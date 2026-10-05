

The left-wing pollsters and doom and gloomers are out hot and heavy with fake polls and headlines predicting a blue wave to try to convince Republicans to stay home and not vote. Don’t buy any of it. They do this every time!

I’ve already written three articles on how Republicans can win mid-terms if we just ALL vote. If you haven’t read them you can read them here:

If that’s not enough to convince you that Republicans can win it all if YOU just vote - President Trump shared this op-ed from Levin on why Republicans will win.

MICHAEL LEVIN: The polls are lying: Why the Republicans are about to sweep the midterm elections

Americans are sane and, as a whole, politically located slightly to the right of center. That’s a million miles from where the Democratic Party positions itself these days. The polls taken thus far represent the opinions of people who, by and large, don’t focus on elections until a few weeks before they vote. Between now and Election Day, the Republicans are going to spend half a billion dollars reminding people who the Democrats are, and worse, whom they’re in bed with.

The leaders of the Democratic Party today aren’t even Democrats. Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont caucuses with the Democrats, but technically, he’s an independent. He and his ilk have attached themselves like leeches to the Democratic Party, sucking the life out of it and terrifying mainstream Democrats into silence.

Former President Barack Obama sought to close the borders. Former President Bill Clinton forced millions of people on welfare to get jobs. 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was strongly pro-Israel. None of them could take those positions today in today’s Democratic Party. Instead, they would have to kiss the rings of empty-headed party “leaders” such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and swear fealty to ideas they know can’t work.

Voters aren’t stupid. They have grown impatient with a Democratic Party relentlessly focused on issues that resonate with coastal elites but bewilder people in flyover country. Ocasio-Cortez may laughingly dismiss what she now calls “Woke 1,” but nobody thinks there was anything funny about defunding (and demoralizing) the police, decriminalizing offenses, reopening the borders, spending billions to combat nonexistent climate change, race-based preferences, boys in girls’ bathrooms, and boys on girls’ teams.

The priorities of Democrats may have shifted, but small-town America doesn’t appreciate antisemitism, socialism, or shooting people with whom you disagree. Most Americans find the Democrats’ new obsessions just as appalling as they did the cultural issues that cost the party the 2024 presidential election.

Most Americans have not forgotten that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. They also don’t understand why Democrats instead view Israel as the sole source of evil on the planet when there are truly bad actors everywhere. This anti-Jewish obsession of the Democrats repels most thinking people.

Commentators Hasan Piker, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens have built massive followings on hatred, but hatred isn’t the American way. Most Americans disapprove of the Democrats for cowering in fear of these despicable podcasters.

Americans know that the Democratic Party has no real agenda other than “We hate Trump.” They know that a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will spend all its time and energy impeaching the president, his Cabinet, and probably their children and pets, instead of legislating.

Yes, the price of gas is high due to the Iran war. But most people can see beyond the cost of unleaded to recognize that only this president has the guts to eliminate the world’s most murderous terrorist regime. Americans also grasp that, beyond the price of gas, the economy is strong. Jobs numbers are up. Manufacturing is increasing. We’re no longer letting other countries dump cheap goods into our economy.

The Democrats love to pretend that the world beyond our borders doesn’t even exist. They don’t recognize that Russia, China, Iran, and Qatar have interests very different from ours. They only want to focus on domestic issues. The result: the invasion of Ukraine and Oct. 7, 2023, on Biden’s watch. Americans prefer a government that keeps the world’s bad actors in check.

Finally, the Democrats have lost much of their ability to commit election fraud. It’s harder today to get away with ballot harvesting and illegal immigrants voting. This means that the Democrats would have to win the midterm elections fair and square. This terrifies them, which is why they’ve worked so hard to keep the Senate from passing laws that would require ID at the polls.

Put it all together, and you’ll see an electorate quietly putting the Democratic/socialist party into the grave. The rout will be so massive that the Democrats will spend the next two years fighting over what remains of their party instead of uniting behind an electable 2028 presidential candidate. You might even see a new political party emerge from the rubble.

So that’s why I say clip and save this, because no one else is predicting a red wave come November. In the words of the immortal Chicago columnist Mike Royko, I may be wrong, but I doubt it.

Michael Levin is a two-time New York Times bestselling author.

