There have been several underreported events about the situation in Iran that viewed in isolation appear disconnected. But I think they all portray a picture of where we are at and where we are going. We have neutered Iran to the point that it can’t act - and in any meaningful way against its neighbors - so the time is to sit back and watch them fall and try to save face with their people. The people however, are wise, and will likely rise up when all this is over. As Bessent once said - the Strait will open by itself.

First, let’s start with an article that President Trump just asked us to read.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: A must read! Thank you to James Jay Carafano!

Donald Trump Won the Iran War

We are about to see the biggest reshaping of the Middle East since Moses led the Jews out of Egypt.

Like the pharaoh, who missed every warning sign up to the parting of the Red Sea, the critics and questioners of Trump’s tug-of-war with what’s left of the Iran regime seem obtuse to the prophetic truth that the region will never be the same again—in a good way.

Condemnation of the Trumpian way of war comes from corners that have a vested interest in seeing Trump’s triumph as a loss.

Maximalists. They would only be happy if Trump fought the war they wanted, arguing that nothing less than overthrowing the regime would do. Anything else is a defeat and a humiliation. That’s a perversion of the president’s more limited goals to eliminate the regime’s capacity to bully and destabilize the region—objectives largely accomplished.

Minimalists. They would only be satisfied if America did nothing, contending, “Trump has dragged the United States into a needless war with Iran—and one with no clear end,” ignoring that the regime building a nuclear arsenal; constantly threatening its neighbors; plotting the assassination of U.S. officials; and engineering the horrific October 7 attacks on Israel were clear and present dangers, and that Trump demolished these threats in a way that no other American president ever came close to even denting.

Procrastinators. They are impatient and confused by what they see as Trump’s waffling, vacillating between negotiating and punishing the regime, overlooking the deep conviction behind his strategy, a sincere humanitarian streak which abhors needless loss of life—ours and theirs. Since he has largely accomplished our war aims, Trump can take a more measured approach to get to the end-state he wants without unnecessary loss of life and needless destruction. Instead, he is “de-risking—every time the Iranians fail to meet their obligations or retaliate, he takes more capabilities and assets of Iran off the table.” Rest assured, worriers, that while the war may only be over when the enemy quits—the truth is that the enemy has already lost, and now the only prospect they face is that the more they fight, the more they lose.

Obstructionists. They are what’s left leading Iran, insisting that as long as they are still standing and resisting, they win, conveniently passing over the point that Trump has humbled and humiliated the regime, virtually decimating their armed forces and crippling Iran’s economy.

All the above opinions can largely be discounted. Not only are they wrong, but none have the power or capacity to deter Trump from his course. Nor should he take the counsel of their fears.

There is zero evidence to doubt Trump’s resolve—and plenty of facts to argue he should steel his determination and follow through.

The victor gets to define victory.

Every war leader, in every war, has their detractors. Commanders-in-chief need a better metric to judge their efforts than taking the counsel of discontented doubters.

A good fight has a “theory of victory,” a logical, feasible, suitable, and acceptable means to justify calling a win in war. That guidepost is the best measure of success.

For Trump, a win is to squash Iran’s capacity to destabilize the region, creating space for regional collective security, reconstruction, and economic resilience, providing a long-term deterrent against a resurgent regime. From the Abraham Accords to the work of the Board of Peace, and major economic initiatives like IMEC and Tripp, the expectation is that the real measure of Iranian defeat is if these initiatives flourish. That’s the theory of victory.

The real test of “is Trump winning” is if there are signs that the long-term peace structure the president is seeking to replace the overshadowing threat of Iran is emerging. Everywhere you look in the region—the answer is yes.

Energy Resilience. Only a year ago, the Iranian regime could threaten to shut down up to a third or more of the world’s oil exports. Even today, while fighting in the Strait of Hormuz still lingers, that is no longer true. Regional exports are rebounding, by some estimates up to two-thirds of pre-war levels. The UAE, for example, is already exporting at 85% of pre-war levels.

Nor is oil rocketing toward $200 a barrel like the IRGC hoped. In fact, prices are bobbing below wartime highs. Part of this is because the region is rapidly developing redundant and resilient means to move product through new cooperative initiatives, including potentially a Saudi-Israeli pipeline. The prospects that Iran can hold the flow of the world’s energy hostage are now nil.

