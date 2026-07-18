Here’s my recap of Trump’s speech on foreign election meddling and fraud. It’s long, it’s messy but it’s accurate and every point has a receipt. The best is yet to come. Enjoy.

On Thursday night, July 16, 2026, President Trump delivered a primetime address on foreign election interference and election fraud from the East Room of the White House — his fourth nighttime national address since returning to office in 2025.

He announced that he had declassified a series of intelligence documents that revealed serious vulnerabilities in America's elections, evidence of interference in the 2020 election by the Chinese Communist Party, evidence of a Deep State cover up and instances of election fraud.



Trump said that the declassified documents "show that over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files" — which he called "an unprecedented election security nightmare."

Trump directed Americans to look at the documents themselves. The full document release is posted on WhiteHouse.gov and is organized around five major areas:



1. China's stealing of U.S. voter data.

2. Vulnerabilities in electronic voting and ballot-counting systems — China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have the technical capability to compromise voter databases, electronic poll books, and other election infrastructure.

3. Michigan voter-registration fraud allegations — a 2020 case involving a Tennessee-based canvassing firm in Muskegon, where documents allege canvassers signed registration forms in other people's names and received gift cards tied to application volume. Trump said the DOJ under Biden slow-walked and killed the investigation.

4. Noncitizens on state voter rolls — a DHS review Trump called "stunning," finding over 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote across just 4 states reviewed so far, with Trump claiming the real number is higher many Democrat-led states didn't share their voter files.

5. Concealment by intelligence and government officials — Trump said his administration discovered "burn bags" of documents designated for destruction under the Obama administration but never destroyed, and ordered federal investigations into how this information was withheld.



He directed the DOJ to prosecute those he said were involved, and used the speech to renew his push for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.

JOHN SOLOMON: “Every intelligence chief vetted the President’s speech and verified its accuracy. They all say that the IC kept this information from them AND Congress AND President Trump in 2020.”

“5 countries are capable of hacking into our election files and our voting machines to steal and manipulate 220 million records and nobody has EVER reported that before to the American people.”

“They could register you in another location. You’d never even know they voted in your name. We get alerts when our bank account gets touched. Why don’t we get alerts when our voter record gets changed or used without our knowledge?”

Solomon said that Trump’s document release is just the beginning of many.



ABC, NBC and CNN refused to carry the address live on their main broadcast channels - instead they aired special reports so they could spin it and lie about it. CBS issued “fake” fact checks to muddle the truth and provide cover for the Communists.

I thought CBS might turn out to be the good guys after Bari Weiss took over but it’s even worse than MSNBC! Why? They take money from China!

CBS is not only spinning - they are outright lying!

Fox News aired it live. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the day before that he believed networks should air it, stating "this is something that the American people have every right to be able to get over the airwaves." President Trump and his press office said ABC and NBC should have their license to broadcast pulled - because We the People have granted that to them for FREE.

FACT: President Trump released a substantial body of newly declassified intelligence that had never been made public — or even shared with the President at the time.

This includes assessments confirming that China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other malign actors have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure, as well as evidence that the Maduro regime in Venezuela successfully developed methods to digitally alter vote totals in undetectable ways — information that has major implications in our own elections.

FACT: President Trump exposed how China obtained the personal data of 220 million American voters — names, addresses, phone numbers, and party affiliations — during the 2020 election cycle, representing the largest known compromise of U.S. voter information in history. Intelligence agencies knew about this breach in at least 18 states and kept it hidden from the President and Congress.

FACT: Deep State elements within the government withheld important assessments from President Trump. One analyst admitted to “deliberately massaging” the President’s Daily Brief to keep election-related intelligence out, while an FBI official even described running “a shadow government” to prevent this information from reaching the President.

The documents that Trump declassified and released last night prove that the IC ran a shadow government from 2017 on to hide the CCP’s penetration of our election systems and impact the results of both the 2018 mid-terms and the 2020 election. They didn’t do it on their own.

Who was in charge of the IC during that period? Basically the people at the CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSA, and DNI that were in charge and likely helped the CCP rig the 2020 election (and hide it from us) were Pompeo, Haspel, Barr, Comey, McCabe, Wray, Nakasone and Coats. They were the only people in those key positions at the time that could have set it up.

FBI Official Nikki Floris bragged about it in writing.

Floris served as the FBI’s election security lead for the 2020 presidential election, a role she held as deputy assistant director of the Counterintelligence Division’s Intelligence Branch (a position she’d moved into in 2018). In that capacity she oversaw the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF).

Documents and testimony tied to her tenure include:

- An August 6, 2020 briefing she gave, alongside FITF section chief Bradley Benavides, to Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley — characterized in a later Senate letter as warning the senators that their Hunter Biden investigation risked advancing “Russian disinformation.” Johnson and Grassley called the briefing “unnecessary” and said it was delivered under pressure from Democratic congressional leadership.

