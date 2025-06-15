Remember when I wrote that series on older "liberal women" and how the Democrats will try to mobilize them as a voting bloc in 2026 and 2028 to push a female President? Well, all you needed to do was go to some of the NO KINGS protests - they were FILLED with elderly liberal women, AS I PREDICTED.

If you haven’t read my series yet called “Madame President?” - please do so before you read the rest of today’s newsletter…

Here's one of the female protesters caught on camera at a NO KINGS march. She is a perfect example of what I’m talking about. Her name is Sarah. She was asked why she was protesting and she doesn't even know why - other than the fact that she's "just so scared."

SARAH: “I’m just just just so scared. I’m 74 years old. I worry about everything. It just seems so so scary. I’m upset and I don’t understand why people voted for this person…”

WATCH: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1934069599558861105

She is the epitome of the women that surrounded me in Minneapolis and one of the big reasons I left that blue city. I can't live among that kind of hysterical delusion - it can't be reasoned with. She can't articulate why she's afraid - other than the fact that she listens to propaganda on the fake news 24/7.

These women are hopelessly brainwashed, God-less and paralyzed with fear.

You can laugh, BUT THERE ARE 50 MILLION OF THEM OUT THERE BEING MOBILIZED TO VOTE FOR A FEMALE DEMOCRAT PRESIDENT.

DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF FEAR. The Communists are masters at it.

