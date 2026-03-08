If you would prefer to read this newsletter in one pass on my website, please click here.

Every day, I read dozens of news articles and social media posts about Iran. Some of them are emotional, some are partisan, some are convoluted, some are outright lies—but most tell only a small part of a very complicated story. Too many rely on soundbites, headlines, and hyperbole rather than context or substance—often leaving the public more confused than informed.

Understanding what is happening right now, and why, requires stepping back and looking at the broader historical and geopolitical context. The current confrontation with Iran did not appear overnight, and it is not simply the result of one administration or one event. It is the culmination of nearly half a century of American foreign policy, strategic decisions, missed opportunities, and escalating tensions.

This article is intended to provide that context in a 10-minute read.

What is unfolding in Iran right now is not “Israel’s war.” It is not a regional skirmish or a Jewish vendetta. It is the direct consequence of a bipartisan American policy that every president since Jimmy Carter has repeated for nearly five decades: a nuclear-armed Iran is unacceptable to the United States.

The White House recently documented 74 separate statements by President Trump making exactly that point and he has made the same point for 40 years.

Multiple U.S. presidents have also said Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons, including:

Jimmy Carter

Ronald Reagan

George H. W. Bush

Bill Clinton

George W. Bush

Barack Obama

Joe Biden



They have all publicly stated some version of “Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Carter, Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama, Biden—all of them said the same thing. Yet despite decades of policy statements, negotiations, sanctions, and pressure, none of their strategies has ultimately stopped Iran’s nuclear program. In many respects, the problem has only grown worse. So why is it exploding now, and why is President Trump the ONLY one to finally do something concrete about it?

Because the timeline changed, and Iran stopped kicking the can down the road. Iran’s nuclear program is monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA has repeatedly reported:

• Iran enriching uranium far beyond agreed-to limits

• Increasing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium

• Refusal to allow international inspections

Experts say that Iran’s “breakout time” (the time to produce bomb-grade material) has shrunk dramatically.

By May 2025, the IAEA reported Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium had surged roughly 50% in just three months—enough material for ten nuclear weapons. U.S. Central Command testified that Iran could produce weapons-grade material for one bomb in a week and ten bombs in three weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it bluntly: “They have everything they need to build nuclear weapons.”

Steve Witkoff confirmed that when he and Jared Kushner met with Iranian negotiators, Iran bragged that they had enough material to build 11 nuclear bombs. Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s mouthpiece, confirmed the same when he bragged that Russia was helping Iran rebuild its nuclear weapons program.

Also, the Ayatollah of Iran had already authorized miniaturized warheads for ballistic missiles.

The engine is built, the fuel is loaded, the car is pointed at the wall. The only question left was whether anyone would hit the brakes. Thank goodness that President Trump has the stones to do just that.

Yet, suddenly, the media and many of its paid influencers, who have been waving every flag but the American flag for years, are now baffled that anyone would want to bomb Iran.

How did we get here? On January 20, 1977, Jimmy Carter inherited two pillars of Middle Eastern stability: Israel and Iran. Both were close U.S. allies. Iran, under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was modernizing, secularizing, and working closely with the West. Oil revenues funded infrastructure, women attended universities, and the country appeared to be stable. During a 1977 visit to Tehran, Carter himself described Iran as an “island of stability.”

Four years later, Carter left office and Iran had become America’s worst enemy in the region. The Shah was gone, replaced by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini - a Shia Muslim terrorist.

Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy on November 4, 1979, took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, and the Islamic Republic was born. The story is not complicated.

The Shah of Iran was a so-called reformist who understood rapid change could backfire. He was accused of authoritarian rule and using secret police to repress opposition by the Shia Muslim opposition.

Carter, acting on bad advice, pressured the Shah to release Shia Muslim Islamic terrorists, end military tribunals, and allow “free assembly.”

How did that work? It did not. The result was exactly what the Shah feared: coordinated street protests, Soviet-backed propaganda, and a Marxist-Islamist alliance (the Tudeh Communist Party and radical Shia clergy) that filled the vacuum. In other words, the Islamo-Communists (Red-Green axis) filled the hole and took over!

Most historians do not view the fall of Iran totally as a result of Carter’s mistakes - but it was a major cause.

