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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 5

If MAGA votes, MAGA wins. It's that simple. We vastly outnumber them and it's time the world sees it.

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
Oct 5

Everybody knows the polls are BS. Those people are all paid shills. Polls are only there to help justify stolen election numbers.

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