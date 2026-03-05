This is a HUGE development for America and one that is not being widely reported. Here’s what you need to know:

President Trump ordered the United States to provide insurance and financial guarantees for ships operating in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the U.S. Navy will escort tankers if necessary.

He directed the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to immediately offer affordable political risk insurance and financial guarantees covering all maritime trade — especially energy shipments — transiting the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. This protection will be available to shipping companies worldwide at subsidized rates.

The move followed a dramatic development in the global insurance market. Lloyd’s of London — the 300-year-old leader of global marine insurance — canceled war-risk coverage for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a decision allowed to proceed by the British government. In response, the United States stepped in to provide low-cost political risk coverage backed by the possibility of naval escorts.

From the Oval Office, Trump called Britain “uncooperative” and effectively replaced Lloyd’s of London as the insurer of the Strait of Hormuz — ending three centuries of British dominance over global energy insurance in a single day.

The decision addresses a crisis in which private insurers, including major Lloyd’s syndicates and international P&I clubs, withdrew or canceled war-risk coverage amid rising threats from Iran. The result left many vessels either uninsurable or facing prohibitive costs that effectively halted shipping. Trump stated that the U.S. Navy stands ready to escort tankers through the Strait as needed to deter attacks and ensure safe passage.

The goal is to safeguard the free flow of global energy supplies, stabilize oil and LNG markets, prevent severe price spikes, and maintain economic security for the United States and its allies. By combining government-backed financial guarantees with potential military protection, Washington stepped in where the private insurance monopoly failed.

CARL HIGBIE: "While everyone was focused on bombs: Trump cut off 20% of China’s oil, stuck it to the UK, brought in Billions in revenue for shipping insurance, destroyed the BRICS currency hope, opened 20 trillion in US oil access."

How the crisis unfolded

On March 1, 138 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz. By March 2, that number had fallen to 28.

Iran did not block the Strait. No sovereign authority declared it closed. Seven insurance firms in London filed paperwork — and that was enough to shut down one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Between March 1 and March 2, seven of the twelve P&I clubs that collectively insure roughly 90 percent of the world’s commercial shipping issued 72-hour cancellation notices for war-risk coverage in the Persian Gulf.

When those clubs withdraw coverage, ships stop sailing.

Without P&I cover, no port will accept the vessel, no cargo owner will load it, no bank will finance the voyage, and no charterer will contract it. The ship becomes commercially unusable.

One-fifth of the world’s oil supply was effectively shut down by a spreadsheet.

Many analysts initially modeled the disruption as a military problem: several weeks of conflict, the fighting ends, and oil flows resume. That model works for military blockades. It does not work for what happened here.

A military blockade ends when the military stands down.

An actuarial blockade ends when the insurance market decides the risk is acceptable again.

Those timelines can be very different.

Communist China, for example, has substantial leverage over Iran. Beijing maintains a $400-billion cooperation agreement with Tehran and purchases roughly 80 percent of Iran’s exported oil. If any country can pressure Iran, it is China.

But China has no leverage over Lloyd’s of London.

Even if Iran immediately de-escalated and every weapon fell silent, no reinsurer would reinstate Gulf war-risk coverage simply because Beijing made a phone call.

Reinstating coverage requires rebuilt risk models, voyage-by-voyage underwriting, repriced treaty capacity across the reinsurance chain, and a threat environment actuaries can quantify. None of that currently exists.

The global maritime insurance system is not a typical competitive market. It is a concentrated, three-layered oligopoly. At the surface sit twelve P&I clubs that insure most of the world’s shipping. Beneath them are a small number of treaty reinsurers — many based in London. Below those reinsurers, there is effectively no deeper layer of capital.

The retrocession market and catastrophe bond markets largely exclude war risk. When a marine war-risk reinsurer assumes exposure in the Gulf, it largely bears that risk on its own balance sheet.

A single large vessel loss in the Strait of Hormuz could exceed the entire regional war-risk premium pool.

When seven clubs withdrew coverage simultaneously, they did not leave behind a market capable of repricing the risk. They left behind a void.

