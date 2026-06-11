Several things have happened in the past couple of weeks regarding election integrity that have not been widely reported. I think it’s important to tie them all together to look at the bigger picture. I apologize for the disjointed nature of this post but it’s the only way I know how to cover it all in 10 minutes. No flowery words - just fact.

President Trump just ADDED the SAVE AMERICA ACT to his $350 billion Pentagon reconciliation package, which only needs a SIMPLE MAJORITY (50+JD Vance) to pass.

“I am hereby calling on Republicans in Congress to IMMEDIATELY advance and pass the forthcoming $350 Billion Reconciliation Bill (Recon 3.0) — which, at the request of our Great Department of War — will include THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as well. No games, no delays, and no weak compromises! Do this ASAP.”

“Pass ALL $350 BILLION and THE SAVE AMERICA ACT to secure the NATION for our children and grandchildren.”

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT will protect our Elections for Generations to come. Our Warriors must protect our most Sacred Rights, and Voting is at the top. Time to defend that Right for every American! Pass ALL $350 BILLION and THE SAVE AMERICA ACT to secure the NATION for our children and grandchildren.

THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!

1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PHOTO I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!).

2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP.

3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.

5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION SURGERY FOR OUR CHILDREN.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Now, let’s look at the facts and how this can be done.

Budget reconciliation is a parliamentary procedure that allows certain tax, spending, and debt-limit bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority (51 votes), entirely bypassing the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Under strict Senate guidelines (known as the “Byrd Rule”) provisions included in a reconciliation bill must have a direct, non-incidental impact on the federal budget. Because the core policies of the SAVE America Act (such as mandating photo ID and proof of citizenship for voting) have been decided by the “Senate Parliamentarian” to be regulatory election policies rather than budgetary items, the Senate Parliamentarian generally excludes them from party-line spending bills.

So, the reason the SAVE America Act has not yet passed is because the Senate Parliamentarian (a Democrat named Elizabeth McDonough that has been in that position for 15 years and was chosen by Harry Reid AND Barack Obama) WON’T LET IT PASS.

To pass the SAVE America Act and the $350 billion defense package with a simple majority and absolutely “no games,” the GOP majority party must do one of two things:

Method 1: The “Nuclear Option” (Creating a New Precedent)

This is the fastest, most direct way to force non-budgetary policy into a simple-majority reconciliation bill.

Step 1: The $350 billion Pentagon bill is brought to the Senate floor. It contains all five points of the SAVE America Act (Voter ID, proof of citizenship, ban on mail-in ballots, and restrictions on transgender medical care and sports).

Step 2: A Democrat raises a point of order, stating that the SAVE America Act violates the Byrd Rule because it is regulatory policy, not budget policy.

Step 3: The Senate Parliamentarian agrees with the objection and advises that the voting and sports provisions must be stripped from the bill.

Step 4: The Presiding Officer (Vice President JD Vance) explicitly ignores the Parliamentarian’s advice. He rules from the chair that the SAVE America Act is permissible under reconciliation rules.

Step 5: Democrats immediately appeal Vance’s ruling to the full floor. Senate Leader John Thune calls for an immediate vote to uphold Vance’s decision. All Republican Senators vote “Yes.”

The Result: By a simple majority vote, a new Senate precedent is instantly created. The SAVE America Act is legally locked into the bill, the filibuster is bypassed, and the entire package passes with a simple majority.

Method 2: Terminate and Replace the Parliamentarian

If leadership wants to avoid a chaotic floor fight over a precedent, they can simply remove the gatekeeper before the bill ever reaches the floor.

Step 1: Senate Majority Leader John Thune fires the current Senate Parliamentarian.

Step 2: Leadership immediately hires a new, staunchly conservative Parliamentarian who agrees with the legal theory that election security and medical restrictions heavily impact federal administrative costs.

Step 3: When the $350 billion Pentagon package is reviewed, the new Parliamentarian officially rules that the SAVE America Act perfectly complies with all budget reconciliation rules.

Step 4: The bill heads to the floor with no procedural hurdles. The entire package passes 53–47 on a strict party-line vote.

President Trump has asked Thune to fire the Parliamentarian. So far, he has refused. The Parliamentarian holds a strictly advisory role. The person actually running the Senate floor—the Presiding Officer (the Vice President in this particular case)—is the one who issues official rulings. The Majority Leader can coordinate with the Presiding Officer to completely ignore the Parliamentarian’s advice. Here is the current Parliamentarian, Elisabeth McDonough, colluding with Pence to stall Trump’s agenda - another swamp creature! She’s been doing this a long time!

The Senate Parliamentarian is another MADE-UP position that the Senate uses to control the country!

“It will pass,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said on the Senate floor recently - if we do our job!

