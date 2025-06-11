I don’t usually like to post stuff like this unless I’ve spent time vetting it - but I am on my way out the door and thought it prudent to share it with you. Heads up.

HAROLD FINCH: ACTIONS SUGGEST A POSSIBLE STRIKE ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES. STRIKE MAY BE IMMINENT.

RELEVANT DEVELOPMENTS: IMPLOSION TEST BY IRAN LAST WEEK. SHIPMENT OF ANTI DRONE ASSETS DIVERTED FROM UKRAINE TO US BASES IN MIDDLE EAST. INTENSE CALL BETWEEN US PRESIDENT TRUMP AND NETANYAHU, IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWED BY CALL BETWEEN US PRESIDENT AND PUTIN.

THESE EVENTS PRECEDE EVACUATION OF US EMBASSIES IN MIDDLE EAST AND US MILITARY DEPENDENTS FROM US MIDDLE EAST BASES.

TRUMP STATED TODAY THAT IRAN WAS NOT LOOKING TO MAKE A TRADE DEAL. THIS COULD VERY WELL BE TRUE AND THE STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL'S BACK. HE AND HIS TEAM WENT TO CAMP DAVID LAST WEEKEND AND IRAN WAS LIKELY THE TOPIC OF DISCUSSION.

TRUMP: “Whether they make a trade deal or not, Iran will NOT be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. PERIOD.”

Pete Hegseth told Congress that "there are many indications that Iran is moving toward something that looks very similar to a nuclear weapon."

Iranian Defense Minister: "In the event of war with the US, we will attack American bases in the region."

Israeli journalist, Yaakov Bardugo, reportedly close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, stated on Channel 14 that Israel is days away from attacking Iran, as the Knesset prepares to vote on its dissolution in about three hours.

The United States is taking significant precautionary measures in the Middle East due to heightened security concerns. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is preparing for a possible ordered evacuation, prompted by increased risks. Similarly, the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain has been placed on high alert, with authorization for dependents to evacuate. In the Persian Gulf, all U.S. tankers have been put on alert, and the United Kingdom has issued a parallel warning for all tankers and ships transiting the region.

Additionally, the U.S. is planning to evacuate its staff from Kuwait, and Defense Secretary Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents across the entire Middle East. Evacuations of non-essential personnel have already begun at Al-Dhafra Airbase in the UAE and Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is closely monitoring the situation, prioritizing the safety and security of service members and their families, while routine air operations continue without reported disruptions.

The Iranian media is calling for Jihad against Israel & America if the attack happens. Now you know why all those paid rioters are in place.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.