The roots of Iran’s modern conflict with the West go back well before the 1979 revolution, particularly to the 1953 overthrow of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

Mosaddegh came to power through Iran’s parliamentary system and became a leading figure in the National Front, a coalition advocating democratic reforms and national control over Iran’s resources. For years he had criticized the extent of foreign influence in Iran’s economy.

At the time, Iran’s oil industry was controlled by the British-owned Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. Many Iranians believed that the overwhelming majority of profits flowed to Britain while Iran received comparatively little benefit.

In 1951, the Iranian parliament (the Majlis) voted to nationalize the oil industry. Mosaddegh strongly supported the move and soon became the central political figure behind it.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi appointed Mosaddegh as Prime Minister in April 1951.

The nationalization of Iran’s oil industry threatened major Western economic interests. Britain responded by imposing sanctions and organizing an international boycott of Iranian oil exports. The resulting loss of revenue severely damaged Iran’s economy and intensified internal political tensions between Mosaddegh, the Shah, conservative elites, and segments of the clergy.

Britain sought to restore its influence over Iranian oil. At the same time, the United States—under President Dwight D. Eisenhower—feared that political instability in Iran could push the country toward the Soviet sphere during the Cold War.

In response, American and British intelligence services coordinated a covert operation. Through propaganda campaigns, financial support to political actors, and the organization of street demonstrations, they helped undermine Mosaddegh’s government.

The operation, later known as Operation Ajax, culminated in August 1953. After several days of unrest, Mosaddegh was removed from power and the Shah reasserted authority over the government.

In the aftermath, Western oil companies created a new arrangement known as the 1954 oil consortium agreement. Under this system, a group of American and European firms—along with British Petroleum—controlled most of Iran’s oil production and distribution for roughly 25 years. Iran received royalties but did not fully control operations.

The agreement tied Iran’s economy closely to Western energy markets and reinforced the Shah’s reliance on Western political support.

By the early 1970s, global energy politics had shifted dramatically. The rise of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the 1973 oil crisis gave oil-producing nations significantly more leverage.

In 1973 the Shah renegotiated the structure of Iran’s oil industry. Iran’s state oil company—the National Iranian Oil Company—formally took ownership of production, while Western companies transitioned into long-term purchasers rather than operators.

Even so, the original consortium agreements were scheduled to reach a turning point in 1979, and the Shah made it clear he did not intend to extend preferential arrangements with Western firms beyond that point. Exiled cleric Ruhollah Khomeini became the symbolic leader of a broad opposition movement.

When the Shah fled Iran in January 1979 and Khomeini returned from exile, the new Islamic Republic dismantled the Western oil consortium and asserted full national control over the country’s energy sector.

Richard Nixon had a very different perspective on Iran than the CIA and Jimmy Carter.

During Nixon’s presidency (1969–1974), he saw Iran under the Shah as one of the most important strategic allies the United States had in the Middle East. His policy toward Iran was shaped by what became known as the Nixon Doctrine.

The core idea of the doctrine was that the United States would rely more on strong regional allies to maintain stability instead of deploying large numbers of American troops. In the Persian Gulf, Nixon believed the best way to contain Soviet influence and protect global oil supplies was to strengthen Iran’s military and regional power. As a result, the U.S. allowed Iran to purchase massive amounts of advanced American weaponry, making the Shah of Iran one of the largest buyers of U.S. arms in the 1970s.

Nixon and his national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, essentially treated Iran as the “guardian” of the Persian Gulf. The Shah was expected to maintain regional order, counter Russia, Communist China and the Soviet influence, and ensure the steady flow of oil to Western economies.

In other words, Nixon’s strategy was not to weaken the Shah or undermine him—it was the opposite. His administration strengthened the Shah’s position more than any previous U.S. government.

Nixon’s policy toward Iran was actually one of the strongest pro-Shah policies any U.S. president pursued. He saw Iran as the cornerstone of U.S. strategy in the Persian Gulf and actively strengthened the Shah’s power.

Because Nixon allowed nearly unlimited arms sales and strongly backed the Shah, Iran rapidly built one of the most powerful militaries in the region. However, this huge military buildup also required enormous spending and reinforced the Shah’s authoritarian rule.

In other words, Nixon enabled Iran through the Shah to build a powerful military to STOP Communism and radical Islam - WHICH WAS A GOOD THING - and then Carter pulled the rug out and replaced the Shah with an Islamic terrorist who was now armed to the teeth!