BTW: I asked AI if this post was correct three times and it said NO. Then I said why do you keep telling me it can’t be done when I know it can. Then, AI said: OK, it can be done and here’s how. That’s why you need to use your human brain when dealing with AI because it’s been programmed to LIE to your face!

In addition to the Save America Act, Trump issued an Executive Order that has directed the United States Postal Service (USPS) NOT to deliver mail ballots in the future for any state that has refused to allow audits of their voter lists to make sure they aren’t mailing ballots to dead people, illegal aliens, non-citizens or any other disqualified person.

23 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia are suing to try to stop that but so far the order has been upheld in the courts.

“The entire Trump Administration will continue lawfully enacting the agenda President Trump was elected to enact – which includes the safety and security of American elections. The Administration remains confident that the Executive Order will be implemented by the November election, which was always the intent when it was signed.”

The USPS directive, along with the anticipated ruling from SCOTUS coming soon disallowing ANY ballot received after election day to be counted, should provide decent fraud protection IF the Senate won’t do it’s job and pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT.

Why do I think the Senate and SCOTUS might finally be ready to act?

Trump has removed many Koch Libertarian RINOs from Congress and his endorsements are batting 1000.

The Democrats openly stole the elections in California and people are finally awake.

Spencer Pratt and OMG have released new videos showing how Los Angeles pays homeless people in Skid Row to register to vote Democrat and then votes for them. That’s how voter rolls in Los Angeles county increased by 691,000 people since 2018 despite the county losing 366,600 residents.

For those who still can’t see how the California harvesting scheme works:

Step 1: Pay thousands of homeless people to register to vote.

Step 2: Mail their blank ballots to a central nonprofit.

Step 3: Figure out how many ballots you need to win by precinct after results come in on election day. Fill out the ballots you need.

Step 4: Have witness sign the ballot instead of the voter.

Step 5: Hand write the date on the envelope instead of postmark - which is allowed in California. Drop them in the mailbox.

Step 6: Officially count these ballots for a week after the election ends since witness signatures and handwritten dates can’t be verified.

WSA: Homeless women living on Skid Row in Los Angeles says someone came and had her fill out a ballot for Karen Bass. They told her who to vote for and then paid her $2 for the vote.

She says “they come out here all the time” to get votes for Democrats.

“They told you to vote for Karen?”

“Yeah, had to sign a little thing.”

“And how much they pay you?”

“Just like $2.”

“$2 to sign off on a thing to vote for her?”

“Yeah. All right, so they do this for everybody out here?”

“Yeah, they come out here all the time.”

PS: They’ve been doing the same thing in Minneapolis and many other blue cities for years. They give them cigarettes, food, needles, drugs, money, you name it.

This is why Democrats LOVE homeless camps.

For those who say there is NO election fraud in California:

The DOJ just prosecuted Brenda Brown for paying homeless people to register to vote under FALSE addresses. OMG caught her on hidden camera doing this illegal activity in LA.

KABC LA: A California woman has been charged with paying individuals, including people experiencing homelessness, to register to vote. The Justice Department announced Monday that 64-year-old Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, also known as Anika, collected signatures for roughly 20 years.

Raman, who ended up taking over 2nd place from Spencer Pratt, AFTER the election in Los Angeles was over is tied to the homeless through her NGO - which gave $1 BILLION to homeless drug addicts.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The only reason they approved Steve Hilton in California was because the heat was on them!”

Democrats were literally trying to STEAL the runoff from him — just like they did to Spencer Pratt. They dragged their feet for TWO WEEKS until Trump started calling them out as “cheating like dogs.” Then — POOF — sudden approval came for Hilton.

JUST LIKE I SAID! They knew too many people were wise to their scheme so they decided trying to steal BOTH SEATS from Pratt & Hilton was too much.

POST OFFICE WHISTLEBLOWER CONTACTED STEVE HILTON: “I had a whistle-blower contact me from a post office, that they had different buckets they were supposed to put the ballots in after they came in.”

“They were told it didn’t just have to be postmarked on or before election day to qualify, that it could also be HAND WRITTEN!”

“The whole thing is a joke, just like pretty much they try and do here.”

California mailed out 2 MILLION ballots to people out of state or out of country and they can return them with NO postmark after the election is over and California is counting them. JOKE.

If California voters are stupid enough and wreckless to allow this fraud - that’s California’s problem. But this can NOT be allowed for Federal elections! PERIOD. We can not allow California to send ballots to Iran and let them elect our President or member of US Congress.

Under California Elections Code and regulations (e.g., 2 CCR § 20991):

If there is no postmark, an illegible postmark, or no date stamp: The ballot can still be counted if the voter has dated the return envelope on or before Election Day, and it arrives within 7 days after the election.

The voter’s handwritten date on the envelope serves as evidence of timeliness in those cases. WTF?

So, there doesn’t need to be a postmark - they can just date the envelope and drop it in the mail box a week after the election and it will count!

