If you would prefer to read my newsletter in one pass on my website, click here.

Last night, Iran didn’t just lob a couple of rockets into the sea. They fired two intermediate‑range ballistic missiles directly at the joint U.S.–U.K. military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean — a staggering 4,000 km (about 2,500 miles) from Iranian territory.

Neither missile struck the base. One failed in flight. The other was engaged by a U.S. warship firing an SM‑3 interceptor (whether the intercept succeeded or the missile simply didn’t make it is still being clarified). But the message was unmistakable — and it landed like a thunderclap.

U.S. officials confirmed the details to The Wall Street Journal, CNN, and others: these were almost certainly Khorramshahr‑4 class IRBMs.

Iran had repeatedly insisted in the past that its missile range was capped at around half that - or 2,000 km. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and regime mouthpieces had been hammering that line for weeks.

Tonight they proved — live on the world stage — that claim was a lie. Diego Garcia sits roughly 2,300–2,500 miles from Iran’s launch sites. That’s double the distance Tehran publicly admitted. With a lighter or unconventional warhead (the Khorramshahr‑4 is rated for cluster munitions and “other” payloads), the same missiles could theoretically reach deep into Europe: London, Paris, Berlin, Rome. The math is brutal and no longer theoretical.

This wasn’t a random potshot. It came hours after the U.K. government — under Keir Starmer — explicitly authorized the United States to use British bases, including Diego Garcia, to strike Iranian missile sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Minister had warned publicly that Starmer was “putting British lives in danger.” Then the missiles flew.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense responded swiftly, condemning “Iran’s reckless attacks” and calling them “a threat to British interests and British allies.” Military analysts labeled it a “worrying development” for the United Kingdom. On X, the conversation exploded with one simple realization: If they can reach Diego Garcia, they can reach us.

This strike didn’t happen in a vacuum. It is day 22 of the U.S.–Israel war with Iran. Supreme Leader Khamenei is gone (killed in the opening phase). Iran’s nuclear sites have been hit repeatedly. Its missile production and Hormuz capabilities have taken heavy damage. And yet the regime still managed to demonstrate this reach.

The Ayatollahs spent months telling the world — and their own people — that their capabilities were limited, defensive, and contained to the Gulf, Israel, and parts of South Asia. Tonight they showed the world they were lying about the radius of destruction all along.

If you’ve been repeating the lies from the fake MAGA influencers like Tucker, Joe Kent, MTG, Candace, Massie, Rand Paul, Megyn Kelly and others — “Iran’s missiles can’t reach Europe,” “they’re all bluster,” “just contain them” — it’s time to stop. The regime just proved, in real time, that their reach is far greater than most had been willing to admit.

President Trump was never willing to play those games or take those risks. He understood the nature of the evil Iranian regime better than the professional under‑estimators ever did. He told us that Iran intended to take over the entire Middle East and then destroy Israel and then work with its partners in Communist China and Russia to take over Europe and the world. He was correct.

The radius of Iran’s threat just expanded overnight — from the Middle East to the heart of the West. Diego Garcia was the proof of concept. Europe should be paying very close attention right now. So should every policymaker who still wants to downplay the Iranian menace. The masks are off. The missiles have flown farther than ever before. And the free world can no longer afford the luxury of pretending and wishful thinking.

Strategic Implications

The launch’s true gravity extends beyond the event itself. If the reported Khorramshahr‑4 identification is correct, Iran has effectively crossed into the 4,000 km class — a range previously reserved for states with near‑intercontinental capabilities. Even though one missile failed and the other may have been neutralized midcourse, the signal outlived the hardware: Iran can now hold far‑flung assets and cities at theoretical risk.

Analysts suspect the operation served both as strategic signaling and psychological warfare. Launching at this distance — during active hostilities with the U.S. and Israel and within hours of a U.K. basing decision — was almost certainly meant to deter deeper Western involvement. This is coercive diplomacy by missile trajectory.

This is the first time Iran has demonstrated an operational system in the near‑intercontinental class. That alters threat calculations for NATO and the European Union. No longer can missile defense be confined to southern or eastern Europe; systems in the North Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and perhaps even the British Isles will need reassessment.

The display of range and resilience after three weeks of bombardment proves the Iranian missile infrastructure remains both survivable and potent and buried deep.

Iran’s attempted missile strike on Diego Garcia has exposed a hard new reality: Tehran’s reach is far greater than it claimed, Europe is now within theoretical range, and control of this tiny atoll has become a frontline issue in the global struggle with Communist China.

Nuclear Implications

Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has been hammered. In the June 2025 “12-Day War” (Operation Midnight Hammer) and the current campaign (launched February 28, 2026), U.S. and Israeli strikes devastated key sites.

The enriched uranium stockpile remains a major concern.

