It’s been three months since they stole Charlie Kirk from us and I miss him. The so-called “suspect” in his murder, Tyler Robinson, just made his first in-court appearance. The media spin is already heavy and it’s obvious that the fake news and the influencers want you to think he is a lone wolf, master-mind, sharp-shooting assassin and hang him before he ever goes to trial. Please don’t do that. Please follow the evidence and keep asking questions.

Most of the pictures that the fake news uses of Tyler are designed to make him look evil. They are doing that on purpose. When you watch him in action - he just looks like a normal kid that’s likely been heavily sedated.

Is he guilty? I don’t know - but so far I’ve seen NO evidence presented by the fake news or the Utah authorities to prove that he is. Lip readers say that Tyler said in court to his attorney that he’s not sleeping, not eating and he’s going crazy because he can’t stop thinking about the horror of Charlie’s murder. He said he didn’t know that Charlie had a wife.

He is speaking like a young man who didn’t kill anyone or can’t remember anything. The media is hiding these things from us. Tyler’s mother is in the hallway sobbing. He’s doesn’t have demon eyes - he has sad confused eyes - and one is lazy and keeps wandering around.

God gave us discernment to determine the truth - not the almost truth. Let’s do that together.

For weeks after they murdered Charlie - I studied all the evidence available publicly on the case and wrote a 7-part research report.

Since that time I’ve gained lots of new followers that probably have NOT read my work on this and I think everybody should - particularly before the trial starts.

If you think you know what REALLY happened in Utah - I am willing to bet you don’t. You can’t possible know what happened unless you’ve properly researched it thoroughly yourself. You can’t possibly know what happened if you only read headlines or listen to talking heads on the internet.

Please read my 7-part research report on his execution and then tell me what you missed. Trust me, I’m guessing you probably missed a lot! Then tell me what you disagree with - I’m guessing not much.

My report is the most comprehensive and documented summary you’ll find anywhere - that’s not boasting - that’s fact - and I think we owe it to Charlie to be informed. It might take you a couple of hours to read it - but isn’t Charlie worth it? Thank you.

PS: Even if you’ve already read it - Part 7 has been updated quite a bit in the last 3 months. Please re-read that!