For years, the Cancerous Deep State insisted that Communist China kept its hands off the 2020 U.S. election. But newly released documents and whistleblower testimony now paint a different picture. Corrupt intelligence analysts embedded in the Intelligence Community (IC) downplayed and hid evidence of Communist China’s election interference.

In January 2021, then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe issued an unclassified letter attached to an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on foreign threats to the 2020 election. He stated that, based on the intelligence that he reviewed, China “sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections to undermine Trump.”

Ratcliffe’s letter was made public in January 2021 (published by outlets like the Washington Examiner and Epoch Times and by bloggers like me) - but it was framed by the fake news as a dissenting “minority view” and received little attention amid the chaos of J6.

The former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe also warned in January 2021 that Communist China had not only tried to rig the 2020 election outcome but that the Deep State was trying to bury that finding in the IC report. In a strongly worded letter, Ratcliffe said the official intelligence assessment “did not fully reflect the scope of the Chinese government’s efforts.”

I remember when Ratcliffe met with Trump in January 2021 and warned him that the correct conclusion was buried in the report - not only by the IC but by coup plotters like Pence, McConnell and Pelosi in Congress as well!

A little‑known intelligence review completed in January 2021 found that some Deep State spies intentionally downplayed signs of Communist Chinese interference in the 2020 election because they personally disliked President Trump.

In his official report, intelligence ombudsman Barry Zulauf wrote that some Deep State China intelligence analysts didn’t want their work used by “that vulgarian in the Oval Office” to support aggressive policies toward Beijing.

Zulauf concluded that the intelligence community applied “different standards” when judging Russian and Chinese influence — Russian actions were often labeled as interference, while similar Chinese actions were softened or ignored.

Barry Zulauf served as the ODNI Analytic Ombudsman, a role created under the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act (IRTPA) to safeguard objectivity in Intelligence Community analysis.

He acted as an independent advisor to the Director of National Intelligence, reviewing complaints about politicization, bias, poor tradecraft, or inconsistent standards in intelligence products—like the 2020 election ICA.

The official ICA (declassified in March 2021 under the Obama-Biden administration and the new DNI Avril Haines) concluded China “did not deploy interference efforts.” In other words, it was the opposite of what Ratcliffe and Zulauf had said.

By then, Trump was out of office and nobody paid attention. I did.

Why Ratcliffe’s warning wasn’t public at the time

Ratcliffe’s judgment was not widely reported when he issued it. At the time, Ratcliffe was reportedly facing pushback from career Deep State officials inside the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and in Congress - many of whom supported the BS that China had stayed mostly neutral. According to reporting recently cited by Just the News, Ratcliffe’s version of the assessment was delayed, redrafted, and not formally distributed before he left office. Why not?

Here’s what happened, in plain terms:

Timing: Ratcliffe finished his assessment in January 2021, just days before leaving office and amid the post‑January 6 fallout. The intelligence community was in turmoil, and new leadership under the Obama-Biden transition team was about to take over.

Institutional resistance: Many career Deep State intelligence officers rejected Ratcliffe’s conclusion that China had interfered at all. According to later reporting and internal memos, these officials refused to attach his dissenting letter to the public version of the intelligence report or give it the same formal status as the majority view.

Classification control: The ODNI controls the declassification process, meaning Ratcliffe couldn’t fully declassify the supporting evidence himself without internal cooperation.

Officials reportedly marked parts of his analysis and supporting material as still classified, preventing him from making them public. The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) holds top-level authority over the U.S. Intelligence Community, but declassification isn’t a solo act—even for the boss.

Ratcliffe, as DNI, could direct declassification reviews and authorize releases under Executive Order 13526, which grants original classification/declassification authority to specified officials like the DNI. He issued his January 2021 letter unclassified, proving he could push material out independently when possible. Career bureaucracy : The ODNI relies on hundreds of career staff for marking, redacting, and processing documents. Subordinates control classifiers who slap “SECRET” stamps on things they wish to keep hidden. Overriding requires direct orders, but mass internal resistance (called “technical” re-markings) stalls things. Interagency coordination : Supporting evidence often sits in CIA/NSA/FBI vaults. DNI can’t unilaterally declassify their holdings without agency heads’ buy-in. Legal/process hurdles : Ratcliffe faced a lame-duck window with Obama-Biden transition staff incoming, who could slow-walk or reclassify. Outgoing constraints : As Ratcliffe exited January 20, 2021, new leadership (Avril Haines) inherited control. Deep State analysts reportedly boxed out Ratcliffe’s dissent from the public ICA package. In short, the DNI leads but doesn’t micromanage 18 agencies’ vaults.

