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Jill
Oct 6

I also left Mn. But it’s in Texas, too. People need to get off their butts and help win this election voting straight ticket Republican Party. The communist infiltration into the Democrat Party has been going on for 5 decades. If you want a communist take-over vote Democrat Party.

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Bridget Faria's avatar
Bridget Faria
Oct 6

I’m so disgusted!

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