President Trump went to trial on Monday, April 15th, in New York for allegedly covering up an “affair” with Stormy Daniels in 2006. He has said he’s willing to go to “the clink” if necessary to help save America from the demons who have taken over our country. Trump's case will mark the first time a former U.S. president has EVER gone on trial in a criminal case. The fake news is positively giddy.

The narrative around this case is purposefully confusing and disjointed. We are being fed bits and pieces of the story instead of the whole picture.

The purpose of this newsletter is to explain this case in simple terms, in around 15 minutes, and prove to you that President Trump is innocent and being framed - with information THAT NOBODY ELSE HAS BOTHERED TO REPORT. Hang on.

[You will find updates on the case as the week goes on at the end of this newsletter.]

President Trump was charged with 34 felony counts by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to allegations that he paid $130,000 in “hush money” to Stormy Daniels in 2015, through Michael Cohen - a lawyer - for an affair that allegedly happened in 2006. Bragg alleges that Trump falsified business records and covered up the payment as a legal expense before being elected president in 2016 - and somehow they are just getting around to prosecuting him now!

That payment, according to Bragg, was made to keep Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged extramarital affair she had with Trump some 20 years ago. While the payment of hush money is not itself a felony, Bragg has elevated it to one by combining it with tax and campaign finance laws.

The trial is set to start Monday, April 15, with jury selection. Trump will be there and so will the U.S. Secret Service.

PS: You’ll also notice that it was no coincidence that Obama-Biden started WW3 on Saturday just 36 hours before Trump’s trial is due to begin and while Trump was speaking to 42,000 supporters in Pennsylvania. Do you think that just happened? NOPE. Another PLANNED DISTRACTION TO control the narrative.

GENERAL FLYNN: “The dirty little secret is that (thanks to Obama-Biden & the DC swamp) the U.S. taxpayers are funding all sides of the war in the Middle East. We’re funding Iran (a state sponsor of terror), all of its surrogates (Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthi rebels in Yemen), we’re funding Israel (who is supposed to be our closest ally) and we’re still funding Iraq (a satellite of Iran)…so we’re funding the entire war (both sides). And we’re still funding the war in Ukraine!

That is because of zero and I mean zero leadership in DC. Pray for America, because we are rapidly collapsing on our own weight due to weak, pathetic, feckless leaders across all parties in DC.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Stormy Daniels’ case that you won’t hear anywhere else.

STEPHEN MILLER: “A Democrat prospector, in one of the most rabidly partisan Democrat jurisdictions in America — Manhattan — is prosecuting President Trump for the “crime” of *not* using campaign funds to resolve a private dispute. A “crime” over which Bragg has no jurisdiction (federal), on which the statute of limitations has lapsed and which even the far-left DOJ declined to prosecute.

Moreover, under the insanely preposterous argument being advanced by the prosecution, Trump would have been obligated to use campaign funds to resolve a private dispute, thus ensuring the anti-Trump DOJ would have filed charges for misuse of campaign funds.

Trump is the victim in this case and always has been. We are witnessing Soviet oppression: the Democrat Party nakedly trying to take out Biden’s chief political rival several months before the presidential election.”

On top of that, I believe:

Judge Merchan, assigned to Alvin Bragg’s case, is compromised - his daughter works for the Biden-Harris campaign. Merchan put a gag order on Trump so he can’t talk about his daughter’s connections to Schiff and Biden. In other words, the Merchan family has a financial incentive to convict Trump.

So far, the Judge’s daughter has raised $100 MILLION for Obama-Biden and the Democrats off the persecution of President Trump.

The lawyer (Michael Cohen) who worked for Trump back then as his personal attorney - is the one who actually paid Stormy Daniels - and is the one who was actually having the affair with Stormy. Cohen was having money problems and was paid off by Trump’s enemies to frame Trump.

Michael Cohen & Stormy Daniels worked together to set up President Trump with the help of Michael Avenatti, another lawyer who worked for Trump’s enemies.

Michael Avenatti was funded by billionaire Alaweed bin Talal - the rogue Saudi Prince who hates Trump and said he would never be elected. More on that connection in a bit.

How do I know all that to be true? I wrote about it in 2018. 6 years ago!