- A September 25, 2020 recall of an FBI Albany field office report — one day after FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress the Bureau had seen no coordinated voter fraud. FBI Director Kash Patel has since said the underlying allegations in that recalled report were “substantiated” but never disclosed to the public. [I reported on this myself in November 2020 - it was public knowledge.]

- A declassified text message attributed to her describing herself as “basically running a shadow government across the FBI.”

- She also publicly defended the FBI’s “Protected Voices” election-security program in 2019 congressional testimony.

She was hired to work on elections by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Christopher Wray was the director throughout her time in the Counterintelligence Division. Her role in that division and her promotions during that period fell under his leadership — the FBI’s official press releases specifically cite “Director Christopher Wray has named Nikki L. Floris” for her later Washington Field Office appointment. Her earlier internal promotions (2017 to deputy assistant director in Counterterrorism, 2018 move to Counterintelligence) would also have occurred under Wray’s directorship.

Floris is currently the Director of Insider Risk at Microsoft. You know that Microsoft provides the front end for many of our election systems that we know can be HACKED by 5 China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and other enemy nations!?!

Documents also prove that China was blackmailing a White House official to do their bidding in 2019 and manufacturing fake drivers’ licenses and fake ballots and funding the George Floyd BLM riots.

Also, the emails indicate that the person responsible for directing NSA personnel and staffers like Floris to HIDE Chinese election interference from the American people and the sitting President of the United States to overthrow his government was likely NSA DIRECTOR GENERAL PAUL NAKASONE.

Paul Nakasone was a four-star general in the U.S. Army who served as the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command from May 2018 until he retired in February 2024. He concurrently served as the director of the National Security Agency and as chief of the Central Security Service. He led the military’s cyber operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently sits on the board of OpenAI.

FACT: Multiple independent analyses have warned for years about the heightened risks of mail-in ballots. The bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform concluded that absentee ballots are “the largest source of potential voter fraud.” The MIT Election Data + Science Lab has noted that fraud appears more frequent with mail voting than in-person voting. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll found that 21% of mail-in voters admitted to at least one form of fraud in the 2020 election. The Heritage Foundation has documented widespread vulnerabilities to theft, forgery, and coercion.



Where the SAVE America Act stands now: After passing the House multiple times (April 2025, February 2026, and again July 14, 2026) and repeatedly failing to clear the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold, House Republicans changed strategy this week.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced the House will attempt to pass SAVE America Act provisions through budget reconciliation — a process requiring only a simple majority (51 votes, or 50 plus VP Vance breaking a tie) rather than 60. The House Budget Committee advanced this framework on July 16, with a full House vote expected as early as the week of July 20. Reports indicate Republicans structured the provisions as $10 billion in election-security grants conditioned on states adopting SAVE-style requirements, an attempt to survive the Senate's "Byrd Rule" test for what qualifies as budgetary.

And on mail ballots specifically: On Friday, July 17, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals paused a lower-court injunction that had blocked USPS from moving forward with a rule requiring states to submit voter lists and use serialized ballot barcodes before USPS delivers mail ballots. The appellate panel found USPS had made a strong showing it would likely win on appeal. This clears one legal obstacle tied to a 2021 NAACP settlement — but a separate, broader injunction (from a Boston court, covering 24 states plus D.C., mostly competitive swing states) remains in place for now, meaning the practical effect on the actual midterms is still unresolved.

That’s the top line analysis so if you’d like to stop reading now, please do so. If you want more information - read on. If you are unable to “read” any of the exhibits in this post you can to directly to https://www.whitehouse.gov/election-integrity/ and download them and read them yourself!



I have gone through the documents myself and here is a recap of the key points I have uncovered, along with a screenshot of the proof. Following that is key reaction from some people I trust:

JOHN SOLOMON: “China wasn’t just “buying” commercially available voter data to manipulate the 2020 election, they were hacking state databases to get it, and the specific voter data they needed, was unique, which is how we caught them.

The purchased information only contained a small amount of data fields. But, that wasn’t enough, so they began stealing and hacking databases.

By 2022, the CCP used data exploitation teams to target and penetrate their way into secured databases and hacked voter data that could have only come from penetrated state databases and their vendors.

The election worker data contained everything from work addresses, DOB, DL numbers, work schedules, their children’s names and schools, even schematics of election precinct buildings where citizens would vote for the 2020 election.”

Declassified documents now confirm that China was indeed stealing U.S. civilian and military personal identifiable data and sending it to servers in China to create fake IDs, DLs, and votes for Joe Biden. A company called Konnech was caught in L.A. giving backdoor access to over 2 MILLION election workers personal info, including addresses, bank accounts, work schedules, their children's names, and even schematics of election precinct building where people would be voting for the 2020 election.