Reconstruction. Recently, the Board of Peace announced, over the objections of Iran, an unprecedented agreement to disarm Hamas, a precursor to the reconstruction of Gaza. The board also announced a pilot reconstruction project in Gaza to begin in November. Further, the U.S. is leading a trilateral framework with Israel and Lebanon and aggressively working to normalize relations with Syria.

These efforts will further help jump-start regional reconstruction projects. All these initiatives reflect a real movement to replace lands overlorded by Iranian surrogates with regions blessed with security, stability, economic growth, and good governance.

Economic integration. The U.S. and Iraq recently announced over $60 billion in future economic deals. Washington also trumpeted an additional multi-million dollar investment in TRIPP in Armenia.

Further, the Iran War has helped even more urgently make the case for the importance of IMEC. On every flank, Iran is seeing their neighbors more tightly integrating with each other and partnering with the U.S. and other global good guys from Europe to India, Japan, and South Korea.

Security Cooperation. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia recently took action against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Saudi Arabia just announced the establishment of a multinational coalition to provide maritime security in the Red Sea. Israeli recently expanded defense cooperation with the UAE.

All these initiatives point to the growing willingness of regional powers to expand collective security and build a conventional deterrence framework against the current Iranian regime.

Trump Won the Iran War

So, here is the reality check—the inconvenient truth the doubters don’t want to talk about.

If Trump were losing his war, none of these initiatives would be happening. Instead, what is being witnessed is increased American influence, increased partnerships, and more momentum for the framework Trump envisions to bring long-term peace and stability to the region. These are not signs of defeat, but regional transformation on an unprecedented scale.

The spin doctors can spin whatever the damn well please, but the historians are going to write that Trump is the most consequential force in reshaping the Middle East in modern memory.

In the long run, that is only going to make the task of making and keeping America great again easier, partnering with a part of the world that will bring more benefits to us than problems to solve.

-Dr. James Jay Carafano

James Jay Carafano is a national security expert and a 25-year Army veteran. His most recent books are Cold Combat: Mountain Warfare in Italy and the Battle of San Pietro, 1943, and Digital Dominance: Winning in a Socially Networked World.

Now, add to that article to the fact that the administration is pushing facts out about inflation in the US vs inflation in Iran. That’s another big tell.

In spite of all the attempts to portray President Trump as a high inflation President, the price of crude is now only about $10 higher per barrel than when the Iran war started. It was $67 on February 27, 2026 and it was $78 last Friday. The only people keeping gas prices high are the oil companies, traders, gas retailers and the algorithms they use to scam the public!

BESSENT: “We have them by the throat. Iran has got 150–180% food inflation and not able to pay the troops.”

So inflation is going down in the US, crude oil prices are dropping to previous levels and Iran is going the opposite way. Trump said that there really is no more “negotiating” with Iran - the focus is on making the Strait obsolete and making Iran’s leadership and IRGC weak and unable to sustain itself so that the people of Iran can rise up and take care of things themselves.



To that end, Iran just made a leadership change that reflects, in my mind, that they understand the game is over and now they are just trying to save face.



Yesterday, Iran appointed veteran hardliner Mohsen Rezaei as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). He replaces Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr. Major General Mohsen Rezaei has been named Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) — Iran’s top body coordinating defense, intelligence, and security policy. He replaces Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, who reportedly submitted his resignation — though notably, Iranian media outlets first published, then quietly deleted, stories about the appointment before it became official. That’s not how a smooth, uncontested handover usually looks.





The order allegedly came from the new Supreme Leader — which, worth remembering, is not Ali Khamenei anymore. It’s his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since February 28, 2026, the day his father was killed and he himself was reportedly wounded. Iranian officials are still promising future footage of him “among the people” as of this week — which itself tells you something. Multiple intelligence assessments (per Trump and Rubio) suggest he’s alive and engaged at some level, but there’s no independent visual confirmation, months later. The President of Iran said that he met with the leader in the back of a car a few days ago but he didn’t see him and thought he didn’t sound like the same guy. Whatever!

Rezaei, 71, commanded the IRGC for 16 years (1981–1997), including during the majority of the Iran-Iraq War. He holds a doctorate in economics, previously served as Vice President for Economic Affairs, and is a perennial presidential candidate.

Rezaei is allegedly a staunch hardliner who has taken highly aggressive public stances during the ongoing conflict, once warning that a U.S. ground invasion would be “great” because Iran could take thousands of high-value hostages.