Stormy Daniels is actually a political operative working for the Democrat party and has been from at least 2009. It’s public knowledge and was even reported by NBC and the Huffington Post. Stormy Daniels & Michael Cohen were sleeping together. Cohen took money from a rogue Trump-hating Saudi Prince - tied to Avenatti - to frame Trump.

Now, ask yourself why nobody else is telling you that? Why aren’t Fox, Newsmax or OANN telling you that? If you don’t read anything else before the trial begins - read this.

Stormy Daniels was going to run for the US Senate in 2009, against Republican David Vitter. Her real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford. She was arrested on July 25th, 2009 and released on a $1000 bond. In a drug crazed rant, she assaulted her ex-husband. Advisor Brian Welsh said her campaign slogan was:

"'SCREWING PEOPLE HONESTLY."

NO JOKE. Here's a mug shot and article about Stormy Daniels from 2009, a drugged up porn star, who was mulling a Senate run for the Democrats, and arrested for domestic abuse after assaulting her husband.

This happened around the same time Trump was supposedly romping with her. The germophobe? Think Trump romped with that? Had unprotected sex with that? Not a chance. They sobered her up and cleaned her up. She’s mobbed up. You're all being conned.

PORN STAR STORMY DANIELS HIT WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE

By Associated Press July 30, 2009 4:57pm

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been a tough week for porn actress Stormy Daniels — complete with a domestic violence charge and a car explosion — as she continues to mull a U.S. Senate bid that could make life uncomfortable for incumbent first-term Louisiana Republican David Vitter, still recovering from a sex scandal.

Daniels was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence battery charge after she allegedly hit her husband at their home in Tampa, Fla., during a dispute about laundry and unpaid bills. Her arrest came two days after her political adviser in Louisiana, Brian Welsh, said his parked 1996 Audi may have been blown up by someone on July 23 outside his apartment in an upscale downtown area of New Orleans.

“It’s something out of The Sopranos,” said Edward E. Chervenak, a professor of politics at the University of New Orleans. “Very weird.”

[Remember when I reported that the NWO is really nothing more than an international mafia? Well, Stormy is obviously mobbed up and part of that scheme.]

In May, Daniels announced that she was interested in a 2010 run for the Senate seat held by Vitter, whose family-values reputation was marred in 2007 when his name was linked to a Washington prostitution ring. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, has not officially declared herself a candidate, but has continued to express an interest. She has acknowledged that she hasn’t lived in Louisiana for years and would need to re-establish residency to run for Senate. The 30-year-old Louisiana native kicked off a second “listening tour” in early July.

Daniels was arrested Saturday at 3:18 p.m. after her husband, Michael Mosny, reported that Daniels hit him several times, according to a Tampa Police Department report. Police said neither Mosny nor Daniels were injured. Mosny told police that Daniels was upset “about the way the clothes had been done” and then “got more upset about so me bills that had not been paid,” the police report said.

The police report said Daniels allegedly “threw a potted plant at the kitchen sink,” hit Mosny on the head several times and “threw their wedding album onto the floor and knocked candles off coffee table, breaking them.” The bad week, though, started on July 23 when her political adviser’s car blew up in suspicious circumstances in New Orleans.

Welsh, a Democratic adviser and manager of the Stormy Daniels Senate Exploratory Committee LLC., said his Audi convertible exploded into flames around 11:15 p.m. July 23, a Thursday, while he and his wife were walking their dog nearby. He said he became suspicious after reviewing surveillance tapes of the street where his car was parked, wedged between other vehicles. On fuzzy security tapes that Welsh posted on YouTube, a person in a white shirt can be seen loitering around his car and apparently getting into it shortly before the car explodes in a ball of flames.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 11:23 p.m. and put the fire out by 12:06 a.m., said Michael Williams of the New Orleans Fire Department.

Welsh’s car was parked Wednesday in the same spot where it caught on fire, on a little-used street near the New Orleans convention center. New Orleans police and the FBI did not immediately comment. Welsh said he had no suspects, but feared someone caused the explosion. “Maybe there is a reason, more of an intentional reason for the car blowing up,” Welsh said. “I want to get more facts.”