Pre-June 2025 IAEA figures showed ~440-441 kg at 60% purity (near weapons-grade, enough theoretical material for ~10 crude devices if further enriched). Post-strikes, the material is still possibly buried in rubble or hidden underground.

Iran could theoretically “break out” to weapons-grade in under a week at an undeclared site, though weaponization would take months. The regime’s missile delivery capability—despite almost 75% of launchers reportedly destroyed—remains potent, as this Diego Garcia attempt proves.

Missile Launch Systems

Iran’s missile system is run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It is designed to hide and survive attacks. Many missiles are stored underground. They are moved on trucks to launch locations when needed. This movement is usually quick, often at night, and sometimes uses decoys. Iran also has deep underground tunnels. Some missiles can be launched directly from these hidden openings. Not every missile has to travel far before firing.

Missile launches are not fully remote, but they also do not need large crews. A mobile launcher usually needs 3–6 people. Underground sites may need a few more. Higher command can give launch orders from far away, but the final preparation and firing are done locally.

Because of mobile launchers, underground storage, and small independent crews, it is very hard to completely stop missile launches.

Missile launches can be reduced or limited in several ways. Striking known launcher areas and underground entrances can stop many missiles. Missile defense systems can intercept missiles in flight. Slowing preparation and limiting communication between leadership and crews can delay launches. But total elimination is difficult.

Diego Garcia: The Island Everyone Wants to Control

Diego Garcia is a small atoll in the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean that hosts a major joint U.S.–U.K. military base, used for air and naval operations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It has a 12,000‑foot runway capable of handling B‑1, B‑2, and B‑52 bombers, a deep‑water port that can host carriers, submarines, and pre‑positioned supply ships, and critical intelligence, surveillance, and space‑tracking infrastructure — a genuine “footprint of freedom” that functions like an unsinkable aircraft carrier.

From Diego Garcia, U.S. B‑2 Spirit stealth bombers have flown ultra‑long‑range missions, carrying heavy payloads of precision munitions to targets in Afghanistan, Iraq, and beyond, while tankers, reconnaissance aircraft, and drones provide the backbone of U.S. strike and surveillance capability across the wider region. Despite its remoteness, the island remains central to U.S. strategy for containing both Iran and China, allowing Washington to project power without depending on more politically sensitive bases in the Gulf.

That is precisely why the political fight over its future matters. For decades, Diego Garcia’s status rested on the British Indian Ocean Territory created in the late 1960s and a long‑term basing arrangement between London and Washington. Over time, however, Mauritius pressed its claim that the U.K.’s detachment of the Chagos Islands at independence violated international decolonization norms, winning a 2019 advisory opinion at the International Court of Justice and a UN General Assembly vote calling on Britain to end its control.

Under intense pressure from international legal bodies and “anti‑colonial” activists, the U.K. government under Keir Starmer agreed in 2025 to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago — including Diego Garcia — to Mauritius, while securing a 99‑year lease (with options to extend) so the joint U.S.–U.K. base could continue to operate.

Britain committed to annual payments of around £101 million to Mauritius, projected to total roughly £3.4 billion over the life of the arrangement. The move was sold as squaring the circle: fixing colonial wrongs, satisfying international courts, and “protecting” Western basing rights all at once. Framed as securing access and countering rivals, it drew early U.S. support under Biden.

But that’s not the whole story. Mauritius is deeply intertwined economically with Communist China. It was the first African country to sign a free trade agreement with Beijing, and it has become a major Renminbi clearing hub and Belt and Road platform for Chinese investment into Africa. Chinese loans and infrastructure projects — ports, roads, free trade zones, telecoms — have given Beijing enormous leverage over Mauritius’s policy decisions.

Western analysts have warned that if sovereignty over Diego Garcia shifts to Mauritius, China gains a powerful indirect lever over the island.

In this light, President Trump’s warnings become clear. He has argued that leases are not enough when dealing with countries vulnerable to Chinese pressure: you don’t defend your vital chokepoints on the basis of rental agreements that can be terminated, manipulated, or leveraged. (Commentary based on )

Trump has likened Diego Garcia to the Panama Canal — another pathway to a crucial region that China has tried to encircle through influence operations in Panama and Venezuela — and has stressed that handing effective control to Beijing, even indirectly, is a historic mistake.

In his view, the “leaseback” deal risks repeating what happened when the U.S. abandoned Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan and watched it fall into enemy and Chinese hands.

Under the 2025 deal, Mauritius’s sovereignty is recognized, but the U.K. and U.S. must operate within a new three‑way framework, with Britain paying rent and Mauritius formally in charge. If London misses payments or if political winds shift in Mauritius, the lease could be challenged or weaponized, giving China an opening to pressure, restrict, or scrutinize U.S. operations from a distance. Critics argue that Britain is signing away strategic territory while pretending it is “modern statesmanship.”

