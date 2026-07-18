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Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth's avatar
Deidre Lemons Hedgcorth
12h

The Anti Communist law why is it not being followed.

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
12h

The origin of Communism as a popular ideology was a misapplication of Democracy where Majority populations, all ready oppressed by autocratic, royalist and feudalistic central power prrceived it as something that would be “at least better than what we have now” and agreed to revolt “collectively.”

That always results in power vacuum where a new Elite , autocratic Few assumes power and is not removable.

Described accurately in Animal Farm!

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