Welsh said he was uncertain if the explosion was connected to his work with Daniels. “Clearly, if someone tried to blow up my car, it’s cause for concern; it’s not cause for me to stop doing my job, stop me from talking about the things that are important,” Welsh said. “If anybody had been walking by when that car blew up, they would have been seriously injured or killed.” “I really wish this had not happened,” Welsh, 38, said. “I need a car.”

If Fox and the other fake news were all fair and balanced why haven’t they shown you Stormy Daniels' mug shot, her arrest record, her drug history, and the fact that she once planned a Senate run for the Democrats, physically assaulted her husband, and was connected to the mob, all during the time she and Trump supposedly slept together?

How about the fact that her attorney, Michael Avenatti, worked for Joe Biden and Rahm Emanuel and is connected to the Saudi crime cartel?

How about the fact that Stormy Daniels signed 5 documents stating that she NEVER slept with Trump. All of that is public knowledge. I found it. Why didn't they?

This letter from Stormy states in writing that the affair never happened. I published it in 2018. Trump has recently published it again because the fake news will not! There is zero evidence that she was pressured into making this statement, despite what she said later while joking around on an TV entertainment show.

How about the fact that Trump is a germophobe and doesn't drink and would never have unprotected sex with a drug addict porn star? They conveniently left all that out and went along with the salacious porn star narrative for ratings.

They purposefully let you think Trump slept with Stormy, and was covering it up, instead of presenting evidence that most likely showed he did not. They purposefully let you think he did that to Melania while she was pregnant with their son, Barron. Barron, who is now 18, was an 11 year old minor child in 2015 listening to the fake news spread these disgusting lies about his father. Sick.

They are ratings whores just like everybody else. FOLLOW THE MONEY.

Michael Avenatti was Stormy Daniels' lawyer. He took over her case in January 2018 after she signed a 5th document that stated she NEVER slept with Trump. He convinced her that she really did sleep with Trump and there was much money to be made going after him.

Avenatti appeared on CNN hundreds of times to push the story that Russia & Putin paid the $130,000 to Cohen to silence Stormy so that Trump could become President and turn the White House over to the Kremlin.

Later, the fake news admitted that Avenatti provided no DOCUMENTATION for his claims.

Now, let's talk about who Avenatti really is. Michael Avenatti not only worked for Joe Biden and Rahm Emanuel, he also worked with the multi-billionaire rogue Saudi Prince who hates President Trump.

In 2015, Avenatti teamed at the 24 Hours of LeMans with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud and Jakub Giermaziak of Poland in the No. 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia. Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud was born in Los Angeles, raised in Riyadh and educated in Saudi Arabia, United States and the United Kingdom. He is a member of the Saudi Royal Family, grandson of late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and a NEPHEW of the international business leader, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, the guy who hates Trump.

This whole hoax was concocted by Cohen. Cohen was having the affair with Stormy. Cohen gave money to Stormy (without telling Trump). Then Cohen, Stormy and Stormy's lawyer (Avenatti) manufactured the story that Trump was having the affair with Stormy and paid her hush money. Not to mention, Avenatti owed $5 million plus in federal back taxes. He needed cash.

The mainstream media ran with the fake story, as usual.

They all tried to "Get Trump!" but here's how it worked out for them: 1. Avenatti is still in prison as a convicted felon. 2. Cohen was convicted as a felon and has served his time. 3. Stormy was forced to admit the affair never happened, and the courts ordered her to pay $620,000 to President Trump.

Despite all this, the Democrats still arrested President Trump and charged him criminally for "paying Stormy.”

In this letter, Michael Cohen's lawyers confirm that he paid Stormy using his own money, and President Trump was not involved.

Stormy lost her previous court cases and has been ordered by the courts to pay $620,000 to President Trump.

Here’s Michael Cohen with Hillary. Draw your own conclusions!

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal is the "dopey Prince" that President Trump declared he was going to stop from using his Daddy's money to take over the United States and buy off our politicians and media. Prince Al-Waleed told Trump he would never win!

