There was a HUGE WIN for the Trump administration on expedited mass deportation - but of course the fake news isn’t reporting much on it!

The Fifth Circuit affirmed the Trump administration’s policy of detaining illegals arrested in the interior of the United States without a bond hearing to challenge the detention, effectively allowing mandatory detention. Illegals can now be detained for longer periods without release on bond and mass deported quickly.

CHILDERS: For over thirty years, when ICE arrested illegal aliens living inside the country - not on the border, but in places like Minneapolis or Milwaukee - those detainees could slow deportation down to glacial speed by requesting a “bond hearing” to argue for their release on bail.

Nobody really knew why; it was just how things were done. Norms and customs.



But the Trump Administration took a fresh look at the statute and said, hey, wait a minute, the law says people “seeking admission” to the United States don’t get bond hearings. It just says “shall detain.” Shall.

It also says that, if you’re here illegally, you’re still considered to be ‘seeking admission’— you just skipped the line.

In other words, a person who never bothered to apply for citizenship doesn’t magically get more rights than someone who at least tried.

So, the Trump administration took it to court and the Fifth Circuit agreed, 2-1.

Judge Edith Jones essentially ruled that thirty years of doing it wrong doesn’t automatically make it right.

The decision might sound technical, but the practical implications were huge.

NOW, if an alien crossed illegally and ICE finds them - wherever they are - they’re done. They won’t walk American streets freely again unless they win in their removal proceeding (which is highly unlikely).

In the meantime, they must stay in detention. They can’t go home to get their things. They are simply done, and the longer they fight, the longer they remain in detention.



Their choice now is to either agree to deportation, or cool it in detention while their lawyers waste time on futile filings. Then they get deported anyway when they lose.

Will Chamberlain summarized it well:



If illegals now know that if they are caught they will be detained indefinitely with NO hope of quick release, many might choose to leave voluntarily and go back to their home countries. Voluntary departure lets them leave at their own expense, usually to their home country.

Many believe that after this decision, many more illegal aliens will simply surrender their frivolous court fights and accept deportation, which will both relieve court backlogs and also help convince many more illegal aliens to self-deport and avoid the trouble.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.