The Polls have ALWAYS underestimated MAGA. They try to suppress the Vote, but I won all 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, 86% of Counties, and 99% of Primaries this year. I AM ON THE BALLOT!

-President Donald J. Trump

Trump also shared this comment he received from Dick Morris, a former pollster for Bill Clinton who is often proven correct.

From Dick Morris: “Since November of 2025 in monthly polls by McLaughlin, your job approval rating has always been between 47 and 50 percent. I have never seen anything like that in fifty years of polling. Almost every politician sees his numbers rise and fall each month but not you. You won the election in 2024 with 49.8 percent of the popular vote and the latest McLaughlin Poll, taken this month, has your job approval at 49% - the exact same as your vote share.

No other political figure has ever had this level of consistency in his ratings. Through the Iran War and gas price rises and falls, your job approval is the same. It never changes. And 49% is enough to win - look at how that level of vote won in 2024!

In the same Mclaughlin Poll, the generic ballot is 50-48 Democrat. That is also enough to keep the House Republican. Past history indicates that anything less than a four point margin for Democrats likely points to a Republican House victory. And almost all polls are showing Republican gains in the generic ballot.”

How many Democrats are willing to cheat in mid-terms when they know Todd Blanche is watching and will throw them in federal prison for 20 years?

How many Democrats are willing to cheat when they know Elon and his team are using the best SI and technology tools to monitor data flows in real time?

How many Democrats are willing to cheat when they know Scott Bessent has already cut off the funds of those who might be able to bail them out and identified their networks and is watching every bank transaction and will seize it all if they are caught.

How many illegal aliens are willing to risk deportation to vote Democrat when they know the White House has a list of citizens they can check against in just a few seconds to verify they can vote.

NOT AS MANY AS BEFORE!

If that’s still not enough to convince you to vote, watch this 2 minute video. It's good. Trump just shared it on Truth Social. It has 6 million plus views. Make it go viral. It explains the left's immigration plan to install Communist one-party rule in simple terms:

Here’s a transcript if you missed some of it:

THE DEMOCRAT OPEN BORDERS PLAN to Entrench Single-Party Rule

One, flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world — enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states, so far.

Two, prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of the American citizen, with free flights, busses, hotels, meals and phones — ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them.

Three, keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crime like murder and rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals, as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist.

Four, ensure their privileges are made irrevocable with city and state sanctuary laws that act as a population magnet, codify their permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE.

Five, count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives — as of now, that would equal thirteen extra congressional districts; a tremendous amount of electoral power.

Six, wage a massive, heavily funded lawfare campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots, no signature verification, and no proof of citizenship requirements — making it nearly impossible to prove voter fraud.

Seven, lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges, enshrining generational fealty to the Democrat party.

Eight, win elections.

Nine, entrenched single-party rule has been achieved.

CNN just reported that the polls were way off in 2024 and MAGA outperformed polls in 2024 by 5-9 points in key races. If same holds true in 2026, GOP will hold the Senate.

So, even CNN admits Trump is correct and the polls always underestimate the strength of MAGA.

Republicans, just vote! The polls are wrong!

Finally, Trump just confirmed what I've been saying for months. The war in Iran now has nothing to do with high gas prices. We control the Hormuz Strait, not Iran, so that's no longer a factor.



The reason prices went back up (after they went down this summer) is because Ukraine is hitting Russia's refineries, Iran's Houthis are trying to take over a different Strait and the Democrats shut down (or disabled) refineries in blue states.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/whack-a-mole-strait-flush



Not to mention price gouging!



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/gouging-us-at-the-pump



Gas prices were headed toward $3 in July and then they mysteriously went back up before mid-terms!



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/3-gas-for-summer



This is all about the left trying to come up with MORE ways to keep gas prices high through mid-terms so they can try to win on that narrative. The IRGC is even endorsing Democrats! That should tell you everything you need to know about the Democrat party of today!



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/irans-revolutionary-guards-endorse



Don't buy it! VOTE REPUBLICAN and prices will go down lower than they were before and you’ll have an extra $5,000 in your pocket.

Also, vote whenever and wherever you can legally vote - early, by mail or on election day. I don’t care when you vote as long as you vote and vote Republican! We can do this! MAGA!

If you value my work, please consider a donation. How can you donate?