Who is Alaweed and why does he matter? Alwaleed bin Talal. King Fasal took ill and named his brother Salman as King in his place. King Salman named his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, as heir to the throne, instead of his brother’s son Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Alwaleed is a Wahabbi. A member of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood political Party. Salman is Sunni. Wahabbi is extreme Islam. Salman wanted a more modern, non-extreme Islam for Saudi Arabia. That’s why he named his own son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as heir. So far, Salman has made many changes in Saudi Arabia to make it more Westernized, more open and free and to give women greater rights. It infuriates Alwaleed.

Why doesn't the American media tell us the truth about what's going on here? Because Prince Alwaleed and his trillionaire Muslim Brotherhood cronies own significant shares in American media - including Twitter, Facebook, Fox News and CNN/Time Warner. They tell the media what they can and cannot say. Bought and paid for fake news. PERIOD.

Prince Alwaleed and his Muslim Brotherhood cronies are trying to overthrow and take back the Saudi Crown from Prince Salman. Why? Because Alaweed believes it is rightfully his and he doesn't want the Saudis to moderate and reform. He wants to control the Saudi oil and cut ties with America and Israel.

Prince Alaweed is also trying to take over the United States and install his radical totalitarian form of Islam as well. How? Through CAIR, their front organization, and infiltration into America's Government, churches, schools, media, labor force, and Hollywood. The Interfaith network is one of their schemes. They build mosques and radicalize youth.

Prince Alwaleed hates Trump. and said Trump WOULD NEVER GET ELECTED. Trump calls Alwaleed a spoiled brat who uses his daddy's money to control nations. Prince Alwaleed funds much of the resistance against Trump. For example, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, was on his payroll. Prince Alwaleed also funds the Muslim Brotherhood candidates who are running for office in America. Like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and Rashid Tlaib.

So, now that the polls say President Trump will take back the White House in 2024 - what does Avenatti say? He says Trump is innocent and that the case is a joke. He wants a pardon! Avenatti is finally telling the truth but nobody is listening!

AVENATTI: "If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him," he added. "I think it’s just flat-out wrong and atrocious."

“I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House.”

“The defense has contacted me. I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year."

Avenatti actually called into Ari Melber on MSNBC last week from prison and told him that the Trump case on Stormy Daniels is a disaster, stale, and filled with problems!

Incredible. Ari looked like he was going to cry.

AVENATTI: “Michael Cohen is a dishonest clown who will say whatever suits him.”

Avenatti said the Democrats will convict Trump for something he didn’t do.

President Trump filed a motion requesting Judge Merchan’s RECUSAL from his trial. Why?

1) Judge Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan is the part owner of a company called Authentic Campaigns that has received more than $18 million in disbursements from anti-Trump Democrat candidates and elected officials since the case against Trump began.

2) Authentic HQ has performed a ton of work for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, and has received disbursements from a PAC linked to their current Presidential campaign.

3) One of Authentic’s biggest clients is Adam Schiff who has solicited donations based on actions in the Stormy Daniels case.

4) Merchan has talked to the press about the trial, as well as his daughter, while at the same time gagging President Trump from speaking about his own trial and this egregious CONFLICT OF INTEREST. This is an unconstitutional double-standard that unfairly tilts the scales of justice.

LEO TERRELL: “Attention Trump Supporters: Please use social media to get the word out: Judge Merchan and his daughter are TRUMP HATERS!”

TOM RENZ: “I am of the belief that Judge Merchan is required to recuse himself under 28 USC 455 parts (a) and potentially (b)5.iii. This law makes it MANDATORY that a judge disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

Your Honor’s daughter, Loren Merchan, has a direct financial interest in these proceedings by virtue of her ownership stake and leadership role at Authentic Campaigns, Inc. Based on public disbursements data, Authentic, which services exclusively Democrat clients, is the #21 ranked vendor in the country in connection with the 2024 election."

Even CNN is starting to tell the truth!

CNN: "The American people...believe that our judicial system is sort of rigged against Donald Trump. For example, Judge Juan Merchan...his daughter raises money for Adam Schiff and Kamala Harris...that judge needs to recuse himself from that case."

President Trump says he will gladly go to prison to expose the truth about the NWO and help save America from the atheist Communists. In fact, he’s daring the corrupt judge to do it!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he’s got me GAGGED, because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out.



How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-“Protection Agency” New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in?



I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for “defamation.” She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed “incident” took place - She knew nothing.



Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars.



