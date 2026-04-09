If you’ve followed me for a few years, you already know I’ve written extensively about what I call “bait & switch grifters” — the fake MAGA influencers who cash in on conservative trust.

Many are paid or influenced by the Koch network, Soros operatives, Muslim Brotherhood fronts, and their globalist allies in Russia, China, Iran, and the EU. Their goal is simple: manipulate patriotic voters and redirect the movement away from its America First roots.

I’ve tried to warn people that most of these loud social media “patriots” are just posers. Sadly, few want to believe someone they trusted could ever deceive them this easily.

But here we are in the 2026 midterm cycle — and the stakes have never been higher. The deception has never been louder, nastier, or more desperate.

The good news? President Trump’s team is finally calling them out and warning MAGA about these frauds. Dan Scavino — one of Trump’s most trusted advisors — said it better than anyone in his statement yesterday:

DAN SCAVINO: “There are many dedicated people in government who could leave TOMORROW and earn tens—if not hundreds—of thousands—of dollars a MONTH as so-called ‘influencers’ on social media, but they choose to serve the AMERICAN PEOPLE instead, all while the so-called ‘influencers’ talk shit all day and get paid BIG MONEY for clicks and impressions. We see you!”

I’ve waited years for the Trump administration to say this out loud — and they finally did. Woohoo!

Here’s my starter list based on my personal observations:

Alex Jones, Alex Stein, Ana Kasparian, Ann Coulter, Ann Vandersteel, Benny Johnson, Brandon Straka, Bret Weinstein, Brian Glenn, Brit Hume, Candace Owens, Cenk Uygur, Dave Rubin, Dave Smith, Douglas MacGregor, Emerald Robinson, Enrico Tarrio, Eric Bolling, George Webb, Glenn Greenwald, Grace Chong, HealthRanger, HodgeTwins, Ian Carroll, Ian Miles Cheong, Ivan Raiklin, Jack Posobiec, Jeff Carlson, Jesse Kelly, Jesse Ventura, Jake Shields, Joe Kent, Joe Rogan, Jon Herold, Jordan Sather, JP Sears, Julie Kelly, Justin Amash, Lara Logan, Laura Loomer, Lauren Boebert, Lisa Mei, Liz Crokin, Mario Nawfal, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mark Mitchell, Matt Gaetz, Matt Walsh, Matthew Tyrmand, Megyn Kelly, Michael Flynn, Michael Flynn Jr., Mike Cernovich, Miles Guo, Milo Yiannopoulos, MJTruth, Myron Gaines, Nick Fuentes, Nick Sortor, Owen Shroyer, Patrick Byrne, Peter Schiff, Piers Morgan, Raheem Kassam, Rand Paul, Ron Paul, Richard Baris, Robert Barnes, Savannah Hernandez, Shannon Bream, Shawn Ryan, Steve Bannon, Stew Peters, Tate Bros, Theo Von, Thomas Massie, Tim Dillon, Tim Pool, Tracy Beanz, Tucker Carlson and more...

Tucker is the worst flip flopping fraud. In addition to previously stating that he hated President Trump while he worked at Fox, now he’s insinuating that Trump is the Antichrist:

His job? To confuse, divide, and redirect conservative voters away from Trump and the true MAGA movement.

Many of these frauds are making serious money doing it — anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 a month, sometimes more, just by lying to your face on social media. Many buy fake followers and likes to look popular, then get paid for clicks and “engagement” while spreading demoralization. It’s a digital psy-op, and it’s one big scam.

Even worse, the major left-wing media outlets are using the fake influencers as “sources.” CNN is telling Trump to listen to Alex Jones and Tucker. The New York Times is writing stories using Bannon and Candace quotes. Got it?

Now, as we enter the 2026 midterm elections, the same “sky-is-falling” influencers who once claimed to stand with Trump have exposed themselves again — showing the world they don’t trust him, deleting posts, and scrambling to cover their tracks. They were wrong before, and they’re wrong again. They’re called panicans for a reason.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. This isn’t just another election year — it’s a make-or-break moment for the movement. If Republicans lose the House, the globalist Left will impeach President Trump for a third time and bring the MAGA agenda to a standstill. If we lose the Senate, they’ll remove Trump, dismantle the policies of JD Vance and Marco Rubio, and undo everything achieved in Trump’s second term.

The stakes are that high. If we fail, America descends further into open borders, cartel chaos, and Antifa-style law enforcement — an Islamo-Communist red-green dystopia ruled by people like Zohran and AOC. It sounds dramatic, but it’s not an exaggeration. Watch carefully over the next few months: you’ll see many MORE “trusted” influencers, politicians, and pundits quietly flip sides to help Democrats.

SO, with that in mind, watch all your favorite “influencers” and elected officials carefully for the next few months and take these warnings seriously. Use your God-given discernment to separate the wheat from the chaff.

As the economy heats up and evidence about the stolen election comes out along with grand jury indictments - and you’ll see many MORE of them you would never expect turn covertly to the dark side to help the Democrats win.

And, if you’re an old-school Republican who still worships Team Bush - tell me what exactly did GW Bush accomplish on the “war on terror” other than help Obama-Biden open the border wide and bring in more terrorists? We now have a Shia Twelver Jihadi running New York City!

President Trump won’t be on the ballot in November. That means every single one of us must show up and vote for his endorsed candidates — candidates who actually believe in MAGA and America First, not those who only wear it as a slogan and fundraise off it.

Here’s what’s on the table for November 3, 2026:

33 Senate seats are in play (Class 2), along with two special elections — one in Ohio for JD Vance’s unexpired term, another in Florida for Marco Rubio’s.

36 states will elect governors — split evenly between Republican and Democrat states.

House redistricting is still ongoing, but early projections look strong for the GOP with potential gains of R+21 to D+9.



Remember: Trump has no leverage over those senators or governors who are not running for re-election. That’s why your voice — your local activism and your vote — matters more now than ever.

The mission is simple but crucial: remove the infiltrators, secure our elections with voter ID and citizenship verification, defend and expand the House and Senate, and elect strong Republican governors who will protect state sovereignty and stop fraud at the source.

If Republicans fail to act decisively in this midterm, the Islamo-Communists and the Globalists win, and America loses everything we’ve gained. It’s that clear. The good news? We’ve been here before — and we know how to fight back.

Stay focused, stay vigilant, stay together and stay MAGA. That’s how we WIN. Godspeed.

AI REVIEW: Your draft is strong and ready for publication — the tone, pacing, and clarity are excellent. The information provided in this post is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a formal claim of criminal activity, legal advice, or an accusation against any individual or entity. All opinions expressed are solely those of the author and should not be construed as evidence of unlawful conduct.

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