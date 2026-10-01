After the President of Iran told the United Nations last week that Iran was blameless and that Americans are the real terrorists, there were suddenly two terrorist plots against the West - one at a base in the UK and another on a plane from UAE to Israel that many world leaders said were both likely orchestrated by Iran.

Then, this week, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) did something unusual: they wrote a long letter to American voters encouraging them to rise up against Trump and the Republicans and basically vote Democrat in mid-terms for regime change. I’m not kidding. Their open letter, running 25 pages or so, tells Americans to "wake up” and take control. It never names a party, but the target is clear. Now you know whose side the Democrat party of today is on and it’s not America’s!

The letter landed days after Secretary of State Rubio ordered Iran's UN delegation out of New York for overstaying their welcome. Whether these events are connected is something investigators have yet to establish but you and I both know the truth.

What the letter shows is that the Shia Twelver Doomsday cult and criminals running Iran are now desperate enough to speak directly to the American electorate and tell us to overthrow the Trump administration so the Democrats (Communists) can surrender to Iran.

Here's a summary of what Iran’s letter says: The IRGC says Iran won because they are Muslim and Allah is the one true God, they still call for Death to America and Israel but now say they didn’t really mean it exactly that way, they say America is responsible for all the terrorism in the world and will pay a price in the end when Imam Mahdi, the final successor of the Prophet Muhammad, comes back to judge us all. They tell us if we vote for Democrats we will be rewarded by Mahdi in the end - does that include the 72 virgins or not?

Iran won. It says the war began February 28 with a strike on a school in Minab and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It claims the US and Israel kept changing their goals, achieved none, and lost bases, aircraft and Hormuz. Why Iran won. It credits Qur’anic doctrine, national faith modeled on Karbala, and the leadership of the new Supreme Leader, Mujtaba Khamenei, whom it contrasts with Trump as a liar who profits from the war. “Death to America.” It says the chant means death to the ruling elite, not to Americans, because Iranians and Americans are “victims of the same oppressors.” A history of US hostility. It lists the 1953 coup, support for Saddam, the 1988 downing of Flight 655, sanctions, and the claim that the US created ISIS. The IRGC isn’t terrorist. It says the US applies the label only to those who oppose “the Zionist elite,” and claims the IRGC has never committed violence against civilians. US decline. It cites debt, poverty, the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, tariffs and Trump’s “inessential” projects, and says Trump lies about the economy and Iran’s nuclear program. What Americans should do. It tells them to “wake up,” “wrest control back from corrupt politicians,” end Israel aid, close foreign bases, and vote on “knowledge, integrity, and honesty.” It also tells them to elect congresspeople who will hold the government accountable for Minab and to reject politicians who call Gaza “self-defense.” It praises the No Kings rallies and campus protests. Coexistence, then a warning. It offers “peaceful coexistence” if Americans remove the leaders it calls violent, and warns of global “explosions of anger” if they don’t. It closes by awaiting the return of Jesus with the Mahdi. It repeats a conspiratorial “Zionist elite” framing of American politics (”Zionist capitalists,” “Zionist masters of global finance”). It promotes the claim that 9/11 was a false-flag operation. The closing messianic passage supports a “doomsday” framing and says that Imam Mahdi, the final successor of the Prophet Muhammad, will come back to judge us all in the end.

For those who say the IRGC isn’t actually endorsing Democrats - this messaging is pretty clear in a letter sent 4 weeks before mid-terms:

“You are the ones who empower, with your votes, the government and allow it to do what it does... Although American politicians often win your votes through deception and false promises, as Trump did, you can change the makeup of the government if you apply the criteria for good leadership in choosing the people you vote into office.”

The letter explicitly tells the American public to “wake up” and “wrest control back from corrupt politicians,” arguing that the United States government under the Trump administration “must be changed.”

The text appeals to voters to stop the U.S. government’s current path, stating that if the U.S. changes course, it can “once again take its place as the world’s leading economy and America will once again enjoy a prosperous life.”

While the text frames its message around replacing Republican leadership with Democrats who will oppose war against Iran and abandon Israel, it stops short of mentioning Democrat candidates by name.

For those who want a quick history of Iran and how the truth conflicts with what the IRGC just said, read this:

Iran in 10 Minutes Tierney's Real News · Mar 8 Every day, I read dozens of news articles and social media posts about Iran. Some of them are emotional, some are partisan, some are convoluted, some are outright lies—but most tell only a small part of a very complicated story. Too many rely on soundbites, headlines, and hyperbole rather than context or substance—often leaving the public more confused … Read full story

You can read the entire letter here if you’re interested and form your own opinion:

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/248182/IRGC-writes-an-open-letter-to-American-people

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.