Then, of course, we have Arthur Engoron, a total lunatic, whack job, who ruled that I should pay an almost $500 Million Dollar “fine” for having done nothing wrong (No Victims, No Damages, Ironclad Disclaimer, ONLY SUCCESS!), in fact, he was the one who committed fraud when he purposely, at the direction of Racist, Corrupt A.G. Letitia James, undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars.



Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with - How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also!



If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR.



We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

There is NO WAY I can be given a Fair (Biden) Trial on Monday with Judge Juan Merchan, who is totally conflicted and corrupt, presiding. Soros backed Alvin Bragg, the “District Attorney” who has, along with his sidekick Leticia James, let violent crime flourish in New York, never wanted to bring this case because it is a sham and mockery of our legal system. He brought it anyway for purposes of saving the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

WHY DIDN’T THE MANHATTAN D.A. BRING THIS RIDICULOUS & LAMBASTED CASE SEVEN YEARS AGO? Because they are corrupt and wanted to use it for purposes of Election Interference against Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent!

Has Mark POMERANTZ been prosecuted for his terrible acts in and out of the D.A.’s Office. Has disgraced attorney and felon Michael Cohen been prosecuted for LYING? Only TRUMP people get prosecuted by this Judge and these thugs! A dark day for our Country. MAGA2024!!!

Judge Juan Merchan, perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history, only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that D.A. Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us. Of course, and as the Judge knows, we need far more time than that. They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem.

This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!

Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen “Rigging the System” against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country.

Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW.”

Let’s review the players in the latest persecution of President Trump:

1) Porn star (Stormy Daniels)

2) Convicted perjurer (Michael Cohen)

3) Convicted extortionist (Michael Avenatti)

4) Adulterer and perjurer (Fani Willis)

5) Adulterer and divorce fraudster (Nathan Wade)

6) Corrupt pervert judge (Judge Arthur Engoron)

7) Corrupt judge with family ties to prosecution (Juan Merchan)

8) Crazy old pervert who fantasizes about rape and named her cat “Vagina T Fireball” (E. Jean Carroll)

9) Prosecutor who has been credibly accused of international extortion schemes (Jack Smith)

10) Corrupt Soros-funded prosecutor (Alvin Bragg)

11) Corrupt prosecutor who campaigned off targeting Trump (Letitia James. And Fani Willis).

If you don’t understand that the criminals are in charge, you are not paying attention.

A whistleblower confirmed that Avenatti is telling the truth - Cohen was the one who had an affair with Stormy - not Trump!

“In any case, Avenatti shared details of his client Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, case and the fact that her and Michael Cohen were actually having an affair since 2006. The whole hush money scheme was cooked up by Michael Cohen to extort the Trump Organization before the 2016 election. Avenatti seemed pleased at how deviant Michael Cohen was.”

BOTTOM LINE: Alvin Bragg has no case. Even Jonathan Turley, the liberal lawyer, agrees the whole thing is absurd.

MARK LEVIN: “Monday is not the trial of Donald Trump. It is the case of the Democrat Party v. America. Monday begins one of the most horrendous events in American legal history: a Stalinist-like trial in Manhattan that should never have seen the light of day. The question is whether the final nail has been hammered into the heart of our republic. It is also represents the greatest effort to interfere with and steal a federal election in American political history.

Never before has a president sought to imprison his political opponent — in Trump’s case, a former president running for president again and who holds leads in the most crucial battleground states. Biden is seeking to clear the field like Vladimir Putin did before his phony election.

Donald Trump is, in fact, the most persecuted man in America — legally and politically. And the Democrat Party media are working 24/7 promoting this injustice with the worst kind of propaganda and lies. Why? Of course, they hate Trump and fear his electability — they don’t want anything to stop the frightening trajectory of their autocratic rule.

But even more, they despise you. Trump must be destroyed because you must be dispirited and acquiesce to one-party rule and the growing police state power of a centralized DC ruling class. By terrorizing Trump they hope to terrorize you. This is typical of an autocracy.