The owner was let off the hook. Now we know that this was indeed a backdoor operation to steal U.S. citizens data in order to steal the 2020 election. Here’s proof that China was making fake drivers’ licenses to help Biden.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE: “China is one of the biggest collectors of data on the planet. They are building a digital profile of every American.”

What she is saying is that not only did the CCP steal all 220 million US voter registration files to manipulate our elections, they have combined those records with hacked healthcare files, national security files, social media files, financial files and bank records to create a profile of every American.

What can that be used for? Well, not only to hijack your vote but it can also be used for identity theft, extortion and even profiling for bioweapons or organ donation. In other words, those people who disappear with no trace could have been abducted for their organs! The CCP and Iran run the biggest organ trafficking network in the world.

This database file can also be used to profile Americans for contact that can be captured and recruited for the CCP. THAT INCLUDES YOUR CHILDREN ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

Believe me, don’t believe me, but Herridge, who used to work for CBS, isn’t prone to hyperbole.

There is proof that the Deep State IC 'deliberately massaged' the Presidential Daily Briefing to withhold information from President Trump regarding Chinese activities related to the election. That means they kept it from the American people as well!

Communist China was BLACKMAILING Biden White House officials so they would take a “restrained” approach to China.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Recently we found significant numbers of burn bags in formation and this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned. It was supposed to be burned. These bags were supposed to be at a different level by different people incinerated and checked but it never happened.



Maybe we got lucky. We believe this was not done on purpose but rather through gross incompetence of the people that were supposed to burn the bags. But the findings are stunning."

Evidence shows that Communist China compromised the voter rolls of at least EIGHTEEN states:

Documents from the Department of Homeland Security show that over 250,000 non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in just the four states for which public data files have been reviewed. They are now looking at the 46 others and I’m guessing the numbers will be in the tens of millions!

Some of the biggest names in media participated in private dinners and China trips organized by a Chinese Communist Party influence operation seeking to generate “favorable coverage” and “disseminate positive messages” about China.

The outlets named include:

• CNN

• The New York Times

• The Washington Post

• Reuters

• The Wall Street Journal

• Bloomberg

• BBC

• Associated Press

• TIME

• The Atlantic

The documents show that Communist China funded the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020, as criminals and extremists BURNED and LOOTED their way through America’s great cities and nearly brought the country to its knees. Then, blue city governments all across the country simply REFUSED to prosecute the people conducting these acts of violence and terror!

BLM was also funded by Communist China. China funded operations and riots to divide white people and black people, stoke violence against the police and turn Americans against each other and our country. It’s all in there.

As I have reported often before, Communist China was working with Venezuela and Cuba to rig elections all over the world and were successfully able to use voting machines to switch votes and eliminate all evidence of where the deception came from!

Then, Communist China set out to use tariffs and price controls to PUNISH MAGA voters.

HIGBY: “According to the CIA, China levied tariffs on conservative areas of the United States that voted for Trump to cause those voters economic distress which would undermine the President and make Representatives lobby him for what China wants.”

We also just learned that a former advisor to the Federal Reserve had TIES TO THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY!

John Harold Rogers, 64, a former senior adviser for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRB), was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 38 months in federal prison.

Rogers was hired by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors itself — he was a Senior Adviser in its Division of International Finance, employed there from 2010 until his retirement in 2021.

He was hired under Obama and Ben Bernanke.

He worked as a part-time professor at Fudan University in Shanghai after retiring from the Fed. Chinese conspirators allegedly gave him gifts and paid for a beach vacation, plus airfare, lodging and meals during his China visits. Prosecutors say the co-conspirators worked for China’s intelligence and security apparatus while posing as graduate students at a PRC university.

Mike Lindell was right all along!

GLENN BECK: “I think the FBI and the IRS are going to begin taking some really big actions against people that might have been conspiring with foreign powers to harm American national security.

Based on his conversations with the White House, John Solomon tells me that there’s MUCH MORE to come after Trump’s speech last night. The administration may soon connect the dots between CCP-linked billionaire Neville Roy Singham, Cuban agitation inside the U.S., and violent far-left financial networks.”

JOHN SOLOMON: “I think you’re seeing boulders coming down a hill, picking up momentum... There is evidence that I’m working on right now…that there was contact going on between U.S. groups and foreign enemies, specifically related to the anti-ICE and ICE Out protests. Imagine that if anyone involved in that was conspiring with a foreign power to harm our United States. That’s something we’re looking at right now.

Scott Bessent came on my show a couple weeks ago and said, ‘We are going to start pulling IRS tax exemptions and making people pay taxes for what they did, and they might be charged with fraud if they claim they were doing public good and instead they were doing public harm under a tax exemption.’

So the IRS, the FBI, the Homeland Security Investigations unit created a task force, and they are cracking down. And I think the first fruits of that are likely to be in the next month. We’ll start to see actual activity: perp walks, actions in court, IRS actions, and that is the beginning of a long haul, because our country has been embedded with non-profits that are aligned with foreign enemies, and that is something that is not a good security posture.”

