A few months ago, I wrote a detailed 4-part series about the helicopter that collided with a plane near DC and provided evidence that it was likely intentional and NOT an accident. I was called all sorts of names by people - even conservatives - who called me a conspiracy nut, deranged and worse.

"Why can't it just be an accident??" shouted one to my face.

BECAUSE THE EVIDENCE INDICATED IT WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT AND I BELIEVE IN REPORTING THE TRUTH - NOT MAKING THINGS UP SO PEOPLE FEEL BETTER!

WELL, it just came out that the female helicopter "pilot" - Rebecca Lobach - who worked at the White House with Biden - REPEATEDLY ignored orders to turn away from the American Airlines plane and flew right into it - killing 60 plus people. The New York Times just released new details about the fatal crash and it revealed that the alleged pilot, Rebecca Lobach, repeatedly ignored warnings from her co-pilot about her altitude and her course.

If you studied the evidence like I did - it was obvious that the helicopter was engineered both horizontally and vertically to purposefully crash into that plane. Either the equipment was faulty, or the pilot was faulty, or both.

The co-pilot, a male Army flight instructor, directly told her repeatedly to turn away, and she flew straight into a passenger jet.

“Not only was the Black Hawk flying too high, but its pilot failed to heed a directive from her co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, to change course."

Sounds intentional. Sounds like MK ULTRA to me.

I think Lobach was likely MK Ultra brainwashed - she doesn't need to be enticed or coerced if she was drugged into compliance under the CIA MK ULTRA program. It wasn't a "suicide" mission - she was programmed to do what she did just like many of the mass shooters are. What do I think happened? I think they either wanted to down that particular plane for one of three reasons. It was carrying a large cargo of gold which they recovered during the "rescue" mission - OR it was being taken down so they could blame Iran and start a war or it was taken down because there was somebody important on it - a whistleblower or defector or whatever.

Two days prior, drones were attacking Trump's plane and he was grounded due to missile launchers allegedly firing against him. I think it was a COG mission gone wrong and there was more than one helicopter and drone in the sky. If you look at the flight path of the helicopter it actually zig zagged around specifically to target THAT PLANE even though it changed course. If I had to pick one - I'd go with the war impetus. But Trump came out quickly and said the helicopter caused the crash by flying too high and off course - and there was video leaked - so he put the kibosh on their plans to blame Iran.

If you haven't read my report yet - which provides all the available evidence - you should read it. I believe I was one of the few to get it right. If you are one of those readers who viciously attacked me for my original premise - I hope you are honest enough to say you were wrong instead of pretending you were right all along. Thank you.

