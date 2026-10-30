The fake news and the political hacks in Washington are running their usual playbook. They are overreacting about short-term gas prices, calling the White House reckless over Iran, and worrying about low oil stocks.

They are missing the bigger picture.

Alexander Muse just wrote a strong summary titled “Trump Was Right to Take On Iran, and Two Years of Refilling Oil Tanks Is a Bargain.” Muse correctly pointed out that what Trump is doing with Iran is justified, well-timed, and a good deal for Americans. This is not only about stopping a dangerous regime. It is Trump making a smart move to keep America strong for the next fifty years.

1. Defeating Iran’s Financial Warfare: Starving the Beast

For years, past presidents and Washington experts tried to “contain” Iran with weak talks or piles of cash. Meanwhile, the Iranian leaders and their military used oil money and blackmail proceeds to fund themselves, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi terrorists. Trump changed the approach.

By fully blocking Iran’s oil, its crude exports have basically stopped. Shipping trackers show almost no Iranian oil leaving through the Strait of Hormuz since September. No successful shipments have gotten through the blockade. CENTCOM says the operation has already blocked about $25 billion in oil revenue for Iran. Cutting off the money does what years of limited fights could not: it starves the regime’s allies and stops it from building missiles and drones that threaten American friends and ships.

Stopping a dangerous regime by cutting its money is just as effective as stopping it in a fight.

2. The Gas Price Myth vs. Real Energy Dominance

The fake news wants people to fixate on temporary higher gas prices during an election year instead of understanding why gas prices move so much depending on what Iran does thousands of miles away.

Here’s what actually happened in plain terms.

Trump learned Iran was stockpiling missiles so they could put nuclear warheads on them. He told them to stop. They refused. So Trump and Israel bombed their nuclear sites. Iran hit back by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz—the narrow waterway that about a quarter of the world’s oil has to sail through—and by mining it so ships were afraid of getting blown up. They were holding the world’s oil supply hostage. They wanted Trump and the American people to give them more money to stop—like pirates always do. Trump said no.

Trump’s response was straightforward: if you block other countries from using the strait, we will block your oil too. He put a blockade on Iranian oil shipments. That cut the amount of oil reaching the global market. Because less new oil was coming in than the world was using, countries and companies had to pull oil out of storage tanks to keep supplies flowing. By the end of September, worldwide oil stocks were about 509 million barrels lower than before the war, according to the IEA.

The United States also released or lent oil from its own emergency reserve (the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) to help increase supply and limit the price spikes. That has pushed the SPR down to levels last seen in the early 1980s.

To put that 509 million barrels back over the next two years, the world only needs to pump a little more each day—roughly 0.7 million barrels a day. That is less than 1% extra on top of what the world already produces. It is a small, temporary increase, not a permanent shortage.

Trump’s way is better because he is accepting that short-term dip in storage (and some higher prices) in order to permanently cut off Iran’s oil money. Past administrations mostly drained America’s own emergency reserve to try to keep prices down for a while, but they left Iran’s oil revenue largely intact. The blockade is physically stopping Iranian oil from leaving, which is what years of sanctions never fully achieved. The temporary adjustment is the cost of trying to remove Iran’s main source of cash instead of just papering over the problem. CENTCOM says the operation has already blocked roughly $25 billion in Iranian oil revenue.

In short: Iran used the strait as a hostage, storage tanks (including America’s emergency stash) got drawn down to keep oil flowing, and the blockade is the tool meant to take away Iran’s oil money for good. A temporary bump in gas prices is a small price for that.

3. Neutralizing the Hormuz Chokepoint & Ending American Handouts

For half a century, the global economy was held hostage by the Strait of Hormuz. Every time Iran got aggressive, oil prices spiked.

Trump’s strategy is forcing the Middle East to adapt and work around Iran.

Overland bypass routes are growing. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline has about 7 million barrels per day of capacity (recently running at 5.5–5.8 after repairs). The UAE’s Habshan-Fujairah line carries about 1.5–1.8 million barrels per day outside the Persian Gulf. Saudi officials have plans to expand alternative pipeline capacity toward 10 million barrels per day over the next few years.

More importantly, it pushes the wealthy Gulf countries to pay for and protect their own pipelines and infrastructure. No more endless American taxpayer money for foreign security.

4. Crushing the Shadow Lifelines: Cyber and Crypto

With oil money cut off, Iran is turning to ransomware, exchange hacks, and illegal crypto networks to stay afloat.