JOHN SOLOMON: “YOU HAVEN’T SEEN EVERYTHING YET. Additional intelligence is being prepared for release, including unredacted information on major data breaches that the public should be scared about.”

JOHN SOLOMON: “If Iran hacking just 100,000 voter files was election interference, and China stealing 40 million British voter files was a national crisis, why isn’t China stealing and compromising 220 million American voter files the biggest election scandal in America? The only reason is that the media is trying to hide it. They’re running a propaganda operation.”

JOHN SOLOMON: “Senator Mark Warner appeared to claim last night he knew China had obtained 220 million American voter records and that our voting machines are vulnerable to being hacked by a foreign power. Senator, if a foreign power gaining access to voter files is no big deal, why did Biden’s DOJ indict Iran hackers for obtaining just 100,000 voter files in 2021? Virtually every document that Trump released and cited has been seen and reviewed by the IC and Congress in a bipartisan way. If Warner knew, why not do something? It’s been six years?”

Many are trying to accuse John Ratcliffe of being in on it - WRONG. He is trying to fix what Pompeo and Haspel did to the CIA!

SPENCER PRATT: "The Communists are engaged in a subversive color revolution in America. CCP money is bankrolling all of these riots and protests to sow chaos and destabilize our country. None of this is organic...it's organized. And low IQ malcontents are falling for it. This is WAR."



Yep - and it started with George Floyd! I wrote a report on George Floyd the WEEK THAT IT HAPPENED - 6 years ago - and started it like this:



"It only took the Communists 9 days to engineer Floyd's death, loot & torch Minneapolis, shut down the Minneapolis police department & start race riots across America! They pulled another Jussie & the world fell for it..."

I was correct. The Communists set that whole thing up!

Here is the full speech if you missed it and a link to the documents. Immediately after the speech, Iran issued death threats to the entire Trump family.

That’s because Iran is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: “America is back, and doing very well.



We still have a major challenge that must be urgently addressed because no country can be great without fair and honest elections. You have to trust your country because if there can be no trust, there can be no greatness. That's very simple. No trust, no greatness.



For many years, I have called for bold, swift and decisive action to protect the integrity of America’s elections.



Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system—and that is to make that system secure—one where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible.



Unfortunately, the system we have today falls catastrophically short of that standard.



Tonight, I am announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure.



This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes—and really exposes, like levels never thought possible—the hacking, exploitation and foreign interference.



Just as disturbingly, this vital information has for many years been covered up and hidden from you, the American people—our great and beautiful American people.



But that all changes right now.



The documents we will release, starting tonight, have been gathered by the White House Government Transparency Task Force—a great group of people—along with the staff of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, supported by our top intelligence agency chiefs, who have all personally reviewed the findings we are presenting this evening and fully confirmed their authenticity.



You can see these documents for yourself at WhiteHouse.gov. Go check it out.



Our purpose in disclosing this information is not to weaken confidence in elections, but to earn that confidence by confronting vulnerabilities and correcting them very, very quickly. And that’s what we are doing.



The documents cover five major areas of concern.



First, they show that over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.



That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities—which is exactly what was happening.



This data loss presents an unprecedented election-security nightmare.



The intelligence even shows that China has assigned a data-exploitation unit specifically to this new project.



Compounding the travesty, this second set of documents we are releasing reveals that members of the deep state—a very, very famous group of people, in many cases in our intelligence agencies—worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling.



Covering it up from both the president and the American people like nobody thought was possible.



U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter-registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data—think of that, tens of millions of voters’ data—in 18 states had been bought, stolen or hacked by China.



Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information secret and hidden. They did not disclose it to me as president or to anyone else, and to the best of our knowledge, they did not inform Congress.



In fact, all they kept saying was, “This is the most secure election in the history of our country”—a standard, very pat line that was divvied out to say.



The cover-up of this colossal security breach is even more disturbing in light of the additional information showing that China engaged in other election-related activities to undermine my first administration and our 2020 campaign.



They did not want—they just did not want it. They fought like hell not to have it—for Donald Trump to win. And for good reason.



The documents we are releasing show CIA reporting explicitly stated, quote, “In mid-2018, the Chinese Communist Party’s policy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements that were opposed to the U.S. president in an effort to reduce the U.S. president’s votes and make him resign or prevent his reelection.”



Isn’t that nice?



Also, in mid-2018, China was working to influence the results of the U.S. midterm elections and later the results of the 2020 presidential election itself.



Separately, in mid-2019, the Chinese government’s strategy against the United States was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the U.S. president.



They wanted to just make you sound like your president wasn’t so hot, when actually your president has done a great job. And they did everything possible to do exactly that.



Going on, this document says—this is by the CIA—this strategy included efforts to use Chinese contacts with big U.S. companies to influence U.S. business leaders to turn against the president of the United States of America.



