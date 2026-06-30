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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
2h

When the contents of the MOU were first publicized and everyone immediately said that Trump had sold out both the US and Israel, I said that I did not believe that. I said that Trump is too smart to be played for a fool by the Iranians and that he must have something up his sleeve he is not telling us about. Please let this article be correct and so make it clear that Trump outsmarted the scumbag Iranians.

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Hanna Dettman's avatar
Hanna Dettman
3h

Great article!!

Thank you!

🙏❤️🙏

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