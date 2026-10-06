Last weekend, I left my cabin in Northwest Wisconsin to go to church in a small town near me and stopped at the grocery store.

Within minutes, I encountered four women dressed like this in the parking lot. I’m not kidding. Of course, they were driving nice shiny new SUVs - likely courtesy of American taxpayers. I’m sure if I looked closer, they were also using EBT cards for groceries - also courtesy of the American taxpayer.

I left Minnesota hoping I could get away from Sharia Law but it’s everywhere now - thanks to the Democrats in charge of Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine calls them the “bat people.” Isn’t that nice?

Is this what you want for America, ladies? I do not.

I spent my entire career helping women thrive and succeed in business only to see Democrats encourage the debasement and oppression of women under Sharia Law and then reduce us to this abomination in the end? INSANE. That’s the ultimate bait and switch operation!

When I lived in Minneapolis, a woman came to my health club (dressed like this) with her two boys and husband later in the evening. She walked behind him like a slave and I talked to her in the locker room. She told me that her “religion” forced her to wear her entire hijab (head to toe) to swim in and she felt like she was drowning. It took forever for her to just swim one length of the pool and I thought she was going to go under surrounded by all that material.

I ended up trying to teach her two young boys how to swim (who were, of course, just wearing swim trunks - unlike mom.) The mother had tears in her eyes as she thanked me - meanwhile her husband was in the hot tub half naked enjoying his freedom

I ended up leaving Minneapolis because Somali pirates were shooting at each other in parking lots, looting our lockers, stealing our welfare, carjacking us in the roundabouts and “relieving “ themselves and “pleasuring” themselves in public showers and bathrooms. They told me themselves they were here to “take over.”

When I reported these things to management or the police or the local media, they shrugged their shoulders and said “so what?”

Where does this end for America? Well, history shows that we are usually about 20 years behind Europe. So, what’s happening right now in Paris is a tell for America. If you want to know what our future looks like - investigate what’s going on in Paris right now and understand that it’s not “student protests” - it’s an invasion. It’s the end result of open borders.

Europe has subcontracted security to America. Its economy to China. Energy to Russia and its labor force to the Islamists.

Then Europe installed socialism and used EU taxpayer money to fund welcome and welfare benefits for all the foreign “newcomers.” This model now has completely collapsed.

FULL-ON ANARCHY has taken over the streets of Paris at the hands of the invaders.

We are witnessing the start of complete societal collapse across France as the Lunatic Left have formed a violent unholy alliance with Islamists & migrants. It’s called the Red-Green axis (between the Red-Communists and the Green-Islamists) and it wants America next.

There’s now a STANDOFF between police and left-wing foreign invaders and rioters. This is what socialism looks like.

This has NOTHING to do with schools in France. This is a violent Islamo-Communist revolution. It looks like Blackhawk Down. The rioters aren’t French students - they are foreign invaders - many are even wearing the Communist symbol and carrying the Palestine flag.

Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer admitted on camera that Western leaders have been running an “open borders experiment” to see how it works. Got that? We are all guinea pigs for left-wing leaders.

“This happened by design, not accident. Immigration policies were reformed deliberately. It has been a failure. They pretended it wasn’t happening.”

I’ve said many times. The West is aborting themselves and the only way to survive is to import foreigners for labor and votes. The left in Europe thought bringing in fighting age men from violent countries was a smart idea. Wrong. All they did was turn against the people.

This is the Democrats’ dream for America. If you don’t believe me - just watch the videos yourself:

The next step is that the left in America will demand you turn over your guns and leave you defenseless against the barbarians like Europe is. Never ever give up your guns. Buy more.

This is the plan for America that Trump is pushing back against. It’s time to make a decision. Which side are you on?

If you want this open-borders nightmare to start up again in America - keep voting Democrat. If not, vote MAGA Republican. It’s that simple.

If you value my work, please consider a donation. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills. How can you donate?