The Chinese government sought to identify U.S. journalists who had reported negatively on the U.S. president and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him—as many as they could. And they did not care what they said.



The Chinese government wanted the U.S. president to lose the next election. And the reason they wanted me to lose is because they knew I was wise to them, charged them billions and billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs, and built the strongest military anywhere in the world.



We have the strongest military anywhere in the world.



These are exact quotes from the CIA reporting. The name of the person doing the quote is now under review.



But it gets even worse.



Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.



Documents show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China’s election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing.



These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything of importance was kept out.



One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, “deliberately massaged the Presidential Daily Briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election.”



Another official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, quote, “a shadow government” to keep intelligence about China’s election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the [unclear].



Other officials who witnessed such efforts perceived the motivations to be blatantly political.



Recently, we found significant numbers of burn bags. These are bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned. It was supposed to be burned.



These bags were supposed to be incinerated at a different level by different people, and checked, but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky.



We believe this was not done on purpose, but rather through the gross incompetence of the people who were supposed to burn the bags.



But the findings are stunning.



Today, I am asking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the FBI and the CIA to investigate how and why such crucial information was hidden; to fire those involved in the cover-up; and to file criminal charges, if appropriate, against these people.



Yet concealing China’s meddling was only the beginning.



The third set of documents we are releasing proves that, for many years, Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot-counting systems.



Ballot-counting systems—dishonest, almost all. They are vulnerable and easily compromised, and people within our government knew that.



Tonight, we are publishing a series of previously classified U.S. intelligence community assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack.



As one assessment states, quote, “We judge that United States adversaries, including, at a minimum, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.”



That is some statement, made by supposedly great patriots of our country.



The document goes on to further state, quote, “We assess that centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter-registration databases, poll books and other official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes within the United States of America.”



Tonight, we are releasing all of those findings, spanning from January 2022 to June 2026.



This is a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy.



Many people have questioned whether it could actually be possible to electronically manipulate vote totals or change election results on these terrible machines.



Today, we are releasing documents that show the CIA obtained reporting of a specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela—and that’s exactly what happened—conspiring to digitally rig their own country’s elections in 2020. And that’s what they did.



This reporting included precise details about methods the regime developed to digitally alter vote totals in ways that could not be detected, even with an audit, no matter how deep they went.



This intelligence underscores why we must take urgent action to ensure that our own system can never, ever be hacked or compromised like it was in the past.



The fourth set of documents reveals that even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up.



Among the disclosures tonight are FBI files detailing evidence of alleged fraud by a large-scale voter-registration operation in Michigan.



In 2020, Michigan State Police raided a Democrat get-out-the-vote organization—a corrupt group—in Muskegon. And they were so concerned by what they found, they just could not believe it, actually, that they contacted the FBI in Detroit.



The documents state that some canvassers admitted to FBI agents that they signed voter-registration forms in other people’s names, appeared to submit fraudulent registrations for people who did not exist, and received gift cards tied to the number of applications they produced.



In other words, it was pay, play and cheat.



The FBI agents working on the case believed that crimes were committed, yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation and called it [unclear].



Tonight, I’m asking the FBI director to ensure that the matter is fully investigated and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.



Finally, to reveal just how vulnerable our elections continue to be, we are releasing the results of a stunning investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.



According to the DHS review of state voter rolls and public records, they identified approximately 278,000 noncitizens who are registered to vote in federal elections.



Since Democrat states refused to share their voter files, the real number is actually much higher than that.



Yet even this limited analysis found more than one-quarter of a million foreigners illegally registered to vote.



Put together, these disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it. It is not defensible.



Hundreds of millions of U.S. voter files are in the hands of foreign governments. Our machines and ballot-counting systems are exposed to hacking, manipulation and corruption.



China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections. Evidence of fraud has been buried. Hundreds of thousands of noncitizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls.



And yet we still have elections with no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail.



As one example of the insanity, California’s recent election for mayor of L.A. and governor was held on June 2—a long time ago—but it was just completed a few days ago, on July 10.



Think of that. Much more than one month. It took a month to count the votes. I wonder what they were doing.



This is worse than any Third World country. There’s no Third World country that has elections like we have.



In a rare move, NBC and ABC—fake news—have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about.



Because of the fact that they don’t like the topic, because they know how corrupt our system is and they don’t want to reveal it.



They and others in the media are part of a plot. They want to continue this fraud, for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left.



They can’t have a great country, and that’s true. You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections.



Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses.



They use our public airwaves—multibillion-dollar assets in value—for absolutely no money. They pay nothing.



All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting. They pay nothing for multibillion-dollar assets.



Great damage has been done to our country. Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost.



This cannot be allowed to continue.



Every American, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, independent or otherwise, should be able to agree that we deserve the most secure, honest and fair election system anywhere in the world.



Secure elections should be a partisan—really should just—we should be together: Democrats, Republicans, independents, everybody.



