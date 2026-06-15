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Sharon Kosier's avatar
Sharon Kosier
2h

Great day for the USA! May God bless President Trump and all Christians and Jews in our great country.

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Fred's avatar
Fred
3h

Wonder why I didn’t say, hmmm? when the fuel crisis didn’t materialize in the EU and China, the Kharg infrastructure didn’t collapse, and oil prices started to fall even before a deal was reached. I think Hegseth was right. Thanks, Peggy!

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