London, NATO, and Trump

The Diego Garcia drama has unfolded alongside a sharp U.S.–U.K. policy clash. In early 2026, as Washington prepared for potential large‑scale strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Starmer initially blocked U.S. requests to use Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford for offensive operations, citing legal and escalation concerns. This created friction in the “special relationship” and raised questions about how real the U.K.’s commitment was under the new lease‑based arrangement.​

Under pressure from events — escalating Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz and mounting public alarm over missile reach — Starmer’s government pivoted. On March 20–21, the U.K. authorized U.S. forces to use Diego Garcia and other bases for “specific and limited defensive operations” against Iranian missile sites. Almost immediately afterward, Iran targeted Diego Garcia with its historic IRBM salvo.

The timing made two things obvious: first, Diego Garcia is irreplaceable for U.S. planning against Iran. Second, when the U.K. hesitates or tries to launder strategic decisions through international legalism, adversaries exploit the delay. The notion that sovereignty transfers, 99‑year leases, and woke “anti‑colonial” legal exercises would make the world safer has collided with the reality of incoming missiles.

For NATO and the EU, the implications are profound. Iran has just demonstrated a missile capable of flying roughly 4,000 km (2,500 miles) in wartime conditions. That puts much of Europe inside its theoretical strike envelope and forces a reassessment of missile defense architecture, basing policy, and nuclear deterrence — especially in states like France and the U.K. that maintain their own nuclear forces.

The days of treating Iran as a “regional” missile problem are over. Europe keeps saying that Iran is not their problem - because they have such a large base of Muslim immigrants now in Europe. Well, Iran’s missile launch just made it their problem!

No More Illusions

The Diego Garcia attack is a pivotal moment. Iran tried to destroy a US military base that it was never supposed to be able to touch and, in doing so, stripped away the last comforting illusions about its missile program. It did so at the very moment Britain has entangled the island’s sovereignty with a small state under heavy CCP influence, on the advice of globalist institutions that consistently underestimate hard power.

The West now faces two intertwined realities:

Iran’s threat radius has expanded from the Gulf to the heart of Europe.

China is positioning itself, via Mauritius and economic leverage, to sit in the background of every decision about Diego Garcia’s future.

President Trump’s long‑standing warnings about both regimes have been proven correct. You cannot deter Iran with wishful thinking, and you cannot contain Communist China by handing it indirect control over your critical sea lanes and bases.

The free world has been warned — not by speeches, but by flight paths and impact zones. Diego Garcia’s runway, its bombers, and its harbor are once again at the center of a global contest for dominance. Either the West wakes up, secures its islands and its alliances, and stops giving away strategic ground to its enemies, or it will soon find that the next missile aimed at its heartland is no longer a demonstration, but a decision.

To fully destroy Iran’s missile power, the US and Israel could take these steps:

Bomb all remaining mobile launchers (already 75% gone), tunnels, and command posts with stealth bombers and F-35s from Diego Garcia. Send special forces to blow up factories making missiles like the Khorramshahr-4. Use cyberattacks to jam their launch signals and guidance. Block all ships from China, Russia, and North Korea carrying missile fuel and materials. Freeze bank accounts of IRGC suppliers worldwide and ban their trade. Take Kharg Island and other small islands (Abu Musa and the Tunbs) in the Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran from launching missiles from those spots and controlling one of the world’s major global choke points. These islands are close to shipping lanes and help missiles fly farther. Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export terminal—flat terrain perfect for hiding mobile launchers among storage tanks. The Tunbs and Abu Musa are small, IRGC-controlled outposts used for boat operations, missile tests, and extended-range launches that put distant targets like Diego Garcia within easier reach.

How to do that?

Land Marines from ships or Diego Garcia at night with hovercraft. Use F-35 jets to hit defenses first.

Set up missile shields like Patriot to guard the islands.

Use drones to watch all around.

Block enemy ships with mines but keep oil tankers safe.

Put UK or Saudi troops there long-term for radar and jammers.

This step would stop another 20% of launches, the oil money, and pushes missiles inland where they’re easier to find.

Demand UN inspectors check every site. Get NATO to build defenses over Europe. Upgrade Israel’s and Gulf allies’ missile shields. Watch with satellites and strike any rebuilds.

Doing all these things could end their entire missile capability in short order and collapse the Iranian economy for regime change.

The time for comforting fictions is over. The missiles have flown. The range is proven. And from Tehran to Beijing, our adversaries are counting on us to keep underestimating them.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have the tools from Diego Garcia to finish this. Will Europe and the free world back them, or keep pretending? It’s time to secure our future, crush the terrorist threat once and for all, and stop underestimating and handing ground to the Islamo-Communists who want to rule the world.

Let’s see what Trump and Bibi do next. Pray for wisdom, discernment and peace.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.