Treasury holdings in response. That’s the piece nobody’s watching yet — and it’s the one that matters most.

Japan gets propped up because a disorderly yen threatens the system Bessent is constructing. China gets pressured because an artificially cheap yuan threatens the same system, just from the other direction. Both moves are really one move — forcing every major currency into alignment with a dollar-centered order that Washington still writes the rules for.

Bessent isn’t reacting to any of this. He’s forcing it.

How it hurts BRICS:

Bessent stabilizing the yen is Bessent defending the idea that the US dollar-centered system still works — that when a currency breaks, Washington has the tools and the will to fix it. Every successful intervention is a counter-narrative to “the dollar system is fragile and BRICS is the alternative.”

Putin and Xi created BRICS in 2008 as a scheme to replace the US dollar. We’ve been battling that ever since. Trump is the only President actually fighting back - his predecessors rolled over and decided to let America fail and our enemies win!

The dollar still cleared roughly 89% of global FX transactions in the most recent BIS survey — that share actually rose slightly from 2022 to 2025, not fell. A functioning Bretton Woods 2.0, even a Bessent-engineered one, is bad for the “dollar is collapsing” propaganda that BRICS spews.

The Iran war is the live testing ground for BRICS de-dollarization mechanics.

As of late March, Iran began charging yuan-denominated transit tolls for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz — tolls reportedly reaching $2 million per voyage, with at least 20 vessels transiting under the arrangement. At the same time, Indian refiners settled roughly 60 million barrels a month of Russian crude in yuan and UAE dirhams instead of dollars, with Indian Oil Corporation making some direct yuan payments outright. That’s the same war that’s crushing the yen also functioning as BRICS’s proof-of-concept for bypassing the dollar in energy trade.

Bessent has stated that in ongoing Iranian negotiations, Iran will invoice oil sales in dollars again. He has similarly highlighted Venezuela’s return to dollar invoicing and framed broader administration policy as actively reinforcing the dollar as the centerpiece of global trade and energy markets.

But the BRICS bloc has explicitly disclaimed a single currency. Russia confirmed in January 2026 that talks on a unified currency “have not taken place and are not taking place now,” a position Brazil, the current BRICS president, echoed. BRICS’s own analysts caution that Iran’s Hormuz toll is a wartime measure, not a peacetime trade framework, and China has reason to move carefully since directly challenging the petrodollar strains its relationship with Washington at a moment of active trade negotiations.

Iran’s war is simultaneously fueling two competing systems — Bessent’s dollar-centered rebuild and BRICS’s parallel plumbing — off the exact same instability.

If China weakens its currency to maintain an export edge, it will directly counter Bessent’s strategy. Then, Trump can use tariffs to directly counter a weaker Chinese yuan. When China weakens the yuan, its goods become artificially cheap for American buyers, boosting Chinese exports. Trump can use targeted or blanket tariffs to erase that exact pricing advantage. Don’t you wish more people understood that - including the US Supreme Court? I do.

Putin and Xi set out in 2008 to take over the world by replacing the US dollar. Putin (backed by Xi) set out in 2022 in the war against Ukraine to demonstrate Russian strength and the decline of the American-led order. Notice that both of those strategies emerged under Democrat leadership - the left in every country are all working together to destroy America! That’s why Trump always says that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he was in charge. TRUE.

Four and a half years later Putin holds a fraction of the territory he once approached, an army that bleeds tens of thousands of men a month for gains measured in city blocks, a domestic fuel crisis visible at every gas station, and a string of abandoned clients. The war he started has not broken the dollar system; it has handed Trump and Bessent the leverage and the urgency they need to reinforce it. Putin and Xi wanted to prove the old order was breaking. Instead they are supercharging America’s comeback - just when we need it most.

I don’t know about you but my money is on the two guys on the right side!

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