Mitch McConnell, 84, has allegedly been hospitalized since June 15 for undisclosed reasons. His office is not responding to questions on his diagnosis, or exact condition. You may say “who cares” but this is a very big deal - and here’s why:

McConnell has a history of health challenges, including suffering childhood polio, and recent falls and mobility issues (he’s been seen using a wheelchair recently). He previously announced he would not seek re-election, with his term ending in January 2027. This was a quiet rumor last week but has now gone full blown.

GLENN BECK: “We need the truth about Mitch McConnell NOW. It is unacceptable that the party who spent four years criticizing Joe Biden’s health is now silent on McConnell’s. What’s the difference between that and what Iran’s leaders are doing with the new Ayatollah? Is McConnell braindead? Or is he chatting about Graham Platner and Iran? It is OUR RIGHT to know. That seat isn’t McConnell’s. It belongs to the people of Kentucky.”





Based on what Trump has said previously, it appears to me that McConnell’s Deep State staffers run his office and have for quite some time.

Under Kentucky House Bill 622, which became law in 2024, if a Senate seat becomes vacant, the governor must call a special election. Kentucky voters will directly elect the successor to finish out the remainder of his term.

KREMER: “If Mitch McConnell dies before August 3, Kentucky law would trigger a special election for his Senate seat.

The RINOs in power can’t afford for that to happen, which is why this whole situation feels like Weekend at Bernie’s.

Weeks have gone by with virtually no meaningful update on the condition of a sitting U.S. Senator. The lack of transparency has been outrageous and has left people wondering whether he’s being kept alive on life support or whether the full truth simply isn’t being told… has he already passed???

Then there’s Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, traveling to China to meet with a CCP leader just days after McConnell was hospitalized. Maybe there’s an explanation, but the timing is undeniably odd. Would you leave your husband to travel to China if he is so ill he’s in the hospital for over 20 days? I sure wouldn’t. I think this whole situation surrounding Mitch McConnell just became far more serious.

What authority was Elaine Chao acting under when she met with a senior CCP while her husband, a sitting U.S. senator, was hospitalized following a reported medical emergency? Elaine Chao hasn’t held a U.S. government position since January 7, 2021, when she resigned as Secretary of Transportation.

The Logan Act prohibits unauthorized private citizens from conducting correspondence or negotiations with foreign governments regarding disputes or matters involving the United States.



If Elaine Chao was representing the United States with authorization from the U.S. government, the State Department should say so. If she was acting solely as a private citizen while discussing U.S.-China relations with senior Chinese officials, it raises legitimate questions about whether the Logan Act could apply.



The State Department should immediately explain whether this meeting was officially sanctioned, what capacity Elaine Chao was serving in, and whether she had authorization to engage in those discussions.



President Trump has previously criticized Elaine Chao over her family’s business ties to China. Regardless of politics, the American people deserve transparency about the purpose of this meeting.



These questions are even more important because there are still serious unanswered questions about Senator McConnell’s condition. We still do not know the status of a sitting U.S. senator while his wife was meeting with the CCP.



Finally, has anyone confirmed whether Elaine Chao has returned to the United States? If so, when? If not, where is she now? This is a national security issue. The American people deserve answers. Something about this entire situation doesn’t add up, and the American people deserve answers.”

It’s also weird that Thune is running cover for Mitch. Do they want to wait to announce he’s gone until after August 3 so the seat will remain empty and the swamp can pick his replacement!?!? Will Massie try to steal the seat? These are my questions.

Also, remember when Trump called out Mitch’s staffer Robert Karem, who Trump said is a Deep State snake controlling McConnell, for keeping him from allowing Thune to nuke the filibuster?

Robert Karem is a longtime Republican foreign-policy and national-security adviser who has worked in Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon. He advised Dick Cheney and Jeb Bush and Mitch McConnell and James Mattis. He was born in Kentucky (home of McConnell, Massie and Paul) and very very anti-Trump and his bio is very closely held. The name Karem is of Arabic origin and Karem’s long-term girlfriend, Alina Polyakova, is an expert on Russian foreign policy and worked for the Brookings Institution and the Atlantic Council. They sound like Islamo-Communist plants to me. There are just way too many coincidences here.

Since 2005, Karem has basically been the Deep State staffer in charge of Pentagon spending. WOW. No wonder Trump brought him up!

He is the Majority clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense. He runs the defense budget. He is the top staffer overseeing the Pentagon’s massive budget request.

If a Senator wants money for a military base in their home state, funding for a specific defense contract, or aid programs, they have to go through Karem’s subcommittee. He knows where every dollar is hidden and how the entire legislative funding apparatus works.