It should not be a partisan issue. It should be a cause to unite us, not to divide us.



This should be a cause. We should be united, not divided.



In light of the brand-new and irrefutable information I have revealed tonight, my administration is in the process of notifying the states whose election data was compromised by the People’s Republic of China, and many others.



We will be working closely to mitigate any harm, and we are taking swift action to ensure that sensitive voter data is better protected so we can never be bought, we can never be hacked, and we can never watch a stolen election again.



Tomorrow, the secretary of homeland security will hold a briefing to outline his department’s recent work confirming cyber vulnerabilities in our electronic voting systems.



They are bad.



We are in the process of informing governors, senators and members of Congress of potential issues in their states.



If you look at voting today, it’s in such bad shape in so many states. And we are committing to fix it.



We are also committing to work with those states and local jurisdictions to help them fix and patch known technical vulnerabilities before the midterm elections.



We have very important elections coming up. We want those elections to be honest.



I’ve also ordered DHS to notify every state about noncitizens on their voter rolls and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from the lists immediately.



But most importantly, addressing this crisis of election security demands that Congress must pass the SAVE America Act.



How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat?



The only reason you would not do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away—or can’t get elected—any other way.



This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID.



How simple is that? “Could I have your photo, please?” Photo voter ID.



All voters must provide proof of citizenship. “Are you a citizen of our country, please?”



And hopefully there will be no corrupt mail-in ballots, which, if you watched California and so many other places, mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt.



So you would have no mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military deployment or travel—if you are going away on business or vacation.



These reforms are urgently needed to stop the vulnerabilities that I have mentioned.



To all Americans, I ask you to pick up your phone tomorrow, call your representatives in the House and Senate, and demand that they pass the SAVE America Act without delay.



Together, we will restore faith and confidence in our country, and we will be bigger, better and stronger than ever before.



Thank you. God bless you. God bless our great military. And God bless America. Thank you very much.”

You need a photo ID to get all you can eat pasta at Olive Garden but NOT to vote!

MARCO RUBIO: “One of the criticisms you sometimes hear of communism is that it ‘sounds good in theory, but it never works in practice.’ That’s actually NOT TRUE. Communism does NOT sound good in theory. The world that envisions for all of us is small, flat, gray, leveled of all exception, drained of all that is good and noble in the human soul.”

“The world communism envisions is a world without God.”

“[Leftist terrorism] is a revolt of the worst against the best, a revolt of the weak and the cowardly against the strong and the good.”

“It is perpetrated by those who cannot build, who cannot create, who cannot achieve great things and take their revenge upon the world for their own inadequacy by seeking to destroy those who can!”

“The fundamental character is always the same. It’s always the same. It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality and justice and liberation and overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built, to wreck what is beautiful and what is right on behalf of people who are only filled with ugliness and have nothing else to offer the world.”

“Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us. The old dogma was wrong. The old dogma was wrong. None of this is driven by idealism. It is not utopian.”

TIERNEY: “As both Jordan Peterson and Marco Rubio recently said, Communism is nothing more or less than a modern example of an ancient evil: being possessed by the same envious and hateful spirit that drove Cain to murder his brother Abel in the great book of Genesis.

Those who become embittered by their failures seek to blame someone but themselves - and turn to revenge. And who do they target? Those who strive to do well and offer what is best. Those who love God and seek to do His good.

The first two human beings born into history were, respectively, a good, honest productive man and his brother, who allowed himself to be consumed by resentment and envy and the desire to destroy, rather than build.

That is Communism, in a nutshell.

Abel succeeded through legitimate effort and sacrifice. Cain failed and, instead of examining himself, he externalized his failure onto his brother and destroyed him. That kind of resentment can curdle into a totalizing worldview that seeks to level rather than build.

That’s exactly what drove Karl Marx to create Communism.

Karl Marx, the father of Communism, had seven children with his wife Jenny von Westphalen, but only three survived to adulthood.

Their children died young due to poverty and starvation because Marx was such a horrible husband and provider that he could not provide for them. Additionally, two of his daughters died by suicide later in life. The family maid also bore him an illegitimate son and Marx made the boy enter through the kitchen door in the back - he was too embarrassed to allow him to come through the front.

Karl Marx was basically addicted to alcoholic and narcotics, suffered from numerous ailments, could not hold a job and basically did not provide for his family. His home and body were filthy and Marx was known for his foul mouth.

Jenny von Westphalen, Karl Marx’s wife, did writing and translation work to make money to support the family, when her husband couldn’t, and she received an inheritance from her mother which put a roof over their heads.

Karl Marx had a reputation as a turbulent drinker from his youth in Bonn and Berlin. He frequented taverns and biergartens, engaging in drinking episodes that sometimes led to disruptive behavior, such as a famous incident where he was found naked in the Spree River after excessive drinking. Over his life, Marx developed health problems related to liver disease.