TALK ABOUT AN EPIC FAILURE.

Carter actually called Ayatollah Khomeini a “sacred” and “moderate” figure. He withheld military support from the Shah while the Soviets and left-wing media ran a smear campaign against him. The Shah was abandoned, fled, and died in exile.

Ayatollah Khomeini returned from 15 years in exile and established a Shia Islamic Republic that soon became the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism - and it was armed to the teeth. When the Iranian Revolution erupted in 1979, the political system that had supported the Shah collapsed quickly.

The hostage crisis cemented the rupture between Iran and the United States. Carter’s attempted rescue mission—Operation Eagle Claw—ended in disaster when mechanical failures and a collision between aircraft killed eight American servicemen.

The hostages were ultimately released only after Ronald Reagan was inaugurated in January 1981.

In the decades that followed, successive American administrations faced the same enduring challenge: preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Each president pursued a range of strategies, from sanctions and diplomatic negotiations to formal agreements, but the core issue remained unresolved. At the same time, Iran continued to advance its ballistic missile program and strengthened ties with regional proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, extending its influence across the Middle East.

The 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under the Obama administration—the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—did little to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Critics argue that while the deal temporarily delayed progress, it also provided the Iranian government with TONS OF MONEY - allowing the regime to strengthen its position without fundamentally addressing the long-term threat.

The urgency of the situation became even clearer after October 7, 2023, when Hamas, an Iranian proxy, attacked Israel, demonstrating just how far Tehran is willing to go.

Experts warn that if Iran were to acquire nuclear weapons, the consequences could ripple far beyond the region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt might pursue their own nuclear programs, triggering a regional arms race. A nuclear-armed Iran could also shift the balance of military power across the Middle East, emboldening its regional ambitions and creating new security dilemmas for neighboring states.

Conflict around the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil supplies, driving up prices and sending economic shockwaves worldwide. Meanwhile, Iran’s extensive network of regional proxies could operate with the implicit protection of a nuclear umbrella, further destabilizing an already volatile region.

The direct threats are equally concerning. Iran’s missiles already reach U.S. bases and allies, and a nuclear arsenal would provide Tehran with both deterrence and leverage over global powers. Proxy groups, such as Hamas, could gain renewed confidence to operate beyond the Middle East, potentially even targeting American cities.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz would give Iran the ability to disrupt one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, affecting China, Europe, and the United States. Combined, these factors could catalyze strategic realignments, with China securing Iranian energy for its long-term plans, Russia and North Korea gaining a nuclear partner, and America’s Sunni allies potentially drifting toward new security arrangements. In short, a nuclear Iran would not simply alter regional dynamics—it would reshape the global balance of power. That’s why it’s important to America.

For nearly 50 years, the United States has insisted that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. The debate is no longer about the principle. It is about the fact that the world has reached the point where the issue can no longer be postponed.

Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on any nation trading with Iran, ordered Americans out, secured U.S. air dominance over Iranian skies, and coordinated with Israel on strikes against Iran’s terrorist regime and its nuclear and missile and oil infrastructure. The goal is not endless war; it is unconditional prevention of an Iranian nuclear weapon - “that’s it,” as he has said for 40 years.

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Crown Prince, is calling for nationwide strikes and protests inside Iran.

The Iranian people are already in the streets waving pre-1979 flags and thanking President Trump and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. The regime is in its weakest position in decades—internet blackouts, brutal crackdowns, and an economy in freefall. History shows revolutions succeed when the military and people turn. That window is now open.

This is not about religion or ethnicity. It is about the oldest rule in geopolitics: power vacuums and unchecked aggression invite worse outcomes.

Jimmy Carter created the vacuum in 1979. Every president since tried to manage it on the cheap. Iran called the bluff. President Trump did not stumble into this because Israel asked nicely. He has a plan. He acted because five decades of American policy has failed the American people. He inherited a mess and he’s fixing it - whether we like it or not.

The better question is not “Why now?” The better question is “Why did it take this long?” If America finishes the job—denying Iran the bomb, supporting the Iranian people’s desire for freedom, and restoring energy dominance—we secure ourselves, our allies, and the global order for a generation.

If we flinch again, the next 9/11-style attack or energy crisis will not be a surprise. It will be the predictable result of 47 years of kicking the can down the road. The road just ended. The choice is clear.