Thune may be the Senate leader, but he inherited a Senate Republican conference that was structurally shaped by Mitch McConnell and the Bush-Cheney cabal for nearly two decades. Karem has spent his entire career operating at the absolute highest levels of the traditional GOP establishment:

* National Security Advisor to Mitch McConnell.

* National Security Advisor to House Majority Leaders Eric Cantor.

* Advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney.

* Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.

* Managed Jeb Bush’s campaign for President.

* Worked for General Mattis.

When Thune needs to know how to navigate a massive defense spending showdown, pass high-stakes foreign policy, or hold his caucus together on a controversial vote, he *needs* Karem who knows the rules, the players, and the backroom processes better than almost anyone else in the building.

For Thune, Karem is the guy who ensures the actual business of the Senate gets done behind the scenes, regardless of the political noise outside.

Subcommittee Membership (119th Congress)

Majority (Republican): Chair Mitch McConnell (KY); Susan Collins (ME); Lisa Murkowski (AK); Lindsey Graham (SC); Jerry Moran (KS); and others including John Hoeven, John Boozman, Shelley Moore Capito, John Kennedy.

Minority (Democrat): Ranking Member Chris Coons (DE) and others.

The full Appropriations Committee is chaired by Susan Collins.

Does that explain things?

How can MAGA replace Karem?

Congressional staff like this serve at the pleasure of the committee chair (Collins & McConnell) and Senate majority (Thune.) Trump has publicly called for Karem’s firing just like he has called for Fox News to stop promoting RINO Karl Rove who is a Bush-Cheney lackey - just like Karem!

Senate staffers like Karem are not executive branch employees. Firing has to be done by the Senate leadership. Karem’s influence stems from McConnell’s long dominance of the Senate GOP and defense appropriations and Thune has so far kept the status quo.

With McConnell’s reduced role post-leadership, Karem’s position is more vulnerable than it was in prior years. Real change depends on the Senate majority taking action. That means Thune, the Senate Majority Leader, has to act to remove Karem. The problem is that the role of Senate Majority Leader is another MADE-UP position!

Did you know that the position of Senate Majority Leader—currently held by John Thune—is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution?

Under Article I, Section 3, the Vice President of the United States serves as President of the Senate, presiding over the chamber and casting tie-breaking votes when senators are evenly divided. Yet over time the Senate has developed a series of internal rules, traditions, and leadership roles that are nowhere mentioned in the Constitution but now wield enormous influence over the functioning of the federal government.

Among these are mechanisms widely treated today as essential features of governance—the Senate Majority Leader, the legislative filibuster, and practices like the “blue slip” process for judicial nominees.

None of these are constitutional requirements. They are internal Senate inventions that evolved over time, sometimes by accident and sometimes through political maneuvering.

Koch-funded libertarians like Massie and MTG and Bush-Cheney holdovers like Robert Karem, who still pull strings in the Senate Appropriations Committee, have been put in place to keep the old guard machine running.

Concurrent resolutions, the filibuster, blue slips, made-up leadership positions — none of these made up Senate rules is in the Constitution. It’s all congressional make-believe designed to protect insiders and block real change. Trump sees it clearly, and so do millions of us.

The games have to stop. It’s time for the Senate to scrap these procedural traps, fire the permanent staffers who serve the establishment instead of the voters, and return to the simple system the Founders actually gave us. No more symbolic votes, no more excuses.

MAGA isn’t here to play nice with the grifters — we’re here to win. In the end, either we win or the Islamo-Communists do. Take your pick.

Back to McConnell.

LOOMER: “Did you know that Mitch McConnell’s daughter, Porter McConnell, is a Communist activist who authored an anti-Trump book? Porter! It must be nice to have a daddy and step-mother controlled by the CCP who are leaving the country in ruins for you and your progressive friends to rule over.

Mitch’s ex-wife (Porter’s mom) is also a big time feminist professor at Smith College, the nation’s premier institute of higher learning for the alphabet gals.

Now you know who rules over Mitch! His feminist ex-wife, his CCP-controlled current wife and his Communist daughter!”

Mitch McConnell’s daughter, Porter McConnell, also appears to no longer be on X. Her account is gone @portermcconnell and she used to be very active criticizing her father and Republicans, especially during the Kavanaugh hearings.



Makes you wonder, was she asked to stay quiet while his health is being kept under wraps for her potential inheritance? Or is it all just a coincidence, just like Elaine Chao flying to China?

Here’s the interesting part. Loomer says McConnell is dead, while Scott Jennings and Senator Thune issued statements that they spoke with him and he’s fine. So who to believe?

