Hypothetical.

You've been married to your husband for 30 years and have three lovely children.

FINALLY, the house is paid for, the retirement is funded, vacations are planned and grandchildren are on the way. It's been a long road with lots of ups and down but you finally made it and feel secure in your future.

Life is good - in fact, life is better than ever before. You and your husband are healthier and happier than you can ever remember. You worked hard and you are enjoying the fruits of your labor. You finally realize how fortunate you are - and thank God for all your blessings.

One day, your new neighbor and new BFF comes over and says she was at the grocery story and heard a group of people talking about how your husband is a pedophile and a porn addict and is engaging in all kinds of nefarious activity. She even accuses him of embezzling funds from his firm and having a mistress on the side.

She provides no evidence of these allegations (or the names of the parties who were gossiping) but says that everybody at the grocery store was up in arms about it and seemed pretty darn sure - and she wants you to know what's going on - because she cares so much about your well being and she's one of your only "true" friends.

The new neighbor gives you a hug and with tears in her eyes says she'll help you get away from him in any way she can. She wants you to know that she is always there for you.

You are dumbfounded and shocked. You don't know what to do. Your first inclination is to call the police on your husband, divorce him and leave town.

You end up hiring a private detective to investigate all these allegations. The private detective spends months combing through all your husband's records and past associations and finds NO evidence that this is true at all. The investigation depletes your life savings but you feel relieved.

You go over to the neighbor's house and show her your file that proves your husband is a good man. The neighbor laughs and mockingly says: "I made it up! I can't believe you fell for it. You two are just a little too happy and smug and I thought it was time to put you in your place."

Later, you find out that your "neighbor" not only made up the story but has been running bets with everyone in town on whether you would leave your husband or not and has even been paying people $10 each to spread the lie to the next town. She made a tidy sum fundraising off your misery!

THIS IS WHAT THE INFLUENCERS AND PUNDITS DO EVERY DAMN DAY TO PRESIDENT TRUMP. EVERY TIME TRUMP HAS A SUCCESS THEY MAKE SURE TO POISON HIS CELEBRATION WITH SOME HOAX OR SOME FAKE STORY, AND THEN THEY FUNDRAISE OFF HIS MISERY.

Every day they make up some NEW hoax and then get gullible people to share their propaganda. It's exhausting.

The worst ones are those who call themselves MAGA and pretend to be his "friend" while they pull this crap. Please stop spreading their clickbait stories and lies.