Pundits are talking about hyperinflation but what does that really mean for you and your family? It means prices get so high that your money is worthless. It means it costs $10,000 for a loaf of bread. How does that happen? Under Biden, inflation went up 6 times what it was when Trump left office - from 1.4% to 7.9%!

How did he do that? Communism 101 - by reducing production, paying people NOT to work and increasing the money supply. For example, if businesses fail because they can only operate at 25% capacity and can't find workers - but the Government floods our country with TRILLIONS in new money - and pent up demand makes people WANT TO BUY instead of save - they will have LESS to choose from.

If America cuts its own manufacturing production and exports more overseas, Americans will have less to choose from. If America cuts its own energy supply and imports from overseas, Americans will have less energy to count on.

If America relies on other countries for essential items like pharmaceuticals & medical supplies, America will have less control over its own destiny. Prices will go up because the wealthy elites will start paying more to get what they want. Prices will go up because foreign manufacturers and providers will hold us HOSTAGE and force us to pay more.

It means rates on your car loans, home mortgages & credit cards get so high that you can't afford to buy anything. It means the cost to fill your tank, feed your family & cool & heat your home get so high you can't afford to drive and keep your family sheltered.

Pretty soon only wealthy asset & debt holders will be able to afford to live behind armed & gated communities and the poor & middle class will starve to death, freeze to death and be willing to do anything to survive. The elites will BREAK YOU, they will use corporations to CONTROL you and take YOUR weapons to "protect" you and leave you defenseless.

Multinational corporations will still make more money in the US by opening our borders wide & importing cheap foreign labor -- to then send our goods overseas and ramp up inflation at home! Their goal is to turn America into the world's prison labor camp and use "viruses" to eliminate the elderly and weak. NOT kidding. Same thing that England did to Australia centuries ago. History repeating itself. That's why the global elites have stopped investing in America and have put their money on Communist China.

They don't care about your health or well being. Big Tech will still make money online as you'll be forced to use their services and listen to THEIR fake news spin because you're hungry for companionship and afraid to leave your home!

Pretty soon only wealthy asset & debt holders will have the ability to MIGRATE to other places, on private jets & boats, to save themselves. Not you. You'll need a GLOBALIST passport & they're NOT going to give YOU one. They'll give you a low social credit score for being "disobedient" and cut you off from ALL opportunity. You're stuck in a Communist hellhole created from your own naivete. Wake up!

That's what happened in Germany before the NAZIs took over. The very people who welcomed the NAZIs to save them were the first to be exterminated.

That's what's happening in Venezuela right now. It only took two years after the Communists stole elections in Venezuela, using cheat-by-mail and rigged machines, to turn one of the wealthiest nations in the world into one of the poorest nations on earth. Ask any Venezuelan who managed to escape! They know. That's their plan for America.

That's how small businesses LOSE & companies like Amazon win. It's also how the Globalist bankers & hedge fund operators destroy nations - break the bank - render a currency worthless - and then introduce a NEW one to "save" us and control us. Once they have ALL of YOUR money - they'll change the game & start over with a new digital currency and decide who gets to live and who gets to die. See how that works?

ZERO HEDGE: "Is Powell incompetent or is he just executing a strategy that will foment a crisis which completes the central bank takeover of the monetary system in the West?"

He's both. He's following the Venezuela model. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro plans to move to a fully digital economy this year, following three years of hyperinflation that have prompted the nation’s mint to issue higher-denomination notes that are quickly rendered all but useless. Inflation soared 3,000% in the last 12 months. Coming to America.

Now do you see that the release of COVID was planned from the start by the GLOBAL ATHEISTS to destroy the free world? EVIL. EVIL. EVIL. Now you know why Bill Gates & Communist China are buying up America's land and food production! Now you know why they're pushing global "vaccine" passports for us all!

BLOOMBERG: "A Communist Chinese government-backed hacking group has compromised at least 60,000 known [companies & Government servers] globally since March 2020 - using Microsoft's business email software - including banks, electricity providers, and government computer networks."

But the Communists would NEVER compromise & rig our elections? Right!

Do you think the atheist Communists were hacking into our Government systems just for fun? No, they were in our systems to steal the White House and wreak havoc on the West to make it easier to overthrow the free world! And Big Tech helped by opening the back door! Only 20% of the world lives in freedom and the Globalists want to take it all away!

Now that you know what their game plan was - share it with a friend. You could save a life. Forewarned is forearmed.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.