That’s like saying if you sign and date your IRS return and check on April 15 but if you don’t drop it in the mailbox until April 22 and there’s no postmark - the IRS says “we trust you - you got it in on time because you dated your return and signed your check on the right date!” JOKE. SICK OF THIS BS.

BTW - do you know that California Democrats ALSO used cheat-by-mail to push through a sales tax INCREASE on the people of Los Angeles? Yep, not only did they steal the seat from Pratt AND 1st place from Hilton - they used mail fraud to raise taxes!

“I’m going to talk about one of the strangest results in the LA County — sales tax increase that will take the sales tax in Los Angeles County from a very high 9.75% to the almost unthinkable 10.25%, one of the highest in the country. Why did this happen? — Initially, it looked like Measure ER, the tax increase, was going to fail, but with late mail ballots coming in, especially for Nithya Raman, that forced Pratt to drop out, the tax increase passed. This new sales tax increase is expected to take a BILLION dollars per year from residents.”

Yeah - and those who still don’t believe there is cheating - tell me when the citizens of LA would vote to increase sales tax on themselves by a half a point. NEVER.

Spencer Pratt just implied on X that the ballots that mysteriously came in for Raman after the election are from ballots registered to the “homeless” and filled out by California Democrat ballot harvesters - otherwise known as cheaters. Makes sense.

43,000 ballots came in for Raman AFTER ELECTION DAY and there are 43,000 active homeless in Los Angeles right now.

PRATT: “A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..” 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...? Probably nothing.

I know they pull this same scam in Minnesota. That’s why they have so many homeless camps during election season and then they shut them down after.

AI says that there has NEVER been a case like this in voting history - where a person in 3rd place with 20% of the vote surged to second with 40% of the vote AFTER the election.

All you have to know about elections in California is that when voters in the city of Huntington Beach passed a charter amendment to enable the city to require voter ID in local elections, the state of California sued to block it and then passed a state law prohibiting voter ID.

Even Californians who refused to believe that Trump was right about election fraud in 2020 now believe him after seeing how they are stealing it outright from Spencer Pratt!

The Lord works in mysterious ways! Pratt just posted this which could be as interpreted as “they are sitting ducks” and we are the decoys. You decide what Spencer meant!

Finally, on top of all that, Dan Bongino had John Solomon on his show a few weeks ago and Solomon made an interesting prediction:

That Trump will soon unveil evidence that foreign powers meddled in the 2020 election, which will result in John Thune ultimately caving on the filibuster and the Save America act will get passed.

“I think Donald Trump is going to change the narrative in America. I think he is going to change some Senators minds. He is going to start revealing some of the intelligence that was kept from the American people. And we’re going to see that our foreign adversaries have monkeyed around with our (election) system more than we knew.

And I think when Senators realize their state could have been targeted… there is going to be a different debate in America. I think there’s some big, significant, and very troubling revelations about the vulnerabilities of our elections that the President is about to unveil on the American public.”

I think this reveal will be handled by Pulte after he assumes his role as acting ODNI (to replace Tulsi) on June 19. Let’s see what happens!

WAYNE ROOT: Mark my prediction down. As I have predicted for many months, the US economy under President Trump will EXPLODE by the end of summer. Just in time for midterms.

We will see one of greatest economic booms in modern history. 4%, maybe as high as 5% GDP.

As long as we are out of Iran soon, gas prices will drop. Inflation will drop. The new Fed Chief will lower interest rates. Homes will sell. Stocks will fly. Jobs will skyrocket.

If the GOP Senate passes the SAVE Act to fix election fraud or Trump EO (even better) & Supreme Court affirms...combined with the economic boom...we win midterms.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

Finally, there are a lot of “predictions” about the House in mid-terms due to redistricting - most of those are based on left-wing polls or the betting sites like Polymarket or Kalshi - meaning, they are based on Democrat wishes and speculators, not fact.

Let’s look at the reality on the ground and what could happen if election integrity measures are in place:

Right now, with vacancies included, the House looks like this:

REPUBLICAN SEATS: 221

DEMOCRAT SEATS: 214

TOTAL 435

It is expected that Republicans will gain 10 seats due to redistricting.

REPUBLICAN SEATS: 231

DEMOCRAT SEATS: 204

TOTAL 435

It is expected that Democrats COULD gain up to 11 seats in toss-up races. So this is the WORST CASE scenario:

REPUBLICAN SEATS: 220

DEMOCRAT SEATS: 215

TOTAL 435

So, basically, we’d be right back where we started BUT without some of the RINOs. This is the number I’m going with as a prediction at this time. All the rest is noise.

The BEST case scenario would be:

REPUBLICAN SEATS: 229

DEMOCRAT SEATS: 206

TOTAL 435

Let’s HELP Trump do all that and SAVE AMERICA!

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