Karl Marx suffered from chronic health problems related to his liver. His biographer, Werner Blumenberg, attributed Marx’s health issues to liver and gall problems he developed in 1849, which persisted for the rest of his life. These liver issues caused him frequent headaches, eye inflammation, neuralgia, rheumatic pains, boils, and abscesses so severe that he could often neither sit nor work upright.

The illness was aggravated by his lifestyle, including a poor diet with highly seasoned foods and pickled items that are harmful to liver patients, along with heavy consumption of wine, liqueurs, and large amounts of smoking, often with low-quality cigars due to financial constraints. He also suffered from a nervous disorder and insomnia, which he treated with narcotics. Marx’s irritability was also noted as a common symptom in liver disease patients.

Marx called himself a “journalist” for 10 years, writing articles here and there for a variety of newspapers, and that was how he met Engels and where he became acquainted with French socialist ideas.

Friedrich Engels, his wealthy partner in Communism, provided almost all the financial support for Karl Marx throughout much of Marx’s life. Engels, coming from a wealthy textile industrialist family, worked in the family business in Manchester, England, and used the income he earned there to constantly send money to Marx. This financial aid helped Marx focus on his writing and political work without the burden of earning a living. Engels’ support included regular monetary allowances and larger sums, especially after he sold his partnership in the family business in 1869, which enabled him to provide Marx with an annual grant of about £350 and additional funds for contingencies.

The first clinical study on Marx’s illnesses, published in 1933, concluded that he suffered from boils and liver disease and died from pulmonary tuberculosis.

This is the man who Zohran Mamdani idolizes. Karl Marx couldn’t support himself or his family and he was taken care of by his wife and wealthy friend.

When Karl Marx died in March 1883, only about a dozen people attended his funeral at a cemetery in London, England, including family members. At an early age he rejected all belief in God.

BIOGRAPHER: “Marx does not believe in God, but he believes much in himself and makes everyone serve himself. His heart is not full of love but of bitterness and he has little sympathy for the human race. His lifestyle was abhorrent: He smoked and drank heavily. He seldom bathed or washed. He was totally incompetent at handling money. He never seriously tried to get a job but lived off loans from family and friends that were never repaid. Without his patron Friedrich Engels, he and his family would have starved. The family’s silver service was often in the pawn shop, as were their clothes. At one point only Marx had enough clothing to leave the house, and he was down to his last pair of pants.

His family life was a complete tragedy: One of his daughters died of an opium overdose and another of a suicide pact. When Franzisca, aged 1, died, they lacked the money to buy a coffin. His son, Edgar, got gastro-enteritis due to the squalid conditions of the home and died in 1855.

The family employed a servant, Helen Demuth, from 1845-1890. She never received a cent in wages from Marx, only room and board. Helen was Marx’s mistress, who fathered a son, Freddy, by her. Freddy was permitted to visit his mother only by coming in the back door. Marx only met his illegitimate son once. When Jenny discovered his infidelity, she was devastated.”

Karl Marx was born on May 5, 1818, in Trier, then part of the Kingdom of Prussia (modern-day Germany). He was the third child of his Jewish parents, Heinrich Marx, a lawyer, and Henriette Pressburg. His father came from a long line of Rabbis but had converted to Christianity before Karl’s birth.

Marx was baptized Christian at the age of six. He was brought up in a well-off, middle-class family that owned vineyards, and his father was influenced by Enlightenment thinkers such as Immanuel Kant and Voltaire. Marx attended the Friedrich-Wilhelm Gymnasium in Trier and later studied law and philosophy at the universities of Bonn and Berlin.

Marx encountered the philosophy of G.W.F. Hegel and became involved with the Young Hegelians, a rebellious student group.

In the end, one can only reach one conclusion about Marx: He was a man of immense selfishness and self-indulgence. He despised God and wanted to be God. He never personally knew any working class members and the one he had as his family servant he did not pay and he used her as his mistress.

While Communism portrays itself as a noble endeavor for the good of mankind, Karl Marx and the fathers of the modern Communist movement were inspired by the powers of darkness and the claim there is no God and no hope.

Communism often cloaks itself in noble language, promising equality, justice, and the uplift of humanity. That’s why it’s so compelling to naive young people with no foundation in truth.

Yet behind this facade lies a philosophy built on rebellion against God and the moral order that God established. Karl Marx, born in Germany and later exiled to London, dedicated his life to shaping a worldview that rejected divine truth.

In 1844, Marx and Engels bonded for life in what historians referred to as 10 beer-soaked days. Working closely with Friedrich Engels, Marx produced writings such as The Condition of the Working Class in England (1845) and the notorious Communist Manifesto (1848). Engels’s financial support enabled Marx to write Das Kapital, the cornerstone of Marxist ideology—a system that would go on to shape revolutions and totalitarian regimes steeped in bloodshed and atheism.