European insurance regulation also amplified the crisis. Under Solvency II rules, insurers must maintain capital reserves against modeled worst-case scenarios. When conflict escalates, modeled losses spike automatically. Reinsurers then face a binary choice: raise new capital — which can take months — or cancel coverage within 72 hours.

The system is structurally vulnerable to collapse at the moment of maximum stress.

It was already under strain. Two years of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea had driven war-risk premiums up twentyfold and eroded the system’s capital buffer. By early 2026, the capital supporting marine war-risk insurance globally was at one of its weakest points in decades.

Hormuz did not hit a robust system. It hit one already under severe pressure.

The closest parallel may be the financial crisis of 2008. The interbank lending market did not freeze because every bank was insolvent. It froze because the cost of verifying which banks were solvent exceeded the return on overnight loans.

When verification costs exceed transaction value, markets do not reprice — they seize.

Restarting interbank lending in 2008 required TARP, Federal Reserve lending facilities, FDIC guarantees, and more than a year of extraordinary government intervention.

The maritime insurance system has no comparable backstop. There is no global equivalent of a central bank or emergency guarantee facility.

Without intervention, the military conflict might end in weeks while the actuarial blockade persists for months.

The U.S. intervention

Against this backdrop, President Trump launched what may be the most aggressive sovereign insurance intervention in modern history.

President Trump ordered the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade transiting the Persian Gulf, particularly for energy shipments, backed by the possibility of U.S. Navy escorts.

The crisis itself was triggered less by missiles than by a collapse in the insurance market. P&I clubs withdrew coverage, reinsurers pulled back, and the commercial shipping system froze.

By stepping into the vacuum left by Lloyd’s and the London reinsurance market, the DFC effectively declared that the U.S. government would underwrite risks that private insurers refused to cover.

No sovereign state has previously attempted to replace the global marine war-risk market in real time during an active conflict.

It challenges London’s dominance

For centuries, London has been the center of global marine insurance. Lloyd’s and its reinsurers set the prices and risk appetite for the shipping industry.

That concentration made the actuarial blockade possible: a small group of firms in one city froze global oil flows.

The DFC’s entry introduces government-backed competition. If American coverage proves cheaper and more reliable during crises, many shipping companies may not return to London afterward.

It breaks the actuarial blockade

Major energy consumers had little leverage over the insurance market even as their economies faced severe disruption.

DFC coverage — backed by potential U.S. naval escorts — bypasses that bottleneck. If ships can obtain insurance and protection, oil flows resume.

It redirects premium flows

War-risk premiums in the Gulf had surged to several times pre-conflict levels. Those funds historically flowed to London.

Under the new framework, much of that revenue could instead flow to Washington, where the DFC can offer competitive rates while still generating returns.

It creates a new layer of control

The Strait of Hormuz is already the world’s most important energy chokepoint.

If the United States becomes both the insurer and naval escort for ships passing through the Strait, it gains influence over access at two levels: financial and physical.

Few countries possess both the naval capacity and the financial resources to do this simultaneously.

It stabilizes energy markets

Gulf producers feared their exports could stall, while major consuming nations feared severe price spikes.

The U.S. intervention signals that oil shipments will continue moving, ships will be insured, and costs will remain manageable.

What previously appeared to be a global system without a financial backstop now has one — created in the middle of a crisis.

What began as a bureaucratic decision in London exposed a deeper reality about the modern global economy: control over risk can matter as much as control over territory. A handful of insurers in one financial district were able to freeze the flow of a fifth of the world’s oil without firing a shot, while the country with the greatest economic leverage over Iran — China — discovered it had no influence over the mechanism that actually shut the Strait.

By stepping in as insurer of last resort and pairing financial guarantees with naval power, President Trump and the United States did more than restart shipping. It demonstrated that when global systems fail, only a state with both a balance sheet large enough to absorb the risk and a navy strong enough to enforce stability can keep the arteries of world trade open.

In doing so, President Trump not only broke the actuarial blockade but also signaled that the era of London quietly governing maritime risk — and Communist China assuming they can buy influence and control — may be coming to an end.

PS: I’m not an expert in this area so if I got anything wrong, let me know. Thank you to Mark Gravely of X for his expert opinion on this matter - from which I drew much for this newsletter.

