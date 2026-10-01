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Cujo's avatar
Cujo
Oct 1

Because OF COURSE they did.

Two sides of the same coin.

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Oct 2

That’s why I say the whole Democrat creed in 2026 is foreign Communist garbage endorsed by a taqqiya lying Islamist apparatus that counts on gaining support from the clueless Leftards in the West to destroy the West—and especially the US—if given a chance. Stop negotiating with these monsters. Wipe them out of the face of the earth—first there, then here.

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