Marx was not merely a critic of capitalism; he was a man consumed by spiritual darkness. His writings often reveal a hostility not just toward religion, but toward God Himself. He promoted a life devoid of faith, hope, or moral accountability, fostering despair rather than liberation. Some accounts suggest that Engels repented before his death, but Marx reportedly remained hardened until the end—a man who devoted his life to opposing the very Creator.

The legacy of Marx’s teachings has brought untold suffering. Where his ideas have taken root, faith has been suppressed, families torn apart, and nations plunged into turmoil. Communism promised paradise on earth, yet without God, it has only delivered emptiness and oppression. True freedom and justice can never come from rejecting the Lord but only through the redemption offered by Him.

He was a terrible role model and his mindset was horrendous. He preached living your life as a LOSER and led by example. Marx devoted his life to darkness. Marxism’s materialist reductionism inverted traditional (including Judeo-Christian) views of human nature: class conflict as the engine of history instead of individual moral agency, sin, redemption, or cooperation. Marx explicitly saw religion as “the opium of the people” and he and Engels promoted atheism as foundational.

Unlike Engels who repented on his death bed, Marx was a true devotee, and sadly his family and the world suffered (is suffering) for it.

The historical death toll under twentieth-century Communist regimes — the Holodomor, the Great Leap Forward famine, the Gulag system, the Cambodian killing fields — runs into the tens of millions, by most serious estimates, and in some tallies over 100 million. These weren’t accidents incidental to the ideology; they followed fairly directly from seizing the means of production and suppressing dissent to enforce it, though historians do genuinely debate how much of this outcome was inherent to Marx’s own theory versus specific to the Leninist and Stalinist paths later regimes took. No sustained, prosperous, and free Communist society has yet existed.

Now you know why Communism has NEVER worked anywhere it has been tried. It was invented by a DEMONIC failure as a provider, a father, a husband and a man. It was modeled after mankind’s first murderer.

Rudy was right about everything and must be made whole!

For those who think the fact that Communist China has access to ALL of our voting records and manipulated the 2018 and 2020 elections is no big deal, chew on this.

How do you think the NAZIs came into power in Germany, the Bolsheviks (Communists) came into power in Russia, the Shia Twelvers & Khomeini came into power in Iran, Castro’s Communist Party came into power in Cuba and Mao’s Communist Party came into power in China?

They embedded themselves into the system and pretended to be a part of it and care about the country - only to dismantle it and take over!

The Bolsheviks (the first Communist Party) of Russia weren’t a secret cell. They ran candidates, published newspapers, held rallies — a fully legal party operating in the open, protected by the same democratic norms they intended to abolish the moment they had the power to do it. When they lost the 1917 Constituent Assembly election, they dissolved the assembly by force and made sure no similar election would threaten them again!

That’s the paradox: the Bolsheviks used democracy’s own tolerance as their entry point, then closed the door behind them.

Germany learned this lesson the hard way too. The Nazis didn’t seize power through a coup on day one — they won seats, entered a coalition, and used legal mechanisms (the Enabling Act) to dismantle the legal order itself. Postwar Germany’s response was direct: its constitution now allows the state to ban parties that are working to abolish democracy from within. That provision exists precisely because Germany watched a legal, ballot-line party use the system to end the system. THAT’S WHAT WE SHOULD DO.

Castro promised, publicly and repeatedly, to the Cuban people that he would hold free and fair elections. In his own manifesto and in interviews with American media in the months after the revolution, Castro assured Cubans and the world that free elections were coming soon.

They never came. By 1959 he was postponing them indefinitely; by the early 1960s the promise was gone entirely, replaced by a one-party state with the Communist Party as the sole legal party — a status that still holds today, over 65 years later. There was no ballot line for Castro to exploit and no legal opposition to out-maneuver, because he made sure neither existed.

Mao was a founding member of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921, formed with Comintern (Soviet) support. Mao’s Communists steadily won territory in China until 1949 when the leadership of China retreated to Taiwan in 1949 and Mao’s Communist Party took over.

Once in power, Mao’s Communist Party didn’t need to abolish elections — it simply became the state, with no competing party permitted. That arrangement has held for 75 years.

The same story in Iran. Iran was destroyed from within by Communist factions (controlled by China and Russia) and eventually the secular leadership was forced to flee and the Shia Twelvers and the IRGC took over. The IRGC is simply an arm of the Chinese Communist Party!

The cautionary tale of all these countries is that the people were conned by promises made by Communist and collectivist fascist leaders. The people ALLOWED Communist influence to destroy their countries - and then were trapped once they realized it was too late. Islamo-Communists make lots of promises and then once they take over - there will never be an election again!

Foreign interference in our elections is not just a big deal, it’s just as bad or worse than an actual invasion!

America used to OUTLAW COMMUNISM AND PIRACY as a danger to our national security. WE MUST ENFORSE THE LAW AND DO THAT AGAIN.

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