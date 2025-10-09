New York Attorney General, Letitia James, was just indicted by a grand jury in Eastern Virginia for mortgage fraud. You can thank Pam Bondi’s DOJ for securing this indictment.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Lindsey Halligan, who was recently appointed as the interim U.S. Attorney for the EDVA by President Trump.

BTW, this is what Letitia James accused Trump of doing. The Godless left always accuses others of doing what they do themselves. PROJECTION.

Letitia James allegedly forged documents to secure favorable home loans for a property that she falsely designated as her primary residence in Virginia in 2023. The charges include possible wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution.

Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor who obtained the indictment, also recently obtained a criminal indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.

I hear the DOJ has a rock solid case against Letitia James. Because of that, James is going to try to discredit US Attorney Halligan to dismiss it.

Jame’s indictment comes three days after MSNBC reported that a top prosecutor in Halligan’s office, Elizabeth Yusi, said James would NOT be indicted.

“Yusi has confided to co-workers that she sees no probable cause to believe James engaged in mortgage fraud, the two sources told MSNBC.”

Looks like MSNBC got it wrong! Weissmann is freaking out.

BTW - Halligan replaced Eric Siebert - who came on board as interim US Attorney in the EDVA in January 2025 and who was fired because he refused to indict Comey and James.

Siebert was originally recommended to Trump by Governor Glenn Youngkin! NOBODY IS REPORTING THAT.

So, Siebert was in place WELL BEFORE Bondi became AG so she had nothing to do with his pick originally, which has been wrongly reported. She was simply elevating him from “interim” because he was next in line.

Trump sent this post to publicly encourage Bondi to dump Eric Siebert and replace him with Lindsay Halligan and that it was GO TIME to indict Comey and James.

In addition, both of Virginia’s Democrat senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, recommended Siebert to Trump to be retained as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

TRUMP REFUSED THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS BY ISSUING HIS PUBLIC POST when Eric Siebert failed to indict Comey and instead hired Lindsay Halligan to replace him.

Part of Comey’s strategy will focus on attacking Halligan’s authority as the US Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia.

Now you know the rest of the story.