This is where Trump’s approach to American digital strength matters. While past officials tried to limit digital finance, U.S. authorities are going after Iranian shadow banking. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the U.S. knows where about $1 billion in Iran-linked crypto is and is moving to freeze or seize it. OFAC has already frozen hundreds of millions in USDT and other assets tied to the IRGC and related groups, while sanctioning exchanges and helpers. The last money channels are being shut down. Bessent has also encouraged Iranian citizens to keep their money and not send it to the Mullahs.

5. The Grand Realignment: Box-In China, Rebalance Russia

This is the longer-term play that Washington experts miss:

- Starving China’s Energy Engine: China was the biggest buyer of cheap, illegal Iranian oil. Shutting it off forces Beijing to buy on the open market or depend more on other suppliers, hurting its economic leverage.

- Breaking China’s Mineral Monopoly: China controls most of the critical minerals and rare earths needed for modern manufacturing, tech, and defense. Opening talks on resource trade—and looking at strategic options with energy-rich countries like Russia—builds a path to reduce Beijing’s control over time.

- American Industrial Independence: Combined with boosting U.S. energy production and opening American mining, Washington is taking back control of global supply chains.

6. Why Gas Prices Will Plummet When The War Ends

Once Iran can no longer hold the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon, the artificial scarcity ends. Trump’s blockade already cut off Tehran’s ability to blackmail the world with oil. When the war concludes on terms that make that leverage permanent, the market rebalances and prices fall.

Here’s what actually happens in plain terms.

America reopens and expands refineries. For years, Washington’s regulatory hostility and green experiments shut down or blocked refining capacity at home. Trump’s energy dominance agenda reverses that. With Iran’s threat neutralized and U.S. production rising, domestic refineries come back online and process more of our own oil instead of depending on volatile foreign barrels. That adds real supply and reduces the price spikes that used to come from overseas chokepoints.

New oil enters from Venezuela. Past administrations treated Venezuelan crude as permanently lost under sanctions and mismanagement. Trump’s approach brings that heavy oil back into the market under terms that align with American interests, adding meaningful barrels without empowering adversaries or funding the old regime’s clients.

The Saudis and Gulf partners bypass the Strait for good. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and the UAE’s Habshan-Fujairah line already move millions of barrels per day overland, outside Iran’s reach. With the Abraham Accords locking in practical cooperation, those routes expand and get protected by the countries that own them—not by endless American deployments and taxpayer money. Regional partners share infrastructure, intelligence, and investment. The old model of America subsidizing Gulf security while Iran held everyone hostage is finished.

Russia participates as well. Instead of being pushed into a China-Iran energy axis, the realignment brings Russian barrels into a more stable, market-driven system. That further dilutes any single chokepoint’s power and reduces Beijing’s ability to buy discounted Iranian oil on the side.

The result is straightforward: more supply from multiple sources, fewer chokepoints, and no more Iranian ability to weaponize the Strait. The world only needs modest extra production—less than 1% on top of what it already pumps—to refill the tanks drawn down during the fight. Once the market prices in the permanent removal of Iran’s leverage, commercial stocks and the SPR rebuild, and prices drop. Temporary higher pump prices during the operation are the cost of ending decades of blackmail. The longer-term outcome is American energy strength that lasts for decades, not the next news cycle.

The fake news and the usual Washington voices will still try to fixate on short-term numbers. They miss that Iran used the Strait as a hostage, storage was drawn to keep oil moving, and the blockade is the tool that cuts off the regime’s main cash for good. When that threat is gone and the new supply routes and production are locked in, gas prices fall because the world is no longer paying the risk premium for Iranian aggression. That is the bargain.

The Bottom Line: True Leadership Takes Courage

Real leadership is not about keeping gas prices flat for the next news cycle or to win elections. It is about seeing a regime that funds missiles, drones, and terrorists with oil money and cutting that money off before the threat gets worse.

Iran used the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon. Trump answered by blocking their oil. The world drew down storage and the U.S. used some of its emergency reserve to keep supplies moving. That short-term cost is the price of permanently starving the regime of the cash it has used for decades.

A temporary bump at the pump is a small price to pay for lasting stability and global peace. The real goal is lasting American leverage and an Iran that can no longer blackmail the world and bankroll terrorist attacks. That victory has to be permanent.

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