Public messaging: The Biden administration’s new DNI, Avril Haines, later released the declassified 2020 election intelligence summary in March 2021. By then, Ratcliffe’s letter had been described as a “minority view,” and most media outlets focused on the report’s statement that “China did not deploy interference efforts.” In other words - they omitted it or downplayed it and they lied.

Outcome: Ratcliffe’s documentation wasn’t officially declassified until much later — after FOIA lawsuits and press pressure forced ODNI to release it. By the time that happened, the political moment had passed, and it gained little mainstream coverage.

So in short, it wasn’t just “chaos” that kept the assessment from public view — it was deliberate Deep State bureaucratic control: analysts and ODNI officials withheld or delayed the dissenting material because it didn’t support their views and coup plotters in Congress let them do it!

It wasn’t until months later, when certain documents were declassified under FOIA, that Ratcliffe’s objections and Zulauf’s findings became public. Zulauf himself discussed the controversy later in a podcast and academic journal, confirming that analysts had privately admitted to withholding work from Trump for political reasons.

Chinese actions

Here’s a rundown of what else was reported and effectively “buried” or kept quiet at the time:

1. More aggressive Chinese hacking of U.S. campaigns and officials

The DOJ’s 2023–2024 indictments against APT31 and related MSS officers made it clear that Communist China had targeted Trump administration officials in 2020 (including the White House, State Department, Treasury, and Justice Department.)

APT31 is a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, also known as Advanced Persistent Threat 31, Zirconium, or Judgment Panda. It conducts cyberespionage operations, often targeting government officials, political campaigns, dissidents, and companies for intelligence gathering on behalf of China’s government.

MSS refers to China’s Ministry of State Security, the nation’s primary civilian intelligence and security agency responsible for foreign espionage and counterintelligence. APT31 is directly linked to the MSS’s Hubei State Security Department in Wuhan, with indicted hackers operating as part of its cyber program.

These details were not widely publicized when they happened; instead, the indictments came out years later and were brushed off.

2. CCP‑linked troll farms targeting Trump & MAGA

CCP bot networks like Spamouflage Dragon (also called Dragonbridge) were flooding the internet and targeting Trump and his pandemic response with negativity in 2020 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. In other words, Communist China was using bots and troll farms to basically campaign for Biden under the guise of him providing stability and a “return to normal” in U.S.–China relations. This is an ongoing assault on our Republic.

3. Evidence of Chinese‑linked cyber intrusions into Western election‑related bodies

There was solid evidence in 2020 that Chinese‑linked hackers were accessing both US and UK election systems and that was buried as well.

4. Delayed release of the “fake‑licenses‑mail‑in‑ballots” FBI report

There was a raw 2020 FBI report titled something like “Chinese Government Production and Export of Fraudulent US Driver’s Licenses … to Create Tens of Thousands of Fraudulent Mail‑In Votes for Joe Biden” that was buried:

The document was recalled and buried.

Then‑FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly told Congress he had seen no large‑scale foreign‑voter‑fraud plots , even though the raw info about the Chinese driver‑license scheme was already sitting in the system.

The FBI later admitted that the allegations were not unsubstantiated, but the report was abruptly recalled and not released or disclosed to the public until Congress forced it open years later under Kash Patel.​​

5. TikTok and CCP‑linked propaganda around 2020

By 2022, the ODNI and others quietly confirmed that TikTok accounts identified as linked to a CCP-propaganda arm were targeting the Trump administration in 2020 - amplifying narratives that cast Trump’s America as chaotic and corrupt.​

The bigger takeaway

Zulauf later summarized the problem this way: “Intelligence belongs to the community, not to one analyst. You may like or dislike a leader — but you can’t let that shape your analysis.”

Here’s are two reports I wrote on foreign election interference and election fraud from January 2021 (5 years ago) from my old website, if you want to refresh your memory about what was going on back then:

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/real-news-update-01-08-21

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/evidence-of-election-fraud-foreign-election-interference

Here’s the current report from John Solomon in 2026 at Just The News.

In other words, we knew what John Solomon just reported 5 years ago but nobody would publish it until now. Timing is everything. Hopefully, the world will finally see the truth.

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