Rezaei fiercely advocates for keeping absolute Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery, declaring its control to be worth “more than dozens of atomic bombs”.

By placing Rezaei at the helm of the National Security Council, the IRGC is the regime is effectively reining in civilian politicians—like President Masoud Pezeshkian—and signaling to the U.S. and Israel that it will not compromise on its hardline military policies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he recently met the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in extremely critical condition and could pass away at any moment, two sources close to the Pezeshkian administration told IranWire.

This is timely. A few days ago the President of Iran said he met with the Gayatollah in the back seat of a car but he couldn’t see him and couldn’t tell if it was really him. Then, the President of Iran admitted that they have lots of “internal division” in Iran that stops things from getting done. Ya think?

It sounds to me like Mojtaba has been gone for a long time and the IRGC is finally getting ready to announce his passing to make a deal. We shall see.

Bessent says it’s almost time to wrap things up because he’s cut off the money supply, inflation is 200% and nobody is getting paid.

Why does the IRGC need Mojtaba to be d**d all of a sudden? Is it so they can sign a deal “Mojtaba” never would have agreed to in the first place?

Will they say “he gave us his blessing before he died” to sign whatever deal they are aiming for?

Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly expelled from his father Ali Khamenei’s inner office (”beyt”) for three years, according to regime insider Mohammad Bagher Khazali.

If true, it suggests Mojtaba was not Ali Khamenei’s preferred successor. This entire charade is simply the IRGC’s brazen ploy to confirm the corpse’s demise while installing an even more radical hardliner in his place. So, now the IRGC is effectively replacing Mojtaba with their own guy and pretending Mojtaba directed the move!

After the promotion was announced - Trump posted this on social media…

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict (started because, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON), even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings!

But it is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous, as led initially by General Soleimani, including the families of those killed on the USS Cole, and thousands of others killed in combat.

Additionally, compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years, not to mention the 52,000 that have been killed in the last five months. I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations.

Also, with respect to the Iran negotiations, Iran should be responsible for the damages and death caused to the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza!

Thank you for your attention to this matter!”





Iran made a significant, under-the-radar personnel move this week that shows exactly where real power sits inside the Islamic Republic right now. On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Mohsen Rezaei as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) — Iran’s top body for defense, intelligence, and foreign policy — replacing Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr. On the same day, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei named Rezaei as his personal representative to the council, pairing him there with fellow hardliner Saeed Jalili.

This is not a fresh face. Rezaei is one of the most senior, most controversial figures in the Islamic Republic’s history, and his return to the center of Iran’s security apparatus comes at a volatile moment: the country is still absorbing the aftershocks of the war with the U.S. and Israel, is negotiating over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and has now cycled through three SNSC secretaries in under a year. Ali Larijani, who held the post before Zolghadr, was killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike in March. Zolghadr, appointed in the immediate aftermath, lasted less than five months before being shifted sideways to serve as a political adviser to the Supreme Leader. Rezaei is now the third man to hold the job since the war began — and arguably the most heavyweight of the three.

Born in 1954 in Khuzestan province to a Bakhtiari tribal family whose father worked for the National Iranian Oil Company, Rezaei joined the armed Islamist guerrilla group Mansouroun as a teenager, fighting the Shah’s government before the 1979 revolution. He was appointed commander-in-chief of the newly formed IRGC in 1981, at just 27 years old, and held the post for sixteen years — longer than anyone before or since — running it through the entirety of the brutal Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988. It was under his command that the IRGC founded and sponsored foreign proxy groups including Hezbollah, a legacy that still defines Iran’s regional strategy today. Rezaei has also been tied by Interpol to the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, a truck bomb attack on a Jewish community center that killed 85 people; he has been on Interpol’s wanted list since 2007 for that attack, though he denies the charges. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned him directly in January 2020.

He left the IRGC in 1997 amid political pressure, but hardly disappeared. He spent more than two decades as secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council (1997–2021), then served as Vice President for Economic Affairs under President Ebrahim Raisi from 2021 to 2023 — he holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Tehran. Most recently, he was serving as a military adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei and already sat on the SNSC before this week’s promotion to lead it.

There’s also a running joke about him inside Iran. Rezaei has run for president four separate times and lost every time: a withdrawn bid in 2005, third place with just 1.7% of the vote in 2009, another loss in 2013, and a runner-up finish to Raisi in 2021. Iranians have reportedly turned him into something of a “perennial candidate” — a man who has spent decades reaching for the top job and never quite getting it.

