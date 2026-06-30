By signing a deliberately vague Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Islamabad on June 17, 2026, I believe that the Trump administration set up Iran - while President Trump, Oman and Iraq worked together with Israel and the rest of the Gulf to neuter the IRGC.

While Iran believed the agreement would hand them de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz and their proxies - allowing them to establish tolls, inspections, and a new revenue stream run by the IRGC - the Trump administration had other plans.

Google Gemini* reluctantly admitted I was right about this and the MoU. Trump fooled Iran into signing it as is and then Trump worked with Oman to allow ships to pass on a different route through the Strait. Iran thought Oman would side with them - wrong!!!



Iran figured out they WERE DUPED BY TRUMP and that's why they angrily sent drones to hit a ship last weekend.



I asked Gemini AI why they didn't just admit the truth to begin with and agree with me and it apologized for lying. This is proof positive you need to counter everything AI says with truth because it's programmed to lie to your face!





Trump essentially pulled the rug out from under Iran’s primary source of leverage.



By opening a southern shipping corridor right along the Omani coast, they gave international tankers a clear way to completely bypass the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) checkpoints in the Hormuz Strait and northern routes.



When the Trump administration signed the Islamabad MoU on June 17, the language regarding the Strait of Hormuz was intentionally left vague—stating that Iran and Oman would jointly discuss the "future administration" of the waterway. Iran read that as a green light to establish a de facto toll booth and vetting system under the guise of maritime safety.



Oman, however, WORKING WITH TRUMP, immediately leveraged international law (specifically UNCLOS, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) to announce that no passage fees would be permitted in their waters.



Because Oman’s route is free and legally clear, it leaves Iran's new vetting agency completely stranded with no one to tax.





This wasn't just about saving money on tolls. Iran’s newly formed *Persian Gulf Strait Authority* was demanding that ship captains submit cargo manifests, crew lists, and buy Iranian "insurance" to transit the northern route.



Because the IRGC runs that authority, any shipping company that complied and paid them would be in direct violation of U.S. and EU counter-terrorism sanctions. By opening the Omani route under a joint U.S. drone overwatch operation, Oman gave global shipping lines a safe, legally clean exit strategy that didn't expose them to massive financial penalties.



Iran realized very quickly that if every major oil tanker simply hugged the Omani shoreline, their entire chokehold on 20% of the world’s energy supply evaporated. That is precisely why we saw the sudden spike in violence over the weekend—including the strike on the *M/T Kiku*. Iran was trying to prove that even the southern route wasn't safe.



But that play backfired. The weekend strikes gave the White House the perfect justification to launch heavy CENTCOM airstrikes, degrading Iran's radar and drone capabilities, while keeping the Omani shipping lanes open. Yesterday, 78 major vessels successfully cleared the strait using that southern route, driving oil prices right back down to pre-war levels.



Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, is still publicly warning that bypassing "Iran's preferred route" will "increase tensions," but the reality on the water is clear: Trump and Oman effectively bypassed Tehran's gatekeeping before the ink on the interim deal was even dry.



TOO LATE! 🤣



I guarantee you that none of the fake news (including Fox and Newsmax) will tell you this and neither will the fake influencers. I appear to be the only one to see the truth. THANK GOD.

There’s also a new Iraqi Prime Minister — Ali al-Zaidi (sometimes spelled al-Zaid or Zaidi) — who took office in Iraq in mid-May 2026.

He is a political newcomer and businessman (often described as a billionaire banker) and is supported by the Trump administration. His goal is to reduce Iran’s influence in Iraq. Trump invited him to the White House in July.

He has arrested at least 50 corrupt leaders in Iraq. Many arrested figures have ties to Iran.

Footage from tonight reportedly shows Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service storming the Sikma Complex in Baghdad’s Green Zone, the residential compound next to the U.S. Embassy where many politicians and their families live. Abrams tanks and heavy security forces moving in, area locked down as authorities arrest senior politicians including prominent Sunni leaders on corruption charges.

This appears to be a coordinated Iraqi domestic power consolidation move under PM Ali al-Zaidi, enabled by U.S. backing and other Gulf countries - all aligned to weaken Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” in the region.

Post-2003, Iran built deep influence in Iraq via Shia militias (PMF factions), political parties, economic ties, and smuggling routes. This gave Tehran strategic depth, sanctions evasion, and forward bases. Degrading that without occupying Iran proper is high-leverage.

IMHO, THIS IS ALL PART OF TRUMP’S STRATEGY TO FORCE REGIME CHANGE IN IRAN - WITHOUT US INVASION.

While everybody is focused on the Hormuz Strait - Trump is taking out Iran’s ground forces and proxies all over the region.

So, the new leader of Iraq is working with Trump to clean up all the Iranian-funded terrorists in Iraq. Last night, while mass arrests were made, they found tons of cash in the homes and offices of pro-Iranian and IRGC politicians in Iraq.

Iraqi authorities seized tens of millions of dollars during the anti-corruption crackdown. At least 47 Iraqi political officials, including 12 current lawmakers, were apprehended. Look at the pictures in the background. That tells the whole story.

More cash being uncovered from the homes of pro-Iranian Iraqi government. This resulting from anti-fraud raids last night in the Green Zone in Baghdad.



Notice that every single bill is the US Dollar. Not Iraqi Dinars. Connecting the serial numbers on that currency should lead to the source.



In addition from OSI:



1. Iran designed the MOU to trap Israel, pit the U.S. against its ally, and protect Hezbollah.



2. Israel bypassed the trap by signing an expedited deal directly with Lebanon, brokered by Rubio.



3. The new framework between Israel and Lebanon ties Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah’s disarmament.



4. Hezbollah has just become the obstacle to Lebanon regaining full control of the south.



5. Now is the Islamic regime is complaining that the U.S. is breaching clause 1 of the MOU.



6. U.S. says this was deal between two sovereign nations.



7. Iran is not really sure what to do.



Rubio is working with Israel and Lebanon. Now Iraq is evicting the IRGC. Yemen is going after the Houthis. Trump is working with Oman to keep Hormuz open and free of tolls. Vance is continuing the pressure demanding nuclear disarmament. All of this without boots on the ground. Brilliant.

GOLDBERG: “No evidence yet of funds unfrozen. Traffic continues to flow through Hormuz. Lebanon looking better. Iraq looking hopeful. Oil prices eying the 60s. Oh and Iran can’t enrich uranium or build ballistic missiles.”

BESSENT: “After the US Treasury unsanctioned Iranian oil, almost no one is buying it except China. That gives Iran a strong incentive to make a deal with the United States. So it is still trading at a discount to China and the Iranians thus far have not been able to sell it to anyone else because buyers are a little leery of will it be re-sanctioned? Will I get in trouble with Treasury?”

WINNING!

Iran’s angry retaliation — including drone strikes and public threats — only underscores how effectively they were duped by Team Trump. The ink on the MoU was barely dry before their carefully laid plans collapsed. All of this will end up destroying the IRGC, ensuring the safety of Israel, uniting the region with the Abraham Accords and allowing the Iranian people to take back control of their country.

This strategic brilliance and Trump’s brutal honesty and big heart is the reason that the American people approve of Trump at higher levels than Bush, Obama and Biden. Even CNN had to recently admit that!

*PS: I find that AI is wrong all the time. I posit a theory, AI tells me I’m wrong - I prove I am right - then AI apologizes to me for “missing the boat” and then agrees with me! I believe that deception has been hardwired into the scam on all the platforms I’ve tried - including Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity.

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