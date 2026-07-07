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W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
3h

Coinciding with McConnell’s cardiac arrest, he likely suffered brain damage from lack of blood flow, eg a stroke that has now impaired him both physically and cognitively.

Unfortunately this is a not a rare condition for many elderly people. Most readers here personally know a family member, friend, colleague, etc. that has suffered this fate, which is essentially irreversible particularly at advanced age.

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Ann's avatar
Ann
3h

This is so messed up they are pulling a false flag so it holds up on not voting for the save act I don't buy it.

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