But the SNSC post may matter more than the presidency ever would have. Analysts reading the appointment describe it less as a shift in Iran’s negotiating posture than as an attempt to tighten control over how that posture gets carried out. Iran’s leadership remains split between hardliners pushing confrontation and pragmatists who still see a diplomatic opening with Washington, and Tehran’s current demands for reopening Hormuz largely restate terms already floated in a June memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Rezaei, an IRGC lifer with deep war credentials and a direct line to the Supreme Leader, is being installed to make sure the leadership’s line holds — not necessarily to change what that line is. In a system where the Supreme Leader’s office and the presidency both feed into the SNSC, putting a figure with Rezaei’s history and standing in the secretary’s chair is a clear signal about who the hardline security establishment trusts to keep the machine running.



I predicted in March 2026 that a former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinedjad, may have been Trump and Israel’s choice for “regime change.” Rumors are that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, 69, a former President of Iran, is NOT dead but provided Israel and America with some kind of vital intelligence, and that’s why they allegedly saved him by bombing his “security” in Narmak and he went into hiding. He was later allegedly captured and put under house arrest by the IRGC.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is an Iranian politician who served as President of Iran from 2005 to 2013. He became one of the most internationally controversial Iranian leaders of the 21st century.

Rumors persist that he was Jewish on his father’s side and his family converted to Islam and changed their surname. Sabourjian is his actual family name, which means “tallit weaver.” His mother is reported to be a Sayyida, meaning a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad.

In the 1930s–1950s, many Iranians changed their surnames due to modernization policies begun under Reza Shah.

Families often adopted religiously meaningful or prestigious names, and “Ahmadinejad” roughly means “of the lineage of Muhammad.”

Rumors are that his loyalty to the Iranian Islamic regime has been shaky for many years and he reportedly met with Israelis several times.

Ahmadinejad allegedly fell out of favor mainly because he challenged the authority of the Supreme Leader, promoted controversial allies, and continued trying to re-enter politics after being sidelined.

He did reach out to President Trump after the assassination attempt and offer condolences and praised Trump as an anti-establishment figure aligned with the “actual demands” of ordinary Americans. Trump recently said that he might have somebody in mind to help Make Iran Great Again.

One such figure is Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who served as President of Iran from 2005 to 2013. He became one of the most polarizing Iranian leaders in modern history. His rhetoric was combative; his presidency coincided with escalating sanctions; and his statements on complex historical and geopolitical issues drew global outrage. During the disputed 2009 presidential election protests, Iran experienced its largest domestic unrest since the revolution.

Whatever one thinks of Ahmadinejad politically, one fact remains: he operated at the highest levels of international diplomacy.

He addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York multiple times — not via intermediaries, but in person, directly before world leaders including the U.S. delegation. That matters in diplomatic terms.

Inside Iran, political authority runs through a complex network of institutions: the Supreme Leader’s office, the Guardian Council, the presidency, the parliament (Majlis), and the IRGC Revolutionary Guard.

But now the Supreme Leaders’s office and the presidency have all been rendered moot - so that leaves the IRGC in control.

Ahmadinejad’s later attempts to re-enter the presidency — in 2017, 2021, and 2024 — were disqualified by the Guardian Council.

Ahmadinejad was born as the son of a blacksmith in Garmsar, Iran. A civil engineer by training with ties to the Revolutionary Guards, he became Tehran’s mayor in 2003, then won the presidency just a few years later in a surprise populist victory promising anti-corruption measures and aid for the poor and middle class.

Ahmadinejad later clashed with the Ayatollah over his hard-line Shia Muslim radical views and he clashed with the IRGC because he thought they had too much power. Those are the same views of many who oppose the current regime.

Some say he was involved in the 1979 hostage crisis but that’s not true. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was not directly involved in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis as a captor, guard, or operational participant in the U.S. embassy takeover. A later CIA investigation found the allegations unfounded. He was a young student leader, 22, in a group affiliated with the Office to Foster Unity and attended some early planning meetings where he opposed targeting the U.S. embassy, proposing instead to storm the Soviet embassy.

Venezuela offers a useful reminder. Delcy Rodríguez, long viewed as firmly inside the existing political order, was elevated during a period of uncertainty. Many outside observers assumed such a transition would fail. Yet leadership from within the system proved capable of adapting and sustaining continuity under pressure.



