A good friend of mine asked me why I think Trump doesn’t just use the Insurrection Act and send in the military to quell the resistance.

I told him that I remember President Trump once saying he doesn’t want to be Lincoln and oversee a civil war in America and watch Americans die on American soil.

Trump wants to pursue economic and diplomatic means to avoid Civil War at all costs - but reach the same conclusion.

I asked AI (Grok, ChatGPT & Perplexity) how Lincoln could have avoided Civil War and pursued an alternate strategy. That’s exactly what they all said. APPLY ECONOMIC AND DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE.

Now, replace the words Confederacy with Democrats in the screenshots below - and replace the powers in Britain & France with the left’s donors like Soros & Singham & the CCP. It’s exactly the same.

It appears to me that President Trump prefers to wage an “economic and informational battle” against our enemies - domestic and foreign - using sanctions, trade policy, and financial regulation to weaken opposing power structures rather than escalating armed conflict.

For example, while Islamo-Communist agitators tried to destroy Minneapolis again last night - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was there, on-the-ground, cutting off their funding!

Trump and Bessent want to neuter our enemies and their donors monetarily - cut off their sources of funding and foreign dark money - and drive them out rather than let them start a Civil War in OUR country and kill Americans in the process. Everything Trump does points to that strategy. To save lives.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died in the Civil War, making it America's bloodiest conflict, with estimates reaching 850,000 total deaths (soldiers and civilians.)

To put that into perspective, there were around 31,400,000 people living in the United States according to the 1860 Census, just before the Civil War, with about 22 million in the North and 9 million in the South (including 3-4 million slaves.)

That means about 2.7% of the total US population died in the Civil War - the equivalent of 9 MILLION people dying today if we had another Civil War.

Also, records show that 22% of Southern men between the ages of 20-24 died during the Civil War - imagine if that happened again in America!

Some historians argue Lincoln could have used economic pressure, diplomacy, or gradual emancipation strategies to weaken slavery while preserving the Union peaceably.

I may be wrong about Trump’s motivation - but that’s what I think. Trump has proven he’s not a chicken or weak so I don’t buy that he’s afraid. He’s pragmatic and hates war.

Remember, Trump went to military school and I believe he studied many Presidents carefully - their successes and their failures.

One of the things that President Trump said he admired about President Lincoln was his ability to form a Team of Rivals - and that’s part of Trump’s plan to Save America.

President Trump said a few days ago that he’ll use the ‘powerful’ 1807 Insurrection Act at the appropriate time and when it’s absolutely necessary. He said that 48% of US Presidents have used it at one time or another.

I’m guessing the “appropriate time” is when he’s rendered our enemies and their donors broke and defenseless and they don’t have the capacity to fight back and murder his beloved Americans.

Oh, and prosecuted many of them under RICO!