LAURA LOOMER: “High level source close to the White House tells me “Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back. The cover up of Senator Mitch McConnell being brain dead is because the Senators want to Fuck Trump and not pass the Save America Act. Mitch McConnell is brain dead and hooked up to machines!!! He is 84 years old and was found unconscious and needed to be resuscitated. It’s being covered up so that we never get the Save America Act because the Never Trumpers want more trans kids and they want more illegals voting in our country!!! Mitch McConnell fell in October of 2025 and could barely speak when he fell. Now we are supposed to believe that he’s calling people from his hospital room having elaborate conversations about philosophy and foreign policy?”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

"Leader Thune spoke with Sen. McConnell yesterday by phone. They had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics, including national security."

"Senator Barrasso and Senator McConnell had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon. Their phone call lasted roughly 20 minutes. They caught up about the latest news impacting Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal, and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated spending limits. They also discussed the Senate’s July work period, including the need to pass the NDAA and confirm President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Senator McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate."

Utah Senator Mike Lee said that most lawmakers (other than Thune and pals) are being kept in the dark: “Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition.”

The Daily Mail is reporting that The Hill even accidentally published McConnell’s death along with an obituary-style look back at the senator’s political career, which was swiftly deleted!

Independent journalist Desiréee Townsend claimed that she had confirmed Loomer’s allegations.

“I have heard the same thing from my sources for days. At this point, I am at the hospital for when they eventually decide to cut him off of life support and move his body.”



So, Mitch McConnell is apparently well enough to spend 20 minutes discussing global geopolitics, but somehow not well enough to record a 30-second video reassuring the people of Kentucky, and the world, that he’s okay. Also, his office of roughly 40 staff members, including Karem, still can’t provide a meaningful update?

There’s more to the story here and I guarantee that they are trying to screw We the People and Trump is trying to fix this by himself. WHAT CAN WE DO. I AM SO SICK OF THE ESTABLISHMENT RINO SNAKES.

LARRY SCHWEIKERT: “McConnell is part of the elites. Trump, for all his wealth, is not. McConnell controls people. Trump tries to free people from control.”

McConnell is good pals with Schumer and Biden even flew to Kentucky to help him campaign!

Did you know that Trump has always beaten McConnell, Massie & Rand Paul in number of votes in Kentucky but they pretend otherwise? Yes, Trump is MORE popular in Kentucky than McConnell, Massie and Rand Paul!

Did you know that Rand Paul and Thomas Massie helped elect a Democrat Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, using Libertarian ringers? Yep, they were proud of it. THE ONLY REASON THERE IS A DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR OF RED KENTUCKY IS BECAUSE OF THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS LIKE MASSIE AND PAUL!

Do you realize that the establishment cheats in Kentucky to keep McConnell, Paul and Massie in office? YEP. That’s why they don’t want the SAVE AMERICA ACT and that’s why they are against Trump.

Massie and Rand Paul pretend to be against the establishment but they campaign for McConnell and cheat to help him win!

Andy Beshear, thanks to Rand Paul, Thomas Massie & Mitch McConnell, is now one of the few Democrats to lead a deep-red state. One of Kentucky’s senators, Mitch McConnell, who is not seeking re-election, was the ultimate Washington insider, serving as majority leader who constantly pushed back against MAGA.

Why? What’s unique about Kentucky that both parties want open borders and cheap labor?

Unlike other red states whose economies rely heavily on domestic oil, gas, or manufacturing, Kentucky’s identity and economic health are anchored by two highly specialized, labor-intensive sectors that cannot function without foreign guest workers: the horse industry and the tobacco industry. So, in many ways, Kentucky is like California that way.

Neither Central Valley corporate farms nor Bluegrass thoroughbred stables can function on domestic labor alone.

In both states, the elite donor class—whether they are liberal agricultural tycoons in California or conservative horse breeders and tobacco barons in Kentucky—aggressively lobbies the federal government to keep the supply of low-cost illegal foreign labor flowing.

On the way to Turkey for the NATO meeting, President Trump posted this directed at the Senate swamp which I’m sure is tied to McConnell and Thune!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “There is nothing Americans can’t do except get Voter ID (Identification), Proof of Citizenship or, most importantly of all, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER (which the Democrats will do immediately upon gaining Office, and add 2 more States, 4 more Senators, 8 more Congressmen, at least 20 Electoral Votes, and it will be impossible for a Republican to ever be elected President again.) If we let Democrats do this, the Republican Party is DEAD!

I don’t want to be the last Republican President!. GET SMART REPUBLICANS, IF YOU DON’T, YOU WON’T BE IN OFFICE FOR LONG!

When Congress returns, we must pass Reconciliation 3.0, with 350 Billion Dollars for Defense, plus THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session. The SAVE AMERICA ACT, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come.”

Anybody know anybody who works at the hospital where Mitch is “recovering?” If so, report back! None of this makes sense!

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