Here’s just some of it: unconstitutional impeachments, relentless Democrat Party-media attacks, attempts to bankrupt him and destroy his businesses with a preposterous statute, the criminalization of the law by Democrat prosecutors in four cases brought in four different jurisdictions and totaling 91 cooked up charges, the use of a criminal warrant and an FBI SWAT team to search his home, the denial of 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th amendment rights denying him free speech, due process, equal protection, attorney-client privilege, competent representation, imposing hugely excessive fines and denying him a jury trial, judges cutting corners and rushing cases before the election, judges with obvious conflicts of interest overseeing cases and the effective suspension of judicial rules of professional conduct , the leaking of his tax returns, multiple efforts to remove him from state presidential ballots, denying him presidential immunity post-presidency, denying him executive privilege protection, the use of grand juries in overwhelmingly hostile cities, bar and criminal attacks on his lawyers, etc.

Monday will forever be a stain on our country caused, once again, by a Democrat Party that has always rejected and hated the great American experiment.”

Hear hear. President Trump may be gagged and unable to defend himself but we are NOT. Please do your part and get out the truth!

President Trump said he will testify in New York: “It’s very unfair I’m having a trial there. It’s very unfair you have a judge that hates Trump. It’s a tremendous conflict. It’s a witch hunt. All I can do is tell the truth. They have no case.”

If you are in New York on April 15th - you can join this rally for President Trump. Godspeed!

UPDATE:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: As virtually every legal scholar has powerfully stated, the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case is, among other things, BARRED by the Statute of Limitations. This “trial” should be ended by the highly conflicted presiding Judge.

The Radical Left Democrats are already cheating on the 2024 Presidential Election by bringing, or helping to bring, all of these bogus lawsuits against me, thereby forcing me to sit in courthouses, and spend money that could be used for campaigning, instead of being out in the field knocking Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the History of the United States. Election Interference!

Russia is now calling for RESTRAINT in the war with Israel and Iran — AN ALL TIME CLASSIC!!!

I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus “Biden Case” which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit, and should NEVER have been brought.

This Fake Case is solely meant to attack Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME, who is seriously leading him in the Polls, for purposes of Election Interference. The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair. Every one of the many Fake Cases that are perpetuated by the White House in order to help the Worst President in History, by far, get Re-Elected, are UNJUST SCAMS. We won’t let that happen, but we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

In Addition to being prohibited from attending my son Barron’s High School Graduation, I have just learned that the highly biased Judge in the Soros “appointed” D.A. Alvin Bragg’s Witch Hunt Case, will not allow me to attend the historic PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY argument in front of The United States Supreme Court, on Thursday, April 25th (next week!). This shows such great disdain and disrespect for our Nation’s Highest Court, especially for a topic so important as Presidential Immunity, without which our Country would never be the same!

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg just filed a motion to hold President Trump in contempt of court. Alvin Bragg is accusing President Trump of “repeated violations of his gag order."

Don’t we have FREE SPEECH in America?

The Judge and DA Bragg are both compromised so they don't want President Trump to defend himself and tell you about that! They don't even want him to tell you he's not allowed to tell you!

UPDATE: David Pecker of the National Enquirer testified that Trump "had no idea what [he] was talking about" when he asked about reimbursing Michael Cohen for the Stormy payment.

He also said the "catch & kill" scheme was devised by him & Cohen--NOT Trump.

David Pecker ALSO testified that he did not buy the Stormy Daniels story because one of his biggest advertisers, Walmart, would be angry with him. There were no instances where Trump called him personally to buy a story. Cohen was running the deals. I said that 5 years ago!

David Pecker of the National Enquirer also testified that he paid $20,000 for a story about an alleged affair by former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel when he was running for the Mayor of Chicago.

Pecker said he had a relationship with Rahm’s brother, Ari, a talent agent, who worked with him on a number of times to buy stories about celebrities and suppress them. That's called "catch and kill."

Pecker said Ari Emanuel approached him soon after his brother, Rahm Emanuel, left Obama's White House, and he bought the story about the alleged affair to suppress it.

“Did you help suppress that story?” Trump attorney Emil Bove asked.

“Yes,” Pecker responded.

Pecker said he did this at the same time he had a potential business deal with associates of Emanuel in Chicago. Pecker said they were “thinking about trying to acquire ‘Playboy’” in the Chicago deal.

So Pecker not only worked with Cohen to frame Trump - he also worked with Team Obama. A SET UP FROM THE START.

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