Rezaei and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad have a real, documented history of political friction, not just ideological difference.



In the 2009 presidential race, Rezaei ran as a rival conservative candidate, allied with Rafsanjani's faction against Ahmadinejad. In their final televised debate, Rezaei accused Ahmadinejad of "thinking too highly of himself" and destabilizing Iran's economy. Ahmadinejad crushed him at the polls (62.6% to 1.7%). After the disputed election, Rezaei briefly joined the opposition candidates in challenging the results as fraudulent — before abruptly withdrawing his complaint less than two weeks later and falling back in line with the regime.



Then, in November 2011 — during Ahmadinejad's presidency — Rezaei's eldest son, Ahmad, was found dead in a Dubai hotel room. The circumstances have never been cleanly resolved: > Tierney's REAL News: - Ahmad had defected to the US in 1998, sought political asylum, and told American officials his father had informed him the IRGC orchestrated the AMIA bombing.

- He returned to Iran in 2005, recanting his statements.

- By 2011 he was living in Dubai under an alias, "Tom J. Anderson."

- Official accounts of his death conflict wildly: Dubai police cited suicide by wrist-slitting, and separately an antidepressant overdose; Iranian state media claimed electric shock; his father's own website called the death "suspicious." No suicide note was found.



There is no confirmed link between Ahmadinejad and Ahmad's death — suspicion in Iranian opposition circles has generally pointed at the IRGC/regime broadly, not at Ahmadinejad specifically. But the timing and the bitter political rivalry are both real, documented facts sitting next to each other, however you want to read them.



### Ahmadinejad — Israeli Asset, Trump's Candidate, or Both?



This is where things get genuinely strange, and it's not fringe speculation — it's now mainstream reporting.



The New York Times reported in July 2026 that Israel spent years cultivating Ahmadinejad as a potential intelligence asset and possible post-regime leader of Iran. The reported details:

- Secret meetings with Mossad chief David Barnea, arranged under cover of an academic climate conference in Budapest, Hungary.

- After the February 2026 opening strikes, an Israeli strike reportedly hit Ahmadinejad's own compound specifically to extract him from house arrest he was already under.

- Mossad allegedly moved him to a safe house — which he later left on his own, reportedly disillusioned with Israel's plan.

- He was seen briefly at Khamenei's funeral, masked and surrounded by guards, and is believed to now be back in IRGC custody.



Ahmadinejad's own office has flatly denied all of it, calling the report "Hollywood-style" fake news.



Separately — and this is worth remembering — back in March 2026, before any of this broke, there was real speculation about whether the Trump administration saw Ahmadinejad as a useful figure to engage or even back for a future role, given his outreach to Trump after the assassination attempt and his populist, anti-establishment positioning against the current regime. Trump himself has said he "might have somebody in mind" to help a post-war Iran. Whether that somebody is or ever was Ahmadinejad has never been confirmed — but the timing of his emergence as a subject of serious geopolitical speculation lines up.



### Rezaei's Oil and IRGC Ties



Worth spelling out plainly, since it matters for understanding what this appointment signals:



- Oil roots run in the family — his father worked for the National Iranian Oil Company.

- IRGC is his entire institutional identity — 16 years as its commander, decades of continued closeness to it since, and now he's back at the center of Iran's security apparatus via the SNSC.

- Economic policymaking experience — VP for Economic Affairs, Supreme Council for Economic Coordination — gives him a skill set suited to managing a regime under serious financial siege right now. The US Treasury's "Economic Fury" campaign has been aggressively sanctioning IRGC financial networks, crypto exchanges, and shadow banking systems moving regime money — this week alone, two more crypto exchanges got hit as part of an exposed $4 billion sanctions-evasion scheme.

- His appointment reads, to most analysts, as consolidating IRGC-rooted, hardline control over Iran's security and negotiation apparatus at exactly the moment the regime faces war aftermath, economic collapse, and nationwide protests calling for its removal.



### The Bottom Line



Whatever you make of the personal history here — a bitter rival, a dead son, unresolved suspicions, an Ahmadinejad saga that reads like a spy thriller — the structural story is the real headline: Iran's new, unseen Supreme Leader is placing one of the most battle-hardened, internationally sanctioned IRGC figures in Iranian history at the head of its most powerful security body, while the > Tierney's REAL News: regime he serves is under simultaneous military, economic, and political siege.



